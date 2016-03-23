SYDNEY, March 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* U.S. new home sales +2% on strong gains in the West (+38.5%),
Northeast/Midwest fall
* Fed's Bullard: not a fan of dot plot, NAIRU overshoot may mean faster
hikes, sees slow but good growth in '16
* Pimco: BOE Cut More Likely Than Hike In 2016 (DJ)
* Stocks end 5-day winning streak as global rally fizzles, FX under pressure
as Fed talk lifts USD
* Spot gold hits one-week low on dollar, U.S. rate hike/path comments
* US weekly crude stocks +9.36mn BBLS vs f/c of 3.1mn BBLS build, oil ending
NorAm -4%
Macro Themes in Play
Dollar presses higher as Fed speakers appear to walk back dovish message,
Bullard fears Fed risks falling behind curve; DXY highest in a week, stops
commodity rally cold
Equity markets mostly lower, EM drags on major indices; credit wider but only
small; bears start laying out small shorts
USD moves above 200 hma vs EUR, JPY, squeezes shorts; GBP down on fresh Brexit
poll, leave side seen winning before Brussels considered; CHF bid as Euro bank
(equity) sector gives back all of ECB gains
Crude down on big inventory build, copper fails 200 dma on strong USD; CAD, AUD
hardest hit
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports Feb f/c 3.94b, 3.89b-prev
* 21:45 NZ Trade Balance Feb f/c 50.0m, 8.0m-prev
* 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY Feb f/c -3.57b, -3.58b-prev
* 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports Feb f/c 4.05b, 3.90b-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
No Significant Event
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Bear pressure from overnight carries over into NY, pair opens just below
1.1200
* Bear pressure persists as wider DE-US yield spreads & broad based USD bid
weigh
* 1.1163 trades before Dudley's somewhat dovish comments hit, 1.1196 trades
* Bounce fades as EUR/JPY slips from 126.25 toward 125.75, EUR/USD follows
* 1.1160 low hit, late USD weakness allows bounce above 1.1180
* Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & 10-DMA pierced, l-t chart
favors bulls
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY recovery ran out of steam by the Mar 17 high and offers at 113
* Oil, stocks & yield spreads weigh; the latter despite hawkish Bullard talk
* Mostly a correction of the correction off the post-FOMC USD slide
* Risk-sensitive crosses fell in NY trade after huge DOE oil stocks build
* EUR/JPY is holding above Mar up TL, Kijun & 61.8% 124.67+
GBP/USD
* Brexit fears continue to weigh on GBP: referendum in 3mths time (June 23)
* Opinion polls show tight race between "In" & "Out" camps, option hedge
costs soar
* Osborne budget woes also weigh on GBP/USD
* GBP/USD moves to 1.4081, bounces to 1.4116 as NY session ends
* EUR/GBP probes abv Feb 25 high (0.7928), ends NY by upper 30-d Bolli
(0.7923)
* Cross option pricing nears 7-yr high by 13.5%, RRs higher as well
* Month end buying of cross ahead of long holiday weekend adds to cross bid
* 11% don't know. 3mth GBP options
USD/CHF
* EUR/CHF was very choppy, breaching Tues.'s high & low
* Capped at 1.0924 O/N by the 21-DMA; algos bid it back after Tues low probe
* Cross remains capped by the daily Cloud above, propped by SNB below
* Drop did follow better data. Swiss ZEW 2.5 March from -5.9 Feb
* USD/CHF also dipped in NY as oil, stocks & yields slipped back
* Fourth day with higher lows and highs after ltd Feb low breach
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3038/3107, Noram range 1.3049/3219, Cl 1.3211, NY +138 pts
* Brent crude -2.6%, WTI -4.15%, Alum -0.9%, copper -2.3%, gold -2.3%
* AUD/CAD +0.06% 0.9947, CAD/JPY -0.91%, 85.33, EUR/CAD +0.84%, 1.4754
* DXY +0.42% (+0.2% in NY) US stocks -1.05/-0.50% (S&P -0.5% in NY)
* UST/CA 2-Yr sprd -0.2 bp (+29.9) US home sales beat f/c [page:2417]
* Big EIA build crushed oil; Thur - US weekly claims and durable goods
AUD/USD
* Bear pressure in Europe's morning hits 0.7577, lift sees NY open above
0.7585
* Early bull pressure erased as USD persists and commodities dive
* Bear pressure resumes, 10-DMA pierced, slide extends to 0.7523 low
* USD gains fade in afternoon, pair near 0.7540 late
* Daily techs suggest lower levels due, bear outside candle & RSI biased
down
* L-T chart favors bulls as RSI biased up & t-l broken
NZD/USD
Steady descent in Europe's morning sees 0.6694 hit before bounce to 0.6722
NY opens just below, bear pressure resumes, USD bid persists & commodities slip
New s-t low of 0.6685 set before USD bid fades, late day bounce sees near 0.6710
Daily techs up bear sentiment, RSI biased down and 10 & 21-DMAs pierced
Monthly chart suggests bear sentiment grows as long upper wick forms on candle
LATAM
* USD/MXN remains bid into NorAm close, ending session by 17.52 off high at
17.57
* Traders lighten recent USD shorts ahead of long holiday weekend, crude
slides
* Hawkish Fed members add to USD rise, despite lower US yields
* USD/BRL rises 2.3% to 3.6650 as Brazil political drama plays out
* Inflation (IPCA-15)lower 9.95% vs10.08% Rtrs f/c, BRL 1/3-mos volatility
ticks up
* USD/CLP +0.7% ends NorAm by 678.75, copper joins commod selloff weighs on
CLP
BOJ hoping for calmer markets and a Fed assist
Today's Reuters Tankan for March showed Japan's Mfg index struggling at +6 vs +7
in Feb, and services at 24 vs 21. That latter might stave off a second negative
GDP qtr, but another USD/JPY dive, in response to Fed policy changes or
guidance, would force Japan to consider new stimulus. Softer foreign demand,
weak domestic wage increases and a stock market highly correlated to USD/JPY
suggest Japan will want USD/JPY above big barriers at 110. Yen weakness in
recent years lifted tourism and the service sector, but aging demographics
remain a headwind to domestic growth and the new deficit spending many Abe
advisors are calling for. New fiscal stimulus and delaying next April's VAT hike
will likely win out as JGB yields approach zero out to 20-yrs, private credit
expands slowly and fixed incomes shrink.