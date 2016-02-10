SYDNEY, Feb 11 (IFR) - USD/JPY resumes L-T reversal after Yellen Market Briefs * Fed's Yellen: expects wage growth will increase somewhat, will shrink BS when short-term rates are higher * Fed's Yellen: should look at neg rates in spirit of prudent planning, Fed not likely to reverse course on rates despite risks * Fed's Yellen says global turmoil bears "close watching" * Dollar hits 15-month low against yen after Yellen testimony * Sterling pares gains against dollar after Yellen's comments * JP Morgan: C.banks can cut rates well below zero, low inflation/growth may push BOE/Fed to NIRP * Shares gain on Yellen comments, reduced bank fears * Bank stock recovery spurs EGBs higher, peripheral spreads tighten Macro Themes in Play EUR firms, JPY to new highs after Yellen fails to flinch, doesn't see need to correct course yet; Fed more optimistic than market; risk mood heavy, carry trades unwound Commodities break, oil new lows, US yield curve collapses as macro anxiety ratchets up; message: Fed too tight CAD down with oil, MXN record low; BRL hit as Zika virus scaring off Olympians Euro bank stocks bounce behind DB buyback plan but broader problems remain; EURCHF edges down on safety trade; Cable shrugs off IP miss; AUD firms on general USD weakness Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -85.4b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -364.1b-prev * 21:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Jan 56.7-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe applies bear pressure, pushed from 1.1300 to sub-1.1240, bounce ensues * NY opens near 1.1270 and sits nearby into Yellen's released statements * Choppy after initial statement but bears take charge as stocks rally early * EUR/JPY slide from 129.60 toward 128 helps EUR/USD to 1.1161 low * Sharp bounce seen as equity mkt gains erode, hourly res near 1.1275 breaks * Pair above 76.4 Fib of Oct-Dec drop late & long lower wick forms on daily candle * Suggests bulls put up a fight. retest of 1.1350 possible before Yellen tomorrow USD/JPY * New '16 low of 113.72 so far today as Yellen fails to revive risk acceptance * Multi-year H&S top confirmed this week has a measured objective at 107.26 * TOPIX monthly sells reinforcing L-T reversal in USD/JPY * 113.31 is next support from monthly Kijun & 50% of 100.76-125.86 * Holiday in Japan Thur may reduce local PKO effectiveness * May not see actual FX intervention unless 110 is threatened * Options market is short gamma on dnside save for 647mln at 113.50 Fri * EUR/JPY's latest topside rejection fm falling Cloud triggered new lows * 128.82 low & looks set to finally close below Kijun & 50% Fibo at 129.31 * 161.8% Fibo target off Jan 29 peak is at Jan's 126.17 low for the year * Last year's low at 126.08 is in the frame as well * AUD, GBP & CAD crosses also heavy but not yet at new '16 lows GBP/USD * Cable moved well off early NorAm session highs by 1.4576 * Yellen less dovish than exp'd, holds line sees gradual hikes, March on table * Pledges Fed data dependency, sees study of NIRP as prudent, legality in question * EUR/GBP moved off session high by 0.7819 ends NY by 0.7746 * EUR weaker as DB bond purchases lift equities, EUR sold to hedge purchases * With ECB set to cut rates deeper into neg territory int rate diffs favor lwr EUR/GBP USD/CHF * USD/CHF spiked up fleetingly to 0.9818 on start of Yellen testimony * Price back toward unchanged thereafter as Fed tightening again in doubt * Pair still looking for a close below the 200-DMA at 0.9722, but dailies O/S * Long candle wick heading toward NY close shows bears in control * New 1.0951 EUR/CHF Feb low & day's range wholly below 1.1014 Kijun * Respite from recent bank-led STOXX slide eases risk-off flows into CHF * CHF's Syngenta M/A bid is also likely waning * EUR/CHF's 1.12 Feb & post-Floor-break hi was 76.4% of that floor break * Swiss Jan CPI out Thur is f/c -0.4% m/m & -1.3% y/y USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3841/921, Noram range 1.3820/4000, Cl 1.3920, NY +71 pips * Brent crude 2.6%, WTI -1.15%, Alum, +1.2%, copper -1.0%, gold -0.5% * AUD/CAD +0.9%, 0.9889, CAD/JPY -1.54%, 81.75, EUR/CAD +0.16%, 1.5683 * DXY -0.12% (-0.2% in NY) US stocks -0.07/+1.03% (S&P +0.15% in NY trade) * UST/CA 2yr unch (+33.7) USD popped on Yellen's testimony * Not as dovish as f/c, 2-yr hit 0.75%. Thur- Cda new HPI, US wkly claims AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY ahead of and into Yellen * Trades roughly 30 pips either side of the 200-HMA * Buffeted by weak USD & JPY strength, leaves AUD traders indecisive * Techs may drive, bull hammer on Feb 9 & bullish RSIs may lift * Res into 0.7130/60 zone for now, if tested & holds bears eys 0.6920/25 area * Oz Feb consumer inflation expectations a risk in Asia NZD/USD Europe lifts pair higher from 10-DMA, NY opens near 0.6655 Pair dips to 0.6625 after Yellen statement released as JPY firms Risk sentiment shifts up on stock rally, 0.6670 pierced, little pullback seen Pair holds above daily cloud base late & threatens ruin to 200-DMA NZ Jan Mfg PMI due in Asia, no f/c, prior 56.7 LATAM * USD/MXN to new high 18.9595 after EIA data sees gas/distillate inventories rise * Resistance at 18.9696 Banxico 1% intervention lvl, then 19.00 * Option interest above 19 is light, may see short gamma crowd scramble to cover * USD/BRL back from holiday rises to high by 3.95 ends NorAm 3.9350 * BCB wkly poll: '16 inflation 7.56% v 7.26 pvs wk, '16 GDP growth -3.21% v 3.01% * USD/CLP ends NY near 'unched' at 713.15 despite weak copper (-0.61%) TOPIX turn reinforces USD/JPY reversal Long-term TOPIX sell signals should intensify the USD/JPY foundering that the BOJ faces immediately after breaking their NIRP taboo and ahead of spring wage talks. The last five multi-year trend reversals in the TOPIX have been accompanied by reversals through the 21-MMA & monthly Kijun lines, both of which are well above current quotes. This month's 1,463 high is at the 21-MMA vs a 1,246 low hit today. USD/JPY's Abenomics uptrend has been reversed this week. The rising yen threatens overseas earnings and the value of GPIF's greatly expanded ownership of risky assets at home, and particularly abroad. As Fed Chair Yellen gets grilled today it's clear the Fed's 4-rate-hike plan for 2016 is a nonstarter. Worse for BOJ and other central banks are concerns NIRP is self-defeating due to its hit to banks' ability to lend profitably. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1Q7yJSP