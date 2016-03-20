SYDNEY, March 21 (IFR) - North America News and data * Bullard says Fed's goals (employment & inflation) largely met, rates should edge up * Oil slips from 2016 highs as U.S. rig count rises, U.S. oil rig count up by 1, first rise in 13 weeks * Canadian Jan retail sales rebound (+2.1% m/m), lifting Q1 growth outlook * UMich Cons Confidence index at lowest since matching 90.0 in Oct, 1-yr infl outlook 2.7%vs 2.5% Feb * Banxico holds rates steady after peso rally, remains vigilant on inflation, sees growth sluggish * Brazil's Barbosa: possible to to resume econ growth later this year * Brazil's Rousseff says wiretap of Lula call illegal, vows action * Brazil attorney general says legal obstacles to Lula removed The week ahead - Relatively quiet event week as market absorbs Fed guidance It will be a fairly quiet week, as the market will likely take a breather with Easter holiday approaching. The rise of the AUD/USD is recent weeks (up 11.5% since Jan 20 low) has likely rung a few alarms at the RBA and this week RBA Governor Stevens gets a chance to share his views at a speech he will deliver on Tuesday. Stevens may try and jawbone the AUD lower, but unless it is backed up with the threat of an RBA rate cut in coming months - the market may shrug it off. Most analysts believe the RBA would be reluctant to ease rates from the current 2.0% setting, but a sustained move above 0.8000 may force their hand at some stage Key data in the week ahead It will be fairly quiet on the data front. US data includes existing home sales on Monday -followed on Tuesday by the monthly home price index. Thursday sees see Durable Goods, Building Permits and Jobless Claims - while the half-day Friday will see the release of US GDP for Q4 final reading. There won't be many around to see it and it should be a non-event anyway. The main events in Europe will be on Tuesday when Flash PMI, German IFO and German ZEW are released. UK CPI and PPI will be released on Tuesday followed on Thursday by Retail Sales. It will be a fairly quiet week in Tokyo with Thursday's CPI the main event. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY March11 Mar18 %Change JPY 113.85 111.50 2.06% CAD 1.3209 1.3000 1.58% CHF 0.9815 0.9690 1.27% EUR 1.1146 1.1270 1.11% NZD 0.6743 0.6799 0.83% GBP 1.4389 1.4476 0.60% AUD 0.7569 0.7614 0.59% Comment Given the strong gains in risk assets and EM assets in particular following the dovish Fed event - it seems a bit strange the JPY was the best performing currency last week and the AUD was at the bottom of the table. The AUD/JPY is normally a proxy for risk appetite, EM sentiment and commodity moves. Global equity markets made solid weekly gains; the VIX index fell 15% and had a weekly close below 15 for the first time in over 4 months; the iShares MS EM equity index (EEM) rose 2.67% last week and had a weekly close above 34 for the first time in 3 months while iron ore, copper crude and gold all closed higher for the week. It was a perfect blend to encourage carry trade buying that involves buying AUD and funding the purchases in J PY. Obviously market positioning and a 10 BP drop in US 10-year yields were behind the unusual price action. The AUD was the best performing currency the previous two weeks and that fact may have encouraged selling into last week's rally above 0.7650. The USD fell across the board due to the dovish Fed outcome, but as we said in this space last week: "there are growing signs the long-term USD trend higher is reaching the point of exhaustion." John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * Markets generally consolidated, but remained firm on Friday after there were big gains in risk assets and pronounced USD weakness following the dovish Fed on Wednesday. * There was talk in the market that the recent G20 in Shanghai laid the groundwork for the surprisingly dovish FOMC. That seems to be a bit of a stretch even though the Fed should and does take into consideration the impact of the actions on the global economy and financial conditions in particular. * In any case investors are relieved by the cautious sounding Fed and this is reflected in the vast improvement in risk appetite. * The VIX index fell over 15% last week and closed at 14.01 - the first weekly close below 15 since August. This indicates that investors aren't very afraid at the moment - as they were in January when the VIX went above 30. * Most European stock markets moved around 0.50% higher with the FTSE the exception - falling 0.19% as buyers stepped back as it approached the year's high. * Wall Street closed up on the day with the S&P rising 9 points or 0.44% higher at 2,049.58; the Dow gained 120.81 points or 0.69% higher at 17,602.30. For the week the Dow gained 2.39% and the S&P rose 1.34%. * Commodities were mixed to weaker with iron ore rising 1.62%; Lon Copper easing 0.54%; NYMEX Crude traded to a fresh trend high at 41.20 before easing back to 39.44 - down 1.89% for the day. Gold fell two bucks to 1,255. * For the week iron ore gained 0.36%; Lon Copper rose 1.45% and NYMEX Crude gained 2.44%. * The USD gained back a small amount of the ground lost on Wednesday/Thursday despite US Treasury yields easing further. * The EUR/USD fell victim to profit taking during the European session - trading down to 1.1256 before finding fresh buyers. The EUR/USD recovered to 1.1307 in early NY before closing at 1.1270 - down 0.43% on the day. * The USD/JPY found buyers below 111.00 and bounced as high as 111.75 late in the US session before closing at 111.56 - up just 0.10% on the day. * The AUD and NZD bore the brunt of the USD rally, as key commodities backed off the highs. The AUD/USD closed at 0.7614 - down 0.46% while the NZS/USD closed at 0.6799 down 0.76% from Thursday's close. The USD/CAD closed up 0.18% with better than expected Canada retail sales helping to limit the USD/CAD gains. * The 2-year Treasury yield eased 3 BPs to 0.83% while the 10-year Treasury yield eased 3 BPs to 1.87%. For the week the 2-year yield fell 12 BPs and the 10-year yield fell 10 BPs. Wrap-up There wasn't any market moving news from the weekend - so it should be a quiet start to the week. The positive response in risk assets to the dovish Fed will likely continue for the immediate-term at least. Key commodities continue to show signs of bottoming while Emerging Market assets have staged a remarkable recovery since the gloomy days of January. The iShares Emerging Market ETF is up over 23% since late January despite a run of weak to gloomy China data and political scandals brewing in parts of the EM world. Investors were remarkably underweight risk assets such as EM and the search for yield in calmer markets has resulted in a significant rebound. Most China watchers still feel there will be plenty of volatility in store later in 2016, as authorities there try to restructure the economy, manage asset bubbles, ensure the Chinese banks are capitalized and somehow prevent the CNY from rapid depreciation while maintaining adequate reserves. Throw in the uncertainty surrounding the mood in US politics along with nagging fears developed market central banks are running out of ammunition and it is easy to see why caution is warranted. The USD trend higher that started in mid-2014 is showing signs of wear and tear. While investors remain calm, commodities hold trend lows and the Fed remains on hold it is entirely possible we will see bigger gains in EM/USD and currencies such as the AUD and CAD should also remain buoyant. The RBA has a real headache, as perhaps more than any other central bank - they realize the impact of lowering rates from low levels has a minimal impact on the economy. On the other hand the RBA is counting on a lower $A to help rebalance the economy. If the AUD/USD starts making tracks towards 0.8000 the RBA might consider lowering the cash rate for the sole purpose of making the $A less attractive. It will be interesting to see if RBA Governor Stevens takes note of the rising $A and tries to jawbone it lower when he speaks on Tuesday. Equities S&P The S&P gained 1.34% last week and continues to trend higher - with the 5.10 and 20-day moving averages in a bullish alignment and all pointing higher. Every purchase of a S&P futures contract since the start of 2015 is now in the money. The objective of the current move is the Dec 29 high at 2,081. Support is found at 2,010/2,015 where the 200-day and 10-day moving averages converge. A break below 2,010 would warn that upward momentum is waning. {Last 2,049.58} ASX The ASX gained 0.33% last week and continues a short-term trend higher, but it isn't yet convincing. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher, but the 5-day MA is starting to flatten out. The key 200-day MA (around 5,215) was tested on Friday and rejected. A close above that reading would intensify the upward momentum and make the trend higher more convincing. Strong resistance is found at the Jan 01 high at 5,331 - as a break above that level would put all purchases of the index made in 2016 in the money. A fall below the 20-day MA( 5,055 on Friday) would suggest the trend higher is over. {Last 5,183.12} Commodities Gold Short-term trend higher has run out of steam and gold is in a period of choppy consolidation. The 5 day moving average has crossed below the 10-day MA to confirm the trend higher is on hold for now. Support has formed at 1,225 and a break below targets the 38.2 fibo of the 1,045/1,282 move at 1,192. A break above 1,282 is needed to reinvigorate the trend higher. {Last 1,255} Iron Ore Iron ore edged 0.36% higher last week - but the wild price action over the past two weeks ended the short term trend higher. Iron ore pulled back hard but managed to hold the key 200-day MA, which came in at 50.58 on Friday. A break below the 200-day would be bearish and could be the start of another run below 40. A break above 65.50 would be very bullish. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper London copper gained 1.45% last week and continued to trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and are pointing higher. The close above the 200-day MA on 5,014 on Friday) was the first close above that reading since May 2015. Key resistance is at the 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/4,318 move at 5.145. A break above that reading would be very bullish. {Last 5,042} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude gained 2.44% last week and completed a bullish outside week. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The descending 200-day MA (42.73 0n Friday) and it must be remembered that the last time NYMEX Crude was in a short-term up trend it stopped short at the 200-day MA on October 09 last year, which was at 50.93 at that time. A break above the 200-day ma would be bullish and confirm a bottom is in place just above 26.00. a fall below the ascending 20-DAY ma (35.77 ON Friday) would suggest the trend higher is exhausted. {Last 39.44} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Key resistance is at the Feb 11 trend high at 1.1377. A fall below the 10-day MA (1.1137 on Friday) would suggest the trend higher is finished and more range trading ahead. {Last 1.12.70} USD/JPY The USD/JPY has resumed trending lower with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. A close below 111.00 would be bearish and initially target psychological support at 110.00. A move above the descending 10-day MA (112.90 on Friday) would warn the trend lower is losing momentum. {Last 111.56} AUD/USD The AUD/USD continues to trend higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish set up and all pointing higher. It broke above the 61.8 fibo of the 0.8163/0.6827 move at 0.7655/60, but failed to close above that level. A break and close above 0.7660 would be bullish and target levels above 0.7800. A break below the ascending 200-day MA (0.7280 on Friday) would suggest the trend higher has ran its course. From a longer term perspective - the 50-day MA is about to cross above the 100-day MA - signaling the long-term trend lower is no longer valid. {Last 0.7614} John.noonan@tr.com