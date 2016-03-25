SYDNEY, March 25 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Feb Durable Goods -2.8 vs. f/c -2.9%, prior +4.2% (rev from +4.7%) * US Feb Durables ex-Trans -1.0% vs. f/c -0.2%, prior +1.2% (rev from +1.7%) * US Initial Jobless Claims 265k vs. f/c 268k, prior 259k (rev from 265k) * US Continuing Claims 2.18m vs. f/c 2.23m, prior 2.22m (rev from 2.23m) * US March Markit Services PMI 51.0 vs. prior 49.7, Comp Flash PMI 51.1 vs. prior 50.0 * US KC Fed March MFG -14 vs. prior -8; Composite index -6 vs. prior -12 * Fed's Bullard: March FOMC forecasts suggest another rate hike 'may not be far off' * Fed's Bullard: Holding policy steady puts more weight on global, U.S. growth downgrade * Fed's Bullard: Now at a point where U.S. inflation measures headed higher * China C.Bank Governor says wants to increase global coordination on exchange rate policies * BRL nation jobless rate 9.5% in 3 months through Jan vs. f/c 9.3% and prior 9.0% * Turkish CB cuts overnight lending rate to 10.5% from 10.75% * CBRT: To maintain tight mon pol considering inflation expectations & pricing behavior Macro Themes in Play Commodities slump as dollar up for 5th day, Fed's Bullard presses hawkish message, market sees coordinated effort to walk back dovish Fed meeting Oil threatens primary uptrend; stocks down, spreads wider; negative feedback loop ends 6 week old stock rally Bank sector heavy, Euro financials give back all of ECB upmove: USD vs EUR, JPY drifts higher, NorAm quiet in pre-holiday trade; Cable firm on Retail Sales beat AUD, CAD, EM lower with commodities/stocks, copper fails at 200 dma Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JPY Feb CPI Core Nationwide y/y; f/c 0.1%, prior 0.0% * 23:30 JPY Feb CPI Core Tokyo y/y; f/c -+0.2%, prior -0.1% * 23:50 JPY Foreign bond/stock investments w/e Mar 18 Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp drop in Europe's morning, trades 1.1187-1.1144, bounces into NY open * NY opens near 1.1160, action limited, US data points unable to inspire action * Bullish lean from Fed's Bullard gives USD a slight bid * Pair chops around 1.1160 before lifting towards 1.1180 late in the day * Tight ranges to prevail for now as most global centers closed for holidays USD/JPY * O/N range 112.30/113.00, NY 112.37/112.76, close 112.68, NY +4 pips * Talk retail names were on top of spot @113.00 - the session high * Large fixing demand rumour Japan fund PKO - algo fund driven * EUR/JPY O/N 125.59/126.15, NY 125.40/2600, Cl 125.93, NY +10 pips * NY price action dominated by oil gyrations and the DXY * Japan CPI and investment data due tonight GBP/USD * Cable ends better on Retail Sales beat, UK rates tick up * Early weakness sets up double bottom at 1.4050 * Soft GBP helping FTSE outperform, at best vs Europe since June * Lack of adverse market reaction making 'stay' argument harder USD/CHF * USD/CHF traded inside the O/N range of 0.9733/75 * Traders wary ahead of ong holiday weekend in major centres * EUR/CHF 1.0891-1.0910 O/N, NY squeezed the downside * Front gold contract -0.78%, "unch" in NY, despite risk off stocks * Yesterday 1.0875-1.0925. Capped at 21-DMA by risk averse turn * SNB spent 86bln stopping CHF appreciation 2015 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3201/77, Noram range 1.3233/96, Cl 1.3263, NY +9 pips * Brent crude -0.5%, WTI -0.9%, Alum +0.12%, copper -0.3%, gold -0.8% * AUD/CAD +0.3% 0.9969, CAD/JPY -0.09%, 85.03, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4807 * DXY +0.1% (-0.09% in NY) US stocks -0.37/-0.26% (S&P unch in NY) * UST/CA 2-Yr sprd +1.1 bp (+30.3) US durable goods soft * Weekly claims unch, KC Fed soft, Markit PMIs beat AUD/USD * USD strength reverses in Europe's morning, pair bounces off 0.7477 low * Lift sees NY open near 0.7495, lift from low persists as USD sinks * Mkt ignores slumping stock & commodity prices, pair nears flat late in the day * Daily RSI says more losses likely but long lower wick may mean s-t slide may be done * Holiday mkts to keep action tight until next week NZD/USD Broad USD strength sees pair hit 0.6671 low in Europe's morning, USD bid wanes Bounce sees NY open near 0.6690, bull pressure persists as USD softens Hourly res near 0.6710/15 neared, USD bounces & pair nears 0.6690 late Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & pair holds below 10 & 21-DMAs * Test of confluence of tech support near 0.6600/20 likely LATAM * Latam FX recoups some losses after USD dominance fades * Weak commodities still a theme, as is resurgent U.S. hike talk * USD/BRL still up about 0.5% but off day's high 3.7212 * Poor Brazil jobs picture helped fuel early rise * USD/MXN made more headway above 200hma * USD/CLP backed off after hit high at 685.25; 200dma just out of reach