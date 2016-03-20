SYDNEY, March 21 (IFR) - North America News and data
* Bullard says Fed's goals (employment & inflation) largely met, rates should
edge up
* Oil slips from 2016 highs as U.S. rig count rises, U.S. oil rig count up by 1,
first rise in 13 weeks
* Canadian Jan retail sales rebound (+2.1% m/m), lifting Q1 growth outlook
* UMich Cons Confidence index at lowest since matching 90.0 in Oct, 1-yr infl
outlook 2.7%vs 2.5% Feb
* Banxico holds rates steady after peso rally, remains vigilant on inflation,
sees growth sluggish
* Brazil's Barbosa: possible to to resume econ growth later this year
* Brazil's Rousseff says wiretap of Lula call illegal, vows action
* Brazil attorney general says legal obstacles to Lula removed
The week ahead - Relatively quiet event week as market absorbs Fed guidance
It will be a fairly quiet week, as the market will likely take a breather with
Easter holiday approaching. The rise of the AUD/USD is recent weeks (up 11.5%
since Jan 20 low) has likely rung a few alarms at the RBA and this week RBA
Governor Stevens gets a chance to share his views at a speech he will deliver on
Tuesday. Stevens may try and jawbone the AUD lower, but unless it is backed up
with the threat of an RBA rate cut in coming months - the market may shrug it
off. Most analysts believe the RBA would be reluctant to ease rates from the
current 2.0% setting, but a sustained move above 0.8000 may force their hand at
some stage
Key data in the week ahead
It will be fairly quiet on the data front. US data includes existing home sales
on Monday -followed on Tuesday by the monthly home price index. Thursday sees
see Durable Goods, Building Permits and Jobless Claims - while the half-day
Friday will see the release of US GDP for Q4 final reading. There won't be many
around to see it and it should be a non-event anyway. The main events in Europe
will be on Tuesday when Flash PMI, German IFO and German ZEW are released. UK
CPI and PPI will be released on Tuesday followed on Thursday by Retail Sales. It
will be a fairly quiet week in Tokyo with Thursday's CPI the main event.
John.Noonan@tr.com
Best to worst performing currencies last week
CCY March11 Mar18 %Change
JPY 113.85 111.50 2.06%
CAD 1.3209 1.3000 1.58%
CHF 0.9815 0.9690 1.27%
EUR 1.1146 1.1270 1.11%
NZD 0.6743 0.6799 0.83%
GBP 1.4389 1.4476 0.60%
AUD 0.7569 0.7614 0.59%
Comment
Given the strong gains in risk assets and EM assets in particular following the
dovish Fed event - it seems a bit strange the JPY was the best performing
currency last week and the AUD was at the bottom of the table. The AUD/JPY is
normally a proxy for risk appetite, EM sentiment and commodity moves.
Global equity markets made solid weekly gains; the VIX index fell 15% and had a
weekly close below 15 for the first time in over 4 months; the iShares MS EM
equity index (EEM) rose 2.67% last week and had a weekly close above 34 for the
first time in 3 months while iron ore, copper crude and gold all closed higher
for the week.
It was a perfect blend to encourage carry trade buying that involves buying AUD
and funding the purchases in J PY. Obviously market positioning and a 10 BP drop
in US 10-year yields were behind the unusual price action. The AUD was the best
performing currency the previous two weeks and that fact may have encouraged
selling into last week's rally above 0.7650. The USD fell across the board due
to the dovish Fed outcome, but as we said in this space last week: "there are
growing signs the long-term USD trend higher is reaching the point of
exhaustion." John.Noonan@tr.com
Themes for Friday's trading
* Markets generally consolidated, but remained firm on Friday after there were
big gains in risk assets and pronounced USD weakness following the dovish Fed on
Wednesday.
* There was talk in the market that the recent G20 in Shanghai laid the
groundwork for the surprisingly dovish FOMC. That seems to be a bit of a stretch
even though the Fed should and does take into consideration the impact of the
actions on the global economy and financial conditions in particular.
* In any case investors are relieved by the cautious sounding Fed and this is
reflected in the vast improvement in risk appetite.
* The VIX index fell over 15% last week and closed at 14.01 - the first weekly
close below 15 since August. This indicates that investors aren't very afraid at
the moment - as they were in January when the VIX went above 30.
* Most European stock markets moved around 0.50% higher with the FTSE the
exception - falling 0.19% as buyers stepped back as it approached the year's
high.
* Wall Street closed up on the day with the S&P rising 9 points or 0.44% higher
at 2,049.58; the Dow gained 120.81 points or 0.69% higher at 17,602.30. For the
week the Dow gained 2.39% and the S&P rose 1.34%.
* Commodities were mixed to weaker with iron ore rising 1.62%; Lon Copper easing
0.54%; NYMEX Crude traded to a fresh trend high at 41.20 before easing back to
39.44 - down 1.89% for the day. Gold fell two bucks to 1,255.
* For the week iron ore gained 0.36%; Lon Copper rose 1.45% and NYMEX Crude
gained 2.44%.
* The USD gained back a small amount of the ground lost on Wednesday/Thursday
despite US Treasury yields easing further.
* The EUR/USD fell victim to profit taking during the European session - trading
down to 1.1256 before finding fresh buyers. The EUR/USD recovered to 1.1307 in
early NY before closing at 1.1270 - down 0.43% on the day.
* The USD/JPY found buyers below 111.00 and bounced as high as 111.75 late in
the US session before closing at 111.56 - up just 0.10% on the day.
* The AUD and NZD bore the brunt of the USD rally, as key commodities backed off
the highs. The AUD/USD closed at 0.7614 - down 0.46% while the NZS/USD closed at
0.6799 down 0.76% from Thursday's close. The USD/CAD closed up 0.18% with better
than expected Canada retail sales helping to limit the USD/CAD gains.
* The 2-year Treasury yield eased 3 BPs to 0.83% while the 10-year Treasury
yield eased 3 BPs to 1.87%. For the week the 2-year yield fell 12 BPs and the
10-year yield fell 10 BPs.
Wrap-up
There wasn't any market moving news from the weekend - so it should be a quiet
start to the week. The positive response in risk assets to the dovish Fed will
likely continue for the immediate-term at least. Key commodities continue to
show signs of bottoming while Emerging Market assets have staged a remarkable
recovery since the gloomy days of January.
The iShares Emerging Market ETF is up over 23% since late January despite a run
of weak to gloomy China data and political scandals brewing in parts of the EM
world. Investors were remarkably underweight risk assets such as EM and the
search for yield in calmer markets has resulted in a significant rebound. Most
China watchers still feel there will be plenty of volatility in store later in
2016, as authorities there try to restructure the economy, manage asset bubbles,
ensure the Chinese banks are capitalized and somehow prevent the CNY from rapid
depreciation while maintaining adequate reserves. Throw in the uncertainty
surrounding the mood in US politics along with nagging fears developed market
central banks are running out of ammunition and it is easy to see why caution is
warranted.
The USD trend higher that started in mid-2014 is showing signs of wear and tear.
While investors remain calm, commodities hold trend lows and the Fed remains on
hold it is entirely possible we will see bigger gains in EM/USD and currencies
such as the AUD and CAD should also remain buoyant. The RBA has a real headache,
as perhaps more than any other central bank - they realize the impact of
lowering rates from low levels has a minimal impact on the economy. On the other
hand the RBA is counting on a lower $A to help rebalance the economy. If the
AUD/USD starts making tracks towards 0.8000 the RBA might consider lowering the
cash rate for the sole purpose of making the $A less attractive. It will be
interesting to see if RBA Governor Stevens takes note of the rising $A and tries
to jawbone it lower when he speaks on Tuesday.
Equities
S&P
The S&P gained 1.34% last week and continues to trend higher - with the 5.10 and
20-day moving averages in a bullish alignment and all pointing higher. Every
purchase of a S&P futures contract since the start of 2015 is now in the money.
The objective of the current move is the Dec 29 high at 2,081. Support is found
at 2,010/2,015 where the 200-day and 10-day moving averages converge. A break
below 2,010 would warn that upward momentum is waning. {Last 2,049.58}
ASX
The ASX gained 0.33% last week and continues a short-term trend higher, but it
isn't yet convincing. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a
bullish formation and pointing higher, but the 5-day MA is starting to flatten
out. The key 200-day MA (around 5,215) was tested on Friday and rejected. A
close above that reading would intensify the upward momentum and make the trend
higher more convincing. Strong resistance is found at the Jan 01 high at 5,331 -
as a break above that level would put all purchases of the index made in 2016 in
the money. A fall below the 20-day MA( 5,055 on Friday) would suggest the trend
higher is over. {Last 5,183.12}
Commodities
Gold
Short-term trend higher has run out of steam and gold is in a period of choppy
consolidation. The 5 day moving average has crossed below the 10-day MA to
confirm the trend higher is on hold for now. Support has formed at 1,225 and a
break below targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1,045/1,282 move at 1,192. A break
above 1,282 is needed to reinvigorate the trend higher. {Last 1,255}
Iron Ore
Iron ore edged 0.36% higher last week - but the wild price action over the past
two weeks ended the short term trend higher. Iron ore pulled back hard but
managed to hold the key 200-day MA, which came in at 50.58 on Friday. A break
below the 200-day would be bearish and could be the start of another run below
40. A break above 65.50 would be very bullish. {Last 56.30}
Lon Copper
London copper gained 1.45% last week and continued to trend higher. The 5, 10
and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and are pointing
higher. The close above the 200-day MA on 5,014 on Friday) was the first close
above that reading since May 2015. Key resistance is at the 38.2 fibo of the
6,481/4,318 move at 5.145. A break above that reading would be very bullish.
{Last 5,042}
NYMEX
Crude NYMEX Crude gained 2.44% last week and completed a bullish outside week.
The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and
pointing higher. The descending 200-day MA (42.73 0n Friday) and it must be
remembered that the last time NYMEX Crude was in a short-term up trend it
stopped short at the 200-day MA on October 09 last year, which was at 50.93 at
that time. A break above the 200-day ma would be bullish and confirm a bottom is
in place just above 26.00. a fall below the ascending 20-DAY ma (35.77 ON
Friday) would suggest the trend higher is exhausted. {Last 39.44}
FX
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned
in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Key resistance is at the Feb 11
trend high at 1.1377. A fall below the 10-day MA (1.1137 on Friday) would
suggest the trend higher is finished and more range trading ahead. {Last
1.12.70}
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY has resumed trending lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages
aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. A close below 111.00 would
be bearish and initially target psychological support at 110.00. A move above
the descending 10-day MA (112.90 on Friday) would warn the trend lower is losing
momentum. {Last 111.56}
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD continues to trend higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages
aligned in a bullish set up and all pointing higher. It broke above the 61.8
fibo of the 0.8163/0.6827 move at 0.7655/60, but failed to close above that
level. A break and close above 0.7660 would be bullish and target levels above
0.7800. A break below the ascending 200-day MA (0.7280 on Friday) would suggest
the trend higher has ran its course. From a longer term perspective - the 50-day
MA is about to cross above the 100-day MA - signaling the long-term trend lower
is no longer valid. {Last 0.7614} John.noonan@tr.com