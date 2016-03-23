SYDNEY, March 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. new home sales +2% on strong gains in the West (+38.5%), Northeast/Midwest fall * Fed's Bullard: not a fan of dot plot, NAIRU overshoot may mean faster hikes, sees slow but good growth in '16 * Pimco: BOE Cut More Likely Than Hike In 2016 (DJ) * Stocks end 5-day winning streak as global rally fizzles, FX under pressure as Fed talk lifts USD * Spot gold hits one-week low on dollar, U.S. rate hike/path comments * US weekly crude stocks +9.36mn BBLS vs f/c of 3.1mn BBLS build, oil ending NorAm -4% Macro Themes in Play Dollar presses higher as Fed speakers appear to walk back dovish message, Bullard fears Fed risks falling behind curve; DXY highest in a week, stops commodity rally cold Equity markets mostly lower, EM drags on major indices; credit wider but only small; bears start laying out small shorts USD moves above 200 hma vs EUR, JPY, squeezes shorts; GBP down on fresh Brexit poll, leave side seen winning before Brussels considered; CHF bid as Euro bank (equity) sector gives back all of ECB gains Crude down on big inventory build, copper fails 200 dma on strong USD; CAD, AUD hardest hit Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports Feb f/c 3.94b, 3.89b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance Feb f/c 50.0m, 8.0m-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY Feb f/c -3.57b, -3.58b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports Feb f/c 4.05b, 3.90b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Event Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure from overnight carries over into NY, pair opens just below 1.1200 * Bear pressure persists as wider DE-US yield spreads & broad based USD bid weigh * 1.1163 trades before Dudley's somewhat dovish comments hit, 1.1196 trades * Bounce fades as EUR/JPY slips from 126.25 toward 125.75, EUR/USD follows * 1.1160 low hit, late USD weakness allows bounce above 1.1180 * Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & 10-DMA pierced, l-t chart favors bulls USD/JPY * USD/JPY recovery ran out of steam by the Mar 17 high and offers at 113 * Oil, stocks & yield spreads weigh; the latter despite hawkish Bullard talk * Mostly a correction of the correction off the post-FOMC USD slide * Risk-sensitive crosses fell in NY trade after huge DOE oil stocks build * EUR/JPY is holding above Mar up TL, Kijun & 61.8% 124.67+ GBP/USD * Brexit fears continue to weigh on GBP: referendum in 3mths time (June 23) * Opinion polls show tight race between "In" & "Out" camps, option hedge costs soar * Osborne budget woes also weigh on GBP/USD * GBP/USD moves to 1.4081, bounces to 1.4116 as NY session ends * EUR/GBP probes abv Feb 25 high (0.7928), ends NY by upper 30-d Bolli (0.7923) * Cross option pricing nears 7-yr high by 13.5%, RRs higher as well * Month end buying of cross ahead of long holiday weekend adds to cross bid * 11% don't know. 3mth GBP options USD/CHF * EUR/CHF was very choppy, breaching Tues.'s high & low * Capped at 1.0924 O/N by the 21-DMA; algos bid it back after Tues low probe * Cross remains capped by the daily Cloud above, propped by SNB below * Drop did follow better data. Swiss ZEW 2.5 March from -5.9 Feb * USD/CHF also dipped in NY as oil, stocks & yields slipped back * Fourth day with higher lows and highs after ltd Feb low breach USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3038/3107, Noram range 1.3049/3219, Cl 1.3211, NY +138 pts * Brent crude -2.6%, WTI -4.15%, Alum -0.9%, copper -2.3%, gold -2.3% * AUD/CAD +0.06% 0.9947, CAD/JPY -0.91%, 85.33, EUR/CAD +0.84%, 1.4754 * DXY +0.42% (+0.2% in NY) US stocks -1.05/-0.50% (S&P -0.5% in NY) * UST/CA 2-Yr sprd -0.2 bp (+29.9) US home sales beat f/c [page:2417] * Big EIA build crushed oil; Thur - US weekly claims and durable goods AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning hits 0.7577, lift sees NY open above 0.7585 * Early bull pressure erased as USD persists and commodities dive * Bear pressure resumes, 10-DMA pierced, slide extends to 0.7523 low * USD gains fade in afternoon, pair near 0.7540 late * Daily techs suggest lower levels due, bear outside candle & RSI biased down * L-T chart favors bulls as RSI biased up & t-l broken NZD/USD Steady descent in Europe's morning sees 0.6694 hit before bounce to 0.6722 NY opens just below, bear pressure resumes, USD bid persists & commodities slip New s-t low of 0.6685 set before USD bid fades, late day bounce sees near 0.6710 Daily techs up bear sentiment, RSI biased down and 10 & 21-DMAs pierced Monthly chart suggests bear sentiment grows as long upper wick forms on candle LATAM * USD/MXN remains bid into NorAm close, ending session by 17.52 off high at 17.57 * Traders lighten recent USD shorts ahead of long holiday weekend, crude slides * Hawkish Fed members add to USD rise, despite lower US yields * USD/BRL rises 2.3% to 3.6650 as Brazil political drama plays out * Inflation (IPCA-15)lower 9.95% vs10.08% Rtrs f/c, BRL 1/3-mos volatility ticks up * USD/CLP +0.7% ends NorAm by 678.75, copper joins commod selloff weighs on CLP BOJ hoping for calmer markets and a Fed assist Today's Reuters Tankan for March showed Japan's Mfg index struggling at +6 vs +7 in Feb, and services at 24 vs 21. That latter might stave off a second negative GDP qtr, but another USD/JPY dive, in response to Fed policy changes or guidance, would force Japan to consider new stimulus. Softer foreign demand, weak domestic wage increases and a stock market highly correlated to USD/JPY suggest Japan will want USD/JPY above big barriers at 110. Yen weakness in recent years lifted tourism and the service sector, but aging demographics remain a headwind to domestic growth and the new deficit spending many Abe advisors are calling for. New fiscal stimulus and delaying next April's VAT hike will likely win out as JGB yields approach zero out to 20-yrs, private credit expands slowly and fixed incomes shrink.