SYDNEY, Feb 23 (IFR) - Mixed risk: Europe down, Asia & EMs up
Market Briefs
* ECB's Liikanen: ECB ready to use additional monetary policy measures
* Fed's Potter: warns on rush to 'government-only' U.S. money funds
* U.S. to push for greater fiscal spending at G20 -Treasury official
* As pound plunges, UK's Cameron defends EU deal to avert 'Brexit', Mayor
Johnson backs Brexit
* Fitch: Brexit Would Drive Short-Term Disruption, Long-Term Risks
* ECB money printing slows, ECB bought EUR 12.57bn of public sector assets
vs 12.718 pvs wk
* Italy calls for changes of EU fiscal rules to help growth
* Stocks gain broadly, pound falls to 7-yr low on EU exit fears
Macro Themes in Play
Stocks, commodities higher on back of China, friendly PBOC; Shanghai best in a
month; major bond markets still wary of bounce, curves flatten, rates
steady/lower; NorAm trading very quiet, narrow ranges
CAD, AUD at highs of year behind oil, copper; MXN still going after last week's
rate hike, CFTC stats show big short build just before surprise move
EUR, GBP down hard after BoJo sides with Brexit campaign, both parties at risk
if UK leaves; Euro PMI's miss lower
USDJPY up with stocks but trades poorly, fails at 200 hma again; neckline break
in EURJPY last week still in play, keeps yen firm
CHF bid, Swiss rate market pricing deeper cuts, anticipates SNB action in
response to currency strength
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events.
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Upbeat risk sentiment sees key 1.1040/70 & 200-DMA broken in Europe's
morning
* NY opens just below 1.1040 and applies bear pressure early as risk stays
buoyant
* Slides extend toward 1.1000 but can't clear bids into that level, bounce
ensues
* Some USD weakness sees pair lift near 1.1040, holds roughly 1.1005/35 for
rest of NY
* DE Q4 GDP & Feb IFO data as well as general risk theme set to drive pair
tomorrow
* Techs favor bears, 200-DMA breaks, daily RSI falls & long upper wick on
monthly candle
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY rebound rejected by 100/200-HMAs & prior daily hi/lo at 113.38-39
* O/N rise helped by rising 2-yr yld spreads, but they slipped back in NY
* N225 still lagging other major mkt comebacks & hedge ratios remain a drag
* 5th straight day falling Tenkan probed but not closed above; Kijun's above
it
* Doubts about BOJ & other CBs' NIRP & G20 impact linger
* Close below 112.47 (61.8% of 110.99-114.88) bounce would be bearish
* L-T H&S reversal already well below its neckline; 107.26 is measured
target
* EUR/JPY broke dn channel support by 125 on EUR's breakdown
* Not much support until 120 there, though it remains oversold
* New GBP/JPY trend low on fresh Brexit angst, Moody's warning
* Commodities rallied, taking those crosses up, despite G4 USD strength
* No Japanese data tonight
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD moved to 7-yr low by 1.4057 before reversing to end at 1.4151
* Initial move lower on Brexit fears, Lon Mayor Boris Johnson supports
Brexit
* Stops run by 1.4080 Jan 21 low; option int Mid-east bids lifted pair in NY
aft
* TWI hits l-term retrace target flirts with 200-WMA: tmsnrt.rs/1VyT2wZ
* EUR/GBP spikes to 0.7843 then retreats as DE-EZ PMI data disappoints
* Risk rallies as equities/commods rally, keeps EUR and GBP from falling too
hard
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF cleared 55-DMA, Kijun & 50% Fibo at 0.9968/58 w risk-on flows
* Outside up day has pierced parity & probed prior up TL fm last Aug's low
* USD/CHF's back inside the Cloud; top is next resistance at 1.0058
* Below-f/c US Markit PMI at 51 vs 52.4 disregarded; ylds up since AHE Fri
* CHF Jan Producer/Input Prices -0.4% m/m, -5.3% y/y v -5.5% prev
* Feb 28 Swiss referenda on food price speculation & foreign workers status
* EUR/CHF in tight quiet range, both ccys weaker vs the USD
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3725/93, Noram range 1.3662/3772, Cl 1.3697, NY -67 pips
* Brent crude +5.1%, WTI +6.2%, Alum +1.5%, copper +1.8%, gold -1.75%
* AUD/CAD +0.73%, 0.9910, CAD/JPY +0.75%, 82.40, EUR/CAD -1.5%, 1.5094
* DXY +0.85% (-0.05% in NY) US stocks +1.27/1.37% (S&P +0.6% in NY trade)
* Oil prices up- impending front contract expiry a factor
* Energy stocks lifted indexes (SPNY +2.2%) UST/CA 2yr +0.9 bp (+30.6)
AUD/USD
* NY opens near 0.7190 after Europe adds to Asia's gains, quiet in early NY
* Bulls charge again as risk rally sends commodities up & EUR/AUD near
1.5200
* GBP/AUD plunge near 1.9500 also helps AUD stay firm, AUD/USD rallies
sharply
* Slight pause by Feb 5 high before lift extends toward 0.7250, dips near
0.7235 late
* No Oz data to drive so external factors & general risk sentiment to drive
pair
NZD/USD
Pair ranges 0.6650/80 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6660
Bull pressure emerges after quiet start, stock & commodity rally help lift
EUR/NZD slide near 1.6380 helps NZD firm also, NZD/USD spikes higher
200-DMA cleared and rally extends above 0.6725 as risk remains upbeat
USD firms a bit in afternoon & pair slips sub-0.6710 late
Tech favor bulls, RSIs biased up, cloud supports & pair above 200-DMA
No NZ data to drive, external factors to get focus for now
LATAM
* USD/MXN head lower as oil rallies 6+% (futures roll), metals buoyant as
well
* Support at 18, RM bids and option interest tipped, just ahead of 2/17 low
17.9620
* Mexican retail sales fall most in 2-yrs, consumers feel
effects of low oil
* USD/BRL lower despite lingering inflation growth issues ends NY -1.8% at
3.9525
* C.bank Director Lopes: CB not considering rate cuts
* USD/CLP -1% copper rallies 2%; China appoints new secs regulator
Market risk taking makes very tentative return
The market environment may have finally settled enough for some players to
deploy cash. After a fraught start of heavy position liquidation, we are seeing
1) equities strength even with some short-term indicators overbought; 2) EM
doing well in the face of a USD rebound vs G10; 3) crude/iron ore/metals
(excluding gold) posting solid gains despite the USD's broader advance. Credit
markets are also key. The rebound in Anglo American's shares/CDS
and retreat in US high-yield energy spreads off the highs shows that credit may
have gone too far in pricing in default risks. With commodities & equities both
showing signs of having bottomed, EM may get more relief even if the USD trade
comes back on possible second Fed hike in June. Of course, resilient govt
bonds/Treasuries suggest not everyone is ready to put on risk in these still
messy 2016 markets. Chart 1) link.reuters.com/wax53w 2)
reut.rs/1mT1uLA