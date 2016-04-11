SYDNEY, April 12 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Fed's Kaplan: Skeptical on negative rates, negative rates can hurt
banking, money & CP markets
* China's Li: China economy shows positive signs but pressure lingers, will
push forward w/supply side reforms
* USD/JPY recoups some losses on Japan intervention fears, Japan's Suga
warns again on "1-sided" moves
* Swiss sight deposits hit record, suggesting franc interventions
* Doha oil meet may not deliver 'bullish surprise' - Goldman Sachs
* Brazil poll sees YE'16 inflation lower to 7.14% from 7.28% pvs, YE '16
Selic rate steady at 13.75%
* Mexico's ANTAD says same-store sales in March rose 5.8%
Macro Themes in Play
DXY at new lows for move, helps put bid in commodities and stocks on quiet day;
equities higher but unimpressive
Gold/gold miners fly on prospect for weaker USD; US rates pinned at lows, little
reason to buy dollars
USDJPY action especially poor given better risk mood; EUR steady, sideways; GBP
up as cross makes first lower low in 9 days
CAD better with oil, crude firms ahead of weekend OPEC meet; MXN up but
underperforms as IP falls; BRL new highs, pulled up by Bovespa; AUD held back by
weak copper
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Mar 2.20%-prev
* 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Mar 8-prev
* 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Mar 3-prev
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Pressed down to 200-HMA in Europe's morning, bounce sees NY open near
1.1390
* Bull pressure early on broad based USD weakness, sharp rally above 1.1445
* Offers ahead of April 7 high help stall rally, gains fade quickly
* USD bounces & EUR/JPY slides from 123.70 toward 123.00
* EUR/USD sinks and sits near 1.1405 late in the day
* March CPIs for several EZ nations are data risks tomorrow
USD/JPY
* Poor price action leaves downside open
* Better stocks/commodities/credit have no positive impact on USDJPY
* New closing low for move
* H&S top target at 107.25; > 109.10 would get shorts nervous
GBP/USD
* Good size GBP/JPY buy order helped inflate cable during Lon am
* Pair rose from 152.00 in early Lon to 154.30, Fear of JPY intervention
looms
* GBP/USD buy stops triggered by 1.4150 rises to Fib res by 1.4285, ends NY
1.4240
* EUR/GBP impacted by GBP/JPY falls from 0.8089 to 0.7996, ends NY 0.8010
* UK Mar inflation data due Tuesday 0830GMT. CPI f/c +0.4% y/y
* Third cons 9-0 Bank Rate vote exp'd this week, doves may
surprise
USD/CHF
* O/N range 0.95200/55705, NYC range 0.9503/665, Close 0.9541 (NY -15 pips)
* The DXY opened NY +0.11%, -0.29% last, gold opened NY +0.56%, last +1.1%
* CHF followed commodity bloc higher, CHF +0.02% vs USD, CHF/CAD -0.8%
* EUR/CHF closing +0.13% @1.08845, NY range 1.08765/985
* Swiss sight deposits suggests SNB has been more active lately
* Swiss sight deposits up CHF 3bln in week ending Apr 8
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3070/3155, Noram range 1.2892/2995, Cl 1.2895, NY -84 pts
* Brent crude +2.25%, WTI +1.8%, Alum -0.56%, copper +0.12%, gold +1.1%
* AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9806, CAD/JPY +0.62%, 83.73, EUR/CAD -0.62%, 1.4707
* DXY -0.29% (-0.4% in NY) US stocks +0.35/0.55% (S&P -0.1% in NY)
* UST/CA 2Yr spr +0.5bp, +14.5 bp; No local data 'til Thur [page:2417]
* BoC meets Wed, dovish comments but upward revised GDP f/c expected
AUD/USD
* Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7560, bull pressure applied
* Lifts in commodities & stocks & wider AU-US spread help pair rally
* 10-DMA cleared and 0.7630 high set, offers into April 7 high limit gains
* Stocks slip from highs & USD bounces, pair near 0.7600 late
* NAB March Business conditions & confidence data some data risks in Asia
NZD/USD
Light bull pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6825, rally persists in
NY
USD weakness, stock lift and commodity gains help pair's gains, 10-DMA stalls
briefly
Break of MA sees lift accelerate, sharp rise to 0.6880 ensues, gains erode a bit
USD recovers & stocks slide from highs, back near 0.6860 late in the day
No major data due in Asia so pair likely influenced by external factors
LATAM
* Broad EM marts get a boost as risk rallies, MXN joins in the rally
* Oil & equities moves higher, US yield curve widen a tad, USD/MXN ends NY
-0.9%
* Pair moves to low 17.5860 ends NY by 17.63, below 17.60 eyes 10/21-DMA by
17.53
* USD/BRL the big LatAm loser ends NY down 2.15% at 3.5110, dipped briefly
below 3.50
* BCB poll see '16 YE infl lower, adds to broad risk rally,
BVSP up as well
* USD/CLP ends NorAm just below 680, on commodity rally & lower US rate
outlook
Outside risk BoE doves may fly the coop
We and the consensus expect the BoE to keep both QE and the policy rate on hold
at its Thursday meeting. Given the uncertainty ahead of the Brexit referendum on
June 23 and the downside risks to global growth/inflation, it is unlikely that
the BoE is ready to entertain any hawkish inclinations. However, the possibility
that 1) persistently low inflation 2) downside risks to UK growth 3) uncertainty
over the Brexit vote and 4) a lack of wage pressures could see the pendulum
shift toward the doves. There is a chance that Gertjan Vlieghe or BoE chief
economist Andy Haldane could vote in favour of a rate cut. While the probability
is low, it is not zero and is something to keep an eye on. Our central scenario
is for a 9-0 vote but the risk is that either one/two of the doves vote for a
cut. Full comment [nIFR8zV5SD