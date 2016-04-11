SYDNEY, April 12 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed's Kaplan: Skeptical on negative rates, negative rates can hurt banking, money & CP markets * China's Li: China economy shows positive signs but pressure lingers, will push forward w/supply side reforms * USD/JPY recoups some losses on Japan intervention fears, Japan's Suga warns again on "1-sided" moves * Swiss sight deposits hit record, suggesting franc interventions * Doha oil meet may not deliver 'bullish surprise' - Goldman Sachs * Brazil poll sees YE'16 inflation lower to 7.14% from 7.28% pvs, YE '16 Selic rate steady at 13.75% * Mexico's ANTAD says same-store sales in March rose 5.8% Macro Themes in Play DXY at new lows for move, helps put bid in commodities and stocks on quiet day; equities higher but unimpressive Gold/gold miners fly on prospect for weaker USD; US rates pinned at lows, little reason to buy dollars USDJPY action especially poor given better risk mood; EUR steady, sideways; GBP up as cross makes first lower low in 9 days CAD better with oil, crude firms ahead of weekend OPEC meet; MXN up but underperforms as IP falls; BRL new highs, pulled up by Bovespa; AUD held back by weak copper Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Mar 2.20%-prev * 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Mar 8-prev * 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Mar 3-prev Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pressed down to 200-HMA in Europe's morning, bounce sees NY open near 1.1390 * Bull pressure early on broad based USD weakness, sharp rally above 1.1445 * Offers ahead of April 7 high help stall rally, gains fade quickly * USD bounces & EUR/JPY slides from 123.70 toward 123.00 * EUR/USD sinks and sits near 1.1405 late in the day * March CPIs for several EZ nations are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * Poor price action leaves downside open * Better stocks/commodities/credit have no positive impact on USDJPY * New closing low for move * H&S top target at 107.25; > 109.10 would get shorts nervous GBP/USD * Good size GBP/JPY buy order helped inflate cable during Lon am * Pair rose from 152.00 in early Lon to 154.30, Fear of JPY intervention looms * GBP/USD buy stops triggered by 1.4150 rises to Fib res by 1.4285, ends NY 1.4240 * EUR/GBP impacted by GBP/JPY falls from 0.8089 to 0.7996, ends NY 0.8010 * UK Mar inflation data due Tuesday 0830GMT. CPI f/c +0.4% y/y * Third cons 9-0 Bank Rate vote exp'd this week, doves may surprise USD/CHF * O/N range 0.95200/55705, NYC range 0.9503/665, Close 0.9541 (NY -15 pips) * The DXY opened NY +0.11%, -0.29% last, gold opened NY +0.56%, last +1.1% * CHF followed commodity bloc higher, CHF +0.02% vs USD, CHF/CAD -0.8% * EUR/CHF closing +0.13% @1.08845, NY range 1.08765/985 * Swiss sight deposits suggests SNB has been more active lately * Swiss sight deposits up CHF 3bln in week ending Apr 8 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3070/3155, Noram range 1.2892/2995, Cl 1.2895, NY -84 pts * Brent crude +2.25%, WTI +1.8%, Alum -0.56%, copper +0.12%, gold +1.1% * AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9806, CAD/JPY +0.62%, 83.73, EUR/CAD -0.62%, 1.4707 * DXY -0.29% (-0.4% in NY) US stocks +0.35/0.55% (S&P -0.1% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr +0.5bp, +14.5 bp; No local data 'til Thur [page:2417] * BoC meets Wed, dovish comments but upward revised GDP f/c expected AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7560, bull pressure applied * Lifts in commodities & stocks & wider AU-US spread help pair rally * 10-DMA cleared and 0.7630 high set, offers into April 7 high limit gains * Stocks slip from highs & USD bounces, pair near 0.7600 late * NAB March Business conditions & confidence data some data risks in Asia NZD/USD Light bull pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6825, rally persists in NY USD weakness, stock lift and commodity gains help pair's gains, 10-DMA stalls briefly Break of MA sees lift accelerate, sharp rise to 0.6880 ensues, gains erode a bit USD recovers & stocks slide from highs, back near 0.6860 late in the day No major data due in Asia so pair likely influenced by external factors LATAM * Broad EM marts get a boost as risk rallies, MXN joins in the rally * Oil & equities moves higher, US yield curve widen a tad, USD/MXN ends NY -0.9% * Pair moves to low 17.5860 ends NY by 17.63, below 17.60 eyes 10/21-DMA by 17.53 * USD/BRL the big LatAm loser ends NY down 2.15% at 3.5110, dipped briefly below 3.50 * BCB poll see '16 YE infl lower, adds to broad risk rally, BVSP up as well * USD/CLP ends NorAm just below 680, on commodity rally & lower US rate outlook Outside risk BoE doves may fly the coop We and the consensus expect the BoE to keep both QE and the policy rate on hold at its Thursday meeting. Given the uncertainty ahead of the Brexit referendum on June 23 and the downside risks to global growth/inflation, it is unlikely that the BoE is ready to entertain any hawkish inclinations. However, the possibility that 1) persistently low inflation 2) downside risks to UK growth 3) uncertainty over the Brexit vote and 4) a lack of wage pressures could see the pendulum shift toward the doves. There is a chance that Gertjan Vlieghe or BoE chief economist Andy Haldane could vote in favour of a rate cut. While the probability is low, it is not zero and is something to keep an eye on. Our central scenario is for a 9-0 vote but the risk is that either one/two of the doves vote for a cut. Full comment [nIFR8zV5SD