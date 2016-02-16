SYDNEY, Feb 17 (IFR) - Oil does about face, risk closes weak Market Briefs * NY Fed's Empire State Idx -16.64vs Rtrs f/c -10, employment & prices paid rise, Mfg remains weak * Canada's factory sales rise more than expected in December, helped by weak CAD * NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices fall (2.8%), volumes drop at auction * Fed's Harker: might be prudent to wait for inflation rise before 2nd rate hike * Fed's Harker: upbeat on US econ despite market risks, wants to move rates above 1% before shrinking bond portfoli * Fed's Kashkari: Fed carefully watching financial markets, does not expect negative rates, congress should consider breaking up big banks * Iran oil minister says Tehran won't give up its market share * US firms face record maturities in next five years: Moody's - IFR * Brazil December retail sales plunge worst in over a decade * Reuters Poll: 75% chance of at least one US hike in '16, less than 10% chance of four * Reuters Poll: US CPI to avg 1.3% in '16, 2.2% in '17 (vs 1.6 & 2.3% in Jan poll) Macro Themes in Play Crosscurrents as US markets catch up from holiday; weak Euro banks, soft commodities limit stock gains; US data misses but rates rise, panic trade recedes USDJPY lower on Nikkei pull-back, futures down >1%, Cable worst in 2 weeks on CPI/RPI miss, brushes off progress on EU deal; EUR a coin toss CAD, AUD down with commodities; oil not impressed with OPEC production freeze deal, lets Iran keeping building Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM Dec f/c 4.7%, -14.4%-prev * 3:50 JP Machinery Orders YY Dec f/c -3.1%, 1.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Rally in Europe's morning stalls into hourly res near 1.1195/00 * Ensuing slide sees NY open near 1.1160, lifts early on firm EUR/XXX * Lift stalls ahead of 1.1185 & erodes as USD firms broadly * Slide sees two tries to break 1.1120/25 area, zone holds but little bounce * Near 1.1140 late, mkt now awaits Fed minutes for next cues * Techs lean bearish as 10-DMA caps & daily RSI biased down * 1.1050/60 is key support, if tested & holds rally off 2015 low may resume USD/JPY * USDJPY mostly sideways in NorAm, can't get out from under weak Nikkei * Nikkei futures down more than 1% for most of session, ignores higher US market * Traders worry poor action hints at greater downside; bears lean against USDJPY 115.00 GBP/USD * Cable remained on the backfoot Tuesday moving to 2-wk low by 1.4278 * Weakness came in spite of a pickup in the annual inflation rate * Cable remained weak throughout the NorAm session ending NY by 1.4280 * Brexit fears ramp up, vols move higher * EUR/GBP reacting to cables weakness rallied to 0.7812 before ending NY by 0.7799 * Wednesday's employment/wage data in focus, weak earnings growth will weigh on GBP * Brexit vote date may be revealed Friday. June 23 is hot tip USD/CHF * Overnight dip stalls at the 10-DMA, ensuing bounce see NY open near 0.9870 * Pair dips back near overnight low but bulls lurk & pair lifts again * Broad based USD weakness sees Asia's high break * Rally extends towards 0.9900 but USD weakness abates * Pair near 0.9885 late, mkt looks to CH Fed ZEW for cues now * Techs favors bulls as 10-DMA supports, RSI is biased up & new high set USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3707/3840, Noram range 1.3764/3912, Cl 1.3890, NY+59 pips * Brent crude -3.95%, WTI -2.04%, Alum, +0.64%, copper +1.21%, gold -2.82% * USD/CAD bounces of early lows by 1.3707 after talk of oil prod cuts, ex-Iran * Traders shrug off early oil strength WTI ends NY near -2%, USD/CAD ends NorAm1.3885 * Res by 2nd daily pvt 1.3894, hrly cloud top 1.3908, close abv day high eyes 50-DMA 1.3995 * Canada Mfg sale rise, aided by weak CCY * Reactions to Saudi, Russia deal to freeze oil output AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, trades 20 pips either side of 0.7160 * NY opens mid-range, bear pressure applied early as USD broadly bid * Commodities pullback from highs and help weigh AUD/USD down * Overnight 10-DMA pierced & Feb 15 low cleared, slide nears 0.7080 * Little bounce seen as pair lingers near the low late in the day * Westpac Jan Leading Index due in Asia, no f/c prior -0.3% * Techs favor bears, bear engulfing candle forms, RSI diverged & cloud weighs NZD/USD NY opens near 0.6600 after quiet European morning Bear pressure early as commodities slip from highs & USD firms Fonterra auctions sees another price drop to help weigh NZD further Pair's slide pierces 21-DMA & Feb 9 low, extends below 0.6550 Holds just off low late, traders now await Fed minutes & NZ Q4 PPI for cues Techs favor bears, RSI biased down, cloud weighs & pair below slew of MAs LATAM * LatAm currencies largely succumb to disappointment over Saudi-Russia deal * MXN the main exception, with USD/MXN holding marginally firmer on the day * USD/BRL up 1.7% in the wake of weak retail sales * Breaks Jan-Feb Fibs, jumps to top congestion near 4.0734 * USD/COP rise keeps eyes on recent highs above 3452; USD/CLP also higher PBOC pushes ahead with FX reforms, eyes spillovers PBoC Gov Zhou has delivered an important message on how China will push ahead reforms and how much more cognizant Beijing is of causing ripple effects on global markets. With the full transcript of his recent interview, the emphasis on limiting spillovers and getting the timing right means that officials will likely choose to act when financial markets are calm and make more of an effort to communicate around such decisions. Last week Yellen pointed the finger at China as the source of the uncertainty and a driver behind much of the recent market volatility. Zhou seemed to acknowledge that point, saying China was not used to its policies causing global spillovers. The events of the past few months - especially in Jan - have confirmed China's importance to the global economy and markets. Expect more such communication around the G20 in Shanghai Feb 26-27. Full comment & transcript of Zhou interview: bit.ly/1PBvplL (Reporting by NY IFR & Buzz team)