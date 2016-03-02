SYDNEY, March 2 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US construction spending jumps to eight-year high (+1.5% vs 0.4% Rtrs f/c) * US Mfg stabilizing (49.5 vs 48.2 prev), fifth consecutive month in contraction * Chinese Officials Assure Lew There's No Plan to Devalue Yuan - MISTNW * Stocks see biggest gains since January, USD rises after data points to econ recovery * Oil up 2 pct on Wall Street after early slide on US stockpile worry * The GDPNow model f/c for real GDP growth in Q1 '16 is 1.9% down from 2.1% on Feb 26. * Canada economy slows in Q4 (+0.8%) but still tops expectations (Rtrs f/c 0%) * Russia says talks on oil output stabilization to continue - TASS * Russia's forex reserves are not for financing current economic problems - Putin * Iran says oil exports still constrained post-sanctions Macro Themes in Play Broad market rally driven by Treasury Secy Lew's assurance China won't devalue RMB; commodities up, spurs sharp rally in spread product; front month WTI oil contract best close since 1st week of year EUR lower after Draghi warns of downside inflation risks; market leans toward larger rate cut next week; USDJPY highest in 2 weeks on strong stocks, yen weakness sends Nikkei futures up 3% Cable off multi-year lows but barely, UK STIR futures start pricing rate cuts; CHF still bid despite improved risk mood, Euro bank stocks lag broad market CAD flies on GDP beat; AUD up but should be better, mining sector at new highs on year; EM strong, EEM best close on year US ISM, Construction Spending better than exp, rate hikes odds improve but June hike still only about 4-in-10; Gold firm as investors look for alternatives to NIRP, cash; gold lease rates attractive inducement for longs Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU GDP q/q Q4 f/c 0.4%, 0.9%-prev * 00:30 AU GDP y/y Q4 f/c 2.5%, 2.5%-prev * 00:30 AU GDP Cap Exp Q4 -4%-prev * 00:30 AU GDP Final Cons Q4 0.7%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0880, slight lift early * Pressured lower on above f/c US data points, dovish Draghi weighs too * Pair slides to new trend low, 1.0834 low made. losses fade though * Upbeat risk weakens JPY, EUR/JPY nears 124.00, EUR/USD near 1.0870 late * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down, pair closes below 55-DMA again * EZ Jan PPI & US Feb ADP report the data risks due tomorrow USD/JPY * Yen sold far & wide (hard v EMs et al) amid big risk rebound across assets * USD/JPY's rise boosted by data beats, now above 114 Mon-Fri highs * Pair's been using the Tenkan (112.69) as open/close pivot support since Fri * Feb 16's 114.88 high & 115.08 (38.2% of 121.70-110.99) are next hurdles * 50% Fibo & Kijun at 116.34 are by weekly Tenkan & L-T H&S neckline * Dovish Draghi only briefly detoured EUR/JPY's rally * On Wed, Tenkan will be by Monday's 124.49 high; 125 is the on-close pivot * AUD/JPY & GBP/JPY in O/S base-building GBP/USD * Cable ends NY 1.3965 having met headwind at 1.4020 in early NorAm * 1.3909 was low after UK mfg PMI miss, const PMI on Wed * Risk rally, commods/equities rise, sees recent GBP shorts covered, EMs rally * EUR/GBP elicited support at 0.7758 after half-penny fall from 0.7812 * 0.7812 was high after UK mfg PMI miss. 0.7760 last wk's low, 30-DMA sup 0.7724 * ICE considers counter bid for London Stock Exchange USD/CHF * Inside day for USD/CHF below the thin Cloud at 1.0052-58 * Risk-on CHF & EUR sales (funding) flows were offset by bigger JPY sales * US data beat, but the focus was on buying EM/resource ccys & selling USD * Fri.'s US NFP also diverting interest from the USD/CHF until then * EUR/CHF also inside Mon's range * Dovish Draghi hurt EUR & CHF, did little to the O/S cross * Swiss Real Jan Retail Sales +0.2% y/y vs -1.7% last * Swiss PMI beat at 51.6 vs 50 in Jan USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3481/3550, Noram range 1.3387/3537, Cl 1.3394, NY -129 pips * Brent crude +0.85%, WTI +1.95%, Alum, +0.25%, copper +0.45%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD -0.5%, 0.9615, CAD/JPY +2.33%, 85.16, EUR/CAD -1.13%, 1.4552 * DXY +0.14% (+0.09% in NY) US stocks +1.9/2.5% (S&P +1.6% in NY trade) * CAD strong- Oil pop, huge cross demand after decent GDP data [page:2417] * UST/CA 2-Yr spread +3.7bp (+30.5); Wed US ADP, NY ISM & EIA data due AUD/USD * Sharp rally rejected in Europe's morning, falls from 0.7192 toward 0.7160 into NY * Light bull pressure early on upbeat risk, US data beat firms USD, pair dips to 0.7120 * Risk rally intensifies & JPY weakens, AUD/USD rallies above 0.7180 late * Pair holds near NY high late as mkt awaits Oz Q4 GDP * Daily techs warn bears, RSI rising, lows 2/29-3/1 and 55-DMA & cloud top support NZD/USD NY opens near 0.66000 after Europe stymies rally at 0.6640 Choppy in NY, dips to 0.6572 on sharp USD rally, Fonterra results ignored Losses erode, upbeat risk & weak JPY emerge , pair lifts above 0.6630 Little pullback seen as pair eyes slew of daily MAs in 0.6635/50 area No NZ data to drive, OZ Q4 GDP might impact via AUD/NZD LATAM * Risk rallies hard as equities/commods rise, USTs sold, on back of exp'd stimulus * USD/MXN moves to session low 17.86, eyes Jan 14 low 17.8465 support * Weak China data, PBoC RRR cut lifts hopes of add'l stimulus adds to EM rally * USD/BRL -1.9% to 3.94 on NorAm close, weak BRL aids Brazil trade beat * Brazil COPOM Wednesday, BCB could go either way exp'd to hold * USD/CLP ends NorAm 690 lags LatAm peers, copper up on exp'd China stimulus EUR/USD leaned on by techs and fundamentals EUR/USD is likely to extend its fall from the Feb 1.1377 high as the market comes to terms with the euro zone slip back into deflation. EUR/USD looks set to drill deeper into the Ichi cloud which currently spans 1.0792-1.0868, a daily close below which will unlock Jan's 1.0711 low .Though the chance of the Fed Reserve increasing the Fed Funds Target Range is below 10% for the March 16 meeting, the risk of widening Fed/ECB policy divergence has risen due to the growing expectation that the ECB will adopt a more aggressive easing stance on March 10. The recent expansion of the 2-year German bond and US yield spread coincides with a very heavy EUR/USD and this is likely to continue until both central bank meetings are out of the way. Chart 1) tmsnrt.rs/1XXxWKs 2) tmsnrt.rs/1XXAybe