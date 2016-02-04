SYDNEY, Feb 5 (IFR) - Risk dividend from USD slide recedes
Market Briefs
* U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected, 285k vs 280k Rtrs f/c
* U.S. Q4 non-farm productivity falls 3.0 pct, labor costs rise 4.5%
* U.S. December factory orders post biggest drop (-2.9%) in a year,
* Fed's Kaplan (Dallas): energy situation may get worse before getting
better, is watching USD
* BOE keeps rate (0.5%) & APP (GBP 375bn) steady, vote to hold rate steady
was unanimous
* BOE's McCafferty dials back his vote for higher rates, sparks early GBP
selloff
* Sterling firms as BoE's Carney says next rate move likely to be a hike
* BOE cuts growth outlook, says nominal wage growth being pushed down by low
CPI
* BOE's Carney: All BoE rate setters still expect next rate move will be a
hike, MPC has not discussed cuts or use of negative rates
* BOE's Carney says MPC doesn't expect to sell gilt holdings until rates are
around 2%
* ECB's Mersch: we may be entering a world where established macroeconomic
relationships no longer hold with the regularity we once thought
* U.S. oil, gas industry sheds 100,000 jobs in slump (between Oct '14 and
Jan '16): Kemp - RTRS
* Morgan Stanley lowers 2016 Brent price forecast to USD 30 from 49
Macro Themes in Play
Stock/commodity rally fades, lower USD lacks coattails for risk assets;
disappointing price action; macros eye China FX reserves data as next trade
trigger, more fear than hope on big drawdown expectation
Nikkei leads lower, futures -1.5%, trade below pre-BOJ rate cut levels; USDJPY
tests neckline support at 116.50, holds for now; Kyodo: GPIF barred from direct
stock trading
EUR best since October ECB meeting; DAX holds key support but ends weak; Cable
flat, BOE guides growth/inflation forecasts lower; EURGBP flies
AUD, CAD up but well off highs as oil falls; CRB drop weighs on risk; spread
product all sellers, not impressed with early equity lift; IG, HY, EM credit
lower
DXY, Gold blow through 200 dma, trading one-way in NorAm; Fed's Kaplan
reiterates USD concerns
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index Jan 46.8-prev
* 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves Jan 1233.20b-prev
* 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Dec f/c 0.5%, 0.40%-prev
* 00:30 AU Retail Trade* Q4 f/c 0.9%,
0.60%-prev
* 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Dec -1.7-prev
* 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Dec -0.3-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 00:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia releases quarterly statement on
monetary policy
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Europe spikes pair up from supt near 1.1055/65, NY opens near 1.1170
* US claims above f/c, UST yields slip & DE-US 2yr spread tighten further
* Pair spikes to new trend high of 1.1239 as USD is broadly offered
* Dips to 1.1158 on USD bounce, climbs again on renewed USD weakness
* Pair near 1.1215 late, mkt now focused on US jobs dat
* If weak result USD sinks further as mkt will expect less hawkish Fed
USD/JPY
* JPY, EUR & CHF were best in breed again as funders flourished, USD sank
* USD/JPY is closing the gap on this & last years' 115.97/85 lows
* BOJ's ZIRP no match for USD/JPY selling on Fed hike retreat expectations
* And JPY gains are feeding even faster N225 losses than other DMs
* A break below last year's 115.85 low would signal a L-T H&S top reversal
* There is weekly Cloud base & 100-WMA support by 114.71
* PKO are seen likely, but impact will depend on Fri's NFP & Fed view
* Big wick on EUR/JPY candle Thur & failure toward big rsst cluster by 132
* Wed's 130.05 low & 38.2% of Jan's rebound there is the downside pivot pt
* Renewed oil drop took the shine off the commodity crosses' Wed bounce
GBP/USD
* Cable moved to NorAm session low following BOE rate announcement
* BOE's McCafferty vote to hold rate steady seen dovish, GBP falls to 1.4530
* GBP/USD rallied to 1.4672 after BOE's Carney noted next move likely higher
* Cable ends NY session by 1.4600 as traders lighten positions ahead of US
NFP
* EUR/GBP rallied as US low rate outlook lifts EUR, ends NY 0.7685 +1%
* UK/US rates likely on hold adds to short EUR unwind
* BOE cuts growth outlook:, Carney quashes rate cut talk:
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF fell to its Cloud base, 100-DMA & up TL fm Aug by 0.9930
* US data reinforced a dovish Fed & weak USD view into NFP Fri
* A weak Jobs report could unleash a slide to Dec's 0.9787 low
* O/B EUR/CHF dropped in NY from a 1.12 post-floor break peak
* Uptrend intact until there is a close below the low preceding the trend-hi
day
* That on-close pivot is now at 1.1097
* SNB has been the invisible hand propping the cross up
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3640/797, Noram range 1.3650/3754, Cl 1.3745, NY +60 pips
* Brent crude -1.8%, WTI -1.80%, Alum, +0.7%, copper +1.2%, gold +1.4%
* AUD/CAD +0.16%, 0.9890, CAD/JPY -0.75%, 84.91, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.5406
* DXY -0.84% (-0.07% in NY) US stocks -0.5/+0.03% (S&P -0.2% in NY trade)
* UST/CA 2yr +0.7 bp (+31.9) poor Challenger, claims, fact ords [page:2417]
* Fri NFP f/c +190k market wary after ADP +/ Challenger-; Cda f/c +5.5/6.5k
AUD/USD
* Sharp lift from 0.7150/60 support in Europe's morning, NY 0.7200
* Bull pressure early as US claims above f/c, USD broadly lower
* Pair sets new trend high & hits daily cloud top at 0.7242
* USD slide abates & stocks slip from highs, AUD/USD dips sub-0.7200 late
* Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & pair above 55 & 100-DMAs
* Oz Jan AiG PCI & Dec retail sales the data risks in Asia
NZD/USD
Europe lifts pair from s-t support near 0.6650, NY opens just above 0.6700
Continued USD weakness & firm commodities help pair test daily cloud top
Two tries to break cloud fail & USD slide stalls, pair slips sub-0.6730 late
Techs suggest further gains are likely & Dec high is in play
RSIs biased up with room to run & pair above 55, 100 & 200-DMAs
0.6900 area is major res, if cleared big short squeeze likely
LATAM
* USD/MXN rallies into NorAm close to 18.33, after Banxico holds rate steady
* C.bank says current environment has changed unfavorably & risks increased
* Will be vigilant of relative monetary position b/w Mexico/US,
* USD/MXN bounced off lows by 18.02 on profit taking & weak oil
* USD/BRL ends NY flat at 3.9025, rises off session low at 3.8450
* USD/CLP off session low by 696.90 ends NY 697.50, copper holds 1.26% gain
USD/JPY approaches NFP event at dangerous angle
This week's USD/JPY collapse ahead of tomorrow's US NFP report event risk leaves
little margin for error to avert crashing below this year and last year's
115.97/85 lows and confirming the end of the post Tohoku tsunami and Abenomics
bull run. The BOJ's limited flail into NIRP was unable to sustain USD/JPY's
recovery from Jan's 115.97 low for more than the day of the announcement. The
Fed may already have to abandon their rate raising regime after a single
increase. If NFP data reinforce the dovish Fed view, it might take official or
semi-official Japanese intervention to avert broader USD/JPY & N225 slides.
Kyodo reports plans to let GPIF buy stocks directly is being scrapped due to
conflict-of-interests and GPIF et al Tsy, and USD/JPY, demand will
wane unless US yields rise w/o hurting global risk acceptance again.