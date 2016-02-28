SYDNEY, Feb 29 (IFR) - G20 agree in Shanghai to use "all policy tools" to
support global recovery
News from the weekend as of Sunday 0500 GMT
· G20 says monetary policy alone cannot bring balanced growth
· Economic risks highlighted include potential EU "Brexit"
· No plan to use specific, coordinated stimulus to spur growth
· Policymakers divided over role of debt, negative interest rates
· Policymakers reiterated pledge to refrain from devaluations
· Communiqué : bit.ly/1Qk9elJ
Whilst the G20 meeting in Shanghai was not expected to be the panacea for the
current bout of financial market ailment , the final communiqué is rather
disappointing granted G20's pretty low standards of cooperation and their
propensity for policy paralysis. While the communiqué highlights the current
risks facing the global economy it does not in any way offer a viable
suggestion, let alone a solution , to mitigate the effects of the risks. Deep
divisions over issues such as debt and negative interest rate policies are
there for all to see in spite of efforts to gloss it over. Germany's vehement
opposition to further stimulus and the skepticism of many policy makers towards
NIRP is likely to impede central banks such as the ECB and BOJ on a further use
of this policy even though the banks are slipping further away from their
inflation targets. The G20 ministers agreement to use "all policy tools -
monetary, fiscal and structural - individually and collectively" to reach the
group's economic goals sounds good in theory but is too abstract to be of any
significance. The only positive perhaps is the agreement by the member countries
to inform each other in advance about policy decisions that could lead to
devaluations of their currencies which is a novel and welcome step. Overall,
the communiqué is only likely to highlight the risks surrounding the global
economy to investors and reinforce the perception that the central banks and
policy makers have run out of options to effect a turnaround.
G20-CHINA C.BANK HEAD SAYS THERE IS PRESSING NEED FOR G20 TO IMPROVE AND
STRENGTHEN POLICY COORDINATION- a simple comment which sums up the meeting in
its entirety.
Here are a couple of interesting graphics from Reuters news :
· Global bond yields slump to new low : tmsnrt.rs/20L7bxQ
· "Financial dashboard" - 10 charts that flag market stress : tmsnrt.rs/1XMFYpd
Likely market reaction on Monday
The disappointing G20 communiqué is highly likely to add to the negative
sentiment towards risk. The risk rally, which seemed to be gaining a head of
steam last week, was abruptly stopped in its tracks by the better than expected
data from the USA on Friday ( PCE, consumer spending and sentiment , Q4 GDP )
which has put Fed rate hikes this year firmly back on the table. The dollar
rally, which followed the positive data, in conjunction with the price action
in late NYK on U.S Crude, S&P 500 and Copper is noteworthy. U.S Crude has met
with an abject rejection after its retest of the 34.82 high of January. S&P 500
has stalled at an exact 50% of the Nov- Feb decline at 1963. Copper has failed
to sustain the intraday break of the 4740-50 highs of Nov- Dec. In addition ,
Iron Ore has backed away after a test of its old nemesis, the 200- Day MA at $51
and AUD has failed at the significant 0.7254-0.7268 resistance area ( 76.4 % of
Dec-Jan decline and 200-Day MA). The price action ( technical ) on these widely
used risk barometers , combined with the fundamentals ( renewed prospects of Fed
rate hikes & G20 inaction / insignificance ), is likely to lead to a stronger
dollar and a pullback on the risk rally of the past fortnight.
Irish PM faces unpalatable alliance as voters oust coalition
· Irish PM's party fares worse in second exit poll ;Only stable option
may be alliance of civil war rivals ;Echoes recent deadlocked elections in
Spain, Portugal ; Counting began early Saturday, final results next week
Rouhani, moderates make gains in high-stakes Iran votes -
· Pragmatist Rouhani says his government strengthened ; Top Rouhani
allies score poll success ; At least 33 million voted in twinned elections ;
Elections were first since nuclear deal ;Voters polarized between moderates and
hardliners
SNB's Jordan says could change exemption level on negative rates -BBG .
Events & data this week : U.S and Australia data to the fore, a relaxed and
steady RBA , Trump and Spain in focus
Investors will be hoping that the string of positive data in the past week from
the U.S. continues especially after signs Friday that personal income and
inflation is on the rise. Tuesday's ISM data is expected to show that
manufacturing is bottoming while any improvement to the soft preliminary
reading in the services sector, due Thursday, will provide a welcome relief. ADP
and construction spending data Wednesday will be followed Thursday by factory
orders which are expected to have rebounded 2.0 percent in January after Dec's
2.9% slump. The monthly jobs report on Friday will, as usual, takes centre
stage this week with forecasts for NFP at +193,000 jobs and unemployment to
hold steady at 4.9 %. As Fed's Powell acknowledged Friday, data dependency may
leave the Fed little choice but to surprise a complacent markets on rates if the
data continues to beat expectations.
It is an exceptionally busy week for Australian data. Q4 company profits and
business inventories on Monday will be followed by building approvals, current
account deficit and net exports contribution on Tuesday which is estimated to
have added +0.3% to the GDP for Q4 which will be published on Wednesday (est.
+2.6% YY). Trade balance on Thursday will give way to retail sales on Friday
which at +0.4% is likely to point to healthy consumer spending.
Europe's flash estimate of inflation will be released Monday and will assume
added significance after the surprisingly weak inflation data from Germany,
France and Spain last week . In another worrying sign, the ECB's favored
inflation gauge, the five-year/ five-year euro zone breakeven forward rate hit a
record low at 1.38% on Thursday. The inflation data, along with the monthly
purchasing manager indexes for Germany and other leading euro zone countries on
Tuesday will shape expectations for the ECB meeting on March 10th.
China NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing index and the Caixin manufacturing
PMI ( final) will be released Tuesday and is bound to create volatility. Caixin
services PMI is slated for Thursday.
Manufacturing PMIs from Asian centres , Japan's industrial output and business
capex, New Zealand's dairy auction and Canada's GDP round off the data heavy
week.
In the U.S the 11 Republican nominating contests on "Super Tuesday" will be
keenly watched as it will have a total of almost 600 delegates at stake, and
could set Trump up to clinch the presidential nomination.
Spain could be without a government for several more months as socialist leader
Pedro Sanchez needs an absolute majority on March 2 or a simple majority of
seats in a second vote that would take place in parliament on March 5 to be
elected PM
RBA will remain on hold when it meets on Tuesday with its "steady as she goes "
policy. The central bank is also likely to be more measured on China than its
counterparts ( RBNZ, Fed) and will be a refreshing change to the recent
strident and shrill tone from Japan ( Fin. Min. Aso).
Fed issues the Beige book on Wednesday . Dudley, Williams and Kaplan are the Fed
speakers this week.
CFTC data: Speculators cut U.S. dollar net longs to lowest since 3rd week May
2014
The CFTC data which reflects positions on IMM day Tue 23rd suggests that
investors may have been caught off guard by the dollar rally / rebound this
week.
The risk averse sentiment resulting in the paring back of dollar longs Is likely
to leave the dollar better placed for a rally this week as investors react to
the recent run of better than expected data from the U.S.
The value of the dollar's net long position sank to $5.75 billion in the week
ended Feb. 23, from $8.31 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs came in
below $10 billion for a second straight week.
JPY net speculative long highest since Feb 2012, rise to 52,734 from 47,901
MXN short down after Banco de Mexico action
AUD long highest since Sept 2014
EUR short lowest since June 2014, CAD since Nov
Chart: r.reuters.com/taf29s
Synopsis of last week's currency performance
Curr 19- 26- ch
ency Feb Feb ang
e
CAD 1.3 1.3 1.8
765 51 5%
DXY 96. 98.
60 15 1.6
0%
NZD 0.6 0.6 -0.
633 632 02%
AUD 0.7 0.7 -0.
155 132 32%
CHF 0.9 0.9 -0.
893 968 76%
JPY 112 114 -1.
.62 23%
EUR 1.1 1.0 -1.
133 932 81%
GBP 1.4 1.3 -3.
405 873 69%
The CAD was the star performer last week as the rebound in Oil and higher rates
in Canada provided underlying support. The antipodean currencies have escaped
nearly unscathed by the strong U.S dollar with the AUD helped by the rally in
the base metals and the Kiwi rising on the back of better than expected domestic
data. But the commodity currencies may find the going tougher this week against
the background of a firmer dollar and the sharp pullback from the highs in the
related commodities ( Oil , copper and iron ore). Data releases are an
additional risk too.
The dollar has helped itself to tidy gains against the JPY on technical factors
( failed retest of 110.98 low, oversold conditions) while the much disliked EUR
and GBP are unlikely to find any friends. Heightened expectations of a Fed rate
hike, renewed speculation of further ECB measures and the Brexit fears render
these two currencies vulnerable to further losses.
You may find this link to a Brexit poll tracker from the FT, summarizing
polling from a number of organizations, useful. : bit.ly/1XS8xl7
Market themes in the week ahead
Last week's better than expected U.S data has put the June and possibly the
April Fed meeting in the " live" category. Dovish ECB expectations, Brexit fears
and G-20 disappointment combined with technical factors ( JPY's failed retest
of 110.98, AUD'S rejection of the 200 - DMA etc ) place the dollar in a sound
position to continue its rally this week with the GBP and EUR being the weak
links again.
The relatively sharp pullback in the commodities and S&P in late NYK trading is
likely to result in deeper pullbacks in these asset classes this week adding to
the risk averse sentiment. The commodity currencies are likely to come under
pressure as a consequence .
The KRW and INR continue to remain the weak links in AXJ space with USD/ INR
on the verge of posting a life high especially if the budget Monday disappoints.
South African rand's corrective rise of the last month has been rudely jolted by
the Finance Minister Gordhan controversy on Friday with the currency shedding
nearly 4 % on the day for a weekly loss of 6%. South Africa's markets will
continue to be buffeted by the uncertainty surrounding Gordhan's future.
Technical levels
EUR/USD 1.0935 : Inability to break above the 1.1050-60 pivot combined with the
loss of 1.0947 (50 % retracement of Dec- Feb rally) places the euro on the back
foot to start the week. 1.09 80-90 to now provide resistance as a ratchet to
1.0850-60 develops. It will take an unlikely rally above 1.1070 to neutralize
the bearish picture
USD/ JPY 114.00 : The dollar's bounce from 111.04 is indicative of a double low
at 110.98-111.04 but requires a clear break of 114.90-115.10 to confirm. Having
overcome the 113.35-40 pivot, the dollar should now hold this level as a rally
to test the 114.90-115.10 resistance unfolds. Expect this level to reject for
more 111.00 -115.00 consolidation and a change to buy a dip to 112.50-60. Only
directly above 116.00 calls the dollar downtrend into question ( unlikely for
now ).
GBP/ USD 1.3875 : GBP has made rapid progress to the 1.3844 and 1.3655 ( weekly
lows in Mar 2009). While the oversold nature of the decline is bound to cause
pullbacks, these should be limited to 1.4000-40 now as the market gears up for
an attack on the major 2009 low / support of 1.3500 .It will take a move above
1.4250-1.4300 to alleviate the downward pressure. Cover shorts and buy the
1.3500-50 window for a return to 1.4000 with a 1% stop
EUR/GBP 0.7880 : The 200- Week MA at 0.7940 is proving to be a stumbling block.
A weekly close above is bullish. Support at 0.7830-40 should hold for a rally
now above 0.7940 to 0.8010- 50 . Sell this window with a 0.8150 stop for a
return to 0.7830 and 0.7690-0.7700 A direct loss of 0.7830 now warns of
momentum loss which will be addressed by a deeper pullback to 0.7750 and
possibly 0.7700.
AUD/USD 0.7130 : AUD' failure at in the 0.7254-0.7268 resistance window ( 76.4
% Fibo and 200-Day MA ) condemns it to more 0.7050 - 0.7250 consolidation and
yet another chance to buy the 0.7000-0.7050 window as an extended consolidation
phase develops.
U.S. Crude 32.78 : Erratic and volatile trade in the $ 26.05-19 to $ 34.82
window is suggestive of a bottom formation. A clear break of the neckline at
34.82 ( Oil met with an abject rejection at this level on Friday ) will open a
technical target of 43.60 as a double bottom formation. The second failure at
the 34.82 resistance may result in a deeper pullback on Oil during the early
part of this week. Very strong support now at 28.70 to 29.50 should hold or risk
another test of the 26.05-20 double low.
Gold 1,222 : The metal is struggling to sustain a rally above the strong $ 1,
252 which is the 38.2 % of Gold's 2011-15 decline ( 1920 to 1045).While support
at 1180-90 holds, the risk is for an eventual rally through this resistance for
an initial target of $1306 ( 2015 high ). Buy dips towards the support area
mentioned with stops below $ 1150 as only a loss of this level signals a loss
of upside momentum.
S&P 500 - 1948 : Rejected on the first attempt by the 50 % of the 2016 to 1810
decline which is at 1963. While this resistance holds a pullback to 1890-1900 is
likely to develop. Above 1975 sustains rally.
Krishna Kumar
Foreign Exchange Analyst