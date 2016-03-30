SYDNEY, March 30 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* USD slides after Yellen's speech; stocks, USTs & precious metals rise

* Fed's Yellen: Fed held rates to get out ahead of global risks, should proceed "cautiously" given global risks, There is more slack in labor market than obvious from unemployment rate

* Fed's Kaplan: US consumer will remain strong, doesn't see a recession in US in '16, says Fed should move gradually & cautiously as doesn't want to have to reverse course

* U.S. home prices up in January, but shy of expectations; CaseShiller 20 y/y 5.7% vs 5/.8% Rtrs f/c

* US Conference Board cons confidence index 96.2 in March vs Feb 94.0

* Brazil's PMDB quits coalition, isolating Rousseff; weakening her ability to stave off impeachment Macro Themes in Play Yellen brushes back hawkish Fed govs, lays out unambiguously dovish position, cites concern over 'global' economy; yields fall, market odds on rate hikes lengthen; April now 1-in-20, June 1-in-3 Lower dollar gives lift to stocks/commodities/spread product but move so far unimpressive; bank sector an ongoing weak spot AUD, CAD up on rate diff plays, NZD, CHF new closing highs on year (vs USD) Oil off lows but ends poorly, fails uptrend support, Street convinced short squeeze over, Iran not committed to upcoming OPEC meet Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Feb f/c -6%, 3.7%-prev

* 23:50 JP IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead* Feb -5.2%-prev

* 23:50 JP IP Forecast 2 Mth Ahead* Feb 3.1%-prev

* 21:45 NZ Building Consents Feb -8.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Choppy in Europe's morning, trades 1.1201-1.1169 then 1.1205 at NY open

* Early NY sees 1.1230 neared as USD softens, slips to 1.1180 on EUR/JPY dump

* Lifts above 1.1205 into Yellen, she delivers a dovish message & USD dives

* EUR/USD sees big spike up, March 22 & 21 highs cleared, 1.1300 neared

* Little pullback seen, further gains likely, techs support bulls

* Pair above 10-DMA and RSIs biased up with room to run

* DE March CPI and US March ADP are the data risks tomorrow USD/JPY

* Broad USD sell-off on Yellen's remarks added to USD/JPY's NY woes

* O/N high at 113.80 was already a fade ahead of offers at 114 & event risks

* Prices now by the Kijun & 38.2% of the Mar 17-29 recovery at 112.61

* String of 8 higher daily lows & highs snapped; 50% & Tenkan at 112.24

* Prices hewing much more to falling yield spreads than slight N225 gain

* Break & close below 112.24 would raise risk-off alarms into FY-end

* Besides NFP, the Tankan & CNY PMI are also out Friday

* EUR/JPY cleared Mar's high & 50% Fibo at 127.25-27; Close above is +

* AUD/JPY up on stocks, regardless of heavy energy & industrial metals

* Japan Feb IP is out tonight GBP/USD

* Easing Brexit fears lifted GBP/USD near 1.4300 in early NorAm trading

* The pair settled back near 1.4270 ahead of comments by Fed Chair Yellen

* Yellen took a 'cautious' tone on future hikes & cable rallied to 1.4403

* GBP/USD fell back to 1.4375 as the NY session ends +0.83% on the day

* EUR/GBP ends in middle of day's range at 0.7855 as the Yellen moves were USD based

* BoE warns of Brexit risks to borrowing, sterling

* UK C/A data Thursday, NLW starts Friday USD/CHF

* USD/CHF softer w most USD pairs after Jan PCE's big downward revision

* Y/y core PCE was steady at 1.7%; GDPNow cut Q1 to 0.6% from 1.4%

* USD/CHF already wobbly after its post-FOMC dive & recovery reset RSI

* String of 6 days with higher lows ended, with today's the lowest in 4 days

* Feb-Mar lows & up TL fm last May in the 0.9651-61 range are key support

* EUR/CHF's sleepy range top at 1.0920 capped by the falling Tenkan line

* Kijun is above that at 35 & both are bearishly aligned below the Cloud

* SNB likely staving off a close below 1.09 of late; 200-DMA @1.0828 USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.31601/216, Noram range 1.3066/3210, Cl 1.3068, NY -111 pts

* Brent crude -2.55%, WTI -2.65%, Alum +0.8%, copper -1.45%, gold +1.3%

* AUD/CAD +0.25%, 0.9970, CAD/JPY +0.31%, 86.32, EUR/CAD -0.11%, 1.4745

* DXY -0.75% (-0.67% in NY) US stocks +0.55/1.65% (S&P +1.0% in NY)

* Weak CAD PPI sparked USD/CAD top, dovish Yellen crushed USD

* UST/CA 2Yr sprd -4 bp, +26.9 bp Wed - US ADP, f/c +194k [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Europe sinks pair down from 200-HMA, 21-DMA halts slide, NY opens near 0.7520

* Bull pressure early as USD generally soft, short covering sees 200-HMA tested

* Pair near 0.7570 into Yellen, her dovish lean weakens USD further, AUD/USD spikes

* 10-DMA cleared and 0.7650 resistance eyed late in the day

* Further gains likely as RSIs biased up & pair above bullish 10 & 21-DMAs

* L-T bulls now looking a potential run to 0.8050/0.8100 area NZD/USD Europe makes two tries to break 0.6730 but fail, bounce sees NY open near 0.6740 Bull pressure builds early as USD is broadly offered, lift to 0.6760 before brief pause Added USD weakness lifts pair above 0.6800 into Yellen, more gains on dovish lean Pair clears 0.6860 late, bulls now eye key 0.6880/0.6900 res zone Test of zone likely as RSIs biased up with room to run, if breaks big squeeze due Bulls would target above 0.7200 on move above 0.6900 LATAM

* Fed Chair Yellen takes cautious tone w/regard to future hikes

* Broad EM CCY space rallies, USD/MXN moves from 17.50 area to low by 17.30

* Oil off session lows on weaker USD, adds to MXN lift

* USD/BRL lags broad EM rally ends NY -0.50%, Brazil's PMDB ends pact w/Rousseff

* Clears way for impeachment proceeding which makes political landscape even murkier

* USD/CLP -0.2% to 679.80, copper -1.45%, cautious Yellen mimics BCCh Fed's Yellen still in no hurry to hike Given the global economic risks washing up on U.S. shores, it's hard for the Fed to find a reason to get markets excited about more rate hikes just yet. That's the message from Yellen's initial headlines, which emphasized the need to "proceed cautiously in adjusting policy." In other words, the Fed leadership prefers to stick to the detour it took shortly after December's hike rather than returning to the slightly less leisurely road to tightening. All the more so when any of the risks worrying policy makers could easily hasten a return of monetary policy to the zero-rates boundary. After all, it took years to engineer a 25 bps hike, but the list of unappealing choices still appears longer if more accommodation is needed again. Or, as Yellen put it, "the FOMC's ability to use conventional monetary policy to respond to economic disturbances is asymmetric."