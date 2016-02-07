SYDNEY, Feb 8 (IFR) - North America News and data * U.S. Jan nonfarm payrolls rise by 151k vs Rtrs f/c 190k, unemp rate at 8-yr low (4.9%) * US average hourly earnings +0.5% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c, participation rate 62.7% vs 62.6% prev * Strong earnings growth overcomes miss on payrolls (warm Dec/snowy Jan affects data) * Markets fear wages, unemp will keep Fed in play, equities weaken, USD rises * Market view of next U.S. rate hike shifts into 2016 after jobs data (CME FedWatch Dec hike 51%) * GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q1 '16 is 2.2% up from 1.2% on Feb 1 * Further BOJ action possible if strong yen threatens inflation expectations- Abe Adviser Honda -DJN * Brazil aims for 2016 budget freeze of $13 bln to meet fiscal savings goal -Folha de S. Paulo * Japan signs investment pact with Iran to boost economic ties- AP * Argentine peso black market rate stronger than official rate, reversing trend News from the weekend Geopolitical concerns in North Asia ramped up after N Korea missile launch - Reuters * North Korea launched a long range missile on Sunday in defiance of international warnings * North Korea claims rocket contains observation satellite * International critics say it is a test of banned missile technology * US, Japan and South Korea requested emergency meeting of the UN Security Council * Japanese media claimed rocket separated into pieces soon after its launch * US strategic command contradicted Japanese report and says it is tracking rocket into space At 9:30 AM Seoul time on Sunday - North Korea launched a long-range rocket. North Korea claims the rocket contained an observation satellite - a claim disputed by a wide range of international experts. Countries such as the US, Japan and South Korea claim it was a test of a long range ballistic missile in defiance of UN sanctions banning North Korea from using ballistic technology. Japanese media claimed the rocket broke into pieces shortly after the launch, but the US Strategic Command said it had detected what it called a missile entering space, appearing to quash those reports. The US, Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that will likely take place late Sunday. Likely market reaction The move by North Korea to launch a long-range rocket wasn't a complete surprise, but there might be a knee-jerk reaction when markets open on Monday. The perception that North Korea will continue to defy international pressure and escalate their nuclear capability is a destabilizing factor for the region. In past cases of aggressive behavior by North Korea - market reactions have been limited and short-lived. But the alarm shown by the likes of the US, Japan and South Korea could keep markets on edge, especially given the negativity in markets generally and emerging markets in particular. While it is unlikely global markets will significantly react to the latest round of North Korea related geopolitical uncertainty - if there is a bigger reaction this time around it could have implications for the EUR/JPY. The extreme market volatility since the start of 2016 has supported the JPY as a safe-haven currency. Japan's close proximity to North Korea could see investors look to the EUR instead of the JPY as a place to park in times of volatility and uncertainty. The EUR has already attained a safe-haven status due to its large current account and the calming of the EZ sovereign debt crisis. Europe is far away from North Korea - making the EUR even more appealing for FX investors seeking safe-haven strategies that involve selling EM currencies against developed market currencies. John.Noonan@tr.com China reserves fell $99.5 BLN USD in Jan - smaller than expected fall * China reserves for January $3.23 TLN USD from $3.33 TLN USD in December * The $99.5 BLN USD fall was less than the market was expecting * Reuters poll ahead of the release looked for reserves to fall to $3.20 TLN USD The much-anticipated monthly China FX reserves data was released on Sunday and was a bit better than market expectations. There were concerns during Friday's gloomy trading session in the US that the figure would be worse after the PBOC's efforts to offset the impact of capital flight. In isolation - there should be some relief for emerging market assets and currencies and less concern by market watchers that China's PBOC will be forced to allow the CNY to weaken further in order to protect their strong FX reserve position. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - Yellen testimony takes center stage Central bank focus Fed Chair Yellen appears before both Houses in the week ahead- starting with the House of Reps on Wednesday followed by the Senate on Thursday. Fed expectations have been one of the key market drivers over the past 18 months and will continue to be so. The Fed Chair is in a very difficult position, as the Fed tries to balance some of the positive aspects of the US economy (job sector in particular) with the obvious economic headwinds stirred up by falling commodities, a slowing China, a strong US dollar and tightening financial conditions caused by stress in EM debt markets and high-yield debt directly related to the US shale industry. If Yellen tries to talk up the US economy and calm market fears - it may be seen as a push back against the markets now pricing in less than a 50% chance of any Fed tightening in the next 12 months. On the other hand if she acknowledges the global economic strains that has impacted market pricing - it could send shivers down the spine of investors and major lending institutions. The best outcome from a market's perspective would be a repeat of the reaction to NY Fed President Dudley's dovish speech last week - which took the US dollar broadly lower and some key commodities higher. RBA Governor Stevens appears before Australian Parliament on Thursday. Stevens will likely give a balanced assessment of the economic state of play in Australia, but will likely leave the door open for further easing and try to encourage the market to keep a lid on the AUD. Given the RBA SOMP was delivered on Friday - it is unlikely the RBA Governor will spring any surprises on the market. Key global data in the week ahead It will be a quiet week for US data. The important data won't be out until Friday when Jan Retail Sales and Feb Univ of Mich Consumer Sentiment will be released. Euro zone data is scarce as well next week with Sentiment data out on Monday before a long wait until Friday's EZ IP for December and Q4 Flash GDP will be released along with German CPI. UK Trade data and BRC Retail Sales will be released on Tuesday with Dec IP out on Wednesday. The main event in Japan in the coming week will be Dec Current account on Wednesday. For Australia ANZ Job Ads will be released on Monday, the NAB Business Survey will be out on Tuesday followed by Housing Finance for Dec out on Friday. New Zealand Elec Card Retail Sales is out on Wednesday and Manufacturing PMI will be released on Thursday. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Jan29 Feb05 %Change JPY 121.14 116.82 3.57% CHF 1.0233 0.9913 3.13% EUR 1.0831 1.1160 3.04% NZD 0.6483 0.6622 2.14% GBP 1.4239 1.4492 1.78% CAD 1.3977 1.3919 0.41% AUD 0.7082 0.7063 -0.27% Comment It is obvious looking at the weekly performances of major currencies last week that two themes drove price movements. The market is pricing out the chances of Fed tightening in 2016 - which sent the USD sharply lower against the EUR and JPY. The other theme was heightened risk aversion and global growth/recession fears that heavily weighed on the CAD and the AUD in particular. The JPY, CHF and EUR were the top performing currencies due to the dovish turn in Fed expectations and the unwinding of carry trades. The AUD was the only major currency in this grouping that failed to make ground against the USD due to ongoing China/EM concerns, heightened market volatility and a perception the RBA is leaving the door wide open for further easing following their decision on Tuesday and the Statement on Monetary Policy released on Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme across markets on Friday was a negative reaction to solid US non-farm payroll data. * While the headline jobs growth of plus 151K was below the 190K expected - the unemployment rate fell to an 8 year low at 4.9% (5.0% expected) and most importantly the average hourly earnings jumped to plus 0.5% against expectations of a 0.3% rise. * Wall Street and some key commodities fell hard in the wake of the US payroll report - mostly due to the FX market's reaction to the data - which was to buy back the US dollar. * The stronger wage growth contained in the report is seen as providing enough ammunition for Fed hawks to insist the tightening bias remains in place even though the market is growing increasingly concerned that some sectors of the US economy are looking fragile. * In some ways the US payroll report was the worst result for market sentiment. It was strong enough to ensure the Fed maintains a tightening bias that will underpin the USD, but not strong enough to completely dismiss fears the US economy might tip over at some stage in 2016 due to some grim forward looking indicators, global growth headwinds (read China) along with unwanted and unhelpful US dollar strength. * Nervous investors fear and confident market bears believe - that the chances of a US recession are rising, but there will be no help from the Fed due to their focus on the "backwards looking" US employment data and determination to normalize interest rates by pushing them higher. * The rise in the USD sent NYMEX Crude 2.62% lower on the day despite a plunge in the weekly rig count. The closure of 31 rigs to 467 was the largest weekly fall since April 2015 and the total of 467 rigs is the lowest since March 2010. * London copper fell 1.22% while iron ore ended the day flat at 44.70. Gold continued to trend higher - rising 1.55% to 1,173, as the weekly fall in the USD, rising risk aversion and the move up in the average hourly earnings in the US jobs report offered gold bulls the excuse to continue buying. * For the week NYMEX Crude fell 8.12%; Brent Crude fell "only" 1.96% while London Copper gained 1.49% last week and NY Copper rose 1.77% for the week. Iron ore ended a stellar week with a 7.71% gain while gold was the other start performer in the commodity space - gaining 5% last week. * The rising US dollar also put a halt to the rise in emerging market assets and currencies - with the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Equity Index falling 1.15% and the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Bond Index falling 2.14%. * For the week the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Equity Index fell 1.82% and the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Bond Index fell 3.86%. * High tech shares were pummeled on Friday following weak forecasts from LinkedIn and Tableau Software. NASDAQ fell 3.25% to 4,363.14 - the lowest closing level since October 2014. Hedge funds were the main sellers - paring longs built up in companies like Amazon and Netflix. For the week NASDAQ plunged 5.4%. * The Dow and S&P fared better than the NASDAQ, but still suffered losses on Friday - with the Dow falling 211.61 points or 1.29% lower at 16,204.97; the S&P fell 35.40 points or 1.87% lower at 1,880.05. * For the week the Dow fell 1.6% and the S&P fell 3.1%. * Despite the underlying strength of the US payroll data - US Fed Fund futures continued to indicate the market doesn't see the Fed hiking anytime soon. The market is pricing in only an 8% chance of a March hike and a 45% chance of a 25 BP hike in the next 12 months. * US Treasury yields jumped higher after the US payroll data before retreating later in the day due to safe-haven flows generated by the fall in risk assets. * The 2-year Treasury yield popped up to 0.76% from Thursday's close at 0.71% before easing later in the day to close at 0.72%. The 10-year Treasury yield traded up to 1.89% at one stage from Thursday's 1.86% close before easing to close Friday at 1.84%. * The US dollar strength in the wake of the US jobs report was mostly seen in the commodity/risk currencies - with the AUD/USD falling 1.92%; the NZD/USD falling 1.50% and the CAD falling 1.20% against the greenback. * The AUD/USD actually jumped from 0.7190 to 0.7220 when the US headline jobs number came in below expectations, but once the market drilled down to the more positive aspects of the payroll report everything reversed. * The AUD/USD followed commodities and equities lower - as the shrinking number of carry trade investors hit the exits and sold AUD against the JPY and EUR. * The AUD/USD closed at the session and week's low at 0.7063 while the AUD/JPY fell 1.87% and the EUR/AUD rose around 1.50%. * The EUR/USD spiked up to 1.1250 in the initial reaction to the miss on the US headline jobs number before staging a nasty reversal lower when the market shifted focus to the positive aspects of the payroll report. The EUR/USD traded down to 1.1109 before making gains in the US afternoon market due to the unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades amid rising risk aversion. * The EUR/USD closed at 1.1160 - down 0.42% from Thursday's close. It is worth noting that the 61.8 fibo of the 1.1715/1.0523 move at 1.1260 was validated as key resistance after the sharp pullback from the 1.1250 level. * The USD/JPY fell to 116.28 in the initial reaction to the miss on the headline US jobs data before sharply reversing to 117.43 when US yields jumped due to the focus on the Average Hourly Earnings component of the payroll report. * The USD/JPY then eased during the afternoon on safe haven flows that sent US Treasury yields lower and pushed JPY higher against risk currencies. The USD/JPY closed the day only 0.05% higher at 116.82. * The GBP slightly underperformed on Friday due to the renewal of BREXIT fears sparked by polls showing voters at this stage favour an exit from the EU by a 45% to 36% margin. * The GBP/USD closed the day at 1.4493 - down 0.67% while the EUR/GBP rose 0.25%. Wrap up The weekend could be regarded as a good news/bad news factor for the markets when they open up Monday morning. The China FX reserves release on Sunday was better than expected, while Sunday also saw North Korea ramp up geopolitical uncertainty by launching a long range rocket. I was surprised how much of Friday's market commentary pointed to the release of China's FX reserves as being a crucial event for market sentiment. If there was any risk selling in anticipation of a large drawdown of China FX reserves - than you would expect there will be some relief rallies after the reserve depletion was less than expected. The launch of a long range rocket by North Korea has sinister implications and might result in a negative market reaction. It is always difficult to gauge how markets will react to geopolitical events, but there has been more money lost by overreacting to events than simply shrugging them off - or waiting for the dips to buy what was sold. Looking at the weekly performances across asset markets - it is a bit surprising that the 2.58% fall in the US dollar index (DXY) coincided with an 8% fall in NYMEX Crude and a 3% fall in the S&P 500. The strong US dollar was at least partly blamed for the falls in oil and US stocks and either there has been a correlation breakdown or some catching up to do. The 18-month US dollar trend higher is showing signs of exhaustion, but it might be a bit early to say it is ready to embark on a significant trend lower. The key to the short and medium term direction of the US dollar will be market Fed expectations and whether or not the Fed will follow the script imbedded in those expectations. If there is a change of heart at the Fed - meaning they stay on hold indefinitely - the USD should broadly weaken. Despite last week's correlation breakdown - a sustained move lower in the USD accompanied by a dovish Fed increases the chances of oil and emerging markets finding a bottom without having to withstand a debt purge before doing so. All of the above makes the testimony of Fed Chair Yellen on Wednesday and Thursday a very important factor for markets in the week(s) ahead. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P isn't trending in either direction after two weeks of choppy price action within the 1,870/1,950 range. A double bottom has formed at 1,872 and a break below 1,870 could see a retest of the Jan 24 trend low at 1,812. Major support is found at the ascending 200-week moving average at 1,790. A break and close above multiple tops around 1,950 would ease the downward pressure and initially target the 61.8 of the 2,116/1,812 move at 2,000. {Last 1,880.05} ASX The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but the 5 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower - indicating there isn't an obvious trend in either direction. A break above the 50-day moving average at 5,065 would likely ignite a trend higher - while a break below the double-bottom around 4,875 would intensify downward pressure. {Last 4,976.17} Commodities Gold Gold continues to trend higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Gold hasn't looked back since breaking above the 200-day MA and that reading at 1,128 should be good support on any pullbacks. Key resistance is found at the double-top and Oct 2015 trend high at 1,190. It is noted by some tech analysts that the 100-week moving average acted like a support line when gold trended higher from 2009 through 2012 and has been a resistance line since it started trending lower in 2013. The 100-week moving average comes in around 1,200 and a weekly close above that level would be bullish. {Last 1,173} Iron Ore Iron ore is trending higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next key resistance levels are found at 45.20 (38.2 of the 58.50/37.00 move) and the 100-day MA at 46.00. A break above 46.00 targets major resistance at the descending 200-day MA - which came in at 51.60 on Friday. A break below the 20-day MA at 41.60 would suggest the short0term trend higher has run its course. {Last 44.70} Lon Copper Copper is starting to trend higher in the short-term - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. There is huge congestion/resistance between 4,700/4,750 - as copper has topped out 12 times in that window since Nov 26 last year. There is also key resistance at the ascending 100-day MA - which came in at 4,815 on Friday. A break below the 20-day MA at 4,480 would signal the trend higher is over and warn of more downside. {Last 4,630} NYMEX Crude Despite the 8%-plus fall last week - NYMEX Crude isn't in a short-term trend lower, as the 10-day MA is still above the 20-day MA. Key support is in the 29.20/60 window where a triple bottom and the 61.8 fibo of the 26.19/34.82 move converge. A break below 29.20 reignites the trend lower and initially targets the 26.19 trend low. Key resistance is found at the descending 50-day MA -which came in at 35.00 on Friday. A break and close above 35.00 targets major resistance at the 200-day MA - which came in around 40.00 on Friday. {Last 30.89} FX EUR/USD After weeks of narrow consolidation - the EUR/USD broke out to the upside last week and cleared/closed above the key 200-day MA. The 200-day MA comes in around 1.1050/55 and should be support on moves lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher - indicating a short-term trend higher. Key resistance is at the 61.8 fibo of the 1.1715/1.0523 move at 1.1260 and the 1.1250 top on Friday validates that level as being key. A break and close above 1.1250 targets the Oct 15, 2015 trend high at 1.1495. A break below the 200-day MA would throw some doubt on the trend higher. {Last 1.1160} USD/JPY The short-term trend higher that formed after the BOJ easing proved to be short-lived. The price action last week conclusively ended the trend higher and the pressure is back on the downside. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are pointing lower, but not yet aligned in a bearish formation to conform a trend lower is in place. Support is found at the Jan 20 low at 115.97 and a break below targets the base of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 114.70. A break back above the 20-day MA at 118.22 would ease the downward pressure and lead to a period of range-trading/consolidation. {Last 116.82} AUD/USD The AUD/USD was just starting a short-term trend higher, but Friday's steep fall negated the signals. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bullish formation, but the 5-day MA is now pointing lower. Support is found at 0.7000/10 where last week's low and the 20-day MA converge with more support at the 61.8 of the 0.6828/0.7242 move at 0.6985. Major resistance is found at the 200-day MA - which came in around 0.7325 on Friday. {Last 0.7063} John.noonan@tr.com