SYDNEY, Feb 23 (IFR) - Mixed risk: Europe down, Asia & EMs up Market Briefs * ECB's Liikanen: ECB ready to use additional monetary policy measures * Fed's Potter: warns on rush to 'government-only' U.S. money funds * U.S. to push for greater fiscal spending at G20 -Treasury official * As pound plunges, UK's Cameron defends EU deal to avert 'Brexit', Mayor Johnson backs Brexit * Fitch: Brexit Would Drive Short-Term Disruption, Long-Term Risks * ECB money printing slows, ECB bought EUR 12.57bn of public sector assets vs 12.718 pvs wk * Italy calls for changes of EU fiscal rules to help growth * Stocks gain broadly, pound falls to 7-yr low on EU exit fears Macro Themes in Play Stocks, commodities higher on back of China, friendly PBOC; Shanghai best in a month; major bond markets still wary of bounce, curves flatten, rates steady/lower; NorAm trading very quiet, narrow ranges CAD, AUD at highs of year behind oil, copper; MXN still going after last week's rate hike, CFTC stats show big short build just before surprise move EUR, GBP down hard after BoJo sides with Brexit campaign, both parties at risk if UK leaves; Euro PMI's miss lower USDJPY up with stocks but trades poorly, fails at 200 hma again; neckline break in EURJPY last week still in play, keeps yen firm CHF bid, Swiss rate market pricing deeper cuts, anticipates SNB action in response to currency strength Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Upbeat risk sentiment sees key 1.1040/70 & 200-DMA broken in Europe's morning * NY opens just below 1.1040 and applies bear pressure early as risk stays buoyant * Slides extend toward 1.1000 but can't clear bids into that level, bounce ensues * Some USD weakness sees pair lift near 1.1040, holds roughly 1.1005/35 for rest of NY * DE Q4 GDP & Feb IFO data as well as general risk theme set to drive pair tomorrow * Techs favor bears, 200-DMA breaks, daily RSI falls & long upper wick on monthly candle USD/JPY * USD/JPY rebound rejected by 100/200-HMAs & prior daily hi/lo at 113.38-39 * O/N rise helped by rising 2-yr yld spreads, but they slipped back in NY * N225 still lagging other major mkt comebacks & hedge ratios remain a drag * 5th straight day falling Tenkan probed but not closed above; Kijun's above it * Doubts about BOJ & other CBs' NIRP & G20 impact linger * Close below 112.47 (61.8% of 110.99-114.88) bounce would be bearish * L-T H&S reversal already well below its neckline; 107.26 is measured target * EUR/JPY broke dn channel support by 125 on EUR's breakdown * Not much support until 120 there, though it remains oversold * New GBP/JPY trend low on fresh Brexit angst, Moody's warning * Commodities rallied, taking those crosses up, despite G4 USD strength * No Japanese data tonight GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved to 7-yr low by 1.4057 before reversing to end at 1.4151 * Initial move lower on Brexit fears, Lon Mayor Boris Johnson supports Brexit * Stops run by 1.4080 Jan 21 low; option int Mid-east bids lifted pair in NY aft * TWI hits l-term retrace target flirts with 200-WMA: tmsnrt.rs/1VyT2wZ * EUR/GBP spikes to 0.7843 then retreats as DE-EZ PMI data disappoints * Risk rallies as equities/commods rally, keeps EUR and GBP from falling too hard USD/CHF * USD/CHF cleared 55-DMA, Kijun & 50% Fibo at 0.9968/58 w risk-on flows * Outside up day has pierced parity & probed prior up TL fm last Aug's low * USD/CHF's back inside the Cloud; top is next resistance at 1.0058 * Below-f/c US Markit PMI at 51 vs 52.4 disregarded; ylds up since AHE Fri * CHF Jan Producer/Input Prices -0.4% m/m, -5.3% y/y v -5.5% prev * Feb 28 Swiss referenda on food price speculation & foreign workers status * EUR/CHF in tight quiet range, both ccys weaker vs the USD USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3725/93, Noram range 1.3662/3772, Cl 1.3697, NY -67 pips * Brent crude +5.1%, WTI +6.2%, Alum +1.5%, copper +1.8%, gold -1.75% * AUD/CAD +0.73%, 0.9910, CAD/JPY +0.75%, 82.40, EUR/CAD -1.5%, 1.5094 * DXY +0.85% (-0.05% in NY) US stocks +1.27/1.37% (S&P +0.6% in NY trade) * Oil prices up- impending front contract expiry a factor * Energy stocks lifted indexes (SPNY +2.2%) UST/CA 2yr +0.9 bp (+30.6) AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7190 after Europe adds to Asia's gains, quiet in early NY * Bulls charge again as risk rally sends commodities up & EUR/AUD near 1.5200 * GBP/AUD plunge near 1.9500 also helps AUD stay firm, AUD/USD rallies sharply * Slight pause by Feb 5 high before lift extends toward 0.7250, dips near 0.7235 late * No Oz data to drive so external factors & general risk sentiment to drive pair NZD/USD Pair ranges 0.6650/80 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6660 Bull pressure emerges after quiet start, stock & commodity rally help lift EUR/NZD slide near 1.6380 helps NZD firm also, NZD/USD spikes higher 200-DMA cleared and rally extends above 0.6725 as risk remains upbeat USD firms a bit in afternoon & pair slips sub-0.6710 late Tech favor bulls, RSIs biased up, cloud supports & pair above 200-DMA No NZ data to drive, external factors to get focus for now LATAM * USD/MXN head lower as oil rallies 6+% (futures roll), metals buoyant as well * Support at 18, RM bids and option interest tipped, just ahead of 2/17 low 17.9620 * Mexican retail sales fall most in 2-yrs, consumers feel effects of low oil * USD/BRL lower despite lingering inflation growth issues ends NY -1.8% at 3.9525 * C.bank Director Lopes: CB not considering rate cuts * USD/CLP -1% copper rallies 2%; China appoints new secs regulator Market risk taking makes very tentative return The market environment may have finally settled enough for some players to deploy cash. After a fraught start of heavy position liquidation, we are seeing 1) equities strength even with some short-term indicators overbought; 2) EM doing well in the face of a USD rebound vs G10; 3) crude/iron ore/metals (excluding gold) posting solid gains despite the USD's broader advance. Credit markets are also key. The rebound in Anglo American's shares/CDS and retreat in US high-yield energy spreads off the highs shows that credit may have gone too far in pricing in default risks. With commodities & equities both showing signs of having bottomed, EM may get more relief even if the USD trade comes back on possible second Fed hike in June. Of course, resilient govt bonds/Treasuries suggest not everyone is ready to put on risk in these still messy 2016 markets. Chart 1) link.reuters.com/wax53w 2) reut.rs/1mT1uLA