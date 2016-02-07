SYDNEY, Feb 8 (IFR) - North America News and data
* U.S. Jan nonfarm payrolls rise by 151k vs Rtrs f/c 190k, unemp rate at 8-yr
low (4.9%)
* US average hourly earnings +0.5% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c, participation rate 62.7% vs
62.6% prev
* Strong earnings growth overcomes miss on payrolls (warm Dec/snowy Jan affects
data)
* Markets fear wages, unemp will keep Fed in play, equities weaken, USD rises
* Market view of next U.S. rate hike shifts into 2016 after jobs data (CME
FedWatch Dec hike 51%)
* GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q1 '16 is 2.2% up from 1.2% on
Feb 1
* Further BOJ action possible if strong yen threatens inflation expectations-
Abe Adviser Honda -DJN
* Brazil aims for 2016 budget freeze of $13 bln to meet fiscal savings goal
-Folha de S. Paulo
* Japan signs investment pact with Iran to boost economic ties- AP
* Argentine peso black market rate stronger than official rate, reversing trend
News from the weekend
Geopolitical concerns in North Asia ramped up after N Korea missile launch -
Reuters
* North Korea launched a long range missile on Sunday in defiance of
international warnings
* North Korea claims rocket contains observation satellite
* International critics say it is a test of banned missile technology
* US, Japan and South Korea requested emergency meeting of the UN Security
Council
* Japanese media claimed rocket separated into pieces soon after its launch
* US strategic command contradicted Japanese report and says it is tracking
rocket into space
At 9:30 AM Seoul time on Sunday - North Korea launched a long-range rocket.
North Korea claims the rocket contained an observation satellite - a claim
disputed by a wide range of international experts. Countries such as the US,
Japan and South Korea claim it was a test of a long range ballistic missile in
defiance of UN sanctions banning North Korea from using ballistic technology.
Japanese media claimed the rocket broke into pieces shortly after the launch,
but the US Strategic Command said it had detected what it called a missile
entering space, appearing to quash those reports. The US, Japan and South Korea
have called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that will likely
take place late Sunday.
Likely market reaction
The move by North Korea to launch a long-range rocket wasn't a complete
surprise, but there might be a knee-jerk reaction when markets open on Monday.
The perception that North Korea will continue to defy international pressure and
escalate their nuclear capability is a destabilizing factor for the region. In
past cases of aggressive behavior by North Korea - market reactions have been
limited and short-lived. But the alarm shown by the likes of the US, Japan and
South Korea could keep markets on edge, especially given the negativity in
markets generally and emerging markets in particular.
While it is unlikely global markets will significantly react to the latest round
of North Korea related geopolitical uncertainty - if there is a bigger reaction
this time around it could have implications for the EUR/JPY. The extreme market
volatility since the start of 2016 has supported the JPY as a safe-haven
currency. Japan's close proximity to North Korea could see investors look to the
EUR instead of the JPY as a place to park in times of volatility and
uncertainty. The EUR has already attained a safe-haven status due to its large
current account and the calming of the EZ sovereign debt crisis. Europe is far
away from North Korea - making the EUR even more appealing for FX investors
seeking safe-haven strategies that involve selling EM currencies against
developed market currencies. John.Noonan@tr.com
China reserves fell $99.5 BLN USD in Jan - smaller than expected fall
* China reserves for January $3.23 TLN USD from $3.33 TLN USD in December
* The $99.5 BLN USD fall was less than the market was expecting
* Reuters poll ahead of the release looked for reserves to fall to $3.20 TLN USD
The much-anticipated monthly China FX reserves data was released on Sunday and
was a bit better than market expectations. There were concerns during Friday's
gloomy trading session in the US that the figure would be worse after the PBOC's
efforts to offset the impact of capital flight. In isolation - there should be
some relief for emerging market assets and currencies and less concern by market
watchers that China's PBOC will be forced to allow the CNY to weaken further in
order to protect their strong FX reserve position. John.Noonan@tr.com
The week ahead - Yellen testimony takes center stage
Central bank focus
Fed Chair Yellen appears before both Houses in the week ahead- starting with the
House of Reps on Wednesday followed by the Senate on Thursday. Fed expectations
have been one of the key market drivers over the past 18 months and will
continue to be so. The Fed Chair is in a very difficult position, as the Fed
tries to balance some of the positive aspects of the US economy (job sector in
particular) with the obvious economic headwinds stirred up by falling
commodities, a slowing China, a strong US dollar and tightening financial
conditions caused by stress in EM debt markets and high-yield debt directly
related to the US shale industry. If Yellen tries to talk up the US economy and
calm market fears - it may be seen as a push back against the markets now
pricing in less than a 50% chance of any Fed tightening in the next 12 months.
On the other hand if she acknowledges the global economic strains that has
impacted market pricing - it could send shivers down the spine of investors and
major lending institutions. The best outcome from a market's perspective would
be a repeat of the reaction to NY Fed President Dudley's dovish speech last week
- which took the US dollar broadly lower and some key commodities higher.
RBA Governor Stevens appears before Australian Parliament on Thursday. Stevens
will likely give a balanced assessment of the economic state of play in
Australia, but will likely leave the door open for further easing and try to
encourage the market to keep a lid on the AUD. Given the RBA SOMP was delivered
on Friday - it is unlikely the RBA Governor will spring any surprises on the
market.
Key global data in the week ahead
It will be a quiet week for US data. The important data won't be out until
Friday when Jan Retail Sales and Feb Univ of Mich Consumer Sentiment will be
released. Euro zone data is scarce as well next week with Sentiment data out on
Monday before a long wait until Friday's EZ IP for December and Q4 Flash GDP
will be released along with German CPI. UK Trade data and BRC Retail Sales will
be released on Tuesday with Dec IP out on Wednesday. The main event in Japan in
the coming week will be Dec Current account on Wednesday. For Australia ANZ Job
Ads will be released on Monday, the NAB Business Survey will be out on Tuesday
followed by Housing Finance for Dec out on Friday. New Zealand Elec Card Retail
Sales is out on Wednesday and Manufacturing PMI will be released on Thursday.
John.Noonan@tr.com
Best to worst performing currencies last week
CCY Jan29 Feb05 %Change
JPY 121.14 116.82 3.57%
CHF 1.0233 0.9913 3.13%
EUR 1.0831 1.1160 3.04%
NZD 0.6483 0.6622 2.14%
GBP 1.4239 1.4492 1.78%
CAD 1.3977 1.3919 0.41%
AUD 0.7082 0.7063 -0.27%
Comment
It is obvious looking at the weekly performances of major currencies last week
that two themes drove price movements. The market is pricing out the chances of
Fed tightening in 2016 - which sent the USD sharply lower against the EUR and
JPY. The other theme was heightened risk aversion and global growth/recession
fears that heavily weighed on the CAD and the AUD in particular. The JPY, CHF
and EUR were the top performing currencies due to the dovish turn in Fed
expectations and the unwinding of carry trades. The AUD was the only major
currency in this grouping that failed to make ground against the USD due to
ongoing China/EM concerns, heightened market volatility and a perception the RBA
is leaving the door wide open for further easing following their decision on
Tuesday and the Statement on Monetary Policy released on Friday.
John.Noonan@tr.com
Themes for Friday's trading
* The main theme across markets on Friday was a negative reaction to solid US
non-farm payroll data.
* While the headline jobs growth of plus 151K was below the 190K expected - the
unemployment rate fell to an 8 year low at 4.9% (5.0% expected) and most
importantly the average hourly earnings jumped to plus 0.5% against expectations
of a 0.3% rise.
* Wall Street and some key commodities fell hard in the wake of the US payroll
report - mostly due to the FX market's reaction to the data - which was to buy
back the US dollar.
* The stronger wage growth contained in the report is seen as providing enough
ammunition for Fed hawks to insist the tightening bias remains in place even
though the market is growing increasingly concerned that some sectors of the US
economy are looking fragile.
* In some ways the US payroll report was the worst result for market sentiment.
It was strong enough to ensure the Fed maintains a tightening bias that will
underpin the USD, but not strong enough to completely dismiss fears the US
economy might tip over at some stage in 2016 due to some grim forward looking
indicators, global growth headwinds (read China) along with unwanted and
unhelpful US dollar strength.
* Nervous investors fear and confident market bears believe - that the chances
of a US recession are rising, but there will be no help from the Fed due to
their focus on the "backwards looking" US employment data and determination to
normalize interest rates by pushing them higher.
* The rise in the USD sent NYMEX Crude 2.62% lower on the day despite a plunge
in the weekly rig count. The closure of 31 rigs to 467 was the largest weekly
fall since April 2015 and the total of 467 rigs is the lowest since March 2010.
* London copper fell 1.22% while iron ore ended the day flat at 44.70. Gold
continued to trend higher - rising 1.55% to 1,173, as the weekly fall in the
USD, rising risk aversion and the move up in the average hourly earnings in the
US jobs report offered gold bulls the excuse to continue buying.
* For the week NYMEX Crude fell 8.12%; Brent Crude fell "only" 1.96% while
London Copper gained 1.49% last week and NY Copper rose 1.77% for the week. Iron
ore ended a stellar week with a 7.71% gain while gold was the other start
performer in the commodity space - gaining 5% last week.
* The rising US dollar also put a halt to the rise in emerging market assets and
currencies - with the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Equity Index falling 1.15%
and the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Bond Index falling 2.14%.
* For the week the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Equity Index fell 1.82% and the
iShares MSCI Emerging Market Bond Index fell 3.86%.
* High tech shares were pummeled on Friday following weak forecasts from
LinkedIn and Tableau Software. NASDAQ fell 3.25% to 4,363.14 - the lowest
closing level since October 2014. Hedge funds were the main sellers - paring
longs built up in companies like Amazon and Netflix. For the week NASDAQ plunged
5.4%.
* The Dow and S&P fared better than the NASDAQ, but still suffered losses on
Friday - with the Dow falling 211.61 points or 1.29% lower at 16,204.97; the S&P
fell 35.40 points or 1.87% lower at 1,880.05.
* For the week the Dow fell 1.6% and the S&P fell 3.1%.
* Despite the underlying strength of the US payroll data - US Fed Fund futures
continued to indicate the market doesn't see the Fed hiking anytime soon. The
market is pricing in only an 8% chance of a March hike and a 45% chance of a 25
BP hike in the next 12 months.
* US Treasury yields jumped higher after the US payroll data before retreating
later in the day due to safe-haven flows generated by the fall in risk assets.
* The 2-year Treasury yield popped up to 0.76% from Thursday's close at 0.71%
before easing later in the day to close at 0.72%. The 10-year Treasury yield
traded up to 1.89% at one stage from Thursday's 1.86% close before easing to
close Friday at 1.84%.
* The US dollar strength in the wake of the US jobs report was mostly seen in
the commodity/risk currencies - with the AUD/USD falling 1.92%; the NZD/USD
falling 1.50% and the CAD falling 1.20% against the greenback.
* The AUD/USD actually jumped from 0.7190 to 0.7220 when the US headline jobs
number came in below expectations, but once the market drilled down to the more
positive aspects of the payroll report everything reversed.
* The AUD/USD followed commodities and equities lower - as the shrinking number
of carry trade investors hit the exits and sold AUD against the JPY and EUR.
* The AUD/USD closed at the session and week's low at 0.7063 while the AUD/JPY
fell 1.87% and the EUR/AUD rose around 1.50%.
* The EUR/USD spiked up to 1.1250 in the initial reaction to the miss on the US
headline jobs number before staging a nasty reversal lower when the market
shifted focus to the positive aspects of the payroll report. The EUR/USD traded
down to 1.1109 before making gains in the US afternoon market due to the
unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades amid rising risk aversion.
* The EUR/USD closed at 1.1160 - down 0.42% from Thursday's close. It is worth
noting that the 61.8 fibo of the 1.1715/1.0523 move at 1.1260 was validated as
key resistance after the sharp pullback from the 1.1250 level.
* The USD/JPY fell to 116.28 in the initial reaction to the miss on the headline
US jobs data before sharply reversing to 117.43 when US yields jumped due to the
focus on the Average Hourly Earnings component of the payroll report.
* The USD/JPY then eased during the afternoon on safe haven flows that sent US
Treasury yields lower and pushed JPY higher against risk currencies. The USD/JPY
closed the day only 0.05% higher at 116.82.
* The GBP slightly underperformed on Friday due to the renewal of BREXIT fears
sparked by polls showing voters at this stage favour an exit from the EU by a
45% to 36% margin.
* The GBP/USD closed the day at 1.4493 - down 0.67% while the EUR/GBP rose
0.25%.
Wrap up
The weekend could be regarded as a good news/bad news factor for the markets
when they open up Monday morning. The China FX reserves release on Sunday was
better than expected, while Sunday also saw North Korea ramp up geopolitical
uncertainty by launching a long range rocket. I was surprised how much of
Friday's market commentary pointed to the release of China's FX reserves as
being a crucial event for market sentiment. If there was any risk selling in
anticipation of a large drawdown of China FX reserves - than you would expect
there will be some relief rallies after the reserve depletion was less than
expected. The launch of a long range rocket by North Korea has sinister
implications and might result in a negative market reaction. It is always
difficult to gauge how markets will react to geopolitical events, but there has
been more money lost by overreacting to events than simply shrugging them off -
or waiting for the dips to buy what was sold.
Looking at the weekly performances across asset markets - it is a bit surprising
that the 2.58% fall in the US dollar index (DXY) coincided with an 8% fall in
NYMEX Crude and a 3% fall in the S&P 500. The strong US dollar was at least
partly blamed for the falls in oil and US stocks and either there has been a
correlation breakdown or some catching up to do. The 18-month US dollar trend
higher is showing signs of exhaustion, but it might be a bit early to say it is
ready to embark on a significant trend lower. The key to the short and medium
term direction of the US dollar will be market Fed expectations and whether or
not the Fed will follow the script imbedded in those expectations. If there is a
change of heart at the Fed - meaning they stay on hold indefinitely - the USD
should broadly weaken. Despite last week's correlation breakdown - a sustained
move lower in the USD accompanied by a dovish Fed increases the chances of oil
and emerging markets finding a bottom without having to withstand a debt purge
before doing so. All of the above makes the testimony of Fed Chair Yellen on
Wednesday and Thursday a very important factor for markets in the week(s) ahead.
John.Noonan@tr.com
Technical view
Equities
S&P
The S&P isn't trending in either direction after two weeks of choppy price
action within the 1,870/1,950 range. A double bottom has formed at 1,872 and a
break below 1,870 could see a retest of the Jan 24 trend low at 1,812. Major
support is found at the ascending 200-week moving average at 1,790. A break and
close above multiple tops around 1,950 would ease the downward pressure and
initially target the 61.8 of the 2,116/1,812 move at 2,000. {Last 1,880.05}
ASX The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation,
but the 5 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower - indicating there isn't
an obvious trend in either direction. A break above the 50-day moving average
at 5,065 would likely ignite a trend higher - while a break below the
double-bottom around 4,875 would intensify downward pressure. {Last 4,976.17}
Commodities
Gold Gold continues to trend higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages
aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Gold hasn't looked back
since breaking above the 200-day MA and that reading at 1,128 should be good
support on any pullbacks. Key resistance is found at the double-top and Oct 2015
trend high at 1,190. It is noted by some tech analysts that the 100-week moving
average acted like a support line when gold trended higher from 2009 through
2012 and has been a resistance line since it started trending lower in 2013. The
100-week moving average comes in around 1,200 and a weekly close above that
level would be bullish. {Last 1,173}
Iron Ore Iron ore is trending higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages
aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next key resistance
levels are found at 45.20 (38.2 of the 58.50/37.00 move) and the 100-day MA at
46.00. A break above 46.00 targets major resistance at the descending 200-day MA
- which came in at 51.60 on Friday. A break below the 20-day MA at 41.60 would
suggest the short0term trend higher has run its course. {Last 44.70}
Lon Copper
Copper is starting to trend higher in the short-term - with the 5, 10 and 20-day
moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. There is
huge congestion/resistance between 4,700/4,750 - as copper has topped out 12
times in that window since Nov 26 last year. There is also key resistance at the
ascending 100-day MA - which came in at 4,815 on Friday. A break below the
20-day MA at 4,480 would signal the trend higher is over and warn of more
downside. {Last 4,630}
NYMEX
Crude Despite the 8%-plus fall last week - NYMEX Crude isn't in a short-term
trend lower, as the 10-day MA is still above the 20-day MA. Key support is in
the 29.20/60 window where a triple bottom and the 61.8 fibo of the 26.19/34.82
move converge. A break below 29.20 reignites the trend lower and initially
targets the 26.19 trend low. Key resistance is found at the descending 50-day MA
-which came in at 35.00 on Friday. A break and close above 35.00 targets major
resistance at the 200-day MA - which came in around 40.00 on Friday. {Last
30.89}
FX
EUR/USD After weeks of narrow consolidation - the EUR/USD broke out to the
upside last week and cleared/closed above the key 200-day MA. The 200-day MA
comes in around 1.1050/55 and should be support on moves lower. The 5, 10 and
20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher -
indicating a short-term trend higher. Key resistance is at the 61.8 fibo of the
1.1715/1.0523 move at 1.1260 and the 1.1250 top on Friday validates that level
as being key. A break and close above 1.1250 targets the Oct 15, 2015 trend high
at 1.1495. A break below the 200-day MA would throw some doubt on the trend
higher. {Last 1.1160}
USD/JPY
The short-term trend higher that formed after the BOJ easing proved to be
short-lived. The price action last week conclusively ended the trend higher and
the pressure is back on the downside. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are
pointing lower, but not yet aligned in a bearish formation to conform a trend
lower is in place. Support is found at the Jan 20 low at 115.97 and a break
below targets the base of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 114.70. A break back
above the 20-day MA at 118.22 would ease the downward pressure and lead to a
period of range-trading/consolidation. {Last 116.82}
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD was just starting a short-term trend higher, but Friday's steep fall
negated the signals. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a
bullish formation, but the 5-day MA is now pointing lower. Support is found at
0.7000/10 where last week's low and the 20-day MA converge with more support at
the 61.8 of the 0.6828/0.7242 move at 0.6985. Major resistance is found at the
200-day MA - which came in around 0.7325 on Friday. {Last 0.7063}
John.noonan@tr.com