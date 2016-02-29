SYDNEY, March 1 (IFR) - US data & EUR soft; JPY well bid

Market Briefs

* U.S. pending home sales, -2.5% in Jan, hit 1-year low

* Chicago PMI 47.6 in Feb vs 53 Rtrs f/c

* Reuters Poll: ECB to cut deposit rate next week, even chance of QE boost - traders

* Price falls hammer euro as China cuts required reserve rate

* Lack of coordinated plan of action from G20 disappoints

* Oil up on Saudi support, China; poll shows less OPEC output

* Mexico's Pemex defers projects amid oil rout, downbeat on prices

* Chile copper production drops in January as output cuts bite

* Argentina signs agreement in principle with lead holdouts - IFR

* Global funds flee stocks (glbl allocation cut to 46%), raise bond holdings to 5-yr high as growth fears mount Macro Themes in Play Stocks sag despite better oil prices, bank shares lower as yields slip; NIRP driving yield grab, Bunds near single digits; US 2s/10s at 9 yr lows; outlook for net interest margins poor; as go the banks, so goes the market EUR falls with rate diff, Euro 2 yr note at new record -0.57 bps; CFTC shows specs reluctant to go with short EUR trades despite ongoing slide USDJPY down with stocks but spent NorAm session flipping around 200 hma; SNB Jordan talks further easing but CHF stays strong amid Brexit/political turmoil AUD, CAD slightly better with commodities; EM better with oil, quiet day gives room for spread product to correct higher Chicago PMI down hard; March Fed rate hike priced at next to nil; Gold best close in 2 weeks

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 21:45 NZ Terms of Trade QQ* Q4 f/c 0%, -3.7%-prev

* 21:45 NZ Terms of Trade - Exp Vol* Q4 f/c -0.6%, 3.7%-prev

* 21:45 NZ Terms of Trade - Imports* Q4 f/c -3.5%, 7.3%-prev

* 21:45 NZ Terms of Trade - Exports* Q4 f/c -4.4%, 3.4%-prev

* 22:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index Feb 51.50-prev

* 23:30 JP All Hhold Spding YY* Jan f/c -2.7%, -4.4%-prev

* 23:30 JP All Hhold Spending MM* Jan f/c 0.3%, 1%-prev

* 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Jan f/c 127%, 127%-prev

* 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Jan f/c 3.3%, 3.3%-prev

* 23:50 JP Bus Capex (MOF) YY* Q4 11.2%-prev

* 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Feb 50.2-prev

* 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Feb 53.5-prev

* 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Feb f/c 49.3, 49.4-prev

* 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Feb f/c 48.3, 48.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 03:330 AU Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rate meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* NY opens near 1.0890 after slide in Europe off soft EZ CPI, pair choppy in early NY

* Pair hits 1.0873, some USD weakness sees a meager bounce to 1.0899

* Lift erased quickly as JPY strength emerges, EUR/JPY from above 123.20 to sub-122.50

* EUR/USD dragged lower, mainly via cross interest, 1.0859 low hit

* US equities sell-off late, allows EUR/USD lift near 1.0885

* Mkt now awaits China Feb PMIs, DE Feb employment & US Feb ISM report

* Techs favor bears, 55-DMA caps, long upper wick on monthly candle & RSIs biased down USD/JPY

* Weak Chi PMI & Pending Home Sales brought USD/JPY 112.67 session low

* Pair still heavy toward end of NY session & by 112.77 Tenkan & O/N low

* 2bln of bids rumored at Fri's 122.56 low from real money; stops sub 112.50

* 112.52 is 50% of the 111.04-114.05 recovery

* Still flattening US yield curve is casting a pall over proceedings

* Worries about banks' ability to transmit CB easing amid NIRP also lingers

* EUR/JPY retested this year's 122.47 low; weak bounce from there telling

* 121.96 is 50% of the '12-'15 uptrend for next support

* CAD/JPY couldn't hold gains, despite another rise in oil

* JPY Jobs, Household & Capital spending & Corp Profits out tonight

* China PMI also in the frame GBP/USD

* Cable rallied off 7-yr low at 1.3836 to high at 1.3947 before ending 1.3910

* Month end flows as well as profit taking tipped for cables rise

* Traders remain wary of Brexit, & knock on effects for Scottish independence

* EUR/GBP reacts to GBP strength ends NY 0.7820, off lows at 0.7791

* UBS sees cross rallying to 1.00 if Brexit passes, 0.7300 if UK remains

* ECB meet in view, further cuts exp'd, 50% chance of increased QE USD/CHF

* A big CHF rally in NY morning dealing was seen across the major pairs

* USD/CHF was still climbing on Fri's US data until EUR/CHF's NY dive hit

* Weak Chi PMI yanked it toward the 0.9948 O/N low

* The thin 1.0052-58 daily Cloud cover could be exposed if US data brighten

* Rumors of SNB action came after Jordan's w/e threat to widen NIRP net

* All eyes on the ECB's Mar 10 likely easing & any SNB response to it

* EUR/CHF's dive to 1.0810 ended an A=C ABC correction fm Feb's high

* Breakdown took out the daily Cloud & affirmed 55-DMA rsst by 1.0939

* 200-DMA is next support at 1.0781 last

* Swiss Retail Sales & PMI are out Tuesday: USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3505/50), Noram range 1.3481/3567, Cl 1.3523, NY -20 pips

* Brent crude +2.5%, WTI +3.0%, Alum, +1.3%, copper +0.3%, gold +1.45%

* AUD/CAD +0.11%, 0.9644, CAD/JPY -1.01%, 83.50, EUR/CAD -0.41%, 1.4702

* DXY +0.06% (-0.07% in NY) US stocks -0.45/0.30% (S&P -0.3% in NY trade)

* Oil prices rallied on Saudi & EIA comments and

* UST/CA 2-Yr spread -1.1bp to +27.05; Cda PPI/RMPI above f/c [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Limited action in NY after Europe squashes lift near 0.7170, NY opens near 0.7150

* Pair seemed to track equity mkts in NY, soft stocks early sees 0.7130 neared

* Bounce ensues as equities & risk in general lift, 0.7160 neared but gains fade

* Late day stock dive sees pair sub-0.7140, mkt now awaits key risks in Asia

* RBA cash rate decision due, no cut f/c but rhetoric may be dovish

* China's Feb Caixin & NBS Mfg PMIs also due, if soft AUD likely trades heavy NZD/USD Lift in Europe's morning stalls near Feb 26low, slide sees NY open near 0.6600 Early dip sees sub-0.6575 trade but equity mkt bounce allows lift above 0.6600 bounce fades on stock sell-off late in the day, pair near 0.6585 towards NY close Activity likely picks up in Asia as big risks are due NZ Q4 ToT, China Feb PMIs & RBA rate decision are due Techs favor bears after break of t-l off Jan low & daily cloud top, 0.6535/45 is key supt LATAM

* USD/MXN ends NorAm off session low (18.04) at 18.12, oil off session highs

* Pair reverses early o/n weakness post-G20, responds to China RRR cut

* Pemex to scale back due to weak oil, cut staff-; seen as defacto tightening

* USD/BRL closing firm, reverses early weakness, ends NorAm 3.9970, +0.1%

* BCB poll sees '16 inflation drop to 7.57%, '17 inflation steady at 6%, Selic steady

* USD/CLP +0.6% on weak Chile copper/Mfg output, Chile to cut budget SNP has decision to make if UK backs Brexit SNP leader Sturgeon said Monday that she hoped Britain's EU referendum results in an "overwhelming" victory for the 'remain' campaign. If the 'leave' campaign wins, it would open the door to a second Scottish independence referendum--adding to the negative cocktail of post-Brexit risks for GBP, assuming the SNP wins another Holyrood majority on May 5 as expected. If Brexit is the word, the SNP would have to decide whether to push for another independence referendum early or late in its next term. If it pushed for an early vote, ie Sept 2017, it could try and tap into post-Brexit uncertainty. Or it might prefer to go late, ie Sept 2020, to try and benefit from the expected election of another Tory government in the May 2020 UK general election.