SYDNEY, Feb 5 (IFR) - Risk dividend from USD slide recedes Market Briefs * U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected, 285k vs 280k Rtrs f/c * U.S. Q4 non-farm productivity falls 3.0 pct, labor costs rise 4.5% * U.S. December factory orders post biggest drop (-2.9%) in a year, * Fed's Kaplan (Dallas): energy situation may get worse before getting better, is watching USD * BOE keeps rate (0.5%) & APP (GBP 375bn) steady, vote to hold rate steady was unanimous * BOE's McCafferty dials back his vote for higher rates, sparks early GBP selloff * Sterling firms as BoE's Carney says next rate move likely to be a hike * BOE cuts growth outlook, says nominal wage growth being pushed down by low CPI * BOE's Carney: All BoE rate setters still expect next rate move will be a hike, MPC has not discussed cuts or use of negative rates * BOE's Carney says MPC doesn't expect to sell gilt holdings until rates are around 2% * ECB's Mersch: we may be entering a world where established macroeconomic relationships no longer hold with the regularity we once thought * U.S. oil, gas industry sheds 100,000 jobs in slump (between Oct '14 and Jan '16): Kemp - RTRS * Morgan Stanley lowers 2016 Brent price forecast to USD 30 from 49 Macro Themes in Play Stock/commodity rally fades, lower USD lacks coattails for risk assets; disappointing price action; macros eye China FX reserves data as next trade trigger, more fear than hope on big drawdown expectation Nikkei leads lower, futures -1.5%, trade below pre-BOJ rate cut levels; USDJPY tests neckline support at 116.50, holds for now; Kyodo: GPIF barred from direct stock trading EUR best since October ECB meeting; DAX holds key support but ends weak; Cable flat, BOE guides growth/inflation forecasts lower; EURGBP flies AUD, CAD up but well off highs as oil falls; CRB drop weighs on risk; spread product all sellers, not impressed with early equity lift; IG, HY, EM credit lower DXY, Gold blow through 200 dma, trading one-way in NorAm; Fed's Kaplan reiterates USD concerns Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index Jan 46.8-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves Jan 1233.20b-prev * 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Dec f/c 0.5%, 0.40%-prev * 00:30 AU Retail Trade* Q4 f/c 0.9%, 0.60%-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Dec -1.7-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Dec -0.3-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia releases quarterly statement on monetary policy Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe spikes pair up from supt near 1.1055/65, NY opens near 1.1170 * US claims above f/c, UST yields slip & DE-US 2yr spread tighten further * Pair spikes to new trend high of 1.1239 as USD is broadly offered * Dips to 1.1158 on USD bounce, climbs again on renewed USD weakness * Pair near 1.1215 late, mkt now focused on US jobs dat * If weak result USD sinks further as mkt will expect less hawkish Fed USD/JPY * JPY, EUR & CHF were best in breed again as funders flourished, USD sank * USD/JPY is closing the gap on this & last years' 115.97/85 lows * BOJ's ZIRP no match for USD/JPY selling on Fed hike retreat expectations * And JPY gains are feeding even faster N225 losses than other DMs * A break below last year's 115.85 low would signal a L-T H&S top reversal * There is weekly Cloud base & 100-WMA support by 114.71 * PKO are seen likely, but impact will depend on Fri's NFP & Fed view * Big wick on EUR/JPY candle Thur & failure toward big rsst cluster by 132 * Wed's 130.05 low & 38.2% of Jan's rebound there is the downside pivot pt * Renewed oil drop took the shine off the commodity crosses' Wed bounce GBP/USD * Cable moved to NorAm session low following BOE rate announcement * BOE's McCafferty vote to hold rate steady seen dovish, GBP falls to 1.4530 * GBP/USD rallied to 1.4672 after BOE's Carney noted next move likely higher * Cable ends NY session by 1.4600 as traders lighten positions ahead of US NFP * EUR/GBP rallied as US low rate outlook lifts EUR, ends NY 0.7685 +1% * UK/US rates likely on hold adds to short EUR unwind * BOE cuts growth outlook:, Carney quashes rate cut talk: USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell to its Cloud base, 100-DMA & up TL fm Aug by 0.9930 * US data reinforced a dovish Fed & weak USD view into NFP Fri * A weak Jobs report could unleash a slide to Dec's 0.9787 low * O/B EUR/CHF dropped in NY from a 1.12 post-floor break peak * Uptrend intact until there is a close below the low preceding the trend-hi day * That on-close pivot is now at 1.1097 * SNB has been the invisible hand propping the cross up USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3640/797, Noram range 1.3650/3754, Cl 1.3745, NY +60 pips * Brent crude -1.8%, WTI -1.80%, Alum, +0.7%, copper +1.2%, gold +1.4% * AUD/CAD +0.16%, 0.9890, CAD/JPY -0.75%, 84.91, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.5406 * DXY -0.84% (-0.07% in NY) US stocks -0.5/+0.03% (S&P -0.2% in NY trade) * UST/CA 2yr +0.7 bp (+31.9) poor Challenger, claims, fact ords [page:2417] * Fri NFP f/c +190k market wary after ADP +/ Challenger-; Cda f/c +5.5/6.5k AUD/USD * Sharp lift from 0.7150/60 support in Europe's morning, NY 0.7200 * Bull pressure early as US claims above f/c, USD broadly lower * Pair sets new trend high & hits daily cloud top at 0.7242 * USD slide abates & stocks slip from highs, AUD/USD dips sub-0.7200 late * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & pair above 55 & 100-DMAs * Oz Jan AiG PCI & Dec retail sales the data risks in Asia NZD/USD Europe lifts pair from s-t support near 0.6650, NY opens just above 0.6700 Continued USD weakness & firm commodities help pair test daily cloud top Two tries to break cloud fail & USD slide stalls, pair slips sub-0.6730 late Techs suggest further gains are likely & Dec high is in play RSIs biased up with room to run & pair above 55, 100 & 200-DMAs 0.6900 area is major res, if cleared big short squeeze likely LATAM * USD/MXN rallies into NorAm close to 18.33, after Banxico holds rate steady * C.bank says current environment has changed unfavorably & risks increased * Will be vigilant of relative monetary position b/w Mexico/US, * USD/MXN bounced off lows by 18.02 on profit taking & weak oil * USD/BRL ends NY flat at 3.9025, rises off session low at 3.8450 * USD/CLP off session low by 696.90 ends NY 697.50, copper holds 1.26% gain USD/JPY approaches NFP event at dangerous angle This week's USD/JPY collapse ahead of tomorrow's US NFP report event risk leaves little margin for error to avert crashing below this year and last year's 115.97/85 lows and confirming the end of the post Tohoku tsunami and Abenomics bull run. The BOJ's limited flail into NIRP was unable to sustain USD/JPY's recovery from Jan's 115.97 low for more than the day of the announcement. The Fed may already have to abandon their rate raising regime after a single increase. If NFP data reinforce the dovish Fed view, it might take official or semi-official Japanese intervention to avert broader USD/JPY & N225 slides. Kyodo reports plans to let GPIF buy stocks directly is being scrapped due to conflict-of-interests and GPIF et al Tsy, and USD/JPY, demand will wane unless US yields rise w/o hurting global risk acceptance again.