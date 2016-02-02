SYDNEY, Feb 3 (IFR) - NIRP burp lifts JPY, hurts resource CCYs Market Briefs * Fed's George: George holds fast to hawkishness, calls for more rate hikes * ECB's Mersch: will continue to have an accommodative mon policy, have no constraint in the use, diversity or the volume of toolbox as we see fit * Britain confident of an EU deal with proposals, GBP rises * SNB's Jordan: Swiss franc still 'significantly overvalued' * Dairy prices fall as global oversupply weighs, Fonterra's GDT Price Index fell 7.4%, with an avg selling price of $2,276 per tonne * Yields drop to nine-month lows as oil prices resume slide, Friday's employment report in focus * Gold steadies near three-month high as global economy concerns persist Macro Themes in Play Markets down hard; recent NIRP moves by BOJ, ECB finding few takers for carry trade; bank sector crushed as yields evaporate; curves flatten, credit spreads widen; retail 10 yr JGB auction pulled due to neg yields Oil collapses, OPEC stays silent on production cuts; AUD, CAD lower; Banxico intervenes in MXN; NZD dips on weak milk auction USDJPY down with stocks, bulls lose their nerve on failure to clear 200 dma; EUR in random trade, firms small as DAX drops, nears key support (9300); Cable sideways, EURGBP holding .7500 US rates sharply lower; Fed's George tries to talk up economy, market not listening; odds for March hike fall to 1-in-8; NY ISM down big Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Dec f/c -2500m, -2906m-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Dec -1%-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Dec 1%-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Jan 50.2-prev *05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index* Jan 42.7- Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP BOJ will publish the minutes of its December policy meeting * 02:30 JP BOJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at event hosted by Japan's Kyodo news agency. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slight lift in Europe's morning sees NY open near 1.0920, lift extends on sour risk * Stock & commodity slides help pair to 1.0940 high but gains fade * Sour risk sentiment deepens & JPY firms, EUR/JPY drops from 131.75 to 131.00 * EUR/USD dragged lower, trades near 1.0890, bounces back near 1.0920 late * Broad 1.07/1.10 range remain, likely to do so until Fed & ECB in March * Services PMIs from the EZ & US as well as US ADP the data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * Widespread JPY gains Tues amid oil-led risk off flows (SWF touted) * Commodity/EMs off most v the recovering JPY aided by post-BOJ reversion * Expectation of other CBs easing in response to BOJ no longer helping risk * Despite Fed's George toeing rate-hike plot line, few see Fed hikes soon * USD/JPY fell to its hourly Cloud base at 120.02; 3bln of 120 expiries Thur * Falling DM bank stocks seen on NIRP & curve flattening NIM fears * 119.84 - Kijun & 50% of Jan's rebound - is the next key support * EUR/JPY fell away fm the Cloud & 100-DMA; 23.6% Fibo is at 130.97 * Bigger grouping of supports is at 129.31 * Key Services PMIs & ADP Thur's key releases; Kuroda speech as well * Retail JGB auction canceled due to negative rates GBP/USD * Cable plays 1.4328 to 1.4447 with the highs seen after EU UK deal headlines * Profit taking at 3-week highs but correction mode holds for more of a squeeze * Pair trades either side of 1.44 for most of NorAm session ending NY by 1.4420 * British PM-Draft EU renegotiation shows real progress * EU leaders say Britain does not have to further integrate politically into EU * EUR/GBP heavy as short GBP unwind weighs, attn shifts to back to diverging EZ-UK outlook * 10-DMA at 0.7608 weighs, below 21-DMA at 0.7565 30-DMA at 0.7504 attracts USD/CHF * EUR/CHF made another pass at Fri's 1.1165 peak with a 1.1160 high * 1.1100 low Tuesday, last rise helped by Jordan comments * Said despite 7-8% drop vs EUR, CHF remains overvalued * Sight deposits Mon affirmed SNB intervention * 76.4% of Jan 15 range at 1.1181 next resistance * Tenkan continues to provide good support at 1.1042, above is bullish * Second USD/CHF inside day amid derisking & steep Tsy yield fall * Tenkan at 1.1035 and rising the first decent support there USD/CAD * O/N range 1.5630/728, NY range 1.5722/1.5804, last 1.5750 (+32 pips in NY) * Corp supply helped to cap EUR/GBP ahead 0.7350 and 200-DMA 0.7372 in London * We blasted through in NY, 0.7421 paid as markets melted EUR/USD 1.1715 paid * US equities -4.0/-5.% at one stage, recouped to -2.75/-3.0% last * Market still extremely choppy (S&P rebound high -0.9%, last -2.9%) * Local focus Friday's job report; Wed- Slew US data-ADP, Svcs ISM [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe adds to post-RBA drop, slip sees NY open near 0.7055, choppy action in NY * Pair hovers above 200-HMA, dip to 0.7040 bought & weak USD sees 0.7075 neared * Increased sour risk sentiment sees pair dip near day's low late * Oz Jan AiG PSI, Dec trade balance & China Jan Caixin services PMI the data risks due * Daily techs lean bearish, 0.7135/50 zone caps, RSIs falls & bear outside candle forms NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees drop near 200-HMA, NY opens just below the MA Early NY sees the MA hugged but bears pressure resumes on Fonterra milk auction GDT PI -7.4% & WMP -10.4%, volumes sold up 11.6%, NZD hit on the weak prices Pair dips below 0.6465 but broad based USD weakness sees late day bounce Pair near 200-DMA again ahead of NZ Q4 jobs data & Wheeler speech later LATAM * LatAm remains on backfoot as risk exited as oil continues to decline * USD/MXN rallied to high at 18.5445, MXSE -1.75%, oil -5% * Banxico analyst poll sees infl/growth down in '16, MXN at 17.55 * USD/BRL ends NorAm at 3.9955 off session lows by 3.9623 * Rousseff backs legal cap to public expenses, flexible fiscal goals * USD/CLP ends NY 713.70, copper reversed early supply related gains ends -0.35% No appetite for the carry trade By crossing over into the world of NIRP, the ECB and BOJ are trying to jump start the infamous carry trade in hopes that it will lift asset prices and in turn put them on a path toward their stated inflation targets. So far the reception in the marketplace has been less than enthusiastic. The funding leg of those trades aren't the problem. Who wouldn't want to get paid to borrow in EUR or JPY? It's the other side of the proposition that investors have no appetite for. Wounds are still fresh from last year's currency surprises from the Swiss and the Chinese. Despite claims to the contrary, the prospect of a RMB devaluation by the PBOC hangs as an unknown variable over just about any investment thesis and is likely to keep these latest policy directives (from BOJ and ECB) from being very effective market movers. (Reporting by NY IFR/buzz team)