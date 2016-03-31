SYDNEY, March 31 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* German inflation turns positive in March, buoyed by early Easter; Annual infl +0.1%, m/m +0.8%

* US private sector adds 200k jobs in March, Feb revised to 205k from 214k -ADP

* OPEC oil output to rise 100k bpd in March, rise led by Iran, Iraq-Reuters survey

* Fed's Evans: 2 hikes in '16 plausible, normalization still underway; risks to global econ higher since Dec (CNBC)

* BoC's Paterson: oil shock recovery will take more than 2 years, Lower CAD helps non-commodity sector

* US bond prices fall on supply (7-yr auction), Investors reduce bond holdings in favor of risk assets

* Gundlach's DoubleLine trims emerging market debt exposure post-Fed rally Macro Themes in Play Risk rally broadens as dollar falls further, DXY prints new 2016 low; credit spreads narrow, EM outperforms; rates drop, Fed's Evans reiterates Yellen message of global weakness Major equity markets push year's highs, EEM breaks above 200 dma; but bank sector lags badly, rally more a monetary play than a macro recovery, commodities fail to catch fire EUR, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD, MXN all at new closing highs on year vs USD; quarter end position flush fuels dollar dumping Crude oil offered on higher OPEC output, techs bearish; copper on lows of month, no relief from USD down trade, possible macro warning Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 2276.8b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -677.6b-prev

* 00:00 AU HIA New Hm Sales m/m Feb 3.1%-prev

* 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit Feb 0.5%-prev

* 00:30 AU Housing Credit Feb 0.5%-prev

* 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY Feb -13.8%-prev

* 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY Feb f/c -2.4%, 0.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 07:00 UK BoE Governor Mark Carney holds a press briefing on Financial Stability Board in Tokyo Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Broad USD weakness lift pair near 1.1340 in Europe's morning, dips into NY

* Opens near 1.1315 and bull pressure reapplied, lifts to 1.1340

* Sharp drop ensues as USD shorts cover a bit, dips near 1.1300 gets bought

* Broad USD takes hold again, stops above 1.1340 run, lift extends to 1.1365

* Pullback near 1.1315 gets bought & pair near 1.1340 late

* Techs & tighter DE-US yield spreads suggest Feb high test, if cleared 1.1500 eyed

* DE Feb retail sales & March jobs data are risks tomorrow USD/JPY

* USD/JPY early Ldn low by 112 left prices oversold in their Yellen response

* ADP HL beat & downward revision helped the intraday rebound along

* Fed's Evans (dove) then dampened the USD: it stalled by the 200-HMA

* Yield spreads remain the main drag, so Fri' US Jobs report is crucial

* Bearish bias while numerous descending highs in 114.00s are intact

* Tues.'s EUR/JPY close above 127.25-27 hurdles extended to 127.82

* Above-f/c German CPI and re-risking. Cloud top & 100-DMA at 126.38/8.92

* NZD/JPY surged toward the Cloud top & 100-DMA at 78.25-26

* New Mar AUD/JPY high probed beyond the 200-DMA at 86.61 intraday

* GBP/JPY high capped by the Cloud base at 162.63

* Weekly Japan Investment Flows and Housing data due out tonight GBP/USD

* Cable extended north to 1.4457 by the Lon fix as dovish Yellen hurt USD

* Ensuing drop to 1.4375 influenced by profit-taking on broad USD shorts

* Resistance by Mar 22 high (1.4468), then 1.4532 daily cloud top

* Month end-related bid in EUR/GBP adds to GBP drop despite UK-EZ growth divergence

* EUR/GBP ends NY by high 0.7880; investors concerned Brexit may sap UK funding

* BUZZ-BMG poll on Brexit fits 40 something norm USD/CHF

* USD/CHF broke the Mar low & the up TL from last May's low, triggering stops

* The slide got to 0.9593 & was largely carry-over from dovish Yellen Tuesday

* Nothing interesting about the low, but EUR/USD got near its Feb peak today

* Given the sideways EUR/CHF, the EUR/USD hurdle looks important

* KOF & German CPI were both above f/c as well

* Fed's Evans reinforced Yellen's dovish bias, but USD was already oversold

* Offers now by the 0.9651-61 breakdown point

* 61.8% of the Aug-Nov rise at 0.9668 is also key on closing basis

* 23.6% of the entire post-floor-break 0.7360-1.0328 rebound's at 0.9628 USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3004/79, Noram range 1.2913/3040, Cl 1.2967, NY -65 pts

* Brent crude +0.55%, WTI +0.3%, Alum +0.6%, copper -1.0%, gold -0.6%

* AUD/CAD -0.28%, 0.9939, CAD/JPY +0.52%, 86.70, EUR/CAD -0.43%, 1.4696

* DXY -0.32% ("unch" in NY) US stocks +0.55/0.65% (S&P +0.2% in NY)

* Decent ADP (200k) ignored, dovish Evans comments hit USD

* UST/CA 2Yr sprd -5.4 bp, +22.9 bp Thur- Cda Jan GDP f/c +0.3% [page:2417] AUD/USD

* NY opens near 0.7660 after Europe hits 0.7698, bull pressure in early NY

* Bounce in copper & oil & slip in UST yields help pair rally to 0.7709

* Gains fade as USD lifts, commodities slip & stock gains erode a bit

* 0.7640 neared before bounce above 0.7655 late in the day

* Oz HIA Feb new home sales & price sector credit are small data risks in Asia NZD/USD Europe breaks 0.6900 res, stops run & pair spikes to 0.6965 high, dips into NY Opens near 0.6920,slight bull pressure as risk is firm, NY hits 0.6952 USD losses erode & equities slip, pair dip to 0.6898, buyers lurk though Sharp bounce back above 0.6930 late, techs suggest gains to extend RSIs hold bull bias with room to run, 0.7100 area first decent resistance June high eyed by bulls, NBNZ Feb Business outlook & own activity due in Asia LATAM

* Risk gains continue in wake of dovish Yellen comments, seconded by Fed's Evans

* USD/MXN moves to new 2016 low by 17.17 as oil rallied +3% early

* Oil moved off early highs and USD/MXN rallied to mid-17.20's into NorAm close

* USD/BRL moved off session low by 3.5973 ends NorAm at 3.6144

* Dovish Fed as well as potential regime change add to BRL gains

* Rousseff calls impeachment effort a coup, won't cut social pgms

* USD/CLP -1.1% ends NorAm at 673.50, despite weak copper; Chile Mfg beats f/c Brexit vote set to be closer than Scots' indy ref The latest BMG, Ipsos MORI, ICM, ComRes and ORB polls all said 40-odd percent of Brits want to leave the EU while 41-49% want to remain in the EU. The BMG and ORB polls said leave had greater support, while the other three showed remain ahead. Survation is the only company to have published a poll within the past three weeks whose result fell outside of the norm--and even their survey showed remain with 40-something percent backing (versus sub-40% for leave). The failure of any recent polls to show either side with at least 50% backing suggests the June 23 referendum result could be very close--and certainly closer than the Sept 2014 Scottish independence referendum in which 55.3% of Scots voted to stay in the UK. Indeed, Paddy Power is quoting the same 9/4 odds for "remain" getting 45.01-50.0% of the vote as it is for 50.01-55.0%.