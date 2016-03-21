SYDNEY, March 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US existing home sales fall (-7.1% v -2.8% Rtrs f/c) in warning sign for housing mkt, Northeast -17.1% * EZ consumer confidence flash -9.7 vs Rtrs f/c -8.3 * Fed's Lockhart: rate hike possible at April meeting, remains attentive to direction of inflation expectations * Fed's Williams: If not for global risks would raise rates sooner, faster; sees rate hikes soon given encouraging data (MNSI) * BOJ's Nakaso: Revenue growth has offset low rates for Japanese banks * Sterling hit by British political row, yen gives back some gains * European refinery output rises in Feb -Euroilstock Macro Themes in Play US markets take cue from China/commodities, press higher; trading light, street cautious as stock buyback window shutting ahead of Q1 earnings results; Europe stays heavy under strong currency, market not impressed with ECB claim of more monetary ammo, banks slump Oil higher as OPEC/non-OPEC meet set for April 17, provides positive backdrop for global macro but energy equity sector trades toppy, will be hard for Doha confab to exceed expectations Dollar broadly higher but action seen as corrective from last week's down move; NorAm FX trade mostly sideways, looking for cues from other markets US data (2nd and 3rd tier numbers) misses but no impact; Fed officials (Williams, Lockhart) talk up rate hikes but fail to explain big shift at last meeting, markets paying less attention Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Mar 7-prev * 00:30 AU Home Price Index* Q4 f/c 0%, 2%-prev * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Mar 50.1-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:45 AU RBA Asst Gov (Financial System) Malcolm Edey speaks at the ASIC Annual Forum * 05:35 AU RBA Governor Glenn Stevens speaks at the ASIC Annual Forum EUR/USD * Europe's morning sees pair trades 1.1235-1.1284, NY opens just below that high * USD catches a broad based bid early, EUR/USD begins slow descent from high * Fed's Williams & Lockhart with slight hawkish tip help keep descent intact * Pair slides to 1.1234 low, late day bounce see it near 1.1250 * Daily techs warn pullback may be due, downside follow through today & RSI falls * 1.1205/20 is supt zone, if cleared 1.1040/60 zone to be tested * EZ Mar Markit mfg & services as well as DE Mar ZEW are risks tomorrow * Data reaction might be limited as holiday trading conditions take hold USD/JPY * USD/JPY firmer in NY on slightly hawkish Fed talk, P/T & oil's rebound * Like BOJ's Kuroda, Nakaso tried to keep rate cut door ajar * Pair still faces decent offers into 112, the post FOMC rebound high & 38.2% * US data weak, but shrugged off amid mean reverted of post-FOMC moves * 112.56, daily Tenkan & 50% of the Mar 10-17 drop, is the next hurdle * 4th day of lower EUR/JPY lows, but 125.10-17 support cluster remains intact * GBP/JPY heavy on Grexit/pol risk, but no major tech damage done on the day * AUD/JPY bounced off the daily Cloud; NY bank touted it as buy of the week * Japan returns from holiday tonight: PMI, Small & All Biz indices on tap GBP/USD * GBP/USD put in a low at 1.4365 near the London fix as political fears regained traction * The pair traded 1.4365-95 ending the NorAm session by 1.4390 * Iain Duncan Smith resignation from govt adds to Brexit turmoil * UK mfg output sees biggest drop since 2009 in Q1-CBI survey * EUR/GBP trades 0.7838-0.7793, ends NY 0.7815 * Despite diverging growth/infl outlook w/EU, GBP remains prone to weakness over Brexit * Cost associated w/GBP option hedging to June 23 Brexit vote continue to rise USD/CHF * EUR/CHF fell back in NY trade toward the Mar 10 low & 61.8% at 1.0891/93 * European stocks reversed a Ldn morning rally into the NorAm session * 1.0894 low so far, but charts heavy after recent Cloud cover rejections * Break & close below 1.0891 (61.8% of rise fm Feb low to Mar hi) is a sell * Next target is 200-DMA, last at 1.0819 & rising, then 1.0810 Feb low * USD/CHF stuck in lower portion of Thur's big drop after 200-DMA break * Up TL fm last May is at 0.9641 on Tues v Thur's 0.9651 post-FOMC low * Swiss Trade, German IFO & ZEW on tap Tues. US Markit PMI, too AUD/USD * Sharp rally in Europe's morning, trades 0.7572-0.7626, NY opens just off the high * Bear pressure takes hold in early NY, stocks slump & commodities dip * Broad based USD rally weighs as well, pair trades 0.7578 * Little bounce seen as USD stays firm, near 0.7585 late * Daily techs suggest drop due, RSI falls & downside follow through after Friday * Oz Q4 house price index a risk in Asia but RBA's Edey & Stevens talks get more focus NZD/USD Kiwi sees similar price action as AUD, pair spikes up ion Europe's morning Buoyant stocks & commodities help lift pair above 0.6790 into NY's open Bear pressure ensues as stock lift turns, steady slide to 0.6750 takes hold Slight bounce sees near 0.6765 late No NZ risks to drive in Asia, Oz data & RBA speak might impact via AUD/NZD Volatility drop reflects relative return to normality The extreme volatility and uncertainty that dominated market action in Jan/Feb has given way to calmer waters Q1 fades into history. The volatility has proved very painful. Once books close for the quarter, it will then become an uphill struggle to end the year with positive returns. The rise/spike and subsequent fall in volatility can be seen from our chart of normalized z-score volatility for FX, bond, equity and crude oil (see link.reuters.com/pug62w). Markets in 2016 are about coping with periodic volatility spikes with the hope that the major c.banks can deliver a response that will comfort markets. Reduced vol and a return to normality has not been an accident, helping by specific actions (or non-actions) by the BOJ, PBOC, ECB and Fed. The actions of the major c.banks is a reflection of the extent to which the global growth/inflation outlook have deteriorated and investors will remain cool on embracing risk taking beyond bouts of short-covering. Full comment