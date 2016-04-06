SYDNEY, April 7 (IFR) - Fed wary of weak growth, commods/risk rally Market Briefs * Fed debated April rate hike but caution reigned due to global fears * Fed: Two members saw it appropriate to raise rates in Mar, citing US strength despite overseas volatility * Fed: Some indicated an increase in April may be warranted if data remained consistent w/growth, jobs & inflation goals * Fed's Bullard: US economic growth is tepid, this is the bigger issue (BBG Radio) * Fed's Mester: Fed to follow correct path, regardless of market view; slow rate rises provide insurance ag downside risks (DJ) * Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools further in March, 50.1 vs 55.0 Rtrs f/c, 53.4 pvs Macro Themes in Play Markets in meager bounce as commodities end six day slide, dollar dump helps CRB, oil higher on positive storage stats; western stocks up but Europe heavy, US toppy; Nikkei yet to find bottom Fed minutes reveal hawkish dissent but majority of board more worried about global macro; no ammo for USD bulls; rate hike odds lengthen, June at 1-in-4 DXY at new lows for move; USDJPY leads, BOJ intervention rumors around; EUR in best close since October; Cable lower as cross at 2-year highs AUD, CAD better with commodities but unimpressive, can't get past 200 hma; EM up small Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU AIG Construction Index Mar 46.1-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 1164.1b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -358.5b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves Mar 1254.10b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:30 JP Bank of Japan to hold quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will deliver a brief speech at the outset of the meeting. The branch managers will also publish the BOJ's quarterly report on regional economies. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1350, bear pressure persists * March 31 low & 10-DMA neared but bids repels and USD weakness emerges * Sharp rally to 1.1400/10 res, quick dip sub-1.1370 gets bought, quick spike up * 1.1432 high hit, back near 1.1410 into Fed minutes, choppy after minutes * Dives near 1.1390 then back above 1.1425 quickly as minutes deemed dovish * Slight USD recovery sees pair near 1.1410 late * No big EZ data Thurs, ECB's Draghi, Coeure, Constancio & Praet speeches are risks USD/JPY * Demand for JPY high yet again, with new '16 USD/JPY low of 109.34 * FOMC Minutes close to consensus, but got small stop sub 109.50 * Pair is now well below two-mo falling channel base at 110 * Also well below 110.35, the 61.8% of the '14-'15 rise * Thin possible fat-finger intraday spike to 110.43 not intervention bull hope for * More USD/JPY falls, the greater the deflation & real JPY rate rise risk * BOJ & Abe govt in tough spot; policies not reflating the economy * EUR/JPY sell stops were run below 125 after the FOMC Minutes * May close below 50% of Mar uptrend at 125.16, Cloud & Kijun * Kuroda speaks tonight at BOJ branch managers meeting * Weekly Japanese Investment flows also out GBP/USD * Brexit concerns continue to weigh on GBP: ICM poll close * YouGov poll sees 39% for status quo, 38% for Brexit 23% undecided * 0.8107, 22-month high for EUR/GBP. Offers tipped around 0.8123 Jun 13 '14 high * Fed mins a non-event some seek hikes others wary of weak glbl outlook * Cable rose off early low by 1.4006, cross selling & pre-Fed min short covering aided lift * Bookie quotes 3/1 on UK PM Cameron exit this year USD/CHF * Whipsaw day for USD/CHF takes out last two highs, makes new trend low * 0.9621 high came just ahead of the NY open; 0.9532 low toward Ldn close * FOMC Minutes close to consensus, but got pair back above 0.9552 Fibo * EUR/CHF couldn't extend Tues's bearish sub-1.0891 Fibo close * Back toward day's highs after Fed Minutes * Friday's Swiss Jobless and CPI the next local offerings USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3124/87, Noram range 1.3064/185, Cl 1.3101, NY -84 pips * Brent crude +4.7%, WTI +4.9%, Alum -0.35%, copper +0.25%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD +0.31%, 0.9941, CAD/JPY -0.38%, 83.68, EUR/CAD -0.03%, 1.4948 * DXY -0.22% (-0.45% in NY) US stocks +0.15/0.95% (S&P +0.4% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr "unch", +20 bp; Cda Ivey PMI soft 50.1 SA [page:2417] * Oil pop -EIA data Thur- Cda bldg permits, US job claims AUD/USD * Pressured lower in Europe's morning, sees NY open near 0.7535 * Bull pressure emerges NY as USD broadly offered & commodities bounce * Lift stalls at hourly res near 0.7580, lift resumes as USD weakness intensifies * Sharp lift to 0.7621, pulls back near 0.7595 into Fed minutes * Dives to 0.7575 initially post-minutes as AUD/JPY slips * Back near 0.7600 late as USD softness holds sway * Oz AIG PCI for March a slight risk in Asia NZD/USD Slide in Europe presses near the 21-DMA, NY opens just off the day's 0.7533 low Rally ensues on broad USD weakness, 200-HMA neared before brief dip Dip bought & pair nears 0.6845 before dipping below 200-HMA into Fed minutes Sharp dip to 0.6800 after minutes but USD weakness persists & pair nears 0.6820 late Techs lean bullish as daily RSI biased up & pair above 21 & 10-DMAs again LATAM * Fed mins reveal slight dissension, Fed prefers caution owing to glbl outlook * USD/MXN rose to 17.75 after minutes fell back to 17.70 as NY nears close * Resistance 17.8523 by 61.8% Fib, just abv today's high, then 55-DMA by 17.9137 * USD/BRL -0.51% on day ends NorAm at 3.6613, Political drama quiet * Commodities rally lifts BRL, Bovespa down 2.1%as traders see less chance for regime change * USD/CLP rallied into NorAm close ends at 674, Copper reversed early weakness Fed dividedly stood pat in March No wonder the Fed sounds divided. The minutes from their latest meeting show they were all over the map on whether to hike in April. Perhaps it's a bit hawkish that they specifically gave April as much attention as the headlines suggest, but Yellen has since demonstrated that she still speaks for the dovish majority, for whom global conditions remain a source of angst. The two policymakers favoring a hike in March only resulted in one dissent, but the tone of the debate suggests April's meeting might produce an even livelier conversation. However, Yellen's speech last week gave no hint of an imminent rise. Indeed, raising rates now would worsen a key problem she cited - the combination of a strong dollar and weak foreign activity. They may be divided, but the doves still have the advantage as global concerns tip the balance against tightening.