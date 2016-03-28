SYDNEY, March 29 (IFR) - Market Briefs * USD slips after soft US data pushes out Fed hike bets, US equities end near flat, USTs rise on weak US data * US Feb cons spending real m/m (0.2% vs 0.0% pvs; revised lower from 0.4%) * US Feb pending home sales (+3.5% vs 1.2% Rtrs f/c) hit seven-month high in February * Fed's Williams: weaker global economies holding down US inflation (CNBC) * Oil (CLc1) ends slightly lower -0.2%, Barclays/Macquarie warn of return to USD 30 levels * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model f/c GDP growth in Q1 '16 at 0.6%, -1.4% from Mar 24. * Brazil's 2016 inflation view falls for 3rd straight week (BCB Poll) * Chile's central bank lowers 2016 growth forecast, sees more rate hikes but at slower pace Macro Themes in Play US income/spending data brings halt to week-long dollar run, rates fall as Q1 GDP tracking forecasts lowered, Atlanta Fed model sees sharp drop to 0.6% from 1.4% prev; last week's hawkish Fed speakers now a memory Futures market lengthens April rate hike odds to 1-in-10, June to 4-in-10; DXY falls for first time in 7 days, Cable leads in partial retrace of last week's beating AUD, CAD, EM all better on broad dollar weakness; steady, quiet stocks/commodities encourage yield players; BRL outperforms as plans laid for Rousseff ouster Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spending YY Feb f/c -1.5%, -3.1%-prev * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spending MM Feb f/c 0.5%, -0.6%-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Feb f/c 1.29, 1.28-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Feb f/c 3.2%, 3.2%-prev * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Feb f/c 1.7%, -0.1%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 09:15 US FRB of San Francisco Pres John Williams speaks on "Steering the U.S. Economy Through Turbulent Seas" before an event hosted by the National University of Singapore - 0915 Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.1165 after quiet European morning, pair dips near 1.1155 early * Dip gets bought though & US data prints result in broad based selling * Sharp climb ensues as USD longs lighten up, pair pierces 10-DMA & lift extends * 1.1220 high hit, USD sales abate, EUR/USD sees slow drift back near 1.1190 * USD bounce sold into, EUR/USD lifts again and sits near 1.1205 late * Europe back from holidays but no EZ data to drive, US consumer confidence to drive USD/JPY * USD/JPY shed some o/n gains after Jan PCE's big downward revision * GDPNow cut Q1 to 0.6% from 1.4% kept quotes by the 113.15 lows * Still up on the day, but has already erased most post-FOMC sales * Feb 16 high & 38.2% of Jan-Mar slide at 114.88 are key topside * Cloud base at 114.64 on Tues is near Mar's 114.56 high * Late reports of a shooting at US Capitol having little impact * EUR/JPY's back by Mar high & 50% of Jan-Mar slide at 125.25-27 * GBP/JPY looks to have more sideways to higher correcting to do * Japan Jobs & Retail Sales data out tonight; Tankan on Fri w NFPs GBP/USD * Cable ends NorAm by 1.4253 off flash high by 1.4282 * Resistance at daily Tenkan line 1.4284 and daily cloud base 1.4315 * Flows were light (FXHEAT/Matching) due to Easter Monday holiday * USD broadly offered after US data misses, Atlanta GDPNow lowers GDP f/c * EUR/GBP closes 0.7856 just off session low by 0.7847 * Weak US data narrows US-UK gap, UK dominates weak growth/infl EZ USD/CHF * USD/CHF softer w most USD pairs after Jan PCE's big downward revision * Y/y core PCE was steady at 1.7%; GDPNow cut Q1 to 0.6% from 1.4% * USD/CHF already wobbly after its post-FOMC dive & recovery reset RSI * String of 6 days with higher lows ended, with today's the lowest in 4 days * Feb-Mar lows & up TL fm last May in the 0.9651-61 range are key support * EUR/CHF's sleepy range top at 1.0920 capped by the falling Tenkan line * Kijun is above that at 35 & both are bearishly aligned below the Cloud * SNB likely staving off a close below 1.09 of late; 200-DMA @1.0828 USD/CAD * CAD shrugs off lower oil, runs hard on broad USD weakness * US spending data leads to sharp downward turn on Q1 GDP calls * Odds lengthen on Fed rate hikes * CRB steady, stocks quiet, yield players still shopping for carry * USDCAD 200 hma support at 1.3130; 200 dma resistance at 1.3350 AUD/USD * Pair opens NY near 0.7530 after quiet European morning, bull pressure applied early * US data results in broad based USD weakness, pair spikes up near 0.7860 * 10-DMA gets pierced but gains slowly fade as USD claws back some losses * Most gains for the day retained though as pair sits near 0.7540 late * Techs lean bullish, daily RSI now biased up & 21-DMA supports NZD/USD Asia's lift pauses in Europe's morning, NY opens just above 0.6700 US data miss & downward revisions to prior data weigh on USD O/N rally resumes, pair quickly tests 0.6730, lift extend above 0.6735 Gains erode a bit as data inspired USD sales abate, sub-0.6720 trades Pair near 0.6730 late as USD weakness returns Daily techs bullish, RSI diverges on s-t low & bull engulfing candle forms LATAM * LatAm FX reversed o/n weakness rallied in NorAm, set to close by session lows * Weak US data saw risk boosted as US rates moved lower low liquidity * USD/MXN ends NY at 17.43 near 3rd pivot sup (17.4255), 10-HMA weighs * USD/BRL fell 1.5% to 3.63, as PMDB looks set to split from Rousseff govt * USD/CLP lagged LatAm's fell 0.3% to 678.40 as BCCh lowered 2016 growth f/c * PMDB split: & BCCh growth: Brazil's hint of inflation hope comes late for Rousseff After such a long grind higher it's hard to believe signs that Brazil inflation might finally be cooling, but it may be too late to help President Rousseff as politics continues to turn against her. The weekly central bank survey ] showed inflation expectations for 2016 eased, which follows a lower reading on the benchmark measure as well as a drop below 10% on the mid-month reading. There's still an awfully long way to go to acceptable levels of price growth, but it's progress. However, politics appears to have gotten ahead of Rousseff, with governing partner PMDB edging toward a decision to strike out on its own, increasing the level of difficulty for Rousseff in impeachment proceedings. Though it's still early to count her out, technically, the little inflation improvement so far may be a bit too little, a bit too late for Rousseff.