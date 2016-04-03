SYDNEY, April 4 (IFR) - North America News and data
* US job market flexes muscle NFP + 215k in March, Avg hrly earnings +7
cents, U6/part rate higher
* US Markit Mar Mfg PMI final 51.5 v 51.4 in Feb, U.S. Feb construction
spending -0.5%
* US ISM Mfg Idx rises to 51.8 in Mar from 49.5, prices pd 51.5 from 38.5,
new orders 58.3 from 51.5
* Univ of Michigan Mar sentiment final 91 vs 90.5 Rtrs f/c, 90 pvs, 1-5 yr
inflation steady at 2.7%
* Fed's Mester: mum on April hike, encouraged by March jobs report
* Fed's Mester: appropriate to stay on gradual normalization path -Fox
Business
* U.S. economy seen growing 0.7 pct in first quarter - Atlanta Fed
* U.S. stocks, USD rise after solid U.S. jobs data; Doubts on output freeze
deal, stronger USD hit oil
* Mexico c.bank unanimous in rate hold, remain vigilant on FX effect on
inflation-minutes
News from the weekend
EZ likely to begin Greece debt relief talks mid-April - Reuters
According to euro zone officials - talks on debt relief for Greece will likely
take place of the sidelines of the IMF meetings in mid-April. Representatives of
Greece's official lenders are to resume talks with the Greek government from
Monday on how to tackle non-performing loans in the banking system and pension
and income tax reforms.
Without an agreement on the measures, Athens cannot get the next tranche of
loans from the euro zone bailout fund. It needs the money to pay back 3.5 BLN
EUR to the IMF and ECB in July. An agreement is also a crucial condition for any
debt relief talks to start and a deal on debt relief is also a condition for the
IMF to participate in the bailout programme for Greece. Senior IMF officials
said in a transcript of a teleconference from March 19, released on Saturday by
Internet whistle-blowing site Wikileaks, that they expected talks on debt relief
to start in Washington in mid-April after preparatory talks by deputy EZ finance
ministers in the Euro-group Working Group (EWG) next week. While it is worth
keeping an eye on - the reports are unlikely going to impact markets in any way.
John.Noonan@tr.com
RBA almost certain to leave rates on hold - Mccrann/Herald Sun
Terry Mccrann writing in Saturday's Herald Sun said the RBA will most likely
leave rates on hold Tuesday and doubts RBA Governor Stevens will make a formal
recommendation to the RBA board to ease rtes 25 BPs. Mccrann said that next
month's meeting on May 3 might be a different story if the US Fed remains
dovish, the AUD/USD is close to 0.8000 and CPI released on April 27 is weak. The
Australian government hands down its budget on the same day the RBA meets in
May, which may complicate the RBA's decision process. John.Noonan@tr.com
The week ahead - RBA decision, China reserves and Fed Minutes in focus
The main event next week will be the RBA decision on Tuesday. The RBA is widely
expected to remain on hold and there weren't any reports in the local media on
the weekend suggesting the RBA will consider easing on Tuesday despite the
unwanted strength of the $A. Presuming the RBA remains on hold - the focus will
be on the statement and particularly the RBA's view on the level of the AUD/USD.
The statement following the March 1 decision to remain on hold referenced the
AUD/USD by saying: "The exchange rate has been adjusting to the evolving
economic outlook". The RBA may show concern with the level of the currency by
reverting to comments made in the middle of last year such as : "Further
depreciation seems both likely and necessary, particularly given the significant
declines in key commodity prices" or a variation of that sentiment. If the
statement remains largely unchanged - the AUD might find support, especially if
commodity prices hold up and low volatility supports carry trade strategies.
ChinaFX reserves for March will be released on Thursday and will no doubt
attract attention. Reserves in April stood at $3.2 TLN USD and any significant
deterioration of that number will raise concerns and dampen the strong rally in
emerging market assets and currencies. Investors purchased $2.65 BLN USD of
Asian regional equities in March, the most since May 2015, according to EPFR
data.
Minutes from the last FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday. The Minutes
are unlikely going to be as "dovish" as the speech given by Fed Chair Yellen- so
there could be a short-term reaction in markets if expectations for a June Fed
hike rise in the wake of the Minutes.
Key data in the week ahead
It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. On Monday US Factory Orders and
Durable Goods will be released followed on Tuesday by ISM non-manufacturing PMI
and trade data. On Thursday weekly jobless claims and Consumer Credit will be
released. Key data in the Euro zone next week includes SENTIX on Monday;
services PMI and Retail Sales on Tuesday and German Industrial Output on
Wednesday. UK services PMI is also out on Tuesday while Industrial output is
out on Friday. In Australia TD/MI inflation will be released on Monday along
with ANZ Job Ads. On Tuesday Aus trade data will be released before the RBA
decides later in the day.
Best to worst performing currencies last week
CCY MAR25 APR01 %Change
NZD 0.6685 0.6910 3.37%
AUD 0.7505 0.7669 2.19%
CAD 1.3283 1.3009 2.06%
EUR 1.1165 1.1383 1.95%
CHF 0.9775 0.9590 1.89%
JPY 113.10 111.72 1.22%
GBP 1.4136 1.4233 0.69%
Comment
The dovish speech by Fed Chair Yellen last week was the overriding factor
driving moves in the FX market. The USD fell across the board, as Fed
expectations took a significantly dovish turn. Despite sluggish action in some
of the key commodities - the commodity/risk currencies outperformed. The NZD was
by far the best performing currency, as large shorts taken in the wake of the
RBNZ rate cut last month hit the exits. The CAD managed to hold up exceedingly
well despite a near 7% fall in crude oil. Demand for emerging market assets and
falling volatility (VIX weekly close the lowest since Oct last year) helped to
underpin the NZD, AUD and USD. Carry trade demand resulted in the JPY slightly
underperforming last week despite the USD/JPY fall on Friday. The GBP
underperformed due to ongoing BREXIT concerns. John.Noonan@tr.com
Themes for Friday's trading
* The main theme across markets on Friday was a fairly muted and mixed reaction
to solid US non-farm payroll data.
* US jobs in March rose 215 K against expectations of a 205 K rise - while the
closely watched average hourly earnings rose 0.3% against expectations of a
0.20% rise.
* The unemployment rate rose to 5.0% from 4.9%, but that was due to a better
participation rate. The average workweek hours came in unchanged from last month
at 34.4 hours vs expectations of a small rise to 34.5 hours.
* The market's conclusion after absorbing the details of the US payroll report
was that it was upbeat, but not strong enough to significantly alter the views
of FOMC voter doves led by Fed Chair Yellen.
* Fed futures show only a 5% chance of a Fed hike at the April 27 meeting
(virtually unchanged from Thursday) while expectations for a June hike of 25 BPs
rose to 26% from around 20% on Thursday.
* The reaction in the US Treasury market was muted - with curve flattening the
order of the day. The 2-year US Treasury yield edged 3 BPs higher to 0.76% while
the 10-year Treasury yield closed 1 BP higher at 1.79%. For the week the 2-year
Treasury yield fell 10 BPs while the 10-year yield also fell 10 BPs from last
Friday's close.
* Wall Street was encouraged by the upbeat jobs data as well as the better than
expected March US MFG ISM which came in 51.8 - up from 49.5 in Feb and higher
than the market expectation of 50.7.
* The Dow rose 107.66 points or 0.61% high to 17,792.75; the S&P closed up 13.04
points or 0.63% higher at 2,072.78; the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 4,914.54.
* A 4.04% drop in NYMEX Crude weighed on the energy sector and prevented even
stronger broad market gains. The S&P Energy sector (.SPNY) fell 1.39% on Friday.
* For the week, the S&P rose 1.8 % the Dow added 1.6% and the NASDAQ gained 3%.
It was the seventh straight weekly gain and the S&P is now up around 13% from
the trough in mid-February.
* The VIX index fell around 6% to close at 13.10 - the lowest weekly close in 5
½ months. For the week the VIX fell 11.12%.
* Commodities were mixed to sluggish despite better than expected China
manufacturing data earlier in the day and the solid US payroll data.
* Crude sold off on skepticism there will be a production freeze from a group of
major oil producers. Hopes of a production freeze were dented by Saudi Arabia's
deputy crown prince comments indicating they won't agree to a freeze unless Iran
does. Iran has already ruled out its participating in such a plan.
* NYMEX Crude fell 4.04% on Friday to 36.79 and suffered a weekly loss of 6.77%.
* Lon Copper eased 0.24% to 4,835.15 and for the week closed down 2.2%. Iron
ore rose 1.5% on Friday and for the week it fell 2.70%. Gold closed 10 bucks
lower at 1,222 and for the week it gained 0.50% from last week's close at 1,216.
* The fall in Crude oil and slight hawkish shift in Fed expectations weighed on
emerging market assets - but the losses were relatively tiny. The iShares
Emerging Market Equity ETF eased 0.29%, but still managed a weekly gain of
2.32%.
* Despite the fall in most of the key commodities - commodity currencies barely
moved on an open/close basis.
* The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7701 in Asia after the better China PMI data,
but the third fail above 0.7700 in three days resulted in choppy consolidation
before and after the US payroll report. The AUD/USD closed at 0.7669 - up just
0.14% from Thursday's close.
* The NZD/USD closed the day unchanged at 0.6910 and the USD/CAD closed
unchanged at 1.3005/10 despite the big fall in crude oil.
* The USD/JPY and GBP/USD were the big movers on the day - with the JPY gaining
ground due to a steep fall in the Nikkei following the weak TANKAN report and
the GBP falling due to ongoing BREXIT fears and weak UK manufacturing data.
* The USD/JPY traded as low as 111.58 before closing at 111.72 - down 0.76% on
the day.
* The GBP/USD traded down to 1.4172 before closing at 1.4233 - down 0.91% on the
day.
* The EUR/USD traded to a fresh 5 ½ month high at 1.1438 in early US market on
large EUR/GBP demand and short-covering ahead of the US non-farm payroll report.
The EUR/USD spiked down to 1.1335 when the US jobs report beat expectations, but
found strong demand at the lows. The EUR/USD closed the day virtually unchanged
at 1.1383.
Wrap-up
Central bank expectations continue to play a major role in determining market
price action. The US non-farm payroll report usually results in large market
swings no matter what is contained in the data. But with Fed Chair Yellen
earlier in the week convincing the market that the Fed is in no rush to tighten
policy - the US payroll report was close to being a non-event. The US dollar
only received minor support after the relatively strong US jobs data and most of
the major currencies ended the day little changed from Thursday's close.
There is a growing divergence between the view of many economists who believe
a June Fed hike remains a likely outcome and the market - which is pricing in
less than a 30% chance of a hike. There is a lot of time between now and the
June FOMC meeting - so expect Fed expectations to shift a number of times
between now and then.
The USD has weakened since the start of February, as hawkish Fed expectations
have been toned down and some of the key commodities have staged strong rallies
from deep lows hit in early Feb. USD sentiment at the start of 2016 was
extremely bullish and the market was long USD against everything. There has been
a significant shift in sentiment over the past month or two and this is
reflected in the IMM data. Net USD longs on the IMM are at the lowest level in
nearly two years and specs have flipped to being short US dollars against the
JPY and AUD. The USD correction lower is starting to look mature and the market
might start looking for excuses to re-set USD longs. The strength in the gold
price between mid -January and mid-March was a key indicator of underlying USD
sentiment and suddenly gold looks a bit vulnerable for a correction lower. The
oil price rally since NYMEX Crude double-bottomed ahead of 26 USD was another
key driver of USD sentiment and suddenly crude oil looks vulnerable again.
Perhaps it is time to start buying USD dips rather than selling into strength -
as the favoured strategy.
The RBA meets on Tuesday and virtually no one is looking for the RBA to cut
rates. The RBA has been quite clear in their view that the Australian economy is
in pretty good shape and even if the economy was in need of a boost - cutting
interest rates from these historically low levels will likely have little or no
impact. But the RBA has been equally clear in stating their view that the weak
Australian Dollar has been a great help to the RBA's efforts to transition the
economy to be more dependent on the non-mining sectors. If the RBA doesn't at
least ramp up their easing bias in Tuesday's statement, there is a risk the AUD
will move higher due to carry trade demand. The RBA will be hoping the Fed will
stay on track to hike at least twice in 2016 and the USD will recover some of
the ground lost in the past few months. The worst case scenario for the RBA
would be for the USD to continue trending lower, commodity prices to remain
sluggish to weak and the AUD/USD to march towards 0.8000. The RBA would be faced
with the dilemma of whether or not to reluctantly ease policy for the sole
purpose of dampening AUD demand - knowing there is no guarantee the AUD will
fall even if they did ease rates. John.Noonan@tr.com
Technical view
Equities
S&P The S&P continues to trend higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving
averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. Friday's price
action resulted in a bullish outside day, which portends more gains in the
immediate-term at least. The next level of resistance is found at the Dec 29,
2015 trend high at 2,081 with a break above targeting stiffer resistance between
2,100/2,120. Support is found at the ascending 20-day MA which came in at 2,030
on Friday. {Last 2,072.28}
ASX The poor price action last week has left the ASX poised to trend lower. The
5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bearish formation and are
starting to point lower. Support is found at the 50% retracement of the
4,706/5,216 move at 4,961. A break below that level targets the 61.8 fibo of the
aforementioned move around 4,900. The descending 200-day MA (5,196 on Friday)
has been validated a key resistance. A move back above the 20-day MA at 5,116
would suggest the trend lower is a weak one and won't last. {Last 4,999.38}
Commodities
Gold Gold isn't trending in either direction, but looks vulnerable while the
price stays below the descending 20-day MA (1,241 on Friday). A close below the
ascending 50-day MA (1,213 on Friday) targets key support at 1,192 - which is
the 38.2 fibo of the 1,045/1,282 move. {Last 1,222}
Iron Ore The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages have started to align in a bearish
formation, but it isn't yet trending lower due to the 20-day MA pointing higher.
Key support is found at the 200-day MA which came in at 50.21 on Friday. A break
below that reading would suggest a top is in place at 63.30. A break above the
20-day MA at 56.10 would ease the downward pressure and warn the trend higher
might be ready to resume. {Last 54.00}
Lon Copper The trend higher in copper ended and it is now starting to line up in
a bearish formation. It isn't trending lower yet, as the 10-day MA hasn't yet
crossed below the 20-day MA and the 20-day MA continues to point higher. A move
back above the descending 200-day MA (4,977 on Friday) would ease the downward
pressure. {Last 4,835.15}
NYMEX Crude The descending 200-day MA (41.80 on Friday) has proven to be
formidable resistance and until that reading is breached it isn't clear that a
medium-term bottom is forming. NYMEX Crude isn't trending in either direction -
but a clear break below former resistance at 34.82 would likely see the trend
lower resume. Strong support is found at the March 15 low at 35.96, the 38.2
fibo of the 26.05/41.90 move at 35.85 and the descending 100-day MA (35.80 on
Friday). {Last 36.79}
FX
EUR/USD The EUR/USD has resumed trending higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day
moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The next
level of resistance is found at the Oct 15, 2015 high at 1.1495. A fall below
the 20-day MA around 1.1200 would warn the trend higher has run its course.
{Last 1.1383}
USD/JPY The USD/JPY is consolidating between 110.00/115.00 and isn't trending
in either direction. Support has formed ahead of 110.65 while the base of the
daily ichimoku cloud at 114.55 is key resistance. {Last 111.72}
AUD/USD After stalling for a few days - the AUD/USD has resumed trending
higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation
and pointing higher. The ascending 20-day MA has proven to be very good support
since the beginning of March and that reading came in at 0.7557 on Friday. The
next level of resistance is found at the June 18 high at 0.7849. {Last 0.7669}
John.noonan@tr.com