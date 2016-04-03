SYDNEY, April 4 (IFR) - North America News and data * US job market flexes muscle NFP + 215k in March, Avg hrly earnings +7 cents, U6/part rate higher * US Markit Mar Mfg PMI final 51.5 v 51.4 in Feb, U.S. Feb construction spending -0.5% * US ISM Mfg Idx rises to 51.8 in Mar from 49.5, prices pd 51.5 from 38.5, new orders 58.3 from 51.5 * Univ of Michigan Mar sentiment final 91 vs 90.5 Rtrs f/c, 90 pvs, 1-5 yr inflation steady at 2.7% * Fed's Mester: mum on April hike, encouraged by March jobs report * Fed's Mester: appropriate to stay on gradual normalization path -Fox Business * U.S. economy seen growing 0.7 pct in first quarter - Atlanta Fed * U.S. stocks, USD rise after solid U.S. jobs data; Doubts on output freeze deal, stronger USD hit oil * Mexico c.bank unanimous in rate hold, remain vigilant on FX effect on inflation-minutes News from the weekend EZ likely to begin Greece debt relief talks mid-April - Reuters According to euro zone officials - talks on debt relief for Greece will likely take place of the sidelines of the IMF meetings in mid-April. Representatives of Greece's official lenders are to resume talks with the Greek government from Monday on how to tackle non-performing loans in the banking system and pension and income tax reforms. Without an agreement on the measures, Athens cannot get the next tranche of loans from the euro zone bailout fund. It needs the money to pay back 3.5 BLN EUR to the IMF and ECB in July. An agreement is also a crucial condition for any debt relief talks to start and a deal on debt relief is also a condition for the IMF to participate in the bailout programme for Greece. Senior IMF officials said in a transcript of a teleconference from March 19, released on Saturday by Internet whistle-blowing site Wikileaks, that they expected talks on debt relief to start in Washington in mid-April after preparatory talks by deputy EZ finance ministers in the Euro-group Working Group (EWG) next week. While it is worth keeping an eye on - the reports are unlikely going to impact markets in any way. John.Noonan@tr.com RBA almost certain to leave rates on hold - Mccrann/Herald Sun Terry Mccrann writing in Saturday's Herald Sun said the RBA will most likely leave rates on hold Tuesday and doubts RBA Governor Stevens will make a formal recommendation to the RBA board to ease rtes 25 BPs. Mccrann said that next month's meeting on May 3 might be a different story if the US Fed remains dovish, the AUD/USD is close to 0.8000 and CPI released on April 27 is weak. The Australian government hands down its budget on the same day the RBA meets in May, which may complicate the RBA's decision process. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - RBA decision, China reserves and Fed Minutes in focus The main event next week will be the RBA decision on Tuesday. The RBA is widely expected to remain on hold and there weren't any reports in the local media on the weekend suggesting the RBA will consider easing on Tuesday despite the unwanted strength of the $A. Presuming the RBA remains on hold - the focus will be on the statement and particularly the RBA's view on the level of the AUD/USD. The statement following the March 1 decision to remain on hold referenced the AUD/USD by saying: "The exchange rate has been adjusting to the evolving economic outlook". The RBA may show concern with the level of the currency by reverting to comments made in the middle of last year such as : "Further depreciation seems both likely and necessary, particularly given the significant declines in key commodity prices" or a variation of that sentiment. If the statement remains largely unchanged - the AUD might find support, especially if commodity prices hold up and low volatility supports carry trade strategies. ChinaFX reserves for March will be released on Thursday and will no doubt attract attention. Reserves in April stood at $3.2 TLN USD and any significant deterioration of that number will raise concerns and dampen the strong rally in emerging market assets and currencies. Investors purchased $2.65 BLN USD of Asian regional equities in March, the most since May 2015, according to EPFR data. Minutes from the last FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday. The Minutes are unlikely going to be as "dovish" as the speech given by Fed Chair Yellen- so there could be a short-term reaction in markets if expectations for a June Fed hike rise in the wake of the Minutes. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. On Monday US Factory Orders and Durable Goods will be released followed on Tuesday by ISM non-manufacturing PMI and trade data. On Thursday weekly jobless claims and Consumer Credit will be released. Key data in the Euro zone next week includes SENTIX on Monday; services PMI and Retail Sales on Tuesday and German Industrial Output on Wednesday. UK services PMI is also out on Tuesday while Industrial output is out on Friday. In Australia TD/MI inflation will be released on Monday along with ANZ Job Ads. On Tuesday Aus trade data will be released before the RBA decides later in the day. Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY MAR25 APR01 %Change NZD 0.6685 0.6910 3.37% AUD 0.7505 0.7669 2.19% CAD 1.3283 1.3009 2.06% EUR 1.1165 1.1383 1.95% CHF 0.9775 0.9590 1.89% JPY 113.10 111.72 1.22% GBP 1.4136 1.4233 0.69% Comment The dovish speech by Fed Chair Yellen last week was the overriding factor driving moves in the FX market. The USD fell across the board, as Fed expectations took a significantly dovish turn. Despite sluggish action in some of the key commodities - the commodity/risk currencies outperformed. The NZD was by far the best performing currency, as large shorts taken in the wake of the RBNZ rate cut last month hit the exits. The CAD managed to hold up exceedingly well despite a near 7% fall in crude oil. Demand for emerging market assets and falling volatility (VIX weekly close the lowest since Oct last year) helped to underpin the NZD, AUD and USD. Carry trade demand resulted in the JPY slightly underperforming last week despite the USD/JPY fall on Friday. The GBP underperformed due to ongoing BREXIT concerns. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme across markets on Friday was a fairly muted and mixed reaction to solid US non-farm payroll data. * US jobs in March rose 215 K against expectations of a 205 K rise - while the closely watched average hourly earnings rose 0.3% against expectations of a 0.20% rise. * The unemployment rate rose to 5.0% from 4.9%, but that was due to a better participation rate. The average workweek hours came in unchanged from last month at 34.4 hours vs expectations of a small rise to 34.5 hours. * The market's conclusion after absorbing the details of the US payroll report was that it was upbeat, but not strong enough to significantly alter the views of FOMC voter doves led by Fed Chair Yellen. * Fed futures show only a 5% chance of a Fed hike at the April 27 meeting (virtually unchanged from Thursday) while expectations for a June hike of 25 BPs rose to 26% from around 20% on Thursday. * The reaction in the US Treasury market was muted - with curve flattening the order of the day. The 2-year US Treasury yield edged 3 BPs higher to 0.76% while the 10-year Treasury yield closed 1 BP higher at 1.79%. For the week the 2-year Treasury yield fell 10 BPs while the 10-year yield also fell 10 BPs from last Friday's close. * Wall Street was encouraged by the upbeat jobs data as well as the better than expected March US MFG ISM which came in 51.8 - up from 49.5 in Feb and higher than the market expectation of 50.7. * The Dow rose 107.66 points or 0.61% high to 17,792.75; the S&P closed up 13.04 points or 0.63% higher at 2,072.78; the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 4,914.54. * A 4.04% drop in NYMEX Crude weighed on the energy sector and prevented even stronger broad market gains. The S&P Energy sector (.SPNY) fell 1.39% on Friday. * For the week, the S&P rose 1.8 % the Dow added 1.6% and the NASDAQ gained 3%. It was the seventh straight weekly gain and the S&P is now up around 13% from the trough in mid-February. * The VIX index fell around 6% to close at 13.10 - the lowest weekly close in 5 ½ months. For the week the VIX fell 11.12%. * Commodities were mixed to sluggish despite better than expected China manufacturing data earlier in the day and the solid US payroll data. * Crude sold off on skepticism there will be a production freeze from a group of major oil producers. Hopes of a production freeze were dented by Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince comments indicating they won't agree to a freeze unless Iran does. Iran has already ruled out its participating in such a plan. * NYMEX Crude fell 4.04% on Friday to 36.79 and suffered a weekly loss of 6.77%. * Lon Copper eased 0.24% to 4,835.15 and for the week closed down 2.2%. Iron ore rose 1.5% on Friday and for the week it fell 2.70%. Gold closed 10 bucks lower at 1,222 and for the week it gained 0.50% from last week's close at 1,216. * The fall in Crude oil and slight hawkish shift in Fed expectations weighed on emerging market assets - but the losses were relatively tiny. The iShares Emerging Market Equity ETF eased 0.29%, but still managed a weekly gain of 2.32%. * Despite the fall in most of the key commodities - commodity currencies barely moved on an open/close basis. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7701 in Asia after the better China PMI data, but the third fail above 0.7700 in three days resulted in choppy consolidation before and after the US payroll report. The AUD/USD closed at 0.7669 - up just 0.14% from Thursday's close. * The NZD/USD closed the day unchanged at 0.6910 and the USD/CAD closed unchanged at 1.3005/10 despite the big fall in crude oil. * The USD/JPY and GBP/USD were the big movers on the day - with the JPY gaining ground due to a steep fall in the Nikkei following the weak TANKAN report and the GBP falling due to ongoing BREXIT fears and weak UK manufacturing data. * The USD/JPY traded as low as 111.58 before closing at 111.72 - down 0.76% on the day. * The GBP/USD traded down to 1.4172 before closing at 1.4233 - down 0.91% on the day. * The EUR/USD traded to a fresh 5 ½ month high at 1.1438 in early US market on large EUR/GBP demand and short-covering ahead of the US non-farm payroll report. The EUR/USD spiked down to 1.1335 when the US jobs report beat expectations, but found strong demand at the lows. The EUR/USD closed the day virtually unchanged at 1.1383. Wrap-up Central bank expectations continue to play a major role in determining market price action. The US non-farm payroll report usually results in large market swings no matter what is contained in the data. But with Fed Chair Yellen earlier in the week convincing the market that the Fed is in no rush to tighten policy - the US payroll report was close to being a non-event. The US dollar only received minor support after the relatively strong US jobs data and most of the major currencies ended the day little changed from Thursday's close. There is a growing divergence between the view of many economists who believe a June Fed hike remains a likely outcome and the market - which is pricing in less than a 30% chance of a hike. There is a lot of time between now and the June FOMC meeting - so expect Fed expectations to shift a number of times between now and then. The USD has weakened since the start of February, as hawkish Fed expectations have been toned down and some of the key commodities have staged strong rallies from deep lows hit in early Feb. USD sentiment at the start of 2016 was extremely bullish and the market was long USD against everything. There has been a significant shift in sentiment over the past month or two and this is reflected in the IMM data. Net USD longs on the IMM are at the lowest level in nearly two years and specs have flipped to being short US dollars against the JPY and AUD. The USD correction lower is starting to look mature and the market might start looking for excuses to re-set USD longs. The strength in the gold price between mid -January and mid-March was a key indicator of underlying USD sentiment and suddenly gold looks a bit vulnerable for a correction lower. The oil price rally since NYMEX Crude double-bottomed ahead of 26 USD was another key driver of USD sentiment and suddenly crude oil looks vulnerable again. Perhaps it is time to start buying USD dips rather than selling into strength - as the favoured strategy. The RBA meets on Tuesday and virtually no one is looking for the RBA to cut rates. The RBA has been quite clear in their view that the Australian economy is in pretty good shape and even if the economy was in need of a boost - cutting interest rates from these historically low levels will likely have little or no impact. But the RBA has been equally clear in stating their view that the weak Australian Dollar has been a great help to the RBA's efforts to transition the economy to be more dependent on the non-mining sectors. If the RBA doesn't at least ramp up their easing bias in Tuesday's statement, there is a risk the AUD will move higher due to carry trade demand. The RBA will be hoping the Fed will stay on track to hike at least twice in 2016 and the USD will recover some of the ground lost in the past few months. The worst case scenario for the RBA would be for the USD to continue trending lower, commodity prices to remain sluggish to weak and the AUD/USD to march towards 0.8000. The RBA would be faced with the dilemma of whether or not to reluctantly ease policy for the sole purpose of dampening AUD demand - knowing there is no guarantee the AUD will fall even if they did ease rates. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P continues to trend higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Friday's price action resulted in a bullish outside day, which portends more gains in the immediate-term at least. The next level of resistance is found at the Dec 29, 2015 trend high at 2,081 with a break above targeting stiffer resistance between 2,100/2,120. Support is found at the ascending 20-day MA which came in at 2,030 on Friday. {Last 2,072.28} ASX The poor price action last week has left the ASX poised to trend lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bearish formation and are starting to point lower. Support is found at the 50% retracement of the 4,706/5,216 move at 4,961. A break below that level targets the 61.8 fibo of the aforementioned move around 4,900. The descending 200-day MA (5,196 on Friday) has been validated a key resistance. A move back above the 20-day MA at 5,116 would suggest the trend lower is a weak one and won't last. {Last 4,999.38} Commodities Gold Gold isn't trending in either direction, but looks vulnerable while the price stays below the descending 20-day MA (1,241 on Friday). A close below the ascending 50-day MA (1,213 on Friday) targets key support at 1,192 - which is the 38.2 fibo of the 1,045/1,282 move. {Last 1,222} Iron Ore The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started to align in a bearish formation, but it isn't yet trending lower due to the 20-day MA pointing higher. Key support is found at the 200-day MA which came in at 50.21 on Friday. A break below that reading would suggest a top is in place at 63.30. A break above the 20-day MA at 56.10 would ease the downward pressure and warn the trend higher might be ready to resume. {Last 54.00} Lon Copper The trend higher in copper ended and it is now starting to line up in a bearish formation. It isn't trending lower yet, as the 10-day MA hasn't yet crossed below the 20-day MA and the 20-day MA continues to point higher. A move back above the descending 200-day MA (4,977 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure. {Last 4,835.15} NYMEX Crude The descending 200-day MA (41.80 on Friday) has proven to be formidable resistance and until that reading is breached it isn't clear that a medium-term bottom is forming. NYMEX Crude isn't trending in either direction - but a clear break below former resistance at 34.82 would likely see the trend lower resume. Strong support is found at the March 15 low at 35.96, the 38.2 fibo of the 26.05/41.90 move at 35.85 and the descending 100-day MA (35.80 on Friday). {Last 36.79} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD has resumed trending higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next level of resistance is found at the Oct 15, 2015 high at 1.1495. A fall below the 20-day MA around 1.1200 would warn the trend higher has run its course. {Last 1.1383} USD/JPY The USD/JPY is consolidating between 110.00/115.00 and isn't trending in either direction. Support has formed ahead of 110.65 while the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 114.55 is key resistance. {Last 111.72} AUD/USD After stalling for a few days - the AUD/USD has resumed trending higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The ascending 20-day MA has proven to be very good support since the beginning of March and that reading came in at 0.7557 on Friday. The next level of resistance is found at the June 18 high at 0.7849. {Last 0.7669} John.noonan@tr.com