SYDNEY, April 6 (IFR) - Havens hammer GBP, EMs, H-Y ccys Market Briefs * Risk exited as market lightens ahead of Fed minutes, equities slide on Lagarde fragile growth comments * US trade deficit widens (+2.6% to USD 47.1bn), rising exports (+1%) offer hope, deficit w/China -2.8% * ISM services index rises to 54.5 in Mar, employment, price pd & bus activity also rise * Canada trade deficit jumps (-1.91b vs -0.90b Rtrs f/c), exports drop after good start to 2016 * Atlanta Fed GDPNow Atlanta Fed model for Q1 now at 0.4% (0.7% prev) * NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices rise (+2.1%), volumes increase (11.2%) at auction * Japan's PM Abe: competitive currency devaluation must be avoided - Nikkei * BOJ likely to debate possibility of easing in April, more likely to increase asset buying-sources * Brazil's Rousseff says no cabinet changes before impeachment vote Macro Themes in Play Stocks fall, persistent commodity weakness weighs on credit/EM; Euro and Japanese bank sector meltdown sets negative tone US rates lower, futures pricing less than 1 hike for 2016 despite better ISM; STIR market ignore data and focus on stocks for direction of Fed policy; Atlanta Fed model sees Q1 at just 0.4% USDJPY flushed on Abe intervention comments; Cable down as cross pushed to new highs; CHF bid on risk aversion; EUR sideways AUD, CAD down as bulls forced out, EM underperforms; NZD off lows on better milk auction Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Mar 51.20-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Feb 2.9-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Feb -0.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy consolidation theme holds for NY session, opens near 1.1380, sinks early * Tests near 1.1350, sharp extension to 1.1336 as JPY rally sinks EUR/JPY near 125.20 * Losses quickly erode as USD dives & EUR/JPY bounces, trades above 1.1400 * USD recovers a bit & IMF's Lagarde warns on Greece, pair sinks near 1.1380 late * No major EZ data risks, ECB non-mon pol meeting & Fed minutes are risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY finally took out 110 after Abe's intervention comment * Ltd break to 109.92 & quick bounce above broken L-T 61.8% fibo at 110.35 * Outbound Japanese investment in search of higher returns yet to underpin * N225 futures, -2.7% last, remains a leader in the risk-off loss column * But today's new USD/JPY low came w/o new 2-yr yld spread or N225 lows * Abe's grappling w how to "stabilize" JPY; BOJ w easing options that work * Apr 27-28 BOJ meeting is expected to be contentious * FOMC Minutes & Fed speakers the main USD event risk Wed * EUR/JPY neared Kijun & 50% of Mar's rise at 125.16 w its 125.24 low * Broke the Cloud base at 125.93 & below it heading toward the NY close * Most crosses crushed amid broad risk-off flows GBP/USD * EUR/GBP rose to 16-month high at 0.8054, ends NorAm session at 0.8050 * Brexit fears exacerbated by UK's C/A deficit, as UK may not be able to attract investment * UK Mar service PMI 53.7, exactly as expected, a touch below Feb * Risk broadly exited as safe haven JPY, XAU & USTs sought, oil offered * GBP/USD moved to 1-wk low at 1.4122 before ending the day at 1.4146 * Close below the daily cloud eyes further weakness, 1.4056 Mar 24 is support * Wed Fed minutes, may shed light on degree of dissension between members USD/CHF * Risk-off session dragged EUR/CHF down to low end late-March range * Soft EZ PMI, Grexit rumblings & widening EZ core-periph spreads weighed * SNB's been the invisible hand keeping closes above 1.0900 in recent weeks * Failure to do so would beckon a test of rising 200-DMA, last at 1.0844 * USD/CHF eked out a new 0.9547 trend low by dint of CHF haven gains * 61.8% of the May-Nov rise at 0.9552 breached; close below 50 is a sell * US rates fell, but 2-yr CHF ylds dipped 10bp to -96bp intraday * Decent US ISM Non-Mfg & mixed JOLTS couldn't lift rate hike probability USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3069/159, Noram range 1.3145/321, Cl 1.3150, NY "unch" * Brent crude +0.85%, WTI +0.9%, Alum -0.9%, copper +0.1%, gold +0.85% * AUD/CAD -0.36%, 0.9910, CAD/JPY -1.25%, 84.02, EUR/CAD +0.46%, 1.4975 * DXY +0.13% (-0.1% in NY) US stocks -0.8/-0.5% (S&P -0.4% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr "unch", +20 bp; Cda trade -1.9bn, f/c -0.9bn [page:2417] * US trade also poor, -47.1bn, other data decent Weds - Cda Ivey PMI AUD/USD * Sharp drop in Europe's morning, trades 0.7635-0.7523 before bouncing * NY opens near 0.7540, bear pressure resumes, AUD/JPY dives 83.45-82.66 * AUD/USD follows & matches March 29 0.7511 low, bounces to 0.7545 * Back near 0.7520 late on USD bounce * China Mar Caixin Services PMI (prior 51.2) & RBA's Kent speech risks in Asia NZD/USD Trades from 0.6803 to 0.6762 in Europe's morning, NY opens near the low Choppy early, sticks to 0.6760/80 range & hugs 21-DMA into Fonterra milk auction Auction results see GDT PI +2.1% & WMP +1.5%, volumes sold increase Kiwi shorts cover, sharp lift toward 200-HMA, little pullback, near 0.6800 late Late commodity & stock bounces help pair hold near NY high LATAM * USD/MXN rallies to session high at 17.7750 before reversing to 17.73 by NY close * Risk off as commodities remain weak, oil -0.5%, USTs rally, equities lower * Fed minutes on Wednesday, some wary of recent hawkish rhetoric, USD shorts exit * Traders wary of upcoming Mex budget cuts, a de-facto tightening, owing to weak oil revs * USD/BRL moved to high at 3.6825 before reversing to end NorAm at 3.66 * Supreme Court orders impeachment proceedings for VP Temer adds to Brazil's political woes * USD/CLP ends NY at 675.70, +0.3%, copper hovered near flat ends NorAm -0.14% Fed pushes back against 'too pessimistic' markets After several quarters of the Fed cutting its median dot plot towards more dovish market pricing, a few officials seem to feel the adjustment has gone too far. Boston Fed's Rosengren (voter), a well-known dove, stood out by saying the pricing of just one rate hike in 2016 is both "surprising" and "too pessimistic" . This suggests that even the doves see more than one hike this year. After lift-off, Fed speakers were quick to interpret 4 hikes as gradual in 2016. The new set of dot plots in March are consistent with 2 hikes, but without any desire to offer new numerical definitions of "gradual". The March 15/16 meeting minutes, due Weds, will likely confirm that the centre of gravity has drifted towards being more cautious. Keep an eye on the discussion about inflation expectations, which Yellen cited last week. Market-based measures of inflation compensation and data on longer-run inflation expectations should feature more prominently. Full comment