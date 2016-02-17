SYDNEY, Feb 18 (IFR) - Oil, stocks, EMs up, but JPY firm Market Briefs * U.S. Jan housing starts fall 3.8 pct, producer prices rise 0.1 pct * U.S. January industrial output rises 0.9 percent * Fed Minutes (Jan): discussed altering the appropriate path for the Fed Funds rate * Fed Minutes (Jan): number of members viewed risk to inflation outlook as being to downside, were concerned about drag on econ from possible greater-than-expected in China, other Ems * Mexico hikes key rate 50bps, peso surges after surprise fx intervention; Banxico moves to discretionary intervention program * Fed's Kashkari: need to keep accommodative mon policy, productivity appears to be slowing down (BBG) * BAML pares U.S. rate hike outlook for 2016 eyes June/Dec hikes drops f/c for Sept hike * Oil up 5.3 pct as Iran welcomes output freeze without word on cuts * UK wage growth (1.9%) slows to lowest since Feb, unemployment rate unchanged (5.1% vs 5% Rtrs f/c) Macro Themes in Play Stocks up big, commodity rally a rising tide for risk assets; oil bid after Iran pays lip service to OPEC freeze plan; inability of crude to make higher high on day a note of caution however USD ends little changed vs EUR, JPY and GBP; should be higher with broad market recovery; CAD best close on year; AUD pushed by hot mining sector; MXN flies after Banxico changes intervention plan, surprises with 50 bps rate hike Jan Fed meeting minutes reveal abrupt turn from Dec, concerned inflation expectations coming un-anchored (lower), take notice of strong USD; may need to adjust rate plans; no surprise to STIR market, futures see half of one hike for 2016 DXY fails at 200 dma for second day; traders see as a cheap short; Gold inches higher Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign bond Inv w/e 1454.0b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -610.4b-prev * 23:50 JP Exports YY* Jan f/c -11.3%, -8%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY* Jan f/c -16%, -18%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade balance Total Yen* Jan f/c -680.2b, 140.2b-prev * 00:30 AU Employment* Jan f/c 15.0K, -1.0K-prev * 00:30 AU Full Time Employment* Jan 17.6K-prev * 00:30 AU Participation Rate* Jan f/c 65.2%, 65.1%-prev * 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Jan f/c 5.8%, 5.8%-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY* Jan f/c -5.4%, -5.9%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY* Jan f/c 1.9%, 1.6%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM* Jan f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:00 JP Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida speaks to business leaders in Fukuoka. * 01:00 AU RBA Asst Governor (Financial System) Malcolm Edey speaks at the Australian Shareholders Association Investor Forum Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action in Europe & NY, pushed lower in Europe's morning * Trades 1.1179 to 1.1124 before bouncing near 1.1145 into NY's open * Pair dives to 1.1106 on broad USD bid, losses fade on EUR/JPY lift to 127.37 * EUR/USD bounces to 1.1158 but slips below 1.1120 late on EUR/JPY dive * January CPIs for China & several EZ nations some risks for tomorrow * Daily techs favor bears, new low set, RSI biased down & holds below 10-DMA USD/JPY * N225 underperformance v rebounding stocks elsewhere kept USD/JPY heavy * Abe won't try for extra fiscal stimulus before '16 budget done * That news & slightly dovish FOMC Minutes hit USD/JPY & EUR/JPY * USD/JPY couldn't close above 200-HMA & fell back to 100-HMA @113.73 * Still looking at a L-T H&S top reversal, so rallies are corrections * EUR/JPY tight to low end of Tues's range; GBP/JPY soft * Commodity crosses higher on oil & EM rises * Japan Trade and BOJ's Ishida speaking tonight GBP/USD * GBP shorts squeezed on way to 1.4339 European am high after mixed wages/emp data * GBP/USD fell to 1.4235 after dollar went bid after strong US IP data * Pair drifted higher to end NY session by 1.4280 as oil rise lifted risk assets * EUR/GBP elicited support pre-0.7761 (10DMA) after sliding from 0.7845 * 0.7845 = early Europe high--before healthy gains for Dax * BUZZ-Ever shorter odds on Brexit referendum in June USD/CHF * CHF generally softer amid higher oil, stocks, etc * USD/CHF rallied to just beyond the 100-DMA at 0.9938 * US data bullish on-balance; Fed Minutes showed financial risk concern * 0.9958 is key resistance from the Kijun & 50% of the Jan-Feb tumble * Closing above the 38.2% & Tenkan today * EUR/CHF breached 38.2% of Feb drop at 1.1046 * Kijun & Tenkan are about to cross bearishly, though USD/CAD * USD/CAD sold on oil's rise despite Iran not buying into production freeze yet * Tues.'s low & the Cloud base at 1.3719/07 were broken; 1.3669 the low * Feb & '16 low at 1.3640 is by 38.2% of rise from last May at 1.3631 * Tsy-CGB spreads up a bit on US data, but S&Ps weaker than TSE * Up TL from last May will be at 1.3576 on Thurs * Fed Minutes show skittishness about financial risk; curve steepens * CAD Retail Sales and CPI Friday the next local event risks AUD/USD * Europe applies mild bull pressure, lifts above 200-HMA, NY opens near 0.7125 * Dips in early NY on broad USD bid, 0.7110 trades but dip erased * Iran oil headlines lift oil, stocks & commodities add to gains, buoys AUD * Sharp rally ensues, lift extends above 0.7180 before dip near 0.7165 late * RBA's Edey speech & Oz Jan jobs data the risks in Asia * An upbeat jobs report likely lifts AUD further, bulls then likely target Feb high NZD/USD Europe lifts pair above 21-DMA & T-L off Jan low, NY opens near 0.6600 Early dip near 0.6570 as risk rallies & commodities lift on Iran oil headlines Sharp rally to 200-HMA ensues before pause, gains extend and 0.6640 pierced Little pullback seen & pair near 0.6635 late in the day NZ Q4 PPI and Oz jobs report the risks in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN moved much lower after Banxico surprised with intervention & 50bp hike * C.bank scraps rules based intervention, lifts rate to arrest rising inflation * USD/MXN fell to flash low sub-18 on hike, ending NY session by 18.28 * USD/BRL ending NY at 3.99, commodity rally lifted risk broadly * S&P cut brazil rating to BB from BB+, had little effect on BRL * USD/CLP ends NorAm by session low 700, copper +0.9% * Fed Mins showed Fed discussed altering rate path, wary of macro turmoil Watching, waiting and worried at the Fed The dovish turn in the Fed's January statement highlighted the risks that global economic difficulties and market volatility could derail plans to raise rates again, but today's minutes raised more doubts about further monetary tightening. Though officials have clung to rate-hike hopes in their rhetoric, the minutes portray more uncertainty in Fed thinking. The key question remains whether recent developments are an omen or just a passing storm. Given the level of concern, reflected in discussions about altering the appropriate path of the fed funds rate, officials appeared just as concerned about making an abrupt turn from December's hike as they were hopeful of adding more tightening in the future. All of this means they remain dependent on the data, which looked promising in the rearview mirror at January's meeting even though the visibility ahead had deteriorated considerably (Reporting by NY IFR & Buzz team)