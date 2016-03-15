SYDNEY, March 16 (IFR) - Market Briefs * NY Fed Mfg +0.62 vs -10 Rtrs f/c, -16.64 pvs, new order at highest since Sept 2014 * U.S. retail sales dip in February, Jan revised down; retail control flat vs 0.2% Rtrs f/c * U.S. Feb producer prices fall 0.2 pct, core flat m/m vs 0.1% Rtrs f/c * U.S. business inventories rise (0.1%) as sales remain weak * The GDPNow model f/c for real GDP growth in Q1 2016 is 1.9% on March 15, -2.2% from March 9 * NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices fall 2.9% w/an avg selling price of NZD 2,190;/tonne, volumes drop at auction * US equities drift lower as focus turns to Fed meet & BOJ sees inflation expectations weakening * Brazil's ex-President Lula to accept cabinet post - presidency source Macro Themes in Play Stocks follow Japan's lead, modestly lower; commodities down for second day, oil breaks month-long uptrend; ECB inspired rally fades, Euro bank stocks give back half of gains since Thursday in first sign of trouble US Retail Sales miss drags Q1 GDP tracking lower; DXY showing no legs despite Street recs for longs into tomorrow Fed; Yellen likely mindful of damage done across markets from strong dollar earlier in year, no move expected USDJPY lower with equities; Cable collapses on new Brexit polling lead; CAD breaks with oil, USDCAD back above 200 dma; AUD never recovers from RBA; NZD down on milk but 40/200 dma cross bullish BRL hammered after Lula accepts cabinet post, markets had been betting on getting rid of Rousseff, Lula sooner rather than later; ZAR collapses after fin min Gordhan threatened with legal action in probe Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slight bear pressure in Europe, trades 1.1119-1.1072, NY opens near 1.1085 * US retail sales headline above f/c but big down revision & control misses * USD slips broadly, pair lifts to 1.1125, bull momentum fades as interest lacking * Pair dips below 1.1085 but lifts near 1.1105 late, traders keep power dry into Fed * EUR bears need an extremely hawkish Fed, unlikely that occurs though * Bull run off March 10 low likely resumes if Fed result weakens USD USD/JPY * There was some extension of post-BOJ JPY gains after soft US data * USD/JPY nearly retested Thur's ECB-skewed 112.61 low before bouncing * Above 113 toward NY's close; Tenkan, Kijun & 200-HMA are at 113.33-41 * FOMC Wed also seen on hold, but SEPs & verbiage eyed for hawkish bias * Lots of key US data also on tap Wed to shade Fed, USD & risk biases * N225 underperforming S&Ps, which recovered w Tsy yields intraday * Crosses under pressure, including GBP/JPY; resource CCYs hammered * Double-top in AUD/JPY now eyes 83 as the next support * EUR/JPY's 125.10 low a fleeting breach of Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 125.17 * Japan Trade & weekly investment flows Thur are next key local news GBP/USD * Sterling fell Tuesday, to 1-mos low at 1.4139, remains weak into NY close * Cable retreating from 1.4437 ahead of daily cloud base resistance * Brexit fears (ORB poll 49% for Brexit) & long GBP lightening pre-Fed weigh on GBP * EUR/GBP rallied on GBP weakness, EUR flat on the day * FinMin Osborne announces budget on Wed, cuts expected to balance budget * Osborne warned falling oil price & China uncertainty hinder global growth * EUR/GBP ends NorAm 0.7850 just below 0.7860 high, res 0.7904 upper 30-d Bolli USD/CHF * Very sleepy ranges in EUR/CHF & USD/CHF consolidating post-ECB moves * US data a shade disappointing, helping to keep USD/CHF under wraps * About flat on the day, but 2nd higher low away fm 200-DMA prop at 0.9791 * EUR/CHF even tighter and used Monday's 1.0945 low for support again * Reuters poll shows no SNB rate hike Thur or this year * FOMC Wed also seen on hold, but SEPs and verbiage may spark trades * Lots of key US data also on tap Wed to shade Fed & USD expectations USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3259/3399, Noram range 1.3338/3403, Cl 1.3362, NY -24 pts * Brent crude -2.1%, WTI -2.3%, Alum -1.46%, copper -0.2%, gold -1.1% * AUD/CAD -0.13%, 0.9951, CAD/JPY -1.4%, 84.64, EUR/CAD +0.83%, 1.4837 * DXY +0.04% (-0.09% in NY) US stocks -0.46%/"unch" (S&P "unch" in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +1.0 (+38.9) US retail sales revisions hit the USD * Wed-Cda Mfg sales, Int'l Secs; US-FOMC and lots of data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning as commodities slump, NY opens near 0.7470 * Pressure remains as US data miss sours risk, 0.7445 trades, risk bounces a bit * 0.7480 neared, gains fade, low neared again, bounces as weak milk lifts AUD/NZD * 200-HMA caps bounce & USD firms a bit, pair near day's low late * Westpac Feb leading indicators a risk in Asia, Fed looms & will impact more NZD/USD Quiet in Europe's morning, slight bear pressure on weak commodities NY opens near 0.6650, lingers nearby into Fonterra milk auction GDT PI -2.9%, WMP -0.8%, volumes sold drops, price fall unexpected NZD/USD hit hard, 100 & 55-DMAs as well as daily cloud top pierced 0.6590 hit, little bounce, nearby late, daily cloud base now eyed Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down, long upper wick on monthly candle 0.6545/55 support zone now in play, if cleared sharp drop to Jan low likely LATAM * USD/MXN rallies, ends NorAm near 17.90, as oil remain weak (-2%) * RM tipped on bid as market sets up for Fed Wed, no chg exp'd, stmt in focus * Matching volumes (FXHEAT/Eikon) see early pickup, light after Lon close * USD/BRL rallied to NY high 3.7634 ends session by 3.75 * Lula joins cabinet, Amarals plea agreement accepted * USD/CLP +0.67% ends NY at 687, position lightening & weak copper aid USD lift Fed will aim to keep USD in check It should be clear to everyone by now that a strong and rising dollar is a problem for everything from corporate earnings to commodity prices. Since the Fed's last meeting in January when they began to back off of the rate path they had envisioned at the end of 2015, the DXY has fallen more than 2%. Like oil on water, the easing dollar has calmed the marketplace. The anemic global condition can't yet handle higher rates or a higher dollar. That will be a primary consideration for the Fed as policy makers try to walk a fine line between keeping rate hikes in play but not giving dollar bulls the 'policy divergence' theme to run with again.