SYDNEY, April 1 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US jobless claims rise 276k v 265k Rtrs f/c; labor market still strong remains below 300k (55th cons month) * US Chicago Mar PMI 53.6 vs Rtrs f/c 50.0, well above Feb's 47.6 * Longer-dated U.S. bond prices rise on month-end buying * Fed's Evans nods at possible June rate hike * Fed's Lockhart sees 'scope for three' rate hikes this year: Nikkei * ECB's Villeroy: ECB could act further to provide "favorable" financial conditions if needed - * SNB's Maechler: Forex interventions still important for weakening franc * Moody's changes Mexico's outlook to negative from stable; affirms A3 rating * Brazil c.bank raises '16 inflation f/c to 6.6% from 6.2%, says not considering rate cut; '16 GDP -3.5% * Gold heads for biggest quarterly rise (+16.5%) in nearly 30 years on low rate outlook Macro Themes in Play AUD, CAD, NZD, MXN all start higher, end lower, run out of gas after commodities fail to rally for second day on back of dovish Fed trade; CRB down almost 1% on week, should be higher FX price action confused by quarter end flows, hopefully cleaner tomorrow; EUR > 1.1400 for first time since Oct; GBP, JPY choppy but end steady; UK rates down despite better GDP, record c/a deficit shows growth unbalanced Stocks soft, European bank sector a problem spot, Stoxx Bank Index down 11 of last 12 sessions; strong currency hurting Euro, Japanese markets; hedgies small short US, see vulnerabilities from poor Q1 earnings and buyback blackout, look to add Oil down, techs bearish; copper lower for third day; Moody's sees Mex negative, low crude prices, support for Pemex hurt debt ratios US rates drop ahead of jobs data Friday; 205k NFP expected but market leaning toward a miss; STIR futures at highest price in a month Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index Mar 53.5-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan Big Mf Idx Q1 f/c 8.00,12-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan Big Mf Outlook DI Q1 f/c 6.00,7-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan All Big Capex Est Q1 f/c -0.70%, 10.80%-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan Small Mf Idx Q1 f/c -3.00,0-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan Sm Mf Outlook DI Q1 f/c -5.00,-4-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan Small Non-Mf Idx Q1 f/c 4.00,5-prev * 23:50 JP Tankan All Sm Capex Est Q1 f/c -21.00%, -0.20%-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Mar 52.7-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Mar f/c 49.30, 49-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Mar f/c 48.20, 48-prev * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Mar 49.1-prevCurrency Summaries EUR/USD Combination of EUR cross big & soft USD sees sharp rise in Europe's morningNY opens near 1.1375, bull pressure persists after US claim data hits USD againStops above 1.1400 run, rally extends to 1.1412 high, USD slide abatesUSD short covers pre-NFP slips pair near NY open, bounce sees 1.1390 lateUS jobs now in focus, if good result USD short covering likely extendsRecent EUR/USD then likely dented, below 1.1380/85 opens door to 1.1150 USD/JPY112.11 low came ahead of the Chi PMI beat & 1bln of 112s expiring at 10ETDecent pop inside the day's fairly tight range, but stalls by hrly Cloud baseRebounds since Wed's 112.01 low capped at 112.67; 38.2% Fibo 112.70112.91, hrly Cloud top & 50% of 113.80-112.01, key into Tankan tonightUSD/JPY actually outperformed ylds spreads intraday at qtr & FY-endHefty Japanese buying of foreign assets since NIRP dims bearish viewEUR/JPY pierced the Cloud top at 128.12; 100-DMA next at 129.87200-WMA & weekly Kijun at 129.42/52; Dn TL fm Aug at 129.82AUD/JPY trying to clear 200-DMA & dn TL from last JuneNZD/JPY's rally again stalling by 100-DMA & Cloud topChina PMI to add interest ahead of US NFP Friday GBP/USDCable ending NorAm session near flat by 1.4378 reversing NorAm lows by 1.43461.4326 was early Europe low. UK Q4 C/A deficit soared to 7% of UK GDPMind the age gap when it comes to Brexit vote Recent longs exit ahead of month-end and US NFPEUR/GBP rallied as Brexit may inhibit UK ability to fund C/A, month end bidCross ends NorAm +0.41% at 0.7917, off high at 0.7944 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Friday & US NFP (Rtrs f/c 205k) in focus USD/CHFAnother leg lower for USD/CHF as O/N high brought seller by prior Mar lowsUS data were mixed, but Chi PMI & SNB's Maechler were small USD +sUp TL fm last May being closed below; 61.8% of 0.9072-1.12 next at .9552All eyes on US Jobs data FridayAnother higher EUR/CHF range as SNB guard against sub1.09 closesIMM spec still net short EUR/CHF through the legsSwiss Retail Sales and PMI on tap Friday USD/CAD O/N range 1.2940/3012, Noram range 1.2859/3009, Cl 1.2978, NY +26 ptsBrent crude +0.8%, WTI unch, Alum +1.1%, copper -0.15%, gold +0.5%AUD/CAD +0.04%, 0.9947, CAD/JPY +0.03%, 86.76, EUR/CAD +0.45%, 1.4765DXY -0.28% (+0.06% in NY) US stocks -0.25/+0.05% (S&P -0.25% in NY)+0.6% Cda Jan GDP, Loonie hit 6-mth highs, Challenger job losses -13kUST/CA 2Yr spr -4.4 bp, +19 bp Fri- NFP f/c +205k, data slew [page:2417] AUD/USD Hourly supt near 0.7630/35 holds in Europe's morning, lifts near 0.7680 at NY openBull pressure persists as USD stays soft on claims data & commodities bouncePair hits new trend high of 0.7723, gains erode though as USD slide abatesStocks slump from high & USD short covers pre-NFP help pair's fall from highsPair near flat late in the day & a doji candle forms & daily RSI divergesIf US jobs data is solid pair might correct rally, l-t charts remain bullish though NZD/USD S-T supt near 0.6880 holds in Europe's morning, lift ensues, NY opens near 0.6925Rally extends in early NY as US data weakens UST yields and USDPair pushed higher by commodity bounce as well, 0.6968 high madeUSD slide reverses and stocks slump, slide from high ensues, 0.6900 nearedSmall bounce sees near 0.6910 late, mkt now focused on US jobsAction likely limited in Asia, A solid US jobs report dents recent rally LATAMUSD/MXN reversed early gains, bouncing on support by 17.10, ahead of Dec 22 lowMoody's cut Mexico's outlook, & month end/pre-NFP flows added to USD gainsUSD/BRL rallied to 3.5979 near flat on the day, reversing early losses to 3.5325 in early NYBCB said they were not considering rate cuts & lifted '16 infl f/c to 6.6 from 6.2% USD/CLP ends NorAm by 669 -0.58% on the day, despite continued copper weaknessFX carry makes big comeback in Q1 on EM rallyThe FX carry comeback looks to have more legs. What began in Q4 has morphed into a full-fledged EM and carry rally, especially with the Fed cooling rate hike expectations and the USD uptrend. Using the Eikon FX performance tracker (FXPT), the best performing FX position in Q1 will finish as short USD/BRL at +13%, mostly on BRL appreciation. Not far behind is short USD/MYR (-9.7%) and short USD/RUB (-9.3%), while various short GBP crosses make the list (GBP/CAD -9.6%). We had dubbed 2015 as the "anti-carry trade" , most notably BRL, because spot depreciation was so severe that many were among the worst performing despite high yields. That has reversed. Q1 letters will reveal which funds caught this wave and which missed it. But the shift is powerful enough that more catch up in high-yield EM and G10 FX is likely, even if some EM economies still have big adjustments to go through (see So. Africa).