SYDNEY, March 15 (IFR) - Market Briefs * NY Fed Survey: Infl Expectations Rebound for Both 1Yr (2.71 vs 2.42% pvs) & 3Yr (2.6 vs 2.5% pvs) * USD ticks up vs EUR with Fed meeting in focus; BOJ, RBA, SNB, BoE & Norges also announce decisions * Russia eyes global deal on oil output in April, Iran seen exempt * Peripherals lead euro zone bond yields lower as ECB boost kicks in * ECB's Villeroy says priority to boost financing for real economy * Econ activity in Brazil falls for 11th month in Jan, indicating the country's recession deepened at the start of '16 * Putin orders start of Russian forces' withdrawal from Syria, Moscow will keep military presence in Syria * Brazil's Wagner: impeachment won't solve Brazil economic crisis * Mexico c.bank seen holding key interest rate steady at 3.75% on Thursday (15/15 analysts) Macro Themes in Play Traders use upcoming slate of central bank meetings as excuse not to trade; NorAm session very quiet; JPY firm alongside JGB prices in lead-up to BOJ, CFTC spec yen longs at 8 year high Stocks higher, spreads narrow on carryover from ECB move; EUR drifts lower but next move a coin toss; Cable slips, Brexit chances improve; CHF better as Euro bank sector rally stalls AUD, CAD, EM down with oil, Russia backs Iran plan to grab market share; WTI crude first lower low in 10 days; RUB firms on talk of Syrian pullout US yields steady/lower before expected slip in Retail Sales Tuesday, same number last month marked turn in rates higher; market sees next to no chance for rate hike this week Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Current Account - Qtrly* Q4 f/c -2.800b, -4.750b-prev * 21:45 NZ Current Account- Annual Q4 f/c -7.90b, -8.10b-prev * 21:45 NZ Cact Balance To GDP Q4 f/c -3.2%, -3.3%-prev * 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev* Jan 3.7%-prev * 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM Jan -1%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:30 AU RBA will release the minutes of March monetary policy meeting * 02:00 JP Bank of Japan rate decision Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slow drift lower in NY & Europe's morning, hovers above 1.1100 for most of NY * Earlier USD weakness abates, greenback lifts, EUR/USD plumbs new session low * 1.1075 neared, little bounce seen, near 1.1085 late * US Feb retail sales the data risk tomorrow, impact likely to be limited * Unless data is way off mark USD move to be tempered ahead of Fed on Wed USD/JPY * Tight USD/JPY range above hourly Cloud & below heavy offers 114.00+ * BOJ seen at most tweaking exemptions at tonight's meeting * Oil weak, but stocks fairly steady & STIR spreads are holding up * Bids by 113.50 near the 200-HMA; Daily Kijun at 114.26 key on close * EUR/JPY followed risk pullback theme, but remains above bids into 126 * Fri's 127.25 high stopped 2 tics shy of 50% of Feb's slide * Japan IP also out tonight; US Retail Sales key Tuesday GBP/USD * The recent bid in cable came under pressure as cable ends NorAm -0.6% at 1.4305 * The daily cloud base, now at 1.4407, exerting pressure after Friday's high at 1.4437 * Liquidity was light as the market awaits a slew of c.bank meetings * Oil weakened as weak Chinese data weighed on commodities & inflation * Brexit back in view after recent ECB moves, BOE meets Mar 17, US Fed Mar 16 * EUR/GBP traded in a tight 0.7736-0.7770 range ending NorAm at 0.7750 * Pair is building a base below the 30-DMA at 0.7764 as UK-EZ growth/rate outlook diverges USD/CHF * EUR/CHF still in post-ECB consolidation, bit heavier in risk-off tinged session * Rallies running into the Cloud cover above the past four days * Thur's hi 1.1023. Cloud top, mid-Feb highs & 61.8% are at 1.1050-60 * SNB sight deposits again mixed: Domestic down, total up * SNB still massaging the CHF but risk on mkt doing much of the work * USD/CHF looks like a buy ahead of 200DMA @ 0.9788 into Fed & SNB USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3232/79, Noram range 1.3220/3308, Cl 1.3269, NY +21 pips * Brent crude -1.9%, WTI -3.2%, Alum -1.4%, copper -0.1%, gold -1.7% * AUD/CAD -0.25%, 0.9937, CAD/JPY -0.43%, 85.80, EUR/CAD -0.31%, 1.4706 * DXY +0.52% (+0.24% in NY) US stocks +0.02/0.29% (S&P +0.25% in NY) * UST/CA 2-Yr spread +1.5 (+37.5) No Noram data releases today [page:2417] * Tues- Slew of US data incl PPI & durable goods; No local data 'til Wed AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, trades 0.7590-0.7518, NY opens near 0.7530 * Bounces near 0.7555 on weak USD but bounce erased quickly * USD weakness abates while stocks & commodities slide * Overnight slide resumes, steady drop sees 0.7490 neared, close by late in day * Daily techs warn bulls, RSI diverges on new high & inverted hammer forms * Minutes of March RBA meeting & Feb new motor vehicle sales are risks in Asia NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6715, bears pressure persists Slides in oil & copper sour risk a bit, as does early US equity market slides NZD/USD pressured, steady slide for NY session seen, 21-Day MA pierced Sub-0.6660 trades late, little bounce seen daily techs favor bears RSI biased down & pair below 10 & 21-DMAs, thin cloud to attract LATAM * USD/MXN Ends NorAm near 17.75 higher but off best levels of the day * Early risk-off mkts succumb to liquidity issues ahead of this week's full CB calendar * Weak oil added to risk off sentiment, US equities ending either side of flat, XAU -1% * USD/BRL rallied off early NorAm low by 3.5785, ending NY +1.05% by 3.62 * BCB poll data sees '16 inflation at 7.46% dn 13bps from last week, GDP -3.54 vs 3.5% pvs * Brazil's Wagner: Impeachment won't solve Brazil economic crisis * USD/CLP ends NorAm by 681 -0.24%, weak China data piques China stimulus rhetoric BOJ may tweak exemptions at most, trim outlook The BOJ may do some light damage control with tonight's policy statement, after they got such a poor response to their NIRP "surprise" from markets and many Japanese contingents. The surprise was on the BOJ when the JPY surged and Japanese stocks, led by banks, tumbled shortly after the NIRP launch. At most, the BOJ may announce a NIR carve-out for reserve MMFs and perhaps a wider berth for macro add-ons. As GDP may well contract again in Q1, marking a technical recession, the BOJ may finally downgrading their growth outlook verbiage from the current recovering moderately. USD/JPY likely made a long-term top last year. Heavy Japanese buying of foreign bonds hasn't offset deleveraging spec sales in recent quarters, and a huge gap remains between lofty USD/JPY prices and rising 2-yr yield spreads, while investment risks are negatively asymmetric. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1MiJG3p