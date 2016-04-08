SYDNEY, April 8 (IFR) - Yen surge breeds broader derisking Market Briefs * US job market firming despite anemic economic growth; claims -9k, 4-week avg +3.5k * ECB Minutes: showed concern over core inflation, most members favored a 10bps & a desire to leave the door open to further easing, exemptions to neg rates were considered but was seen as too complex * ECB's Draghi: cautions future of global economy uncertain, recovery proceeding at moderate pace * ECB's Visco Financial cycle still negative in aggregate in most countries, less accommodation would harm everyone * ECB's Praet: persistence of neg rates for 2-3 yrs worrisome for bank business models * USD/JPY continues to slump, to 17 month low, as BOJ seen unlikely to act, * US bond yields hit 6-wk low on growth fears, Safe-haven flight drives USD to 17-mos low vs JPY * Copper off 3.4% as China copper exports exp'd to rise, oil down on Cushing build despite Keystone shutdown Macro Themes in Play Stocks break lower, bank sector infects broader market; S&P back neg on year; USDJPY with 107 handle as carry trades capitulate; copper collapse darkens macro outlook US yields down, rate hikes fade as traders bet equity/commodity weakness will keep Fed on hold; June odds slip further to less than 1-in-5 EUR choppy, coin toss; EURCHF sees 200 dma for first time since August, CHF bid on bank meltdown; Cable down as UK unit labor costs crumble AUD, CAD down with commodities, oil; EM rolls over hard; gold best in 2 weeks on risk aversion Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY Feb f/c 2006.0b, 520.8b-prev * 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index Mar 40.1-prev * 06:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll Mar 44.6-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp drop in Europe's morning after new trend high set, 1.1360 trades before bounce * NY opens near 1.1380, sharp spike up to 1.1406 ensues, bears lurk though & gains vanish * Pressure from EUR/JPY (122.55 low) & EUR/GBP (0.8046 low) drops see EUR/USD dive * 200-HMA pierced & 1.1338 low set, EUR cross bounces allow pair to lift near 1.1380 late * Techs lean bearish, Big doji forms, RSI diverges on new high & pair down after new high * Fed's Yellen & George and German trade data are risk for overnight USD/JPY * Sea of red in the JPY pairings once again w Abenomics trades reversing * JPY gains given an extra tailwind from risk-off flows across assets, regions * USD/JPY is already down near the L-T H&S top target at 107.26 * L-T Fibo retracement & a projection are in the 106.44-68 range * EUR/JPY plunged toward yr's 122.09 low; 50% of '12-'14 rise is at 121.96 * GBP/JPY in near free-fall with next major support by 147 * AUD/JPY traded down through its entire daily Cloud today; Feb low eyed * 3 past & the present Fed govs are on same panel this evening * Japan C/A, Trade & Consumer Confidence are on tap tonight GBP/USD * Cable found support at 1.4050 after sliding from 1.4156 early Europe high * Pair traded in 1.4050-1.4120 for most of day, ends NorAm by session low at 1.4068 * Brexit fears continue to weigh on GBP, adding to broad risk off move * Rtrs Poll: If Britons vote to stay in EU GBP would gain 4% soon after * EUR/GBP rose to new 22mth peak of 0.8117 during European am * Leveraged name buying aided rise, For Eikon Brexit page, type Brexit in search box * Cameron urges young Britons to vote against Brexit USD/CHF * EUR/CHF ran stops below recent lows by 1.0875 & the 200-DMA at 1.0848 * SNB likely bid below 200-DMA to help trigger a bounce to the breakdown pt * Another minor trend low for USD/CHF but range is tiny & Candle Doji-like * CHF's lingering haven status is offsetting broader USD rise v non-havens * 3 past & the present Fed governors are on same panel this evening * CPI/employment data tomorrow. Both more likely to spur CHF bears to action USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3019/3117, Noram range 1.3081/181, Cl 1.3149, NY +42 pts * Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -1.25%, Alum -0.5%, copper -3.0%, gold +1.25% * AUD/CAD -0.73%, 0.9868, CAD/JPY -1.91%, 82.28, EUR/CAD +0.27%, 1.4959 * DXY +0.06% (+0.14% in NY) US stocks -1.75/-1.25% (S&P -1.1% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr "unch", +18 bp; Cda housing permits +15.5% [page:2417] * Oil drop Cushing stocks/ Iraq Fri- Cda jobs. f/c +10k AUD/USD * Europe applies bear pressure as rally toward 0.7650 fades, NY opens near 0.7560 * Slide persists as commodities & stocks dump while AUD/JPY tests near 80.70 * AUD/USD slumps, runs stops below 0.7500 and hits 0.7490 low * Little bounce seen as risk stays soured, near 0.7505 late in the day * No data to drive overnight. Fed speeches by Yellen & George are risks in Asia NZD/USD Bull signs after break of Apr 5 & 6 highs quickly erased in Europe's morning Quick dive from 0.6864 sees NY open near 0.6810, spike up to 0.6828 sold hard JPY bid combines with stock & commodity drops to sour risk, 21-DMA gets pierced Pair hits 0.6763 low, small bounce sees near 0.6775 late Techs lean bearish, RSIs dropping, bearish outside candle forms &pair under 10-DMA No data to drive but Fed speakers should get lots of market attention in Asia LATAM * Markets move decidedly to risk off, safe havens Gold, USTs & JPY sought * USD/MXN to 3-wk high by 17.9525, ends NorAm session near day high at 17.9330 +1.6% * Eyes 50% Fib res at 18.0248 post intervention range, 18.40 =Feb 18 pullback high * USD/BRL +1.79% at 3.7050, off high by 3.7185, BCB not ready to cut * VP Temer said to be resigning, Impeachment proceedings on tap for Rousseff * USD/CLP ends NorAm at 683 -1.3%, copper pounded -3.4%, Chile copper exports down y/y Fed-Tolerating risk of an inflation overshoot The minutes of the FOMC's March meeting confirm the view that caution on policy normalization is appropriate given the greater scope to react to upside rather than downside surprises to the outlook. Increased downside risks to both the economy and inflation won't be resolved quickly with the bias likely to be for the Fed to be willing to tolerate the risk of an inflation overshoot to ensure an escape from the zero lower bound. Hawkish voting members are in a minority and the centre of gravity has shifted toward those more worried about downside risks to the economy and inflation. The latter is important as confidence that inflation will move toward the 2% goal has been eroded by concern that longer-term inflation expectations might be slipping lower. Market-based measures of inflation compensation, longer-run inflation expectations from the University of Michigan survey and even actual inflation will be more important data points to watch than the economy/labour market in coming months. Full comment