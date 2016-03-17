SYDNEY, March 18 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. job market tightens, Weekly jobless claims rise 7,000; Mid-Atlantic factory act accelerates in Mar * BoE keeps rates steady, vote 9-0; near-term outlook little changed from Feb inflation report * BoE minutes say likely significant proportion of recent GBP decline reflects uncertainty over Brexit * USD/JPY rallied on rumor BoJ checking rates, later said to be checking reasons for decline not checking rates (sources) * U.S. current account deficit narrows in Q4, misses f/c (-125.3B vs 118.9B Rtrs f/c, 129.9B pvs) * Draghi says ECB rates to remain low or lower, ready to use all instruments, monetary policy cannot address structural weakness in EZ * Canada's Trudeau: monetary policy impact nearing its limits * Brazil central bank to scale back currency intervention * Brazil judge issues injunction to suspend Lula's appointment, Brazil's AG to appeal * BlackRock's EM manager Bisat likes Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina markets Macro Themes in Play CRB Index goes up on year, prospect of weaker dollar ignites commodity surge; WTI > $40 for first time since early Dec; copper breaks 200 dma S&P back to unch thanks to easier Fed, puts on 12% in past month; Euro stocks don't like strong EUR, bank sector below ECB meeting levels, possible trouble spot; Draghi pleads for structural reform EUR presses 2016 highs, moving averages cross bullish; USDJPY new closing low, bounced around by BOJ intervention rumors; CHF outperforms on bank stock weakness; biggest GBP short base in 3 years squeezed hard AUD follows strength in mining sector, reaches tech objective of H&S bottom (.7660); BRL up big as judge looks to block Lula from govt seat US rates down on follow through; market concludes that Fed targeting asset prices, 'data-dependency' a strategy to allow for moving goalposts Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:30 CN China House Prices YY Feb 2.5%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 22:30 AU RBA's Luci Ellis, head of Financial Stability Department, speaks at the Financial Risk Day 2016 conference * 23:50 JP Bank of Japan to publish the minutes of its January policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp rally in Europe's morning on USD dive & EZ CPI beat, 1.1342 hit * Dip ensues, NY opens near 1.1325, sharp drop takes hold on USD/JPY spike up * Hourly support at 1.1277 hit but bulls see an opportunity, dip gets bought * Day's high neared as USD lift abates, pair chops 1.1290/40 for afternoon * Near 1.1315 late as USD firms & Draghi reiterates dovish tone of last week * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up with no divergence, Feb high break likely * DE Feb PPI and Fed speakers the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post-FOMC plunge ran sell stops below the c111 Feb lows * 110.67 low before BOJ talking to dealers triggered a rally * Spike to within 3 tics of 112 offers held as no actual intervention was seen * Decent 2nd-tier US data also helped the early NY bounce * Back to 111 again, where weak-handed shorts & bargain hunting bids lifted * US stocks by far most helped by lenient Fed; N225 lagging badly * 2-yr yld spreads off A.M. lows, but still below week ago levels * Sakakibara O/N noted 105 is level jawboning is likely - bbg * EUR/JPY & most cross rode the BOJ rumors off their lows * AUD/JPY held above its Cloud top in the early sell-off, CRB supporting GBP/USD * Cable up 4.5 big figs in last 24 hrs, shrugs off Brexit fears rises to 4-wk high at 1.4504 * BOE kept rates/APP steady 9-0 votes on both, Cmte saw no chg in outlook from Feb * Eyes Brexit fears as reason for recent GBP weakness, higher oil may lift rate sentiment * EUR rally puts ECB in bind, ECB moves hoped to weaken EUR, rise may slow growth * Draghi says ECB rates to remain low or lower * EUR/GBP ends NY by session low 0.7813,support at confluence of MA's 0.7780-95 * Latest TNS & ICM polls on Brexit & USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell back in line with USD/JPY's post-FOMC plunge * Wed's close below the 200-DMA set stage for breaking '16's 0.9661 low Thu * Prices O/S on hourly & daily studies with that break & consolidating since * Above-f/c US data & US stocks rally may have stalled the slide * SNB steady, as expected. Swiss Prod Imp Prices fell 0.6% m/m, 4.6% y/y * EUR/CHF's O/N pop into the Cloud was sold into in NorAm trading * 1.0996 high betrayed offers at 1.10. 1.0091/93 remain key support USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2946/133 Noram range 1.2976/3046, Cl 1.2993, NY -9 pts * Brent +2.8%, WTI +4.5%, AL +0.6%, CU +2.7%, gold +2.75% * AUD/CAD +0.48% 0.9931 CAD/JPY -0.14% 85.79 EUR/CAD +0.02% 1.4700 * DXY -1.17% (-0.16% NY) US stocks +0.3%/1.05% (S&P +0.85% NY) * UST/CA 2Yr sprd -0.5bp (+33.2) FOMC aftershock still feeding through * Cda w'sale trade soft, Philly Fed up [page:2417] Fri Cda CPI & retail sales AUD/USD * Bull pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7630, bear pressure early * USD/JPY spike lifts USD broadly, AUD/USD dives near 0.7590, dip short lived * Bulls see a buy opportunity, USD rise abates & pair's climb resumes * Steady ascent sees pair test 0.7657/77 res zone from July 1 & 2 of 2015 * Little pullback seen & techs favor bulls still, test of July high looks likely * No major data due in Asia, mkt looks to Fed speakers tomorrow for cues NZD/USD Steady bull pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6820 Early USD spike up sees pair dip, 0.6800 neared but dip short lived Bulls lurk & steady ascent takes hold, pair nears 0.6860 Little pullback seen, nears highs late in the day Techs favor bulls & retail accts build shorts, further gains look likely Dec & Oct highs in play, break of latter opens door to the 0.7200/30 area No major data overnight, Fed speakers the risk in NY LATAM * USD/MXN offered as market digest Yellen's guidance * MXN rallies to 2.5month low at 17.3450 before rising to end NY at 17.39 * Banxico meets Friday, no changes expected, satisfied letting Fed do heavy lifting * Remember Banxico hiked 50bps and intervened heavily, in mid-February * USD/BRL -2.8%, ends NorAm at 3.6354, option vols bid despite spot move * Brazil AG to appeal Lula Injunction, BCB tinkers w/swaps * USD/CLP ends NorAm -2.42% at 670, copper +2.75% on weak rate outlook BoE may find GBP swings hard to ignore BoE Governor Carney could leave office in June 2018 without having made a single adjustment to interest rates which have been steady for seven years. Near-term, the BoE has to worry about the effects of June's referendum on EU membership which the c.bank says has hit sterling and fears may depress aggregate demand growth. Beyond the Brexit vote, the BoE is still puzzled by low wages. It said the MPC remains watchful for signs that low inflation is having a more persistent second-round effect on wages. Worries over the impact of low inflation on wages is not new but this has the early makings of a shift that sees less concern over a tightening labour market eventually leading to higher wages. The focus on second round effects suggests a willingness not to tighten early and be stuck in a Fed-type position where follow-through policy normalization proves difficult to justify. Chart tmsnrt.rs/1UCQkIq Full comment