SYDNEY, Feb 19 (IFR) - Risk-off P/T bounces begin to wobble Market Briefs * U.S. jobless claims fall to 262k (-7k) as labor market tightens, 4-wk MA -8k to 273.5k * Philly Fed business conditions -2.8 vs -3 Rtrs f/c, new orders, prices pd & employment lower * Canada Dec wholesale trade climbs 2.0 pct on autos * ECB sees increased risks (China & low inflation), some pressing for pre-emptive action * Crude oil inventories up 2.1 mmb, gas up as well; inventories remain at historically high levels * Yen inches higher as oil rises, sterling up on EU deal hopes Juncker quite confident on deal * Mexico FinMin Videgaray: peso could appreciate further * Despite unanimous vote to hold Banxico discussed possible interest rate rise in early Feb Macro Themes in Play Stock rally stalls, Euro and US bank stocks back under pressure; DM bond yields down as investors look for protection; credit default swaps firm EURJPY breaks multi-year H&S neckline, tech objective 25 figs lower; yen strength unnerves traders, BOJ attempt to revive carry trade with rate cut backfiring; gold well bid Oil fades after Saudi says will not cut production; current freeze deal not enough to significantly alter market dynamic; US storage data bearish on big gas build EUR lower but trading random, GBP sideways ahead of EU deal, results expected tomorrow; AUD, CAD retreat on commodity weakness; MXN shorts still looking for exit after yesterday's rate hike; BRL down hard as budget questioned Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Feb 6-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Lift in stocks & commodities in Europe up risk, EUR/USD weighed down * Trades from 1.1140 toward 1.1100 into NY's open, bear pressure persists early on * Feb 8 low cleared, pair makes two runs towards Feb 4 low, 1.1071 low made * Bounce towards 1.1125 ensues on stock tumble but pair back below 1.1100 late * Stocks rally to elevate risk sentiment and pressure pair lower late * US Jan CPI & speech by Fed's Mester the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY * An intraday reversal from risk-on to off reinforced heaviness in JPY pairings * USD/JPY remained offered above the 200-HMA (113.88 last) & daily Tenkan * NY's 113.45 low neared Tues's low & 38.2% of 110.99-114.88 at 113.37/38 * Abe seems to think the G20 could bring coordinated solace; mkts doubt it * EUR/JPY slid to within 9 pips of this year's 125.80 low; Channel btm 125.05 * Bund yields fell sharply w EZ stock into the Ldn close * Commodity crosses also dent by oil slide into the red intraday GBP/USD * Cable helped to 1.4378 Ldn am high by relatively hawkish Cunliffe steer * Cunliffe: Mkts pushing back BoE hike bets into 2019 not justified * Pair rose higher still to 1.4395 on ECB minutes, risks seen * Brexit fears recede as Juncker says he is 'quite confident' on a EU/UK deal * EUR/GBP moved to daily Kijun support 0.7707 post-ECB mins, ends NY 0.7742 * EU summit gets underway, deal expected Friday am (CET) USD/CHF * EUR/JPY traded between the Kijun & Tenkan at 1.1055/22 * A late slide in European stocks brought some risk-off flows into the EUR * Prices close to 38.2% of the Feb 4-11 slide at 1.1046; Close above is + * But failure to retake the Kijun above at 1.1055 would be negative * USD/CHF now clear of the 100-DMA & probing Kijun & 50% Fibo at 0.9958 * Close above 0.9958 is bullish, but Cloud is nearby at 0.9979 USD/CAD * CAD retreats on broad commodity, equity weakness * OPEC freeze deal not enough to alter oil market dynamic beyond short covering rallies; Saudi reiterates intention not to cut; oil sags * US crude storage data sees another build; bearish * Big up day in gold, traders reevaluate long USD trades AUD/USD * Rally in Europe's morning stalls near hourly res by 0.7175, NY opens just below there * NY applies bear pressure as stocks & commodities slide, 0.7130/35 support tested * Zone holds & small bounce near 0.7160 ensues. near 0.7150 late * Speech by Fed's Mester & US Jan CPI the risks over the next session NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe's morning, slides from 0.6660 toward 0.6640 into NY open Pair pressured further in early NY as stock & commodity slides sour risk 0.6603 low hit before pair bounces back near the 200-HMA No major data in Asia to drive, mkt awaits US CPI LATAM * USD/MXN falls slightly in aftermath of Banxico intervention & rate hike * Pair moved off early Noram lows by 18.0620, ending NorAm by 18.2800 * Oil today's key driver, ends NY near flat after early 3+% gains, Risk off in NY aft * USD/BRL higher as well, 2015 Econ act fell 4.1%, economists f/c -3% in '16 * Pair ends NY at 4.05 well abv early session low at 3.9720 * USD/CLP ends NY +0.41% on broad risk off action, copper flat into NY close EU deal, Brexit vote date & Boris to impact GBP Sterling could elicit a knee-jerk boost if a new EU deal for Britain is unveiled following an "English breakfast" meeting of EU leaders on Friday, as this will remove one element of uncertainty ahead of the Brexit referendum. By contrast, GBP might take a knee-jerk hit once PM Cameron reveals a date for the Brexit referendum, as this will concentrate minds ahead of the event risk. June 23 is the hot tip, hence the rise in GBP implied vols at 6 mths and beyond. GBP may also be influenced by Tory big beast Boris Johnson's ensuing verdict on the EU deal/Brexit. If the vote-winning London mayor rejects Brexit, it could spur some GBP buy-backs on a perception that the risk of Brexit is lower. By contrast, Boris backing Brexit should see the pound sold on the greater probability of Brexit. Bookie Ladbrokes suggests Boris will say no to Brexit. (Reporting by NY IFR & Buzz team)