SYDNEY, Feb 9 (IFR) - Gathering gloom puts USD/JPY on precipice Market Briefs * Financial sector stress delivers fresh jolt, Banks help drive Europe shares to 16-month low, Cost of insuring European financials' debt up sharply * ECB's Coeure: ECB aims to protect EZ from being the victim of global slowdown, will do more if we need to get inflation higher * Canada Dec building permits jump, +11.3% vs 5.6% Rtrs f/c, -19.9% prev * Wall St down over 2 pct as tech rout deepens, oil drops * Gold price surges to highest level since June as share prices slide * Mexico Finance Minister Videgaray says Pemex budget cuts coming soon Macro Themes in Play Stocks hammered as bank shares under assault; DB and CoCo bonds center of attention but damage done across the board; negative rates, flattening yield curves pressure entire financial sectorGrowth stocks underperform, Nasdaq hardest hit, real money sells high beta for safer names; markets see ECB, BOJ efforts at point of diminishing returns USDJPY breaks key tech at 116.50 on risk flush; rest of major FX relegated to sidelines; EUR firm, consolidates break of 200 dma CAD lower, oil rolls over; Banxico intervenes again; Gold best in 8 months; rate futures market all but prices out any Fed hikes for 2016; Yellen testifies before congress Wed, Thurs Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Jan -2.70%-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Jan 7-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Jan 3-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Falls from near 1.1185 to 1.1110 into NY, EUR/JPY 130.89 to sub-128.80 dive helps drop * Bear pressure in early NY sees slide extend to 1.1087, bounce ensues though * General USD weakness & big stock losses aid lift back above 1.1200 late in the day * DE Dec IP & Trade Balance the econ risk due, impact likely limited though * Market to take cues from general risk sentiment & Yellen on Wednesday * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & pair consolidates near recent highs USD/JPY * USD/JPY broke '16 & '15 lows at 115.97/85, but so far has held 115 props * Global deleveraging overwhelmed PKO that has slowed N225's fall * USD/JPY's set to close below the 2-yr H&S top neckline at 116.53 finally * Measured objective of that neckline break is at 107.26 * 100-WMA & barrier defense are at 115 & weekly Cloud base is at 114.97 * 115 seen make-or-break in wake of BOJ's NIRP failing to weaken yen * Monthly Kijun & 50% of 100.76-125.86 at 113.31 eyed next on 115 break * Intraday bounce off lows faded at broken 115.85 lows from last year * EUR/JPY broke 38.2% at 130.05, the 50% & daily Kijun at 129.31 * Widening core-peripheral EZ interest rate spreads a new EUR negative * GBP/JPY looks headed for Jan lows after Jan's ABC correction rise * Similar patterns for other crosses GBP/USD * EUR/GBP is ending NorAm by 0.7765 a 13-month high * Brexit fears as well as a broad risk selloff weigh on the pound * Short-sterling futures rallied as traders doubt any near-term UK rate hikes * GBP/USD fell 0.47% ending NorAm by 1.4425 * European equity weakness as well as falling oil weighed on the pound * Focus on weak European banks, Barclays shares halted USD/CHF * Global deleveraging favored the franc to start the week * Derisking was seen across asset classes and geography * USD/CHF took out the Jan 11 swing low at 0.9880 that held Friday * Pair is well below the 100-DMA, TL & Cloud base; Dec's 0.9787 low next * EUR/CHF's O/B reversal broke 38.2% of the Dec-Feb rise at 1.1030 * Kijun at 1.1014 was neared by the 1.1019 low & looks vulnerable * The 50% Fibo at 1.0978 is by key Jan range highs * Swiss sight depos dipped from Jan 29 week's peak * Tues's Swiss s.a. Jobless Rate seen at 3.5% v 3.4% last * SNB's Jordan said haven't hit negative interest rate bottom yet - Bbg * SNB may have to match a Mar ECB rate cut if CHF remains firm USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3841/3918, Noram range 1.3889/3978, Cl 1.3950, NY +50 pips * Brent crude & WTI -3.5%, Alum, +0.13%, copper -0.5%, gold +3.34% * AUD/CAD +0.45%, 0.9871, CAD/JPY -1.62%, 82.68, EUR/CAD +0.75%, 1.5619 * DXY -0.39% (+0.2% in NY) US stocks -3.45/-2.45% (S&P -1.7% in NY trade) * UST/CA 2yr -3.2 bp (+32.2) US yields lower as DM recession fears revived * Cda bldg permits +11.3%; BoC's Lane- rates a blunt instrument AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning as risk sours deeply & JPY strengthens * Pair dives from 0.7128 to 0.7085 on AUD/JPY fall from 83.50 toward 82.50 * NY opens near 0.7090, sharp drop on commodity drop & AUD/JPY move near 81.50 * 0.7051 hit, stops below safe for now, broad USD weakness allows lift near 0.7115 * More risk aversion sees pair slip below 0.7090 late * Oz Dec HIA home sales & Jan NAB bus. conditions/confidence data some risks in Asia NZD/USD Pressured down in Europe's morning, slides from 0.6658 to 0.6625 at NY open Bear pressure in early NY on stock & commodity drops and firm JPY 0.6593 low set, NZD/JPY drop near 76.30 helps pair to low Bounce ensues on broad USD weakness, 0.6640 neared & holds nearby late Likely quiet in Asia unless general risk theme sees big move Holidays in China to keep traders quiet until Yellen on Wednesday LATAM * Less than holiday atmosphere for LatAm today as risk exited broadly * Oil & equities lower; marts wary of European banks, safe haven gold & USTs rise * USD/MXN to high by 18.76, MXN used as proxy as some LatAm's out for Carneval * FinMin Carstens: Pemex cutting budget; may have effects for govt spending * USD/BRL mostly unchanged by 3.90; out for Carneval holiday * BRL option interest picking up vs USD & JPY * USD/CLP ends NY by 712.75, copper lower, Rtrs f/c BCCh on hold Thursday Market fears migrate to bank stocks from sliding oil The focus on sliding oil prices has masked a worrying trend in bank stocks. The European banking index is down around 22% this year and the US bank index is down some 19%, with a divergence opening up between Europe and US bank stocks in the past week. No single factor stands out in explaining the bank stock sell-off: everything to exposure to oil related debt, declining revenue and a margin squeeze from negative bond yields all being thrown into the mix. Some of this weakness is likely related to investors with exposure to bank debt (such as CoCos) using CDS to hedge, which then feeds the drop in equities. Whether the current bearish mood is overdone or not is uncertain, but these are markets where players shoot first and ask questions later. Just as lower oil prices were justified for many reasons to make life uncomfortable for bulls, the same goes for bank stocks. Full comment & chart: reut.rs/1W6Ijd8