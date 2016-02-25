SYDNEY, Feb 26 (IFR) - Risk rebounds, but Tsy yields heavy Market Briefs * US durable goods orders rebound strongly in January ( 4.9% vs 2.5% Rtrs f/c) * US jobless claims up, but trend points to firming labor market (272k vs 270k Rtrs f/c) * Oil erases losses on talk of major producers meeting in March, stocks move higher * Fed's Williams: not taking strong signal from low US inflation expectations, eyes gradual tightening * German FinMin Schaeuble: Euro FX rate somewhat too cheap for German econ, urges G20 to avoid CCY devaluation * ECB's favored inflation gauge hits record low sub-1.40% ( 5Y5Y BE hits low at 1.38% on weak oil/China) * Fed's Bullard: Recession probability not high, Fed hike may have spurred market turmoil - CNBC * Greece won't cut pensions again to meet EU/IMF demands -labour minister * Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China mauling, sterling steadies * US postpones 7-year note auction due to technical issue, Auction to be held Friday Macro themes in play Conflicting themes: energy and China down but stocks broadly higher; US Durable Goods beats nicely but rates go lower; USDJPY up but dollar falls elsewhere; traders sit on hands, cut risk ahead of G20 Double bottom at 111.00 in USDJPY drives short cover bid; GBP drifts higher despite big miss in Business Investment; EURUSD sideways, coin toss CAD new highs on year as Canadian rates break higher, 2yr yield above 200 dma for first time since early Dec; AUD firm but still stuck; Kiwi puts distance between 200 dma; EM modestly better Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Jan f/c 3.87b, 4.48b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Jan f/c -245.5m, -53.0m-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Jan f/c -3.84b, -3.55b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Jan f/c 3.74b, 4.43b-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Jan f/c 0%, 0.1%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Jan 0.2%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Feb f/c -0.2%, -0.1%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Feb -0.3%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * JPY weakness in Europe's morning lifts EUR/JPY off 123.45, EUR/USD follows * Near 1.1030 into NY open, lift extends to 200-DMA ahead of US data * Durables well above f/c, sees US broadly bid, EUR/USD dives to 1.0987 low * Slide stalls as EUR/JPY lift persists on rising stocks, pierces 124.60 * EUR/USD follows, tests 200-DMA several times, sits nearby it late * Mkt now focused on DE Feb CPI & US Q4 GDP & Feb CPI for cues USD/JPY * O/S double-btm by 111 got USD/JPY above 112.96 Tenkan & 50% Fibo in NY * But 113.04 high stopped shy of the 200-HMA, then at 113.07 * Odd risk day, w oil, stocks & credit better, while Tsy yld fell after good data * USD/JPY's in L-T bear mkt below H&S neckline, Kijun & 50% Fib in 116.30s * JPY weaker across the board, too, after Y2.4t of outbound flows for last wk * As more of JGB curve goes negative, foreign search for yield persists * Those flow will & have gotten swamped by risk-off flows on global fears * Japan CPI is out tonight as BOJ mulls its next easing move GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved off early NorAm high by 1.3997 after US durables rise * Pair offered into NY option cut & Lon fix found support at 1.3901 * Position lightening ahead of Fri G20 saw some GBP bids, pair ends NY 1.3969 * Brexit fears remain in focus with option vol bid for Jun 23 vote * Gove has made blue enemies over Brexit (Telegraph) * EUR/GBP found resistance at 0.7930, ends NY at 0.7898 * GBP remains weak despite on target Q2 GDP data, as UK liftoff sentiment ebbs USD/CHF * USD/CHF's rise on good US Durables data ran into heavy sales by Wed's hi * The franc also rebounded v the EUR then despite a risk recovering in NY * But higher oil & stocks were met with lower Tsy & Bund yields * Worsening immigration crisis in EZ may be favoring the haven franc * Fed speakers try to keep rate-hike & OK econ view warm; PCE on Fri * EUR/CHF's Cloud base low Wed so far enough to avert more losses * Cloud base support is now at 1.0872 and rises next week USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3657/735, Noram range 1.3517/3660, Cl 1.3531, NY -129 pips * Brent crude +2.1%, WTI +2.5%, Alum, -0.75%, copper -1.4%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD -0.71%, 0.9789, CAD/JPY +1.83%, 83.35, EUR/CAD -1.04%, 1.4930 * DXY -0.17% (-0.04% in NY) US stocks +0.33/0.83% (S&P +0.5% in NY trade) * Oil prices rallied on talk of March oil producers meeting * UST/CA 2-Yr spread -1.5bp to +23.85; Fri US GDP rev, data slew [page:2417] AUD/USD * AUD/JPY inspired bounce from 200-DMA in Europe's morning sees NY open near 0.7195 * Lift extends near 0.7220 before pullback near 0.7190 after US durables data * Dip gets bought as stocks turn from lows, they eventually go green and help lift further * Afternoon rally sees AUD/USD clear hourly res near 0.7235 late, little pullback seen * No OZ data due, mkt to focus on US GDP & CPI readings for cues NZD/USD Tight range in Europe's morning, hugs 0.6660 area, bullish into NY NY opens near 0.6670 & quickly take pair above 0.6690 US durables beat sees dip back near 0.6670, it gets bought & rally extends Risk sentiment up on stocks helps pair test 0.6720/30 late in the day NZ Jan trade data a risk in Asia, mkt more focused on USD GDP & CPI though Tech favor bulls, RSIs biased up & pair above slew of MAs, 0.6750/60 is key res LATAM * USD/MXN bounced off early session lows ahead of daily cloud support by 18.05 * Rallied to NorAm session high by 55-DMA at 18.20 as oil weakened * Oil rally into NY close, talk of oil producers meet in Mar, pushed pair to 18.10 * USD/BRL ends NY near daily low below 3.94, unemp beats f/c, Feb conf up tiny * USD/CLP lower to 689, w/broad LatAm space, despite weak copper, China equities * G20 begins Friday focus on China/Brexit, should be plenty of headline-related volatility CHF- Yield spreads reduce downside v USD & EUR USD/CHF is more positively correlated to USD-CHF 10-yr spreads than EUR/CHF is to DEM-CHF spreads, but both spreads are a small net drag on the pairs. Swiss 10-yr yields at -41bp last are 54bp below Bunds and 2.11% below 10-yr T-notes. Tsy yields have rebounded intra-month due to firmer-than-f/c US data and after a risk-off overshoot to start the year. The USD-CHF 10-yr spread has fallen today, taking USD/CHF below 0.99 after failed attempts above parity to begin the week. EUR/CHF's EUR-driven plunge found the daily Cloud base Wed, and the 100-DMA caught EUR/USD. Even if the Fed is seen hiking again, it may force more Tsy curve flattening and less USD-CHF upside via 10-yr spreads. Response to more ECB easing will depend on tiering & APP acceptance fixes. SNB is on hold but may have to ease again, too. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/1R4GzgJ