SYDNEY, Feb 2 (IFR) - USD struggles v majors; oil soft, data tepid Market Briefs * U.S. cons spending flat; savings at three-year high may hint at growth in near-term * Markit Mfg PMI revised down to 52.4 from 52.7 * U.S. construction spending up slightly (0.1%) in Dec from -0.6% in Nov * U.S. ISM Mfg index falls fourth month in January, Mfg employment fell to 6.5-yr low * Fed's Fischer: U.S. vulnerable to global slowdown, need to wait & see whether mkt volatility will hit US econ * ECB's Draghi: growth prospects are improving in DMs; outlook in Ems more subdued * Argentina returns to NY for debt talks; to make offer this week * OPEC delegates say there is still no decision to hold meeting of OPEC/non-OPEC countries * Gold claws its way higher on weak factory data in China, Europe * Moody's: US corporate defaults to hit six-year high in 2016 as commodity fallout continues Macro Themes in Play Stocks soft behind lower commodities; weaker China PMI slows global rally triggered by BOJ rate cut; oil down hard; rating agencies get around to downgrading miners, bearish on oil Macros waiting to see if risk uptrade has legs; IG, HY, EM credit weak, raises doubts EUR > 1.0900, random, both sides get chopped; USDJPY unable to clear 200 dma; Cable, CAD outperform on PMI beats; AUD firms ahead of RBA US rates consolidate last week's big moves down; Manufacturing PMI, PCE both miss small; Fed Vice chair Fischer in even-handed interview; acknowledges risks and strengths but market still smells weakness Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate Feb f/c 2.00%, 2.00%-prev Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe lifts pair off 1.0840 area, rise sees NY open above 200-HMA near 1.0865 * Bull pressure persists in early NY on soft US econ data & tumbling stocks * Pair nears s-t res in 1.0820/25 zone but can't reach, USD & stocks turns a bit * Pair slips back to 1.0875 before slight bounce brings it near 1.0900 late * Chop in broad 1.07/1.1050 range intact, might hold until Fed & ECB in March * Above 1.1050/60 likely squeeze shorts up to 1.1350/00 area * Below 1.0700 puts the Dec low back in play USD/JPY * USD/JPY capped at 121.49 (200-DMA); soft oil, stocks & USD * US data mediocre, but yield spreads are supportive post-BOJ's ZIRP * 120.67 low late Ldn found the hourly Cloud top; good props are 120.00-15 * Stocks well off lows, but oil still off big; muddles risk-off/buy JPY response * Threat of further BOJ cuts & JGB yields negative almost out to 10-yrs * EUR/JPY holds gains; Cloud base, 100-DMA & 76.4% are at 132.27-60 * Weekly Kijun also at 132.59 pivotal in to NFP week's end * Big GBP/JPY rise in part on Brexit risk rethink & CB divergence * AUD/JPY firm into RBA meeting; hopes of no response to BOJ ease GBP/USD * Cable rose to 1.4311 ahead of the UK mfg PMI beat at 0930GMT * Continued rising in early NY moving above Fridays high by 21-DMA (1.4358) * Weak US data, Fischer: 'wait & see' lifts cable to 3-wk high by 1.4440 * Market ripe for profit taking as Fed/ECB likely on hold until March meetings * 32 pip cross jump to 0.7623 circa 1000GMT: fix-related demand suspected * See:. 0.7578 was EUR/GBP low after UK mfg PMI beat * Some movement b/w EU and UK eases Brexit tensions USD/CHF * EUR/CHF is off Fri's 1.1165 peak, but Mon's low was above Thu's @1.1045 * 76.4% of 15's range & 161.8% of the Nov-Dec range are at 1.1181/268 * A close below the Tenkan at 1.1037 would argue for a bigger correction * Rising sight deposits confirm for many SNB intervention * Swiss PMI slipped to 50 Jan from 50.4 last * USD/CHF inside day on US weakness & amid mediocre US data * Tenkan & prior highs & lows near 1.0120 are key on-close support * Swiss Dec Retail Sales are out Tues; week's a prelude to NFPs Fri USD/CAD * CAD shrugs off weaker oil to finish stronger late; Canadian PMI beat helps * CAD shorts still substantial, squeezed after USDCAD failed to challenge Friday high * CFTC shows spec CAD shorts unchanged despite 5 fig move in reporting week * CAD bears try to hang out but pain too much AUD/USD * Limited action in NY but with a slight bullish tint, opens near 0.7070, small dip early * Dip to 0.7063 bought as USD weakness emerges & stocks lift off the lows * Slow & steady rise, pace & amount of lift limited by AUD/NZD dive below 1.0870 * Pair threatens 0.7100/10 resistance zone late as some shorts cover pre-RBA * No cut f/c for RBA but dovish rhetoric likely, mkt at odds with what RBA will put forth * Daily techs favor bulls, old res near 0.7045/50 holds, bull hammer forms on day candle * 0.7140/50 remains key, if cleared daily cloud (0.7201/19) is in play NZD/USD Quiet in early NY, pair opens just below 200-HMA, bull pressure emerges though Below f/c core PCE, soft USD, bounce in stocks & AUD/NZD drop sub-1.0870 aid lift Quick move above 0.6520 ensues before pair dips back near 0.6500, dip bought Stock recovery persists & commodities bounce off lows, 0.6525/45 zone eyed late Pair to get cues from RBA tonight, Fonterra auction & NZ Q4 jobs the risks Feb 2 & 3 LATAM * LatAm was a mixed bag today, despite oil moving down near 6% * USD/BRL broke below 3.9889 3.2% Fib sup eyes 50-DMA by 3.9405 * Brazil trade data beat Rtrs f/c, inflation f/c remain troubling * USD/MXN rallied early in NorAm as oil moved lwr, put in high at 18.4160 * Weak US data lead to USD selling, USD/MXN ends NorAm by 18.25, +0.75% on day * USD/CLP ends NY -0.29%, early weakness in copper on China PMI misses reversed Welcome to Bretton Woods III The original Bretton Woods system of fixed exchange rates broke down in the early 1970s when the U.S. ditched the gold standard. But in the post-Asia crisis period, Bretton Woods II -- popularized by Garber, Dooley and Folkerts-Landau -- surfaced to explain how Asian countries (the periphery) were committed to export-led growth through an undervalued exchange rate, thus exporting capital to the US (the core). We are at the early stages of a 3rd phase of this transition to a Bretton Woods III system whereby the core remains the same (US) while the periphery is shifts back towards Europe and Japan. Instead of exports, the focus from Europe and Japan is on importing inflation (or preventing further disinflation/deflation) through FX weakness. This is not a race of competitive policy easing between European and Japanese c.banks as much a difficult effort to force sticky domestic investors to shift money abroad or spend more through NIRP. Full comment (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team)