SYDNEY, Feb 10 (IFR) - CHF, EUR & JPY funders flourish into Yellen Market Briefs * US December wholesale inventories fall 0.1% vs 0.2% Rtrs f/c, wholesale sales -0.3 vs -0.4 f/c * US JOLTS job openings 5.607 mln in December vs 5.4 mln Rtrs f/c * Yellen faces tough sell on Fed rate hikes in Congress, may face heat on Fed transparency * Former Fed member Kocherlakota: FOMC should take fed funds rate negative * DB debt buyback talk (FT) lifts equities, stalls UST bid * JPMorgan forecasts ECB to cut deposit rate as low as -0.7 pct this year * European shares hit lowest since Sept 2013 as banks extend falls * Japan monitoring for speculative factors behind yen's rise - MOF * German output drop raises doubts about growth, I/P plunges by biggest rate since Aug '14 * Gold stays near 7-mos high as stocks remain volatile, Silver, platinum also near multi-month peaks Macro Themes in Play Dollar mixed; DXY breaks uptrend support as EUR climbs to best since Oct ECB meet; USDJPY sees follow-through selling on yesterday's neckline break; CHF big winner on fear as European banks shares hammered for second day Commodities collapse, prospect of dovish Yellen tomorrow has no bullish impact; WTI at new contract low close; copper rolls over Rates down, Euro 2yr trades -0.52 bps, some on Street see bigger cuts ahead; US front end futures at new contract highs; DM long end yields fall behind mkt-based inflation benchmarks to multi-year lows US stocks steady despite credit wider, EM lower; market looks to Yellen for helping hand Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- New Yuan Loans* Jan f/c 1800.0b, 597.8b-prev * --:-- Outstanding Loan Growth* Jan f/c 14.4%, 14.3%-prev * 21:45 Elec Card Retail Sales mth Jan -0.2%-prev * 21:45 Elec Card Retail Sales YY* Jan 5.3%-prev * 23:30 Consumer Sentiment Feb -3.5%-prev * 00:00 HIA New Home Sales m/m Dec -2.7%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR/JPY inspired dip near 1.1160 in Europe bought, bounce sees NY open near 1.1210 * Risk-off sentiment deepens & JPY strength halts, EUR/USD goes bid, sharp rally ensues * Slight pause at 1.1240/50 res, zone gets cleared & stops get run, bulls charge ahead * 76.4 Fib of Oct-Dec slide cleared, stops above 1.1300 run & 1.1338 high made * Light profit taking & small bounce in risk sees pair near 1.1300 late * Asia might be quiet as market awaits Yellen to see if she's dovish USD/JPY * USD/JPY's 114.21 low came in the O/N plunge below key 115 supports * Rebounds ltd to 115.55 in Ldn by 38.2% of this week's range * Seeing some general consolidation ahead of Yellen's speech Wed * Price closing well below 2015 low of 115.85, which was Tues's high * CB's negative rates seen a dead-end due to squeeze it puts on banks * Japan Inc less likely to lift wages w USD/JPY well below 118 budgeted for * L-T H&S top already confirmed, 113.31 next key support * 1.35bln of 116 expires Thur, but mkt short gamma below there * Big EUR/JPY rebound off 128.32 low ran into Cloud base @130.27 again * A close below the 50% Fibo & Kijun at 129.31 is awaited * AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY also well off lows after nearing year's lows * Jan Corp Goods Prices from Japan Wed, but Yellen is main focus GBP/USD * GBP/USD ending NY session +0.2% at 1.4460, off highs by Lon close at 1.4516 * USD well offered as equities and oil remain weak, Long USD hedges unwind * GBP resistance at hrly cloud top now 1.4482, sup 1.4425/30 HMA/cloud base area * EUR/GBP off early high by 0.78505 remains firm ends NorAm 0.7814 * Sup at 10-HMA (0.7803), close below opens the way for retrace to daily pivot 0.7729 * Yellen testimony in focus, March likely on table subject to data & macro environment USD/CHF * Negative interest rate CCYs like CHF flourish again w carry trades unwound * EUR/CHF's O/B 1.12 Feb 4 top capped by 76.4% of Jan '15 plunge @1.1207 * Tues's slide took out the Kijun & 50% of Dec-Feb rise at 1.1014 & 1.0978 * SNB's Jordan said Monday rates could go more negative (but to what end?) * EUR rallied after the ECB's telegraphing another rate cut in Mar * BOJ's NIRP surprise also quickly used as opp to buy yen amid derisking * The ECB meet Mar 10 & the SNB Mar 16 * USD/CHF's Feb collapse broke the 200-DMA at 0.9719 today * Comes after 3 mos of topside failures by '15 peak & 61.8% post-GFC drop * Dec low by 50% of Oct-Nov rise (0.9787/94) is now resistance * 76.4% of that rise by Oct lows & 0.9500 the next target * Absence of SNB CHF selling of late signals less confidence in results USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3841/3918, Noram range 1.3788/3940, Cl 1.3891, NY +13 pips * Brent crude -6.4%, WTI -4.4%, Alum, -1.3%, copper -2.75%, gold -0.5% * AUD/CAD -0.64%, 0.9797, CAD/JPY -0.49%, 82.75, EUR/CAD +0.63%, 1.5681 * DXY -0.54% (-0.44% in NY) US stocks +0.13/0.18% (S&P +0.9% in NY trade) * UST/CA 2yr +2.0 bp (+33.8) US equities up on analysts' medium term views * US data mixed, JOLTS details promising; Wed - light data day [page:2417] AUD/USD * Rally in Europe's morning to res near 0.7075 stymied on soured risk * Drop sees NY open near 0.7045, bear pressure resumes as risk slides further * Sharp drop to 0.6973 as AUD/JPY dives toward 80.00 & commodities sink * Shift up in risk as US stocks rally, commodities bounce & JPY weakens a bit * Rally hits 200-HMA & 0.7096 hit, near 0.7065 on late day risk slip * Oz Dec HIA new home sales data a risk in Asia NZD/USD Europe caps lifts at hourly res near 0.6630, drop sees NY open near 0.6600 Risk sentiment sours & JPY firms, NZD/JPY tests sub-75.20, NZD/USD hits 0.6564 low US equity mkts rally sharply after opening down, risk bounces & JPY weakens a bit NZD/USD pierces the daily cloud base & rallies toward 0.6670 Back below 0.6640 late as stocks slip & JPY firms late NZ Jan electronic card retail sales data a risk in Asia LATAM * Risk remained on back foot as equity and commodity markets remained weak * USD/MXN rose to early NorAm (all-time) high by 18.9350, on weak growth outlook * Mex inflation looks to be turning a corner beat f/c * USD/CLP weakened to 717 before ending the day at 715 * Copper fell near 3% as Chinese & European growth outlook wanes * USD/BRL flat, Brazil out until Wed aft for Carnevale Fed policy: Don't overdo it The Fed might have a lot to crow about over the labor market, but Yellen should refrain from too much of that in her testimony on Wednesday. Indeed, she will have to walk a fine line between reassuring that the economy remains on solid ground and leaving the impression that the Fed is determined to keep raising rates come what may. On the other hand, any hints that the Fed might eventually consider negative rates should it need to turn to stimulus at some point might not be particularly well received given recent pressure on financials. Also, it's just possible that overly enthusiastic attempts by the Fed to demonstrate that it feels markets' pain might sound a bit like panic. In short, it's not the easiest time to have to address Congress and markets, but the Fed's latest statement acknowledged many of these concerns, giving Yellen a flexible template for her testimony.