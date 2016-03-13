SYDNEY, March 14 (IFR) - North America news and data * US Feb import prices -0.3%, prices drop 6.1% y/y smallest decrease since '14 export prices -0.4% * Canada loses 2,300 jobs in Feb, unemployment climbs to 7.3% near 3-yr high * ECB defends "Super Mario" after investor backlash, Some acknowledge communication mishap * Finnish ECB's Liikanen: ECB will act until inflation target is met, will keep rates at current/lower level for long time * Dollar turns negative as investors turn to higher-yielding currencies, Stocks and commodities prices rise * US oil drillers cut rigs for 12th week in a row -Baker Hughes * London Mayor Johnson says sterling would flourish if Britain leaves EU * Mexico industrial output jumps to 3-yr high on construction * Brazil's Rousseff: not resigning in political crisis, ex-Pres Lula arrest warrant has no legal basis * USD/ARS +3.2% as investors snap up c.bank securities, USD/ARS closed 14.83 strongest level since mid-Feb * Betting on central banks, investors buy junk debt and EM assets; EM sees first rise in 5-mos News from the weekend China data released Saturday mixed but on balance disappointing * China Jan/Feb Retails Sales plus 10.2% (plus 10.8% expected) * China Jan/Feb Industrial Output plus 5.4% (plus 5.6% expected) * China Jan/Feb Urban Investment plus 10.2% (plus 9.5% expected) China data released on the weekend suggest the economy is off to a sluggish start in 2016. Both Retail Sales and Industrial output missed expectations suggesting recent easing and stimulatory measures introduced by authorities are not yet gaining traction. The miss in Retail Sales was particularly surprising, as the Lunar New Year normally results in a lift. The recent run of gloomy China data will make the government's target of 6.5% to 7.0% difficult to achieve in Q1 without more stimulus - but comments by PBOC Governor Zhou on the weekend suggests the central bank is in no rush to provide added stimulus to the economy at this stage. Urban investment was the one bright spot, as it came in higher than expected at 10.2%. The recent gains in key commodities, emerging markets and the AUD might be put to the test on Monday morning after the run of sluggish China data continued. John.Noonan@tr.com PBOC Governor Zhou flags stimulus restraint * Zhou said excess monetary stimulus not needed to achieve growth targets * PBOC prepared to act in the case of an economic shock Despite the run of sluggish China economic data - PBOC Governor Zhou suggested the central bank won't act urgently to provide monetary stimulus. "The current monetary policy is prudent with a slight loosening bias," Zhou told to reporters at a scheduled news conference in Beijing on Saturday. The PBOC is cautious about excessive easing due to concerns over capital outflows leading to Yuan weakness. The PBOC has been more reliant on providing liquidity to support the economic transition. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - FOMC and the "dot plots" in focus The FOMC will announce their decision on Wednesday and the overwhelming consensus is they will stand pat. The market will anxiously await the Fed statement, dot plots and Yellen's press conference to gauge if, when and how much the Fed will hike in 2016. The market will assess the Fed's take on the calming of financial markets/easing of financial conditions and recent rise in US inflation. Most expect the Fed to remain cautiously optimistic and between the statement, dot plots and Yellen's news conference signal that April's FOMC meeting will be "live" - even though few expect the Fed to tighten before the June meeting. Fed Fund futures are pricing in no chance of a rate hike next week, a 20% chance of an April hike of 25 BPs and a 43% chance the Fed will hike by that much in June. A number of economists at high profile institutions such as BAML and Goldman Sachs believe the market is underestimating how much the Fed will tighten in 2016. The dot plots are expected to show a median of three rate hikes in 2016, but a number of voting doves will likely pencil in two hikes for balance of 2016. There is also speculation the Fed may lower the terminal rate for the current tightening cycle to 3.25%. Fed Chair Yellen will hold a news conference and will have the task of acknowledging recent US data showing a healthy economy with inflation moving towards their 2% target - while at the same time sounding cautious enough to prevent a severe hawkish turn in Fed expectations that could result in the return of market volatility. If the Fed and Janet Yellen present a convincing case that the US and global economy can withstand two or three more rate hikes in 2016, markets might not react negatively to the FOMC event. While there is a consensus among economists that the USD will remain buoyant due to the likelihood of more Fed tightening, recent market price action suggests he USD bull trend in fading. This was evident last week when the ECB delivered more aggressive easing than the market expected and the EUR/USD still managed to end the week higher. John.Noonan@tr.com Other central bank events in the week ahead It will be a very busy week for central banks aside from the US Fed. The SNB, Norges Bank, BOJ and BOE will meet this week. The BOE and BOJ are widely expected to remain on hold- while Norway's central bank is expected to ease 25 BPs. The BOJ might surprise by taking a page out of the ECB's playbook by focusing on credit easing after the move to negative rates backfired. But most economists believe the BOJ will ease again later in the year. After the ECB delivered more easing than expected last week - there was speculation the SNB might be forced to take easing action at their meeting this week. The EUR/CHF didn't move very much last week on a weekly open/close basis and this will likely convince the SNB not to ease policy and instead use the threat of intervention to prevent the EUR/CHF form easing too much for the SNB's comfort. Key data in the week ahead It will be a busy week for US data. On Tuesday US Retail Sales and PPI will be released followed on Wednesday by CPI, Housing Starts and IP. Philly Fed and weekly jobless claims will be out Thursday. On Friday Univ of Mich consumer sentiment will be released. Euro zone data in the week ahead includes EZ IP on Monday, EZ employment on Tuesday and EZ inflation on Thursday. UK employment data on Wednesday will be the key UK economic event. Japanese data this week includes Machinery Orders on Monday, IP on Tuesday and export/import data on Wednesday. The key event in Australia this week will be employment data on Thursday. China House Prices will be released on Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY March04 Mar11 %Change AUD 0.7440 0.7569 1.73% EUR 1.1008 1.1146 1.25% CHF 0.9933 0.9815 1.19% CAD 1.3316 1.3209 0.80% GBP 1.4328 1.4389 0.43% JPY 113.79 113.85 -0.05% NZD 0.6820 0.6743 -1.13% Comment The AUD was the best performing currency for the second week in a row. The recent rise in iron ore, improving risk appetite, carry trade demand in a relatively low volatility environment and a widely held perception the RBA is in neutral mode for the foreseeable future are the factors providing support. Diverging central bank expectations between the RBA and RBNZ resulted in the NZD ending the week as the worst performing currency last week. The surprise RBNZ rate cut and the promise of more easing weighed heavily on NZD sentiment. The EUR performed remarkably well last week considering that the ECB managed to exceed market expectations by delivering a bazooka-like easing package. The market was positioned for an aggressive easing by the ECB and there are growing signs the long-term USD trend higher is reaching the point of exhaustion. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for trading on Friday was a second look at Thursday's ECB easing measures, which was viewed far more positively by markets then it was at first blush when the markets focused on Draghi's hint that there was no more ECB easing in the pipeline and sold risk assets. * Risk assets were also supported by a 1.75% move up in the oil price after the US oil rig count fell for a third week in a row and the IEA suggested there was a bottom in place. * The German DAX recouped all of Thursday's losses and then some to close up 3.51%. * Wall Street followed the strong lead from Europe - with the S&P closing up 32.62 points or 1.64% higher at 2,022.19; the Dow closed up 218.18 points or 1.28% higher at 17,213 and the NASDAQ closed up 85.46 points or 1.83% higher at 4,747. * For the week the S&P gained 1.1%, the Dow rose 1.2% and the NASDAQ gained 0.7%. * NYMEX Crude traded as high as 39.02 before closing 1.74% higher at 38.50. For the week NYMEX Crude gained 7.18%. London copper rose 1.64% on Friday and completed a bullish outside day - but still eased 1.13% for the week. * Gold hit a 13 month high at 1,282 in Asia before tumbling through the European and US sessions when the EUR/USD fell from the highs on the second interpretation/delayed reaction to the ECB easing. It ended the day down 1.8% at 1,248 and was down 0.85% for the week. Iron ore continued to plunge - closing down 2.21%. Despite the fall - iron ore still closed 7.05% higher for the week. * The EUR/USD fell sharply during the European session, as the market reconsidered the potential impact of the ECB easing. The EUR/USD traded down to 1.1082 before finding good buying interest. The EUR/USD recovered through the US session and closed at 1.1146 - down just 0.29% on the day. * The rise in global equities and solid gains in key commodities helped to support the AUD/USD. It rose 1.54% on Friday and was the best performing currency for the second week in a row. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Friday in part due to the rise in risk appetite and in part due to positioning ahead of this week's Fed meeting. * The 2-year Treasury yield rose 3 BPs to 0.95% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 BPs to 1.97%. For the week the 2-year yield rose 8 BPs and the 10-year yield ended 9 BPs higher. * The move up in US Treasury yields pushed the USD/JPY higher after it bottomed at 112.75 in Asia. The USD/JPY closed at 113.85 up 0.57% on the day. Wrap up Early Asia will likely react negatively to the weaker China data released on the weekend. There have been significant bounces in some key commodities and emerging markets that have underpinned currencies such as the AUD and CAD. The AUD has been the best performing currency the past two weeks even though recent China PMI data has been on the weak side of expectations. The weaker Retail Sales and IP data out of China on Saturday could elevate China concerns - which would spill over to emerging markets and commodities. The prospect of a hawkish FOMC event on Wednesday could provide more strain and dampen new found enthusiasm in the aforementioned risk assets and currencies. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P gained 1.11% last week and continued to trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The close above the 61.8 fibo of the 2,116/1,810 move at 2,000 and the 200-day MA at 2,019 was technically bullish. The next level of resistance comes in at the Dec 31, 2015 close at 2,043.94, as a move above that level would mean that all purchases of the index in 2016 are in the money. Support is at the 100-day MA around 2,000 and a close below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 2,022.19} ASX The ASX gained 1.50% last week and continued its short-term trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bullish formation and are pointing higher. The next level of key resistance is found at the descending 200-day MA around 5, 220. A break above the 200-day MA targets the Jan 4 and 2016 high at 5,331. A fall and close below the descending100-day MA (5,075 on Friday) would suggest the upward momentum is losing momentum. {Last 5,166.39} Commodities Gold Gold closed a choppy weak around 0.85% lower while the trend higher showed signs of fatigue. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages remain in a bullish alignment, but the 5-day MA has started pointing lower. A break below the 20-day MA (1,236 on Friday) would signal the short-term trend higher is over for the time being. Strong resistance has formed around 1,280 and a break and close above that level would see the trend higher resume. {Last 1,250} Iron Ore Iron ore ended a wild week 7.05% higher despite falling 11.35% from Tuesday's fix. The short-term trend higher remains in place with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The mid-June 2015 high at 65.40 has been validates as key resistance. Support is found at the ascending 20-day MA (51.70 on Friday) and key support comes in at the 200-day MA which came in at 50.76 on Friday. {Last 56.10} Lon Copper The trend higher in Lon copper is starting to show signs of exhaustion. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bullish formation, but the 5-day MA has started to point lower. Copper has a bullish outside day on Friday after a very choppy week. Key resistance is found at the descending 200-day MA (5,038 on Friday). It has remained below the 200-day MA since May 19, 2015 and a break above initially targets the 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/4,318 move at 5,145. Support has formed ahead of 4,840 and a break below would shift the pressure to the downside. {Last 4,970} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude gained over 7.18% last week and is trending higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and all three are pointing higher. The next level of resistance comes in at the 38.2 fibo of the 62.58/26.05 move at40.00 while major resistance is found at the descending 200-day MA, which came in at 43.25 on Friday. A fall below the 50-day MA at 32.31 would warn the trend is losing momentum and a top is in place. A break and close below 35.80 would warn that upward momentum is waning. {Last 38.50} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD ended a choppy week 1.25% higher, but isn't trending in either direction. A double bottom has formed around 1.0820 and should be viewed as key support. The EUR/USD completed a bullish outside week and the next level of key resistance comes in at the Feb 13 high at 1.1377. {Last 1.1146} USD/JPY The USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction according to the short-date moving averages. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are bunching together and Friday all three were within 10 pips of 113.35. Often the bunching tighter of moving averages portends a decent size break out. Resistance has formed ahead of 115.00 and a break above targets the base of the weekly I-cloud at 115.50. Support has formed ahead of 112.00 and key support is found around 111.00. {Last 113.85} AUD/USD The AUD/USD was the best performing currency last week and it continues to trend higher in the short-term at least. The next level of resistance is found at the 61.8 of the 0.8164/0.6828 move around 0.7655. Support is found at former resistance at 0.7380/90 and a break below that level would suggest a short-term top is in place. Major support is found at the 200-day MA around 0.7250. {Last 0.7569} John.noonan@tr.com