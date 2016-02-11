SYDNEY, Feb 12 (IFR) - Derisking persists despite JPY's NY hiccup Market Briefs * US Jobless Claims fell 16K To 269K in February 6 Week, vs 281k Rtrs f/c * Fed's Yellen: USD strength signal of US econ strength, econ creating jobs despite drag from strong USD * Fed's Yellen: Weak oil mostly negative on US econ growth so far, on balance good for econ * Fed's Yellen: Still evaluating negative rates, not automatic would be workable in US * UAE energy ministers ready to cooperate on production cuts (WSJ) oil rallies off lows * Yen surges 2 percent vs dollar as global worries deepen, intervention worries mount * USD/JPY rallies to flash high above 113.00 from 111.00 low, BOJ has no comment on intervention * U.S. Treasury yields plunge, fed fund futures price out any move by Fed in 2016 * Moody's: High-yield turmoil of 2015 to carry on as market volatility persists * Bank and resources slump sees European shares slide to 2-1/2 year low * USD/MXN rises to high 19.4480 despite 2 rounds of intervention, reverses after UAE production cut story * Reuters Poll: Even chance of more ECB QE in March; deposit rate cut to minus 0.40 pct Macro Themes in Play Bank stocks drag markets lower, markets discovering unintended consequences of NIRP (a tax on banks) and central bank 'policy divergence' (too strong USD) Yellen fails to admit Fed misread global impact of USD strength, sticks to script in repeat of yesterday's testimony, gives equity/commodity markets nothing useful; in rebuke STIR market begins pricing rate cuts Oil crushed to new contract lows, OPEC production cut rumors go nowhere; gold flies on safety bid USDJPY down hard but finishes off lows on chatter (unconfirmed) of BOJ buying; EUR closes above Oct 2015 ECB meet levels; Cable sideways but cross up to 1 year highs CAD, AUD down with commodities but hold in relatively well; MXN melts down despite Banxico buying Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -85.4b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -364.1b-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Finance* Dec f/c 3%, 1.80%-prev * 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Dec 0.70%-prev * 02:00 JP TR IPSOS PCSI Feb 42-prev * 02:00 AU TR IPSOS PCSI Feb 51.2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 22:30 AU RBA Governor Stevens appears before the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics in his twice yearly parliamentary testimony Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp lift off 1.1280 area in Europe's morning as USD/JPY & risk dive * 1.1360 neared before pullback toward 1.1305/10 into NY, goes bid in early NY * EUR/JPY spike up helps pair near 1.1370, back down on risk bounce * Stocks lift & USD gains help pair back to 1.1305/10 but buyers lurk * 1.1380 neared as equity mkts give up bounce & set new session lows * Pair near 1.1360 late in the day as risk remained soured USD/JPY * USD/JPY's o/n low at 110.99 was followed by an early NY spike to 113.04 * Rumors of intervention, but it was not confirmed & looks unlikely * Relatively tighter range above 111.66 after that spike vs the 113.60 O/N high * Ltd breach of 111 likely got some shorts looking to book profits * L-T H&S top is the main pattern w prior key props at 113.31 now rsst * 61.8% of the 110.76-125.86 rise at 110.35 is the next tech support * The H&S measured objective is at 107.26 * GBP/JPY broke its 200-WMA at 162.60 intraday; 156.33-75 M-T targets * EUR/JPY took out this & last yrs' lows w a 125.80 low; well above on close * US Retail Sales the top data event Fri. Japan returns from holiday. GBP/USD * GBP/USD ends Noram at 1.4462 -0.4% as oil weakens into NorAm close * Cable slid to low at 1.4383 in early NY after US claims data missed f/c * Pair helped lower in Europe by weak USD/JPY & GBP/JPY flows, later reversed * EUR/GBP reversed early NorAm high at 0.7898, as EUR rallied after JPY yaw * Relative interest rates remain in focus, UK rate futures push out BOE hikes * UK rates above zero favors stronger GBP despite ongoing Brexit fears USD/CHF * USD racks up near 6% decline vs the CHF since Jan 29 * 4-mth low of 0.9661 as safe haven flows bolster CHF: Mkt on SNB alert * Clearer drop below 0.9725 200-DMA, but close below awaited * EUR/CHF's tumble fm Feb 4 1.12 peak & 76.4% of Jan '15 range * Cross bounced on SNB Jordan's comments & touted bid * SNB's Jordan told Bilanz doesn't rule out further steps on negative rates * CHF overvalued, no EUR/CHF target (or floor) * Said tying CHF to FX basket doesn't make sense * Swiss Jan CPI steady at -1.3% y/y as expected USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3884/4013, Noram range 1.3909/4018, Cl 1.3934, NY -46 pips * Brent crude -0.15%, WTI -1.7%, Alum, +0.34%, copper -0.9%, gold +3.95% * AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9888, CAD/JPY -1.09%, 80.51, EUR/CAD +0.52%, 1.55807 * DXY -0.37% (-0.07% in NY) US stocks -1.8/-0.5% (S&P -0.4% in NY trade) * UST/CA 2yr -6.6 bp (+28.0) USD fell- WSJ report UAE says OPEC agree cut * Cda new HPI +0.1%, US wkly claims -16k Fri- US retail sls, U-Mich [page:2417] AUD/USD * Pair trades at the mercy of JPY moves in Europe & NY sessions * Sharp drop in Europe's morning to 0.6984 as AUD/JPY dives near 77.60 * Slight JPY weakness sees lift, pair opens NY near 0.7040, AUD/JPY near 78.40 * Bout of JPY weakness spikes AUD/JPY toward 80.00, AUD/USD lifts above 200-HMA * 0.7110 neared but lift runs out of gas as JPY firms again, pair near 0.7080 late * RBA's Stevens speaks to House of Reps Standing Cmmty of Econ. a risk in Asia * Impact may be limited as general risk theme dominates NZD/USD JPY activity drives the pair in Europe & NY, sharp drop in Europe's morning NZD/JPY dive from 75.25 takes NZD/USD from 0.6680 to 0.6586 JPY strength abates, bounces sees NY open near 0.6650, JPY sharply weakens NZD/JPY spikes above 75.30, NZD/USD follows & lifts near 0.6700 Pair manages to hold most NY gains & sits near 0.6685 late NZ Jan food price index due but general risk theme to drive pair in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN tripped stops above 19.00 w/weak oil, Ends NY well bid by high 19.38 * Banxico sells USD 400 mio in 2 interventions barely a speed bump * Light gamma above remains may push USD higher, Banxico risks losing control * USD/BRL off 2%, ends NorAm 4.10, Bovespa down 3.5%, FX flows lwr vs prev * Corruption lingers, Brazil police arrest ex-pres of construction company * USD/CLP flat ahead of exp'd BCCh rate hold, despite copper off 1% FX intervention: who wants to come and play? The sharp decline on USD/JPY over the last few days has fed nervousness over possible BoJ/Japan FX intervention. This sparked a sharp USD/JPY rally today of over two big figures, with explanations ranging from BoJ rate checking to illiquidity. We see one probable and two unlikely scenarios on USD/JPY. First, the G7 is unlikely to extend co-ordinated support to Japan to help deal with a stronger JPY (still historically weak). Neither the US nor G7 has an interest right now. Second, the BoJ/MoF can conduct unilateral intervention, but history is littered with failed attempts even when monetary policy is aligned with any FX objective. A third and a more likely option is that the BoJ will be keen to highlight an effective implementation of negative rates from next week. If there is any intervention, it is likely to be via agent names rather than the BoJ unless USD/JPY moves in a disorderly manner below 105.