SYDNEY, Feb 15 (IFR) - North America News and data * US consumers flex muscle retail sales beat; import prices signal weak inflation (-1.1 vs -1.4 Rtrs f/c) * U. Mich prelim Feb consumer sentiment index at 90.7 vs final Jan 92.0, 5-yr inflation falls to 2.4% * Philly Fed forecasters survey shows US Q1 GDP seen at +2.0 pct vs pvs forecast +2.5 pct * GDPNow model f/c for real GDP in Q1 '16 is 2.7% up from 2.5% on February 9. * Fed's Dudley: eyes risks, large outside shock, but says Fed policy easy enough * Fed's Dudley: dismisses negative US rates, sees economic momentum * BOJ's Nakaso: undecided how far can go w/neg rates, neg rates adopted as a response to volatile mkts, risk of deflation * Germany's FinMin Schaeuble confident of EU reaching deal with Britain * Germany's FinMin Schaeuble Deutsche Bank has enough capital, is strong lender * Shares gain on reduced global economy fears; oil rallies * Gold heads for best week in four years on safe-haven appeal News from the weekend The week ahead - Central Bank speak and CPI in focus Central bank focus One of the factors behind the terrible start to 2016 is the growing belief that central banks have run out of bullets and the so-called "central bank put" is no longer applicable. Nevertheless - the markets pay close attention to what central banks say and markets move as a result. There aren't any central bank meetings in the week ahead, but we will be hearing from a number of major central banks. ECB President Draghi appears before European Parliament on Monday to talk monetary policy and is expected to feed market expectations the ECB will ease again in March. The EUR has been strong in recent weeks, as investors are less sensitive to central bank expectations due to the lack of interest in the carry trade and the need to seek safe-haven destinations. Draghi will likely be very dovish, but if market volatility continues - the negative impact on the EUR will prove short-lived. RBA Minutes will be released on Tuesday and the market will be looking for clues as to whether or not the obvious easing bias will translate into an easing anytime soon. It is unlikely to surprise given the fact the RBA SOMP was released a little over a week ago. The FOMC Minutes will be released on Wednesday and should be a non-event due to how much has changed since the Fed's December meeting. Key global data in the week ahead It is a US holiday on Monday and most of the key US data will be released later in the week. NY Fed manufacturing will be released on Tuesday followed on Wednesday by Building Permits, Housing Starts, IP and PPI. Weekly jobless claims will be out on Thursday as usual along with Philly Fed. The main event will be US CPI out in Friday. Key EZ data in the week ahead includes German ZEW out on Tuesday, EZ Current Account on Thursday and flash Consumer Confidence on Friday. It will be a busy week for UK data starting with CPI, PPI and RPI on Tuesday and UK employment data on Wednesday. UK Retail Sales will be out on Friday. China returns from a week's LNY holiday and there will be some key data that will be keenly watched. China New Yuan Loans will likely be released on Monday along with January Trade data. On Thursday China CPI and PPI for January will be released. Japan Q4 GDP is out Monday and it is expected to be negative. Other data in Japan in the week ahead include IP also on Monday, Machinery Orders in Tuesday and trade data on Wednesday. The key event in Australia will be January employment on Thursday with plus 15K expected and the unemployment rate to remain steady at 5.8%. Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Feb05 Feb12 %Change JPY 116.82 113.27 3.04% CHF 0.9913 0.9765 1.49% EUR 1.1160 1.1259 0.89% AUD 0.7063 0.7106 0.61% CAD 1.3919 1.3854 0.47% NZD 0.6622 0.6629 0.11% GBP 1.4493 1.4501 0.06% Comment The order of currencies is almost identical to the previous week's "Best to worst". Bouts of extreme risk aversion resulted in the JPY and CHF ending with the biggest gains for the second week in a row. The USD/JPY has fallen around 6.40% in the past two weeks. For the second week in a row - the USD feel against every currency in the ones we track in this note, as expectations for another Fed rate hike in 2016 continue to fade. John.Noonan@tr.com hemes for Friday's trading * Risk assets and risk currencies rallied on Friday due to a big bounce in beaten down European bank shares following Deutsche Bank bond buyback announcement; a massive 12.32% rise in NYMEX Crude following hints from the UAE energy minister indicating OPEC was willing to cooperate on reducing production and better than expected US Retail Sales that calmed some of the exaggerated talk of a US recession threat. * The 12.32% bounce in oil was the main eye-catcher in Friday (biggest one day gain in seven years), but the sustainability of the bounce is questionable if it was due to the markets interpretation of the comments made by the UAE minister. * Few in the oil industry believe the comments by the UAE minister truly reflected a change of heart at OPEC towards cutting production. * The most likely reason for the huge recovery in oil was short covering by hedge funds ahead of the 3-day weekend in the US - that was prompted by buoyant equity markets. * European stock markets rallied hard, as fears for European banks faded on Friday and peripheral EZ bond yields fell sharply. * Deutsche Bank shares soared 11.8% after the bank announced plans to buy back about $5.4 billion of bonds. The move led to the Europe 600 Bank Index rising 5.6% (still down 26% for the year). * The German DAX gained 2.45%; the London FTSE rose 3.08% led by a near 9% rise in the FT mining index; the French CAC closed up 2.52% and the FT Milan Index soared 4.8% on Friday. * The 10-year Portuguese bond yield fell around 50 BPs to 3.45% after trading as high as 4.30% on Thursday. The fall was in part due to the recovery in bank stocks, but largely due to ratings agency DBRS indicating they were comfortable with leaving Portugal at low end investment grade - one grade away from "junk". If they were to join the other ratings agencies that rate Portuguese debt as junk - the ECB would have to stop buying their bonds. * The strong lead from Europe resulted in Wall Street ending a 5-day losing streak with the Dow rising 313.66 or 2.0% to 15,973.84; the S&P rising 35.70 points or 1.95% to 1,864.68 and the NASDAQ gaining 70.68 points or 1.6% to 4,337.51. * The S&P bank index gained 6.24% and the S%P energy index rose 2.58%. * For the week Dow fell 1.4 %, the S&P 500 lost 0.8% and the NASDAQ dropped 0.6%. * Also helping to lift investor sentiment was better than expected US Retail Sales which helped to lift the Atlanta Fed GDP tracker for Q1 from 2.5% to 2.7%. * Key commodities recovered with the exceptions being gold, as safe-haven strategies unwound due to improved risk appetite and iron ore which is impacted by the LNY holidays. * As mentioned at the top - NYMEX crude gained 12.32% to 29.44 on Friday the biggest daily gain in seven years. Despite the huge rise - NYMEX Crude still managed to have a weekly loss of 4.69%. Brent Crude rose 10.98% on Friday to 33.36 and for the week it fell 2.06%. * Lon Copper rose 1.24% to 4,500 on Friday - but still suffered a weekly loss of 2.81%. Iron ore slid 2.92% on Friday to 43.20 and was down 3.36% for the week. * Gold has been on a tear higher lately, but it corrected on Friday - closing 0.72% lower at 1,237. For the week gold gained close to 5.5%. * The FX market was sidelined on Friday for the most part - with the USD mostly higher due to higher US Treasury yields and better US Retail Sales data. * There was a decent amount of action in the crosses - as the rise in investor risk appetite led to JPY selling against some of the commodity currencies. * The CAD was the best performing currency on Friday - which isn't surprising given the huge jump in the oil price. The USD/CAD fell 0.59% while the CAD/JPY jumped 1.35% on the day. * The AUD/USD somehow closed the day flat around 0.7105, as equity market strength and AUD/NZD buying supported while investor nerves ahead China's return from a week's holiday discouraged aggressive buying. * The NZD ended up being the worst performing currency on Friday - with the NZD/USD falling 1.30% and the NZD falling across the board. Even the NZD/JPY closed down 0.55% despite the return of risk appetite. * The USD/JPY closed the day 0.76% higher at 113.27 as the return of investor risk appetite was more than enough to correct a severely oversold USD/JPY. * The EUR/USD also lost ground due to the big gains in EZ equity markets and the rise in US Treasury yields. The EUR/USD closed down 0.56% at 1.1259. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Friday, as safe haven strategies were unwound and the better US Retail Sales data threw cold water on the pessimistic view that the US economy could be headed for a recession. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed 5 BPs higher at 0.69% while the 10-year Treasury yield closed 10 BPs higher at 1.74%. For the week the 2-year Treasury yield fell 3 BPs while the 10-year Treasury yield fell 10 BPs. Wrap up The relief rally on Friday put a happy face on an otherwise awful week for risk assets and the global economy in general. The fear in markets through most of last week was hitting extreme levels not seen since the GFC. The bears were in control and there was plenty of talk of an almighty purge in mispriced assets, mispriced credit and a squeeze on all things leveraged. Friday's positive price action was a reminder that markets aren't one way and perhaps bearish sentiment is way overdone. NYMEX Crude tested the bottom just ahead of 26 and now it is a double bottom followed by a 12% spike higher. If the USD continues to lose altitude and oil starts showing signs of bottoming out - we could see beaten down risk assets stage a surprisingly strong recovery. Fears that a US recession is brewing seem to be completely overdone and the current pricing of a number of assets suggest one is on the way. Either they are mispriced and need to correct or there is an unknown event about to blunt US growth prospects There wasn't any news out on the weekend - so early Asia should get off to a quiet start. The Asian markets might be a bit jumpy later on Monday morning, as China returns from a week long LNY holiday. The Shanghai Composite will sell off hard when it first opens, but if it is an orderly fall and it closes off the day's lows it will be risk positive. Picking bottoms in steep down-trends is never a good strategy, but it might be time to look for buying opportunities in some of the beaten down FX crosses. The AUD/JPY will be one of the main beneficiaries from a correction higher in risk assets. Buying AUD/JPY dips with a stop below the recent low 77.80 low might prove rewarding at some stage. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P Despite the strong gain made on Friday - the S&P has started to trend lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and all are pointing lower. The trend lower is still at an early stage and may not fully develop unless downward momentum intensifies. It could be argued that a double bottom has formed at 1,810/15 and the 200-week MA comes in at 1,790/95- so a break below 1,790 might be needed to confirm a trend lower is in place. A break below 1,790 targets the 38.2 of the 1,074 2011 low and 2,134 all-time high at 1,730. A break above the descending 20-day MA (1,884 on Friday) would negate the down-trend and warn a short-term bottom is in place. {Last 1,864.68} ASX Last week's price action resulted in the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages ending up in a bearish alignment and all pointing lower to confirm a short-term trend lower is commencing. The next level of key support is found at the June, 2013 trend low at 4,632 followed by the 50% retracement of the 3,120 GFC low/5,997, 2015 high at 4,559. A break back above the 20-day MA at 4,900 would ease the downward pressure and result in a period of consolidation. {Last 4,765.35} Commodities Gold Gold continues to trend higher and the trend is intensifying. The 5,10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The break and close above the 100-week MA at 1,200 was bullish and that reading should now be support on dips. The next level of resistance is the 2015 high at 1,306. {Last 1,237} [Iron Ore] Iron ore continues to trend higher- with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The trend is starting to lose momentum and a move below the 20-day MA at 41.95 would suggest the trend higher has run its course. Resistance is found at the 100-day MA at 45.85 and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher and put major resistance at the 200-day MA at 51.50 into focus. {Last 43.20} Lon Copper London copper isn't trending in either direction, but the price action suggests it could be ready to start trending lower. A double bottom has formed around 4,443 and a close below that level would suggest the trend lower is underway. Key support is found at the multi-year low at 4,318. A break back above the 10-day MA at 4,.557 would shift the pressure to the topside. {Last 4,500} NYMEX CrudeThe 5, 10 amd 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The set-up is unconvincing at this stage - so a move below 26 is needed to confirm a trend lower is in place. NYMEX Crude has formed a double bottom just ahead of 26.00. A break above the descending 20-day MA (30.21 on Friday) would signal the trend lower is over and a decent correction higher is underway. {Last 29.02} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD is trending higher according to the short-date moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. Support is found at the ascending 10-day MA (1.1163 on Friday) and a break below that reading would warn of fading momentum. A move below the ascending 20-day MA (1.1018 on Friday) would suggest the trend higher is over and consolidation will follow. A break above 1.1380 targets the Oct, 2015 double-top around 1.1495. {Last 1.12.59} USD/JPY The USD/JPY is trending lower and the momentum is strong. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The trend is so intense - the price is having trouble moving back above the 5-day MA. It closed below the base of the weekly cloud (114.70) for the first time in over 3 years and that reading should be resistance now. Support is found at former resistance around 110.10. {Last 113.27} AUD/USD The AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction. Support has formed around 0.6975 and a break below could set up another test of strong support built up between 0.6825/35. Resistance is found at 0.7242 and a break above targets major resistance at the descending 200-day MA (0.7307 on Friday. {Last 0.7063} John.noonan@tr.com