SYDNEY, March 25 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* US Feb Durable Goods -2.8 vs. f/c -2.9%, prior +4.2% (rev from +4.7%)
* US Feb Durables ex-Trans -1.0% vs. f/c -0.2%, prior +1.2% (rev from +1.7%)
* US Initial Jobless Claims 265k vs. f/c 268k, prior 259k (rev from 265k)
* US Continuing Claims 2.18m vs. f/c 2.23m, prior 2.22m (rev from 2.23m)
* US March Markit Services PMI 51.0 vs. prior 49.7, Comp Flash PMI 51.1 vs.
prior 50.0
* US KC Fed March MFG -14 vs. prior -8; Composite index -6 vs. prior -12
* Fed's Bullard: March FOMC forecasts suggest another rate hike 'may not be
far off'
* Fed's Bullard: Holding policy steady puts more weight on global, U.S.
growth downgrade
* Fed's Bullard: Now at a point where U.S. inflation measures headed higher
* China C.Bank Governor says wants to increase global coordination on
exchange rate policies
* BRL nation jobless rate 9.5% in 3 months through Jan vs. f/c 9.3% and
prior 9.0%
* Turkish CB cuts overnight lending rate to 10.5% from 10.75%
* CBRT: To maintain tight mon pol considering inflation expectations &
pricing behavior
Macro Themes in Play
Commodities slump as dollar up for 5th day, Fed's Bullard presses hawkish
message, market sees coordinated effort to walk back dovish Fed meeting
Oil threatens primary uptrend; stocks down, spreads wider; negative feedback
loop ends 6 week old stock rally
Bank sector heavy, Euro financials give back all of ECB upmove: USD vs EUR, JPY
drifts higher, NorAm quiet in pre-holiday trade; Cable firm on Retail Sales beat
AUD, CAD, EM lower with commodities/stocks, copper fails at 200 dma
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:30 JPY Feb CPI Core Nationwide y/y; f/c 0.1%, prior 0.0%
* 23:30 JPY Feb CPI Core Tokyo y/y; f/c -+0.2%, prior -0.1%
* 23:50 JPY Foreign bond/stock investments w/e Mar 18
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Sharp drop in Europe's morning, trades 1.1187-1.1144, bounces into NY open
* NY opens near 1.1160, action limited, US data points unable to inspire
action
* Bullish lean from Fed's Bullard gives USD a slight bid
* Pair chops around 1.1160 before lifting towards 1.1180 late in the day
* Tight ranges to prevail for now as most global centers closed for holidays
USD/JPY
* O/N range 112.30/113.00, NY 112.37/112.76, close 112.68, NY +4 pips
* Talk retail names were on top of spot @113.00 - the session high
* Large fixing demand rumour Japan fund PKO - algo fund driven
* EUR/JPY O/N 125.59/126.15, NY 125.40/2600, Cl 125.93, NY +10 pips
* NY price action dominated by oil gyrations and the DXY
* Japan CPI and investment data due tonight
GBP/USD
* Cable ends better on Retail Sales beat, UK rates tick up
* Early weakness sets up double bottom at 1.4050
* Soft GBP helping FTSE outperform, at best vs Europe since June
* Lack of adverse market reaction making 'stay' argument harder
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF traded inside the O/N range of 0.9733/75
* Traders wary ahead of ong holiday weekend in major centres
* EUR/CHF 1.0891-1.0910 O/N, NY squeezed the downside
* Front gold contract -0.78%, "unch" in NY, despite risk off stocks
* Yesterday 1.0875-1.0925. Capped at 21-DMA by risk averse turn
* SNB spent 86bln stopping CHF appreciation 2015
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3201/77, Noram range 1.3233/96, Cl 1.3263, NY +9 pips
* Brent crude -0.5%, WTI -0.9%, Alum +0.12%, copper -0.3%, gold -0.8%
* AUD/CAD +0.3% 0.9969, CAD/JPY -0.09%, 85.03, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4807
* DXY +0.1% (-0.09% in NY) US stocks -0.37/-0.26% (S&P unch in NY)
* UST/CA 2-Yr sprd +1.1 bp (+30.3) US durable goods soft
* Weekly claims unch, KC Fed soft, Markit PMIs beat
AUD/USD
* USD strength reverses in Europe's morning, pair bounces off 0.7477 low
* Lift sees NY open near 0.7495, lift from low persists as USD sinks
* Mkt ignores slumping stock & commodity prices, pair nears flat late in the
day
* Daily RSI says more losses likely but long lower wick may mean s-t slide
may be done
* Holiday mkts to keep action tight until next week
NZD/USD
Broad USD strength sees pair hit 0.6671 low in Europe's morning, USD bid wanes
Bounce sees NY open near 0.6690, bull pressure persists as USD softens
Hourly res near 0.6710/15 neared, USD bounces & pair nears 0.6690 late
Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & pair holds below 10 & 21-DMAs
* Test of confluence of tech support near 0.6600/20 likely
LATAM
* Latam FX recoups some losses after USD dominance fades
* Weak commodities still a theme, as is resurgent U.S. hike talk
* USD/BRL still up about 0.5% but off day's high 3.7212
* Poor Brazil jobs picture helped fuel early rise
* USD/MXN made more headway above 200hma
* USD/CLP backed off after hit high at 685.25; 200dma just out of reach