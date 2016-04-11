SYDNEY, April 11 (IFR) - North America news and data * U.S. wholesale inventories fall sharply (-0.5% v Rtrs f/c -0.1%, -0.2% pvs), points to weaker growth * Atlanta GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q1 is 0.1% down from 0.4% on April 5 * JP Morgan cuts q1 GDP view to 0.2% from 0.7% after drop in Feb inventories * Fed's Dudley sees risks lingering, cautious on U.S. rate hikes, Risks tilted 'slightly' to downside despite U.S. strength (Japan/Europe), Minimum wage rises could help inflation goal at margins * Germany's Gabriel says ECB rate policy expropriates "little people", argues Europe needs a growth program * CA employment rose 40.6 K vs expectations of a 10 K rise * CA unemployment rate fell to 7.1% from 7.3% (unchanged expected) News from the weekend The week ahead - China data, Inflation data and MOF in focus The strong JPY is causing great concern at the MOF, as it is having a severely negative impact on the Nikkei and inflation expectations. The Nikkei fell over 2% last week and is down close to 7% over the past two weeks. The market views the BOJ as running out of options to cap JPY strength - so the MOF may try jawboning to help stem the JPY rise. The bar for intervention is set high; as the MOF knows there will be strong international disproval of any attempts to intervene. Key China data will be released next week, which will likely bring China growth concerns back into focus. China concerns have shifted to the back burner in recent weeks even though it is well know that Fed Chair Yellen sees China growth as a key risk for the global economy in coming months. The Bank of Canada and Bank of England decide on rates in the week ahead, but no-change from wither central banks is expected. Central banks The recent gains in the oil price and the strong Canada jobs data should ensure the Bank of Canada stands pat when they meet next week. The key will be the statement, growth forecasts and any shift away from the BOC easing bias. The BOE MPC meets, but that should be a non-event, as the BREXIT vote still dominates the outlook for the GBP. Key data in the week ahead China data will be the main focus with China PPI and CPI to be released on Monday followed on Wednesday by China trade data. The key data events will be Friday when Retail Sales, IP, Urban Investment and Q1 GDP will be released. The latest Reuters poll calls for Q1 growth to slip to 6.7% Y/Y from Q3 growth of 6.8%. US data in the week ahead includes March PPI and Retail Sales on Wednesday followed by CPI on Thursday. One of the reasons for the rise in risk aversion over the past week was expectations of a weak US corporate earnings season which kicks off next week. US Q1 earnings is expected to be the worst earnings season since 2009 with expectations of a decline of 7.9% Y/Y. The key data events in the Euro zone will be IP on Tuesday followed by EZ inflation data on Wednesday. UKI CPI and PPI are the main events for the UK this week. It will be a fairly busy week in Australia with the NAB Business survey out on Tuesday and the key Aus employment data out on Thursday. The market is looking for Aus jobs to come in at plus 20 K while unemployment is expected to tick up to 5.9% from 5.8%. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY APR01 APR08 %Change JPY 111.72 108.08 3.26% CHF 0.9590 0.9540 0.52% CAD 1.3009 1.2985 0.18% EUR 1.1383 1.1402 0.17% GBP 1.4233 1.4125 -0.76% AUD 0.7669 0.7549 -1.56% NZD 0.6910 0.6801 -1.58% Comment The JPY was by far and away the best performing currency last week, as long-term JPY shorts hit the exits due to the belief the BOJ has run out of policy options to prevent the JPY from strengthening - barring direct intervention. The market appears to be challenging the BOJ to opt for intervention with the belief the bar for intervening is still too high in the face of international pressure not to do so. Heightened risk aversion and broad JPY strength forced long-term carry trade investors to unwind - resulting in the AUD and NZD being the worst performing currencies in the G10 last week. The NZD and AUD were the best performing currencies in the previous week, but equity market weakness ahead of US earnings season led to heightened risk aversion and weighed on risk currencies. The AUD also lost ground following a dovish RBA statement. The CAD managed to hold its ground against the USD thanks to a 8% rise in NYMEX Crude and strong Canadian jobs data. The EUR was sidelined last week, as the USD has stopped trending higher to support the EUR/USD while EUR/JPY selling caps the EUR/USD topside. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme impacting all asset markets on Friday was a 6%-plus rise in NYMEX Crude after a surprisingly large US stockpile drawdown. The miss in expectations was huge as crude stockpiles fell by nearly 5 million barrels last week versus analysts forecasts for a rise of 3.2 million barrels, government data showed. * NYMEX Crude closed the day 6.6% higher at 39.72 and for the week it gained close to 8.0%. * The surging oil price supported other risk assets and broadly weighed on the USD. * Wall Street gave back a chunk of early gains, as worries over US growth and expectations of a weak US earnings season encouraged selling at the highs. * The Dow was up over 150 points early in the session before closing just 36 points higher. * Very weak US whole sale inventories data portends weak Q1 US GDP with the widely followed Atlanta Fed GDP tracker now forecasting Q1 real GDP growth at just plus 0.1% - that is down from the peak of 2.75% at one stage in Feb. * The Dow closed the day 0.20% higher at 17,576.96; the S&P rose 5.69 points or 0.28% to 2,047.60 and the NASDAQ closed just 2.32 points higher at 4,850.69. * Despite the modest gains on Friday it was the worst week on Wall Street since the end of February. The Dow and S&P fell 1.2% last week while the NASDAQ slid 1.3%. * The huge rise in oil helped support EM sentiment with the iShares MSCI EM Equity ETF rising 1.74% and the MSCI LATAM Equity Index soaring 3.22%. * Other key commodities were mixed with NY Copper rising 0.58% while Lon Copper closed flat on the day. For the week NY Copper fell 3.45% while Lon Copper slid 3.83%. Iron ore closed down close to 1.0% at 53.30 and for the week it was 1.30% lower. * Gold closed the day flat at 1,240 and for the week it gained 1.47%. * It was fairly quiet day FOR us Treasuries, as the lowered US GDP expectations capped moves higher in US yields while improved risk appetite underpinned. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.69% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 BPs to 1.71%. For the week the 2-year yield fell 7 BPs while the 10-year Treasury yield fell 8 BPs. * The Fed Fund futures are pricing in only a 23% chance the Fed will hike at their June meeting. * The CAD received double support on Friday was the best performing currency by a long shot, * The CAD benefitted from the surge in the oil price while also getting a strong lift from surprisingly strong Canadian employment data. * Canada added 40.6K new jobs in March while the unemployment rate fell to 7.1% from 7.3%. The market was expecting jobs to come in at plus 10K and the unemployment to come in unchanged at 7.3%. The market was expect8ng the Bank of Canada meeting next Wednesday to convey a dovish message, but the strong employment data may see a change of tune for the BOC. * The USD/CAD fell 1.22% to 1.2985 and the fall may have been greater if it weren't for a number of option strikes around 1.3000 to make the price action sticky at that level. The CAD rose around 1.0% against the EUR and 1.1% against the JPY. * The AUD/USD managed to bounce after testing sub-0.7500 where decent buying interest awaits. The bounce in oil and modest gains on Wall Street led to AUD/USD short covering and a net 0.60% gain on the day to close at 0.7549. * The USD/JPY was choppy on Friday, as short-covering due to a modest risk rally sent it to 109.10 at one stage. Longer-term funds took advantage of the bounce to establish fresh USD/JPY shorts. Wall Street gave back a chunk of earlier gains and prompted USD/JPY selling n the US afternoon session. The USD/JPY gave back all of the short0 covering gains and closed the day at 108.09 - down 0.10% from Thursday's close. * The EUR/USD stayed on the sidelines, as was the case for almost all of last week. The EUR/USD had an inside-trading day - only managing a 1.1349/1.1419 range on the day. The EUR/USD closed at 1.1402 - 0.19% higher than Thursday's close. The EUR/USD has closed within 15 pips of 1.1390 for seven straight trading days. Wrap-up There wasn't any news of note over the weekend - so it should be a quiet start on Monday morning. The strengthening JPY was the major focal point last week and will remain in focus in the week ahead. The strong JPY set a negative mood for market most days, as it led to selloffs in the Nikkei - which weighed on regional markets in Asia and gave poor leads to Europe. The market feels there is little Japanese authorities can do about the rising JPY - aside from verbal intervention. If the USD/JPY slide towards 105 accelerates it is likely to prompt the MOF to clearly threaten intervention, but the market might see it as a bluff and call it. The strong rise in the oil price on Friday brings the price of NYMEX Crude closer to the key 200-day MA. The 200-day MA has held attempts higher since the price broke below 100 and started trending lower back in mid-2014. The descending 200-day MA came in at 41.23 and should fall to around 40.60 by the end of next week. A daily close above that reading would suggest the down-trend is about complete and a bottom is in place just above 26.00. If oil was to start making tracks towards 50 bucks it would have a positive impact in EM assets and currencies as well as relieving pressure on the high-yield bond markets. It would help increase risk appetite and add more weight to the US dollar in a broad sense. China comes back into focus with a very busy calendar of China data that concludes with the closely watched Q1 GDP on Friday. China concerns have lightened up in recent weeks, as displayed by the increase in China reserves last week - suggesting the exodus out of Chinese assets has ceased for the time-being. If the data comes in close to expectations it will keep China concerns on the sidelines and likely boost EM assets and help to underpin key commodity markets. If the data is sluggish it would likely push China concerns back to centre-stage and dampen risk appetite. Weak China data could also have an impact on central bank expectations including those of the US Fed. US earnings season kicks off next week with analysts expecting the worst quarterly earnings since 2009. If Wall Street reacts negatively to US corporate earnings it will set a weak tone for risk assets and support safe-haven destinations such as the JPY. Sticking to technical analysis for market direction is advisable for the week ahead, as there are a number of cross currents that could impact investor sentiment in either direction. Strong resistance has formed between 2,075/2,085 and a break above that window is needed to reestablish upward momentum. {Last 2,047.60} ASX The ASX is trending lower and showing no sign it is ready to turn around. Resistance is at the descending 10-day MA (4,995 on Friday) and a break above that reading would warn downward momentum is waning. The 61.8 fibo of the 4,710/5,216 move comes in at 4,900 and while it edged below that level on Wednesday- it is yet to close below. A daily close below 4,900 targets the Feb 26 low at 4,838. ({Last 4,937.60} Commodities Gold Before the price action last week - gold was setting up to trend lower. The down-trend never developed and it isn't trending in either direction. The close above the 20-day MA at 1,233 confirms that gold isn't trending lower. The 50% retracement of the 1,282/1.208 move at 1,245 has been solid resistance and the 61.8 of that move comes in at 1,253. Support is found at the ascending 50-day MA which came in at 1,224 on Friday. {Last 1,240} Iron Ore Iron ore has started a short-term trend lower, but it is at an early stage and not yet convincing. Key support is found at the descending 200-day MA (50.00 on Friday) and a break below that reading would likely see the trend lower accelerate. A break below the descending 20-day MA at 54.75 would negate the trend lower and suggest more consolidation in he short-term. {Last 53.30} Lon Copper London copper has started trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The 61.8 of the 4,318/5,131 move comes in around 5,630 and it has tested that level on both Thursday and Friday. A break and close below 4,630 targets the Feb 10 low at 4,430. A move back above the descending 10-day MA (4,801 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure and warn the trend lower was losing momentum. {Last 4,650} NYMEX Crude Crude isn't trending in either direction according to the short-date moving averages, as price action is very choppy. Major resistance is found at the 200-day MA (41.23 on Friday) and a break above that reading would strongly suggest the long-term trend lower is over and a bottom is in place. The 200-day MA has been approached three times since NYMEX Crude moved below 100 and it was rejected each time. Support has formed around 35.25 and a break below that level will likely see the short-term trend lower resume. {Last 39.72} FX EUR/USD The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and are pointing higher. This confirms a short-trend higher is in place, but there isn't a lot of upward momentum. A close below the ascending 10-day MA 1.1354 on Friday) would warn upward momentum is waning. Key resistance is found at the Oct 15, 2015 high at 1.1495. {Last 1.1402} USD/JPY The USD/JPY is trending lower and the trend is accelerating. The USD/JPY has made a lower daily high for eight straight days - so a move above Friday's 109.10 would warn that downward momentum is starting to wane. Only a break above the sharply descending 10-day MA (111.06 on Friday) would suggest the trend lower was mature. Key fibo support is found around 106.50. This level is the 38.2 of the 75.30/125.86 move. A break below that level should see a test/break below the psychological support at 105.00. {Last 108.08} AUD/USD The AUD/USD stopped trending higher last week, as the 5-day MA crossed below both the 10-day and 20-day moving averages. Support is found at the Feb 24 low at 0.7477 and a break below that level opens the way for a test of the 38.2 fibo of the 0.6827/0.7723 move at 0.7380. A break back above a double top at 0.7640 would likely restore upward momentum. {Last 0.7549} John.noonan@tr.com