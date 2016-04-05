SYDNEY, April 5 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US factory data (-1.7% in Feb) signals further slowdown in GDP growth, Core capital goods orders revised to show steeper decline * Dovish Rosengren expects earlier Fed rate hike than does market, overseas risks to US econ abating * SNB's Jordan: c.bank has scope for more easing, CHF remains significantly overvalued * GS cuts its Q1 GDP tracking estimate by two tenths to 1.2% * Oil falls on growing doubts producers will freeze output, Iran says it aims to regain pre-sanctions output * Greece says bailout review must be concluded immediately; Greek debt haircut not up for debate - German FinMin * IMF: global market shocks from China will only increase * Reuters Poll: BoE to leave Bank Rate at 0.5% until Q1 2017; 40% chance of hike by YE '16 Macro Themes in Play Stocks sag as commodities continue to slide, CRB down for 5th day; copper, oil lowest in a month; easier Fed stance proving limited coattails; NorAm trade extremely quiet US rates down after Factory Orders miss; Street lowers Q1 GDP tracker; Boston Fed's Rosengren tries tough (hawkish) talk but market not listening USDJPY falls with equities, lowest close since Oct 2014 BOJ move; EUR firm but quiet; European bank sector leaks relentlessly lower; Cable up after cross consolidates Friday's new high CAD, AUD, EM lower with commodities but traders still generally bullish Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU AIG Services Index Mar 51.8-prev * 00:00 JP Overtime Pay Feb -1.30%-prev * 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$) Feb f/c -2600m, -2937m-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports Feb -0.01-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports Feb 1.00%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rate meeting, No change expected (2%) * 05:00 US FRB of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference 2016. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees pair trade 1.1395-1.1357, NY opens near 1.1365 * Sharp rally early as USD is broadly offered, 1.1410 trades before pullback takes hold * Hawkish Rosengren & JPY strength sour risk, drops EUR/JPY 127.04-126.46, EUR/USD follows * Pair trades sub-1.1375, USD weakness persists, nears day's high again, dips near 1.1395 late * Risks tomorrow from numerous EZ nation's March Markit services & composite data USD/JPY * New USD/JPY lows in NY narrowed the gap on 111 & year's lows at 110.67 * Downward rev to core Durable Goods hurt already faltering Q1 GDP outlook * Fed's Rosengren took an oddly hawkish tone today, but no real USD help * Growing doubts about Japan's reflation & BOJ's NIRP is hurting N225 * EUR/JPY retraced 50% of the Mar 22-31 rise at 126.45 before bouncing * AUD/JPY broke its up TL fm Mar 9 after an O/B bearish top by 200-DMA * Nikkei PMI Services & Composite are out tonight GBP/USD * GBP/USD rose off European low (1.4192) to day's high at 1.4321 before ending 1.4280 * 30-DMA & daily cloud base act as support near the lows by 1.419-/1.42 area * UK Markit const PMI beat f/c & reduced Brexit fears add to GBP bid * Still, recent TNS & Observer polls show Brexit remains a near coin-toss * 0.7981 = EUR/GBP low since cross revisited 0.8016 early Europe * 0.8016 = Asia peak. 0.8020 = 17mth high Friday amid Brexit fears * 18% undecided. See:. Brexit referendum June 23 USD/CHF * Modest o/n USD/CHF rise stumbled in NY despite Rosengren * Core US durable goods orders revised down; Q1 GDP to be trimmed * Fri's 0.9552.low was a 61.8% retracement of the May-Nov '15 rise * Friday's low was also on the TL across the Dec & Feb lows * A close below 0.9650 would attract new sellers, but it's O/S on dailies * EUR/CHF sideways. SNB's Jordan in standard comments USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3020/82, Noram range 1.3003/68, Cl 1.3063, NY -5 pips * Brent crude -2.3%, WTI -2.75%, Alum "unch", copper -1.0%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD -0.4%, 0.9937, CAD/JPY -0.9%, 85.16, EUR/CAD +0.49%, 1.4885 * DXY -0.11% (-0.2% in NY) US stocks -0.35/-0.25% (S&P -0.2% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr -2 bp, +20 bp; US data prints all weak [page:2417] * Tues - Canadian trade f/c -0.9bn; US trade, non-mfg ISM other data due AUD/USD * Slides in Europe's morning as USD bounces, tests 0.7605 before bounce into NY open * Early NY sees lift from 0.6710 to 0.6745 on think tank report touting RBA to be on hold * Gains fade & get erased even as USD is broadly offered, firm JPY sinks AUD/JPY lower * Trades from near 85.20 towards 84.50, AUD/USD sinks below 0.7600, little bounce seen * No cut f/c for RBA but rhetoric over AUD strength likely gets mentioned * Oz March AiG services index a risk as well, prior was 51.8 NZD/USD Under pressure in Europe's morning, trades 0.6885-0.6840, NY opens just above the low Early USD weakness sees pair lift near0.6870, gains fade though as JPY strengthens Pair unable to benefit from more USD weakness as NZD/JPY drop from 76.55 toward 75.90 NZD/USD pressured back near Friday's low late in the day NZ Q1 NZIER confidence & QSOB capacity and RBA are risks in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN set to end NorAm, near session high (17.4875) at 17.4645 * Oil on backfoot (-2.8%) & hawkish Rosengren aid USD lift * USD/BRL +1.6% at 3.6140, politics remain in focus * Petrobras considering lowering fuel price would reduce govt revenues * USD/CLP ends NorAm +0.1% at 670.80 off early low by 667.30, copper fell 0.85% Fed takes a risk with good cop, bad cop routine The Fed seems to be playing a game of good cop, bad cop, with a host of officials talking up hikes while Yellen calmly reassures markets with a more cautious approach. Rosengren, often a reliable dove, is the latest to hint at tightening in comments that contrasted sharply with his statements back in February, which were weighed down by worries about global weakness . Global concerns, of course, won pride of place in Yellen's closely followed speech last week, which pushed back against the sooner-the-better sentiment on hikes expressed by other Fed officials. Of course, there's a variety of opinions in a group such as the FOMC, but an organization so focused on communications and transparency should be careful. Good cop, bad cop could easily be interpreted as Keystone Cops if the message is delivered poorly.