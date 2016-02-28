SYDNEY, Feb 29 (IFR) - G20 agree in Shanghai to use "all policy tools" to support global recovery News from the weekend as of Sunday 0500 GMT · G20 says monetary policy alone cannot bring balanced growth · Economic risks highlighted include potential EU "Brexit" · No plan to use specific, coordinated stimulus to spur growth · Policymakers divided over role of debt, negative interest rates · Policymakers reiterated pledge to refrain from devaluations · Communiqué : bit.ly/1Qk9elJ Whilst the G20 meeting in Shanghai was not expected to be the panacea for the current bout of financial market ailment , the final communiqué is rather disappointing granted G20's pretty low standards of cooperation and their propensity for policy paralysis. While the communiqué highlights the current risks facing the global economy it does not in any way offer a viable suggestion, let alone a solution , to mitigate the effects of the risks. Deep divisions over issues such as debt and negative interest rate policies are there for all to see in spite of efforts to gloss it over. Germany's vehement opposition to further stimulus and the skepticism of many policy makers towards NIRP is likely to impede central banks such as the ECB and BOJ on a further use of this policy even though the banks are slipping further away from their inflation targets. The G20 ministers agreement to use "all policy tools - monetary, fiscal and structural - individually and collectively" to reach the group's economic goals sounds good in theory but is too abstract to be of any significance. The only positive perhaps is the agreement by the member countries to inform each other in advance about policy decisions that could lead to devaluations of their currencies which is a novel and welcome step. Overall, the communiqué is only likely to highlight the risks surrounding the global economy to investors and reinforce the perception that the central banks and policy makers have run out of options to effect a turnaround. G20-CHINA C.BANK HEAD SAYS THERE IS PRESSING NEED FOR G20 TO IMPROVE AND STRENGTHEN POLICY COORDINATION- a simple comment which sums up the meeting in its entirety. Here are a couple of interesting graphics from Reuters news : · Global bond yields slump to new low : tmsnrt.rs/20L7bxQ · "Financial dashboard" - 10 charts that flag market stress : tmsnrt.rs/1XMFYpd Likely market reaction on Monday The disappointing G20 communiqué is highly likely to add to the negative sentiment towards risk. The risk rally, which seemed to be gaining a head of steam last week, was abruptly stopped in its tracks by the better than expected data from the USA on Friday ( PCE, consumer spending and sentiment , Q4 GDP ) which has put Fed rate hikes this year firmly back on the table. The dollar rally, which followed the positive data, in conjunction with the price action in late NYK on U.S Crude, S&P 500 and Copper is noteworthy. U.S Crude has met with an abject rejection after its retest of the 34.82 high of January. S&P 500 has stalled at an exact 50% of the Nov- Feb decline at 1963. Copper has failed to sustain the intraday break of the 4740-50 highs of Nov- Dec. In addition , Iron Ore has backed away after a test of its old nemesis, the 200- Day MA at $51 and AUD has failed at the significant 0.7254-0.7268 resistance area ( 76.4 % of Dec-Jan decline and 200-Day MA). The price action ( technical ) on these widely used risk barometers , combined with the fundamentals ( renewed prospects of Fed rate hikes & G20 inaction / insignificance ), is likely to lead to a stronger dollar and a pullback on the risk rally of the past fortnight. Irish PM faces unpalatable alliance as voters oust coalition · Irish PM's party fares worse in second exit poll ;Only stable option may be alliance of civil war rivals ;Echoes recent deadlocked elections in Spain, Portugal ; Counting began early Saturday, final results next week Rouhani, moderates make gains in high-stakes Iran votes - · Pragmatist Rouhani says his government strengthened ; Top Rouhani allies score poll success ; At least 33 million voted in twinned elections ; Elections were first since nuclear deal ;Voters polarized between moderates and hardliners SNB's Jordan says could change exemption level on negative rates -BBG . Events & data this week : U.S and Australia data to the fore, a relaxed and steady RBA , Trump and Spain in focus Investors will be hoping that the string of positive data in the past week from the U.S. continues especially after signs Friday that personal income and inflation is on the rise. Tuesday's ISM data is expected to show that manufacturing is bottoming while any improvement to the soft preliminary reading in the services sector, due Thursday, will provide a welcome relief. ADP and construction spending data Wednesday will be followed Thursday by factory orders which are expected to have rebounded 2.0 percent in January after Dec's 2.9% slump. The monthly jobs report on Friday will, as usual, takes centre stage this week with forecasts for NFP at +193,000 jobs and unemployment to hold steady at 4.9 %. As Fed's Powell acknowledged Friday, data dependency may leave the Fed little choice but to surprise a complacent markets on rates if the data continues to beat expectations. It is an exceptionally busy week for Australian data. Q4 company profits and business inventories on Monday will be followed by building approvals, current account deficit and net exports contribution on Tuesday which is estimated to have added +0.3% to the GDP for Q4 which will be published on Wednesday (est. +2.6% YY). Trade balance on Thursday will give way to retail sales on Friday which at +0.4% is likely to point to healthy consumer spending. Europe's flash estimate of inflation will be released Monday and will assume added significance after the surprisingly weak inflation data from Germany, France and Spain last week . In another worrying sign, the ECB's favored inflation gauge, the five-year/ five-year euro zone breakeven forward rate hit a record low at 1.38% on Thursday. The inflation data, along with the monthly purchasing manager indexes for Germany and other leading euro zone countries on Tuesday will shape expectations for the ECB meeting on March 10th. China NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing index and the Caixin manufacturing PMI ( final) will be released Tuesday and is bound to create volatility. Caixin services PMI is slated for Thursday. Manufacturing PMIs from Asian centres , Japan's industrial output and business capex, New Zealand's dairy auction and Canada's GDP round off the data heavy week. In the U.S the 11 Republican nominating contests on "Super Tuesday" will be keenly watched as it will have a total of almost 600 delegates at stake, and could set Trump up to clinch the presidential nomination. Spain could be without a government for several more months as socialist leader Pedro Sanchez needs an absolute majority on March 2 or a simple majority of seats in a second vote that would take place in parliament on March 5 to be elected PM RBA will remain on hold when it meets on Tuesday with its "steady as she goes " policy. The central bank is also likely to be more measured on China than its counterparts ( RBNZ, Fed) and will be a refreshing change to the recent strident and shrill tone from Japan ( Fin. Min. Aso). Fed issues the Beige book on Wednesday . Dudley, Williams and Kaplan are the Fed speakers this week. CFTC data: Speculators cut U.S. dollar net longs to lowest since 3rd week May 2014 CFTC data: Speculators cut U.S. dollar net longs to lowest since 3rd week May 2014 The CFTC data which reflects positions on IMM day Tue 23rd suggests that investors may have been caught off guard by the dollar rally / rebound this week. The risk averse sentiment resulting in the paring back of dollar longs Is likely to leave the dollar better placed for a rally this week as investors react to the recent run of better than expected data from the U.S. The value of the dollar's net long position sank to $5.75 billion in the week ended Feb. 23, from $8.31 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $10 billion for a second straight week. JPY net speculative long highest since Feb 2012, rise to 52,734 from 47,901 MXN short down after Banco de Mexico action AUD long highest since Sept 2014 EUR short lowest since June 2014, CAD since Nov Chart: r.reuters.com/taf29s Chart: r.reuters.com/taf29s Synopsis of last week's currency performance Curr 19- 26- ch ency Feb Feb ang e CAD 1.3 1.3 1.8 765 51 5% DXY 96. 98. 60 15 1.6 0% NZD 0.6 0.6 -0. 633 632 02% AUD 0.7 0.7 -0. 155 132 32% CHF 0.9 0.9 -0. 893 968 76% JPY 112 114 -1. .62 23% EUR 1.1 1.0 -1. 133 932 81% GBP 1.4 1.3 -3. 405 873 69% The CAD was the star performer last week as the rebound in Oil and higher rates in Canada provided underlying support. The antipodean currencies have escaped nearly unscathed by the strong U.S dollar with the AUD helped by the rally in the base metals and the Kiwi rising on the back of better than expected domestic data. But the commodity currencies may find the going tougher this week against the background of a firmer dollar and the sharp pullback from the highs in the related commodities ( Oil , copper and iron ore). Data releases are an additional risk too. The dollar has helped itself to tidy gains against the JPY on technical factors ( failed retest of 110.98 low, oversold conditions) while the much disliked EUR and GBP are unlikely to find any friends. Heightened expectations of a Fed rate hike, renewed speculation of further ECB measures and the Brexit fears render these two currencies vulnerable to further losses. You may find this link to a Brexit poll tracker from the FT, summarizing polling from a number of organizations, useful. : bit.ly/1XS8xl7 Market themes in the week ahead Last week's better than expected U.S data has put the June and possibly the April Fed meeting in the " live" category. Dovish ECB expectations, Brexit fears and G-20 disappointment combined with technical factors ( JPY's failed retest of 110.98, AUD'S rejection of the 200 - DMA etc ) place the dollar in a sound position to continue its rally this week with the GBP and EUR being the weak links again. The relatively sharp pullback in the commodities and S&P in late NYK trading is likely to result in deeper pullbacks in these asset classes this week adding to the risk averse sentiment. The commodity currencies are likely to come under pressure as a consequence . The KRW and INR continue to remain the weak links in AXJ space with USD/ INR on the verge of posting a life high especially if the budget Monday disappoints. South African rand's corrective rise of the last month has been rudely jolted by the Finance Minister Gordhan controversy on Friday with the currency shedding nearly 4 % on the day for a weekly loss of 6%. South Africa's markets will continue to be buffeted by the uncertainty surrounding Gordhan's future. Technical levels EUR/USD 1.0935 : Inability to break above the 1.1050-60 pivot combined with the loss of 1.0947 (50 % retracement of Dec- Feb rally) places the euro on the back foot to start the week. 1.09 80-90 to now provide resistance as a ratchet to 1.0850-60 develops. It will take an unlikely rally above 1.1070 to neutralize the bearish picture USD/ JPY 114.00 : The dollar's bounce from 111.04 is indicative of a double low at 110.98-111.04 but requires a clear break of 114.90-115.10 to confirm. Having overcome the 113.35-40 pivot, the dollar should now hold this level as a rally to test the 114.90-115.10 resistance unfolds. Expect this level to reject for more 111.00 -115.00 consolidation and a change to buy a dip to 112.50-60. Only directly above 116.00 calls the dollar downtrend into question ( unlikely for now ). GBP/ USD 1.3875 : GBP has made rapid progress to the 1.3844 and 1.3655 ( weekly lows in Mar 2009). While the oversold nature of the decline is bound to cause pullbacks, these should be limited to 1.4000-40 now as the market gears up for an attack on the major 2009 low / support of 1.3500 .It will take a move above 1.4250-1.4300 to alleviate the downward pressure. Cover shorts and buy the 1.3500-50 window for a return to 1.4000 with a 1% stop EUR/GBP 0.7880 : The 200- Week MA at 0.7940 is proving to be a stumbling block. A weekly close above is bullish. Support at 0.7830-40 should hold for a rally now above 0.7940 to 0.8010- 50 . Sell this window with a 0.8150 stop for a return to 0.7830 and 0.7690-0.7700 A direct loss of 0.7830 now warns of momentum loss which will be addressed by a deeper pullback to 0.7750 and possibly 0.7700. AUD/USD 0.7130 : AUD' failure at in the 0.7254-0.7268 resistance window ( 76.4 % Fibo and 200-Day MA ) condemns it to more 0.7050 - 0.7250 consolidation and yet another chance to buy the 0.7000-0.7050 window as an extended consolidation phase develops. U.S. Crude 32.78 : Erratic and volatile trade in the $ 26.05-19 to $ 34.82 window is suggestive of a bottom formation. A clear break of the neckline at 34.82 ( Oil met with an abject rejection at this level on Friday ) will open a technical target of 43.60 as a double bottom formation. The second failure at the 34.82 resistance may result in a deeper pullback on Oil during the early part of this week. Very strong support now at 28.70 to 29.50 should hold or risk another test of the 26.05-20 double low. Gold 1,222 : The metal is struggling to sustain a rally above the strong $ 1, 252 which is the 38.2 % of Gold's 2011-15 decline ( 1920 to 1045).While support at 1180-90 holds, the risk is for an eventual rally through this resistance for an initial target of $1306 ( 2015 high ). Buy dips towards the support area mentioned with stops below $ 1150 as only a loss of this level signals a loss of upside momentum. S&P 500 - 1948 : Rejected on the first attempt by the 50 % of the 2016 to 1810 decline which is at 1963. While this resistance holds a pullback to 1890-1900 is likely to develop. Above 1975 sustains rally. Krishna Kumar Foreign Exchange Analyst