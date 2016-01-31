SYDNEY, Feb 1 (IFR) - Market Briefs North America News and Data * US Q4 GDP rises 0.7% vs 0.8% Rtrs f/c * US Q4 employment costs rise 0.6 as per Rtrs f/c, * Chicago PMI beats 55.6 vs Rtrs f/c 45.0; high estimate WAS 48.5 * Canada producer prices fall in Dec as cheap energy weighs * Fed's Kaplan: Fed needs time to weigh global risks to U.S. economy, BOJ stimulus will clearly affect USD * China set to adopt 6.5-7 pct growth target range for 2016-sources * Chile c.bank sees inflation within target range in second half 2016 * Yen remains weak after BOJ stuns markets with negative rates (for parking excess deposits) * European shares get lift from BOJ's negative rate move, banks rally * Global funds dump US stocks & bonds amid Jan storm, Cash holdings rise to 6.5%, highest since June '15 Macro Themes in Play * BOJ rate cut boosts stocks, dollar; equities helped by large rebalancing bid; macros see central banks as desperate, look to fade risk rally; oil up for second week, adds 5% * US rates fall sharply; Q4 GDP misses, Eurodollar futures at new contract highs; grim BOJ forecast send global bond yields lower; German 2yr collapses to -0.48 bps * USDJPY drives dollar higher across the board, 200 dma at 121.50 holds; EUR down but ends up small on week, 1.1000 defended; Cable lowest weekly close since 2009; DXY, USDCHF new highs on year * AUD, CAD little changed; dollar side offset by better commodity prices; MXN, BRL, EM higher; Gold best weekly close since Oct., not convinced of USD rally News from the weekend After Asian markets had closed Friday evening, Reuters ran a source based story saying that China's leaders are set to target economic growth in a range between 6.5 and 7% for 2016, setting a target range for the first time due to uncertainty over the economic outlook. The proposed range was endorsed by top leaders at the closed-door Central Economic Work Conference in December. One of the sources, a policy advisor, suggested that 6.5% would be the bottom line, after growth of 6.9% in 2015. The 2016 growth target and the country's 13th Five-Year Plan will be formally announced at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in early March. Although the target range was endorsed by the leadership in December it could still be adjusted before parliament begins. The latest opinion poll on Brexit has the majority wanting to stay in the EU. The ComRes poll reported in the Daily Mail on Saturday has the Yes vote at 54%, the No vote at 36% with 10% undecided. The Yes vote is down 2% from a similar poll conducted in December. The week ahead, central banks The RBA gets central bank meetings underway for the week on Tuesday, but there is no tension around their decision with 32 of 32 economists polled looking for them to remain on hold. Their comments on the A$ will be scrutinized carefully as always and there will be increased interest in their comments on the external situation, particularly developments in their thinking on China, if any. For the UK we get the Bank of England rate decision and also it's inflation report on Thursday. The inflation report is the bigger of the two events as the markets look for any clues on when the Bank might embark on policy tightening. In Switzerland the SNB's sight deposit data on Monday and reserve data later in the week will be of interest given recent CHF weakness. For the US, Fed Vice Chair Fischer speaks on Monday at the Council on Foreign Relations, FRB Kansas City's George speaks Tuesday on the economy (Fischer and George are both voting members this year) and on Thursday FRB Dallas's Kaplan speaks on the global economy and Cleveland's Mester speaks on the economy and monetary policy. In Europe the ECB's Draghi testifies in front of the European Parliament on Monday. In Asia the RBI meets on Tuesday and the Bank of Thailand on Wednesday, neither central bank is expected to adjust rates. The BOJ releases minutes from its December 17/18 meeting on Wednesday. The week ahead, data The data calendar in the US kicks off with PCE and ISM manufacturing on Monday. ISM was a disappointing 48.2 in December and expectations are for a rise to just 48.5 in January. Reuters does not have a poll for PCE, but November's outcome was +0.4%. Wednesday sees non-manufacturing ISM, where expectations are for a flat outcome at 55.3. The big data event in the first week of February for the US and markets in general will be US employment data on Friday. A Reuters poll is looking for an increase of 210k in non-farm payrolls with the unemployment rate staying flat at 5.0% with the important average earnings increasing by 0.3%. In Europe the week also kicks off with final PMI's on Monday where expectations are for the Markit manufacturing PMI to stay flat from the flash reading at 52.3 for the EZ and at 52.1 for Germany. Non-manufacturing PMIs are due Wednesday. EZ retail sales data is also due on Wednesday with expectations for a rise of 0.3% M/M from minus 0.3% in November. Asia kicks off the data week with PMIs for a long list of countries, but the all important ones for markets will be China's NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing and the Caixin manufacturing PMIs on Monday morning. For the commodity bloc, New Zealand employment data will be released on Tuesday with Australian Retail Sales and Canadian employment due on Friday. Comment January ended with a bang thanks to BoJ Governor Kuroda and his ability to get a 5/4 vote on negative rates approved by the BoJ board. The resulting rally in all risk assets somewhat offset a very bad month for risk in general as equities and commodities ended the month on a more positive note and the S&P index closed the month with 'only' a 5% loss after being down over 11% at one point in January. Brent closed with a weekly gain of almost 8%, but once again all eyes will be on oil next week to see if it can hold its gains. For the technicians out there, WTI's ability to hold above former resistance now turned support around $32.50 was an encouraging sign Friday and that level will again be watched closely next week. After such a shaky start to 2016, Fed speakers will also be scrutinized carefully next week for any signs that the wild gyrations seen in January are derailing their commitment to steadily raise rates in 2016. The unemployment data Friday may well take a back seat to global events and developments in the oil market, as the recent strong US employment data has taken the Fed's focus away from the jobs data. With USD/JPY the main focus of trading Friday, it is worth looking at the technical setup for next week: the pair traded above the 200 day moving average a few times Friday but was unable to close the day above that level. The market will be keying off the average which is currently at 121.48, with a close above the 200 day encouraging more traders to get long of USD/JPY. The daily Ichimoku cloud spans 120.92 to 121.84, with a break above the latter level also encouraging the dollar longs. [Rick.lloyd@thomsonreuters.com] (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team & Rick Lloyd)