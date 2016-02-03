SYDNEY, Feb 4 (IFR) - Yen leads USD rout; Fed hikes priced out Market Briefs * U.S. private sector adds 205,000 jobs in January -ADP * Final Markit Services PMI 53.2, -0.5-pt from prelim; lowest since Oct 13 * ISM Jan services index slips to 53.5 vs Rtrs f/c 55.1 * Fed's Dudley: Tightening financial conditions (weak glbl econ/USD strength) a concern- MNSI * Bets against China's yuan build as traders eye G20 deal * UST Yields fall to one-year lows as data stokes U.S. economic fears * Oil bounces 8 percent as USD tumbles after U.S. data, Dudley comments * Bill Gross warns global markets, economies increasingly addled, distorted * France sees EU proposals for Britain as basis for talks, but within limits * Reuters Poll: USD/JPY seen rising to 123 in 3 & 6 mos, 125in1-yr * Reuters Poll: EUR/USD to weaken to 1.06 in 3-mos, 1.05 in 6 mos, 1.04 in 1-yr Macro Themes in Play Dollar collapses after NY Fed president Dudley points to risks to economy; message is Fed doesn't want USD higher; rates break hard, 2016 hikes all but priced out in futures; DXY trades 200 dma for first time since Oct USD move puts bid in commodities; oil up big despite storage build, gold breaks out; big question is impact on stocks, should help but reaction so far muted EUR, JPY fly, stops tripped as pre-ECB meeting and pre-BOJ rate cut levels breached; Cable nearly back to unch on year AUD, CAD, NZD big winners, +2%; EM up but more cautious Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 475.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -189.2b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0925, ADP beat sees slight dip * Dovish comments from Fed's Dudley send USD & UST yields dive * DE-US yield spreads tighten & EUR/USD explodes higher * Daily highs in 1.0968-1.1000 easily cleared & stops get run, 1.1080 hit before pause * Small consolidation ends & lift resumes, Oct 28 & 23 highs cleared, 1.1145 high hit * Late day USD bounce sees pair pullback, near 1.1095 late * ECB's Draghi speech & Economic bulletin the risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY slammed on Dudley & weak ISM Services, cascading stop-run * Final dive to 117.06 on BOJ NIRP limitations story - Nikkei * '16 & '15 lows at 115.97/85 crucial. H&S neckline at 116.52 key on close * Fed hikes almost fully priced out; BOJ's ZIRP bazooka a bust so far * Big bearish reversal in DXY also driving widespread USD selling * EUR/JPY's drop held 38.2% of the Jan rebound at 130.05 * Commodity crosses helped by USD plunge that sent oil, CRB soaring * GBP/JPY & CHF/JPY left with modes losses by comparison * Fri's NFP now the focus after divergent ADP & ISM non-Mfg data GBP/USD * GBP remains firm, boosted by progress on EU-UK talks and short position unwind * Cable rallies to 1.4649 high, levels not seen in 3+weeks, before settling by 1.4600 * Thurs BOE rates & QIR: no changes exp'd; weak US data aids GBP rise * Weak oil remains a drag on inflation and Brexit anxiety remains a headwind * EUR/GBP holds support by 0.7535 50% Fib of 0.7314-0.7756 * Cross rallies into Noram close as weak EZ equities see EUR short hedges lifted * Thurs BOE and Fri US NFP unwind remains prevalent theme USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell back at first on Syngenta M/A reports * But the hard break lower came on DXY's reversal * Pair tumbled to its Cloud top at 0.9990 on weak ISM Services & Dudley * USD/JPY led USD's drop, while EUR/CHF's uptrend persisted * Cross' 1.1165 peak yet to be bested but is nearby toward day's end * EUR/JPY remains heavily O/B, but still seen underpinned by SNB bid USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3934/4103, Noram range 1.3785/3955, Cl 1.3790, NY -164 pips * Brent crude +7.1%, WTI +8.0%, Alum, +1.4%, copper +2.1%, gold +1.4% * AUD/CAD +0.06%, 0.9895, CAD/JPY -0.19%, 85.22, EUR/CAD -0.22%, 1.5310 * DXY -1.58% (-1.36% in NY) US stocks -0.6/+0.75% (S&P -0.25% in NY trade) * UST/CA 2yr -4.4 bp (+33.1) soft non-mfg ISM (but strong ADP) [page:2417] * PM Dudley comment crushed USD Thur-Challenger/claims/Fact ords AUD/USD * Europe lifts above 200-HMA, NY opens near 0.7070, early slip to 0.7058 on ADP * Buyers lurk, lift stalls near 0.7080, AUD/NZD fall seems to temper rally at first * Major USD weakness son Dudley comments see bulls charge aggressively * Big bounces in copper & oil take hold & help AUD firm * Jan high, 61.8 Fib of 0.7328-0.6827 & converged 55&100-DMAs cleared * Stops get run and 0.7189 quickly hit, USD bounce sees pair near 0.7175 late * NAB Q4 Business confidence due, no f/c, prior 0.0 NZD/USD Europe adds to Asia's gains, lift sees NY open near 0.6605, slight seen dip on ADP beat Dip gets bought as USD gains are fleeting, Dudley comments add to USD woes Fairly quick & steady rise ensues, 55-DMA gets cleared & lift accelerates Mkt ignores soft stocks focuses on falling USD & rising commodities Daily cloud base pierced, rally stalls just short of 0.6700 Late day USD bounce sees pair near 0.6670 late LATAM * USD/BRL fell to 4-week low at 3.91; weak US data adds doubt to higher US rates * Lower global yields buys Brazil time to right econ, CME FF indicates no hikes in '16 * USD/MXN rallied to 18.61 on oil build, then fell hard to 18.24 * Mex bonds and equities rally into close, oil +7.8% adds to Mex strength * SD/CLP ends NorAm at 710.50 -1.3%, copper joins in commod rally +2.09% * CME FedWatch: bit.ly/1LtKN1u Dudley talks down the dollar NY Fed president Bill Dudley today broke with the Fed script, admitting to economic concerns that his colleagues had previously tried to gloss over. At the risk of sounding redundant he pointed to headwinds posed by a strong USD and tightening financial conditions. The latter can mean a wide range of things but at the center of it is a strong currency. A higher USD puts pressure on commodities, global terms of trade and the balance sheets of EM countries, which translates into wider credit spreads and finally lower stock prices. And around and around it goes. Drawing the logical conclusion that the Fed doesn't want the dollar higher, rates collapsed. Futures have now all but priced out any Fed tightening this year. Theoretically this should come as some relief to battered asset markets, but as reaction to recent BOJ and ECB moves shows, maybe not. More here: