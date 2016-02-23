SYDNEY, Feb 24 (IFR) - Brexit, CB & OPEC fears persist Market Briefs * U.S. home prices up in December, but short of expectations (Case-Shiller) * U.S. existing home sales rise to six-month high, +0.4% to annual rate 5.47 mn units * Weak consumer confidence, 92.2 vs 97 Rtrs f/c, clouds outlook * Fall in business morale deepens concern about German economy, IFO lowest in more than a yr * Canada's Morneau mon policy not having same impact as in previous time * Iran oil minister says output freeze plan is 'laughable' -ISNA agency * Fed's Kashkari expects moderate U.S. growth, inflation to rise * Mexico's central bank sold USD2 bn in direct dollar sales last week * SNB's Jordan: will intervene when necessary, franc overvalued * BHP expects copper market to remain in surplus until end of decade * British business bosses (BT/M&S/BP/Shell) say exit from EU would hit economy & jobs Macro Themes in Play Markets down with oil after Saudi declines production cut; credit wider, action underscores inherent weakness in spread product markets; banks hit hard on view that oil likely to stay lower for longer; stock bears lean agst Monday's highs JPY, CHF up big after Kuroda, Jordan admit failure/limits on current policy; CHF a natural safe haven destination with Brexit and Euro banking sector in play Cable at new lows, bookies lay Brexit odds at 2/1; EUR leaks lower but quiet, focus elsewhere; German IFO misses, Euro inflation fwds at new lows; EM drops with commodities CAD lower with oil; new govt buries election promises, embarks on deficit spending spree, sends Alberta CAD 250 mln check to help pay bills; AUD fades with copper but still bullish setup; NZD first 2-day close above 200 dma since Aug 2014 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Construction Work Done Q4 f/c -2%, -3.6%-prev * 00:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ Q4 f/c 0.6%, 0.6%-prev * 00:30 AU Wage Price Index YY Q4 f/c 2.3%, 2.3%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe's rally stalls at 200-DMA, sharp drop ensues, 1.0990 low set into NY open * Bull pressure applied as risk sours & EUR/JPY spikes from 123.10 to 123.75 * EUR/USD taken up toward 1.1040 but lift stalls & pair chops 1.1010/35 * Late-day risk bounce weighs, pairs trades sub-1.1010 * No major EZ data risks due, US sees Jan home sales & Feb Markit PMI risks * Techs favor bears, 200-DMA caps, day RSI bearish & long upper wick on month candle USD/JPY * JPY remained bid amid risk-off flows & after a big US Cons Conf drop * USD/JPY's early NY rally failed into 38.2% of this week's range by 112.40 * Tight range after that above 112.00. Early NY Tsy yld rise reversed * Oil's resumed slide on Iran comments & weaker CNY fix O/N hit stocks * EUR also seeing blow-back from potential Brexit; 123.09 EUR/JPY low * L-T supports eyed there by 120 and 119 * GBP/JPY Brexit-aided slide now by 50% of post EZ crisis rise at 156.33 * AUD/JPY shed much of Mon's gains w CRB: can't close above 82 thus far * Japan CPI data on Friday is the next key local data GBP/USD * Cable moved to fresh 7-yr low, just above 1.4000, as Brexit fears dominated * Several Conservative Party members including Boris Johnson stump for Brexit * GBP support at 1.4000, Middle Eastern & opt related bids tipped * Below 1.40 a series of 2009 lows support on the way toward 1.3500 * EUR/GBP remains bid,ends NorAm 0.7851, off session high 0.7865 * EUR losses (-0.2%) mitigated despite risk-off, UK rate outlook converges to EZ USD/CHF * EUR/CHF tumbled w risk-off flows & after SNB's Jordan noted CB limitations * Current low is by 61.8% of the Nov-Feb rise at 1.0914 * Jordan likely trying to reduce CB easing competition to limit SNB B/S rise * IMM net EUR spec shorts now 40% of Q4 levels & lowest since May '14 * Another short-lived USD/CHF parity piercing led to a 0.9897 low Tuesday * Solid US Home Sales news was outweighed by a big Cons Conf drop * Oil's slide resumed as Saudi & Iran comments scuttled any real deal hopes USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3696/746, Noram range 1.3712/3821, Cl 1.3755, NY +27 pips * Brent crude -4.1%, WTI -4.6%, Alum -1.85%, copper -0.4%, gold +1.05% * AUD/CAD +0.25%, 0.9921, CAD/JPY -1.18%, 81.42, EUR/CAD +0.21%, 1.5143 * DXY +0.12% (+0.05% in NY) US stocks -1.07/-1.04% (S&P -0.65% in NY) * Oil- Saudis nixed production cut inventory f/c * Energy stocks dragged on indexes (SPNY -2.95%) UST/CA 2yr -4 bp (+26.9) AUD/USD * Rally off Jan low extends to new high in Europe's morning, 0.7259 hit * Pair dips near 0.7235 into NY open, bull pressure early NYT as USD soft * Day's high neared but gains fade as risk sours, longs unwind a bit * 0.7200 low made, near 0.7225 late as stocks & commodities bounce off lows * Oz Q4 wage index a small data risk in Asia, Q4 CAPEX Thurs gets more focus NZD/USD Sharp rally in Europe's morning from sub-0.6685 to 0.6714, dips into NY open Opens near 0.6700 & bear pressure early as risk softens & USD is firm Steady slide in NY morning sees 0.6647 low. risk bounce sees near 0.6675 late Converged 55 & 100-Day MAs hold & help pair's bounce No major data to drive pair so general risk theme to give traders the cues LATAM * USD/MXN reversed off early NorAm low by 8.0375, rises to high at 18.2520 * Pair settling near 18.20 into NY close, Saudi/Iran oil ministers don't see prod cuts * Pair capped by 18.40, post-Banxico high, sup at 18.00 just abv Feb 17 low 17.9620 * USD/BRL ends NY 3.9570 +0.27%, Brazil inflation continues to rise; FDI beat f/c * Brazil's C/A deficit beat m/m f/c & Jan '15; Services, travel & transportation lead lower * USD/CLP -0.5% to 696, copper pared intraday losses ends NY -0.4% CHF-Surge on derisking, SNB candor a likely prelude Today's 1% EUR/CHF drop on resumed global deleveraging and comments by Jordan of the SNB about the limitations of central bank easing look like a prelude to more weakness. Today's tumble found support by 61.8% of the Nov-Feb surge at 1.0914. The cross tends to trade with global risk and DEM-CHF yld spreads, but today's EUR'CHF drop was disproportionately large. Jordan's comments may have been an appeal to the ECB to end or slow the race into negative rates, but disjointed and somewhat austere EZ fiscal policy leaves the ECB with a bigger easing burden than the SNB. EUR/CHF's 1.12 Feb & post-floor-break peak was a 76.4% retracement of Jan '15's dramatic range and a major top. Dwindling IMM EUR spec shorts suggest more room for EUR/CHF to fall and the SNB to worry about its EUR-laden balance sheet. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/1QwkE1w