SYDNEY, March 23 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Wall St slips at the open after Brussels attacks, set to end NorAm near flat * US Markit Mfg PMI flash comes in just below f/c (51.4 vs 51.8 Rtrs f/c) * U.S. home prices m/m up 0.5 pct in Jan from Dec, +0.6% y/y * Fed's Evans: sees two rate hikes this year, more downside risk than upside risk to his f/c, strong USD keeping inflation down * US economist Krugman urges Japan to delay tax increase, up spending * Brazil's Rousseff says 'will never resign,' urges impartial courts * Brazil Supreme Court justice upholds barring of Lula from pos * Brazil's Tombini: Bank not working with hypothesis of easing monetary policy Macro Themes in Play Markets recover from Brussels bombing selloff, end little changed; firm commodities underpin risk trade, still coasting on recent central bank moves; CRB and S&P trade in tandem, both finish higher (barely) YTD after 12% losses earlier in year EUR resilient in face of attack, lower but holds 200 hma; USDJPY squeezed on nothing, Nikkei futures down small; GBP hit hard on CPI miss, Moody's sees UK budget potentially credit negative; terror seen advancing Brexit cause CAD bid ahead of budget, aggressive fiscal spending plan expected; AUD, EM higher as falling vol drives yield hunt, VIX new lows on year; BRL at highs as Supreme Court blocks Lula appointment Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Mar 7-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:30 JP BoJ board member Yukitoshi Funo to deliver speech to business leaders in Kobe Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair sees slow recovery from 1.1189 low on Brussels attacks * Lift sees NY open near 1.1205, bounce extends to hourly res near 1.1235/40 * Gains fade as USD sees sharp rally in NY afternoon, pair slips below 1.1215 late * Daily techs favor bears, RSI slips, 23.6 Fib of 1.0822-1.1342 & 3/17 low pierced * No major event or data risk overnight, US housing data due tomorrow USD/JPY * Wild ride up, then down in JPY on Brussels bombings ro/ro reaction * USD/JPY twice found support at its hourly Cloud, leading to a late NY surge * Stops run above 111.85 & the 112.22 O/N high, but offers at 112.50 capped * Daily Tenkan & 50% of the Mar 10-17 slide are at 112.56; 200-HMA nearby * Fed's Evans tried to bolster the Fed's current 2 '16 rate-hikes consensus * Stocks & yield spreads shook off their O/N risk-off drops; made new highs * 4 failed daily attempts to close below 111 are starting to wear down bears * EUR/JPY risk-off dive hit a 61.8% at 124.67; Long-legged candles abound * GBP/JPY off lows, but hardest hit; carry/resource crosses did well GBP/USD * GBP/USD opened NY at 1.4276 off o/n high by 1.4398in early risk-off marts * Belgian bombing boosts US Treasuries, gold and the USD, equities were offered * Marts reverse losses, GBP/USD remains offered; some see attacks boosting Brexit * GBP/USD ends NorAm near 1.4200, just above 1.4191 low * Brexit vote 3-mos away, option vols remain high * EUR/GBP rallies as GBP leg outpaces lower, ends just below session high at 0.7895 USD/CHF * EUR/CHF broke Mar lows & 61.8% of the rise off Feb's low at 1.0891-94 * The drop came on the Brussels bombings, but was short-lived * Prices are ending the NY session above the noted broken supports * SNB may have lent a hand, but there was a broader risk rebound intraday * Cross remains weighed down by the Cloud cover this month * 200-DMA is key support by 1.0820. Certain to be SNB sensitive. * Record trade surplus casts doubt on over-strong CHF * Failed break below USD/CHF's Feb low has triggered a P/T rebound * Worst of FOMC dovish shock being priced out as well w Fed speakers * Swiss KOF is out Wed, along with more US housing data USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3055/3138, Noram range 1.3032/3106, Cl 1.3042, NY -29 pts * Brent crude +0.7%, WTI +0.15%, Alum -0.45%, copper -0.2%, gold +0.1% * AUD/CAD "unch" 0.9927, CAD/JPY +0.78%, 86.11, EUR/CAD -0.66%, 1.4627 * DXY +0.4% (+0.07% in NY) US stocks +0.07/0.44% (S&P +0.45% in NY) * UST/CA 2-Yr sprd +1.0 bp (+32.1) Richmond Fed data better [page:2417] * CAD traders waiting for Cda budget f/c 25-30bn deficit AUD/USD * Sharp drop in Europe's morning on Brussels attacks, 0.7551 hit on risk-off * Slide stalls short of 200-HMA, risk rebounds a bit & USD gains fade * NY opens near 0.7595, steady ascent resumes as stocks climb * 0.7642 hit, USD firms sharply, pair slides below 0.7615 late * No data in Asia to drive, US housing data a risk tomorrow * Techs favor bulls, 10-DMA supports, bullish outside day candle in place * Monthly RSI biased up & t-l off Aug high broken, further gains due soon NZD/USD 10-DMA tested on risk-off move after Brussels news, slide stalls at 0.6721 Markets settle quickly though & broad USD bid abates, pair ascends NY opens near 0.6750, ascent extends in NY's morning, 0.6771 trades USD strength upped sharply in the afternoon, NZD/USD near 0.6735 late No NZ data to drive in Asia, US housing tomorrow the next big data point LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early gains above 17.50, post Belgian bombings * Risk-on gets a boost by session end as USTs & gold give up gains, equities go positive * USD/MXN ends NorAm near lows at 17.3135, next support 17.23 Mar 18 low * USD/BRL bounces ahead of Mar 14 low (3.5716) ends NorAm 3.5890 * Brazil Supreme Court justice upholds barring of Lula from post * BRL continues to rise on hint of regime change, USD/BRL 1/3-mos opt vols remain firm * USD/CLP ends NorAm -0.54% at 672.80, despite slightly weak copper (-0.15%) China prioritizes financial market modernization China's financial modernization bears close watching. A recent speech by PBOC Gov Zhou caught attention for playing up the role of retail investors in the stock market, not long after the bubble and vicious sell-off. But his broader point is an important one: more than China's high household savings and big corporate debt leverage have been natural outcomes of a long underdeveloped financial infrastructure. As CS economists note, Zhou's speech points to more of China's savings being channeled into equities to reduce corp dependence on debt and reduce debt/equity levels. China's low, hard-fixed deposit rates and tight control over markets has always been to prevent the very thing many foreign investors fear now: a debt-driven banking/financial crisis (see Minsky Moments). China's market development is key for better balancing savings/investment balance and developing a proper pension/asset management system. Full speech bit.ly/1T4WIrU & related