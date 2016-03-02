SYDNEY, March 3 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. private sector adds 214,000 jobs in February vs 195k Rtrs f/c -ADP * Fed's Williams: U.S. yield curve may stay flat even as rates rise; "gradual" is key message on rate hikes * U.S. natgas futures fall to 17-year low on warm forecasts * Weekly US crude stocks up 10.37mn BBLS vs f/c 3.6mn BBLS build * Russia's Rosneft, facing natural output decline, floats idea of oil production cuts * Saudi Arabia asks banks to discuss major loan -sources * Gold rebounds on weaker equities, shrugs off U.S. data * Global watchdog says bond market liquidity a concern * Huge quake strikes off Indonesia but tsunami warnings cancelled Macro Themes in Play Markets steady, spread product takes a break after week of big gains; S&P and CDX near retrace to January breakdown spots, macros (bears) lob out small shorts EUR flat, traders cautious of selling here and risking repeat of December ECB debacle; expectations similarly high for rate cut next week; USDJPY slips as EURJPY can't find traction; Nikkei futures off a fraction CHF still bid as bank sector lags, EURCHF looking at 200 dma; Cable up on firmer UK rates despite PMI miss; Gold grinding higher on NIRP play Copper breaks out, takes AUD along; Crude finishes better despite bearish storage figs; commodity bulls braver with Iron Ore above 200 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 AU AIG Services Index Feb 4840.00%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Invt w/e 1974.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -441.0b-prev * 00:30 AU Trade Bal G&S (A$)* Jan f/c -3100m,-3535m-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imp Jan -1.00%-prev * 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exp Jan -5.00%-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Feb 52.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Light action in Europe & NY, slight bear pressure in Europe's morning on firm USD * Trades 1.0875 to 1.0855 at NY open, bear pressure persists as EUR/JPY weighs * EUR/USD hits 1.0826 low, bounce ensues as USD weakens across the board * Light short covering ensues and bounce sees pair near 1.0870 late * EZ Feb services PMIs, US claims & Feb ISM and Markit services PMIs Thurs USD/JPY * Good news is bad news cycle returned after ADP to lift JPY v USD & EUR * ADP beat only fleeting USD/JPY help, as stocks struggled along w oil * Tsy curve flatter today; Fed's Williams said may not steepen on rate hikes * DOE's 10.3mln bbl WTI oil build confirmed similar API data Tuesday * USD/JPY's short-lived ADP peak at 114.56 followed by 100-HMA break * Daily Tenkan & 200-HMA are at 112.80/85; Feb 16's 114.88 hi now looms * EUR/JPY pop past the Tenkan at 124.01 a false break; now by 123 * GBP & commodity ccys bucking the strong JPY trend so far * Japan weekly investment flows & Services PMI are on tap tonight GBP/USD * GBP/USD once again dipped on UK PMI miss (construction), bottoming at 1.3915 * Short covering ruled as traders covered shorts on lightening of UK Brexit sentiment * GBP/USD moved to 9-day high at 1.4094, ending the session at 1.4083 * EUR/GBP fell near 1% as the mkt shifts focus to the upcoming ECB meeting * The cross fell just below 0.77 but rallied into the close to end NorAm at 0.7717 * Draghi points to increased risks ahead of March meeting USD/CHF * Above-f/c Swiss Q4 GDP +0.4% q/q & fading risk-on flows bolstered CHF * EUR/CHF is slipping back to Monday's 1.0810 ABC measured move low * ECB speakers du jour not helping confidence levels * 200-DMA & up TL off Nov & Dec lows will be by 1.0790 Thur: key support * USD/CHF spinning tops & dojis this week after Cloud base capped * Modest net ADP beat not enough to help, as stocks struggled with oil * Tenkan line at 0.9947 the immediate prop by Monday's 0.9949 low * US curve flattening again a potential problem for banks and risk; CHF+ USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3413/3550, Noram range 1.3429/99, Cl 1.3436, NY -19 pips * Brent crude +0.4%, WTI +0.8%, Alum, +0.75%, copper +2.5%, gold +0.9% * AUD/CAD +1.85%, 0.9795, CAD/JPY -0.75%, 84.41, EUR/CAD +0.21%, 1.4595 * DXY -0.15% (-0.25% in NY) US stocks -0.14/+0.05% (S&P +0.3% in NY trade) * Strong ADP data sparked a risk on flip in US equities [page:2417] * UST/CA 2-Yr spread unch (+31.4); Thur US Challenger, Fact Ords, Svcs ISM etc AUD/USD * Europe presses pair from 0.7240 toward 0.720 into NY open * Bull pressure emerges as commodities firm & USD weakens * Steady ascent toward Europe's high before pause * USD weakness upped, AUD/USD breaks 200-DMA & stops run * Rally hits new trend high & 0.7300/35 res threatened late in the day * Oz Feb AiG PSI & Jan trade data as well as China Feb Caixin services PMI due NZD/USD Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6600 Tight range early on but bull pressure emerges as USD weakens Steady climb sees brief pause at 200-HMA, weak USD persists Pair clears Asia's high & Feb 29 high, stops get run, near 0.6680 late No major NZ data to drive, China Feb Caixin services PMI as risk LATAM * Risk remain bid as Chinese equities soar, ignites broad EM rally * USD/MXN ends NY at 6-wk low 17.81, oil shrugs off large crude build ends +0.6% * USD/BRL moved below daily cloud base (3.9323) to low at 3.8845, ends NY 3.8930 * COPOM exp'd to hold, despite high inflation, rate cut talk for growth not deemed credible * USD/CLP ends NY 686.70 -0.4%, copper at 3-month high adds to broad EM CCY bid ECB-Lessons from BOJ's NIRP Comments from ECB's Coeure that policymakers were looking at negative deposit rate schemes in other jurisdictions to mitigate potential adverse effects are a clear signal that the ECB will follow in the BOJ's footsteps and announce changes to its deposit facility next week (Full Story). Though ECB data showing euro zone banks are making the same margin on loans as they were before the financial crisis may well give the GC some comfort (Full Story), the path to a tiered depo system seems clear. A tiered depo rate system like that announced by the BoJ on Jan 29 would help ease some of the concerns about NIRP's impact on banks' net interest margins. Markets are, however, increasingly jittery about NIRP. CS economists warn that BoJ NIRP, along with QQE, may potentially damage banks' financial intermediation and have a contractionary impact on the economy. The ECB would do well to take heed of these warnings as it moves deeper into NIRP. Chart link.reuters.com/vus99v & full Coeure speech bit.ly/1Tn0NZ