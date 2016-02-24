SYDNEY, Feb 25 (IFR) - NY risk rebound, despite poor data Market Briefs * Markets see-saw; equities/oil reverse early losses, UST yields rise into NY close * U.S. new home sales fall sharply (-9.2% vs -4.4% Rtrs f/c) * US Markit svcs PMI misses (49.8 vs 53.5 Rtrs f/c), 1st time below 50 since Oct 2013 * Fed's Lacker: there still a case for further rate hikes; successive rounds of QE have had little or no tangible effect on economy * Fed's Kaplan: Market trends can change very quickly & wouldn't overreact to recent volatility, Fed remains data dependent * Jittery markets send safe-haven yen soaring, sterling sliding, Euro hits 3-year low vs yen * BOE's Cunliffe: ready to use policy tools if needed, GBP hits 7-year low as Brexit concerns intensify * IMF: advanced economies should reduce reliance on mon policy, use fiscal policy as needed * Argentina bonds bounce on news of holdout deal - IFR * Moody's downgrades Brazil's issuer and bond ratings to Ba2; outlook negative Macro Themes in Play Bank shares lead major markets lower, JPM warning on energy loans, low rates (yesterday) weighs; JPY, CHF and DM bonds all benefit from safe haven trade Rates down after US Services PMI drops below 50; New Home Sales slip, prices at 2 yr lows; data,NIRP, weak oil driving global yield grab Cable new low on CBI miss, break of 1.40 brings in pile-on selling; EUR choppy, traders try to handicap Brexit outcomes, bund yields lowest since April CAD recovers on oil bounce; gas/distillates draw puts small bid in energy complex; AUD up small with copper; gold sees buyers as moving averages cross bullish Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -1318.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -562.9b-prev * 00:30 AU Capital Expenditure* Q4 f/c -3%, -9.2%-prev * 00:30 AU Building Capex* Q4 f/c -4.7%, -9.8%-prev * 00:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex* Q4 f/c 0%, -8.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- JP Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi speaks to business leaders in Kagoshima Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees 55-DMA pierced, NY opens near 1.0958 low * Broad base USD weakness ensues, EUR/USD shorts cover, steady climb ensues * Rallies near 200-DMA, stalls as sour risk sentiment turns, stocks & commodities bounce * Slide from above 1.1045 sees dip below 1.1010 late, pair down near 0.10% on day * Long lower wick on daily candle a bit of a bear warning * January EZ CPI & US durable goods the data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY's slide to 111.04 held above Feb 11 nadir at 110.99 * Nimble specs booked some short profits on the double lows * Bounce helped by oil, stocks & Tsy yield rebound in NY afternoon * US data were weak, but Tsy yields recovered with oil & broader risk anyway * Fed's Kaplan & Lacker were at odds over more immediate tightening need * 112.96 daily tenkan & 50% of this wk's range eyed for a fade if bounce lasts * EUR/JPY near 50% of '12-'14 rise at 121.96; techs helped both legs today * GBP/JPY broke 50% of the '11-'15 rise at 156.33; 153.50 monthly Cloud top * Japan weekly fund flows the only data Thur; CPI is out Fri GBP/USD * GBP continues to suffer on the back of Brexit fear, moved to NorAm low 1.3878 * Stops triggered below 1.4000, break below 1.3965 stirs move ahead of June vote * Pair recovers to 1.3960 after NY option cut & Lon fix, not sustained, ends NY 1.3920 * EUR/GBP riding 10-DMA/HMA to intra-day high at 0.7924, ends session 0.7915 * EUR essentially flat sees outlook converge, UK rates lower * BOE's Carney: could cut rates or purchase bonds to boost econ if needed after Brexit vote * HSBC joins 15-20 sterling fall on Brexit club USD/CHF * CHF & JPY are fighting it out for role of best haven as CHF/JPY slide stalls * Suspect Jordan's hint Tues at unease w NIRP is also firming the franc * CHF is overvalued & JPY undervalued L-T, but CHF/JPY is O/S S-T * EUR/CHF stops run below Tues's low by 61.8% of the Nov-Feb rise @1.0914 * Daily Cloud base at 1.0868 probed in aftermath; 76.4% is at 1.0847 * USD/JPY snapped the week's low on soft US data; sppt near 0.9850 next * Swiss Jan CPI out Thur: exp -1.3% y/y, -0.5% m/m vs -1.4% y/y prev USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3772/845, Noram range 1.3716/3860, Cl 1.3717, NY -124 pips * Brent crude +3.7%, WTI +1.15%, Alum, +1.2%, copper -0.1%, gold +1.35% * AUD/CAD -0.61%, 0.9870, CAD/JPY +0.25%, 81.46, EUR/CAD -0.69%, 1.5090 * DXY "unch" (-0.40% in NY) US stocks -0.05/+0.45% (S&P +0.7% in NY trade) * Oil prices rebounded from O/N lows on US demand pick up * UST/CA 2-Yr spread -0.7bp to +27.2 - soft US data; Thur US durable goods AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe sees converged 10 & 100-DMAs, NY opens near 0.7165 * More pressure sees 0.7145 low on soured risk, losses erode though as stocks turn * JPY strength abates to help AUD/JPY lift, AUD/USD follows, lifts above 0.7200 late * Long lower wick on daily candle suggests bulls lurk * Oz Q4 CAPEX the big risk, consensus looks for AUD93bln, if above AUD firms NZD/USD Sour risk sees 21-DMA & daily cloud top pierced, early NY sees more pressure 0.6586 low hit but losses fade as stocks turn from lows, steady climb ensues Pair climbs back above converged 10, 55 & 100-DMAs Commodity lift & stocks go green help extend rise, pair near 0.6660/70 res late Bull hammer forms & RSI turns up, daily techs favoring bulls NZ Jan migration data & Oz Q4 CAPEX are risks in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early gains just short of 18.40, put in after early drop in oil * Weak China sentiment & residual fears of increased oil production hit risk early * USD/MXN reversed early gains as oil reversed early losses, moved to flat by NY EOD * USD/BRL ends NY +0.3%, shrugs off Moody's downgrade (cut 2 notches) to BA2 * Moody's: anemic growth next 2-3 yrs, sees Brazil govt debt topping 80% of GDP w/in 3-yrs * USD/CLP ended NY 693, copper followed oil reversing losses, copper ended +0.07% DM curve flattening shows futility, risks of CB easing No matter how yield curves flatten, the affect on asset prices and economies remains negative, thus recent pre-G20 talk about fiscal stimulus, despite higher DM debt-to-GDP than before the global financial crisis. Except for the Fed, DM central bank efforts to engineer inflation, steeper yield curves and lower real yields have mostly failed despite many resorting to negative interest rates. Since a mid-2015 recovery, DM yield curves have resumed their post-GFC recovery flattening trend. Flatter curves normally arise from CBs raising rates to fend off inflation from overheating economies. Curves are now falling amid CB easing and rising investor risk aversion that's driven yields in core Europe and Japan negative out to 10-yrs. This is creating added financial market angst that asset prices are even more at risk now than they were in the wake of the GFC. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1XMLbO2 (Reporting by NY IFR & Buzz team)