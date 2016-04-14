SYDNEY, April 15 (IFR) - CPI miss, low US rate outlook hits USD Market Briefs * US inflation pressures benign (CPI MM/SA +0.1% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c), Jobless claims 253k vs 270k Rtrs f/c * Fed's Lacker (centrist/non-voter): open to possible April hike, Fed not behind curve on inflation, US not due for recession, sees slower US growth than he saw at beginning of year * Fed's Bullard: Fed to stay exceptionally accommodative for some time, job, inflation goals essentially met (DJ) * China's c.bank gov: China's corp debt level is relatively high vs other EMs, has independent mon policy * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: ECB policy reaching limits need to think about exit strategy, public support for structural reforms fading * EU's Moscovici: longer term economic risks lie to the downside * Reuters Poll: Fed to hike twice this year (June) but conviction fading on low inflation, weak global growth. Macro Themes in Play Bank sector up for fifth day, mediocre earnings results see benefit from exceedingly low expectations; underpins broader indices; Europe best close in a month US short rates stay pinned at lows, CPI misses; Fed's Lockhart all but confirms market view that March meeting a play to get USD down; traders press bull case, see no threat from dollar or rates, reach for yield USDJPY knocked back on earthquake repatriation knee-jerk; EUR dead sideways; CAD lower with oil; GBP random chop, Brexit sellers keep lid on Commodities down for first day in five after big run, some caution ahead of key Chinese data; oil settles back to 200 dma support Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN M2 Money Supply YY Mar f/c 13.5%, 13.3%-prev * --:-- CN New Yuan Loans* Mar f/c 1046.7b, 726.6b * --:-- CN Outstanding Loan Growth Mar f/c 14.5%, 14.7%-prev * 02:00 CN Urban investment (ytd)yy Mar f/c 10.3%, 10.2%-prev * 02:00 CN Industrial Output YY* Mar f/c 5.9%, 5.4%-prev * 02:00 CN Retail Sales YY* Mar f/c 10.4%, 10.2%-prev * 02:00 CN GDP YY* Q1 f/c 6.7%, 6.8%-prev * 02:00 CN GDP QQ SA Q1 f/c 1.5%, 1.6%-prev * 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev* Feb -6.2%-prev * 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM Feb 2.6%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia financial stability review report Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Stock slide in Europe's morning sees bounce from 1.1235 area, NY opens near 1.1260 * Early USD bid sees sub-1.1250, losses erased on below f/c US CPI, USD & UST yields slip * Bounce has pair touch 1.1295 but gains fade quickly as does market interest * Pair ranges basically 1.1250/85 for remainder of NY, near 1.2165 late * China Feb IP & retails sales plus Q1 GDP as well as US Mar IP are data risks due * Data should set overall risk theme and be the driver of EUR/USD USD/JPY * USDJPY steady with stocks * Knocked off early highs by earthquake reports * Holds 109.00 (roughly) for second day, important level for bulls * No play in USDJPY, trapped between weak dollar theme and better risk environment GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.4091 in early Euro trade amid Brexit concerns, ends NorAm 1.4150 * 39% of Brits want to leave EU, 39% want to remain-YouGov poll * See:. 1.4178 was subsequent rally high, 200-HMA caps by 1.4174 * Weak US CPI data the focus as USD sold broadly 1.4118 NY low * Labour leader gets involved in anti-Brexit cause * EUR/GBP trades muted 0.7948-0.7980 in NorAm, EUR bid as Fed tipped dovish USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9672/88, NYC range 0.9640/80, Close 0.9668 (NY +14 pips) * The DXY opened NY +0.17%, "unch" close, gold opened NY -0.5%, last -1.7% * CHF held steady vs USD +0.01%, CHF/AUD -0.65% after O/N AUD rally (jobs) * EUR/CHF closing -0.12% @1.08905, NY range 1.0871/0900 focus on commodity ccys * SNB's Maechler - Negative rates not yet at lower bound * Brexit may usher in new EUR/CHF floor No local data due [page:2417] USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2808/97, Noram range 1.2782/2869, Cl 1.2856, NY +13 pips * Brent crude -1.35%, WTI -1.3%, Alum +0.2%, copper +0.2%, gold -1.7% * AUD/CAD +0.03%, 0.9804, CAD/JPY +0.27%, 85.30, EUR/CAD -0.55%, 1.4449 * DXY +0.16% ("unch" in NY) US stocks +0.05/0.15% (S&P +0.04% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr -1.4 to +16.4 bp; Soft oil underpinned USD/CAD * US CPI downside miss [page:2417] Fri - Cda Mfg Sales, US data slew AUD/USD * Short covering after OZ jobs sees rally in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7700 * Quick spike up on below f/c US CPI, March high neared, gains fade as USD bounces * Slips toward hourly support near 0.7095, USD slip late sees near 0.7710 * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & bullish outside candle forms on daily charts * Oz FSR, China Feb IP & retail sales and Q1 GDP are data risks in Asia NZD/USD Sharp rally away from the 21-DMA in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6865 Early dip near 0.6850 bought after US CPI miss, spike up near 0.6890 ensues Pair pulls back and ranges basically 0.6855/75 for rest of NY session Daily techs lean bearish after 4/13 doji sees downside today & RSI biased down L-T chart remain bullish; slew of China data the risk in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN breaks below 17.43 support to session low at 17.3250, ends NorAm 17.37 * US CPI data misses hits USD broadly, RM on bid for Mex bonds * USD/MXN support 17.3000 April 4 low, firm support 17.1323 200-HMA, 17.1005 '16 low * USD/BRL hovered near flat in early NorAm moved to 8-mos low by 3.4567 in NY aft * Brazil govt expects 4th starlight fiscal def in '17, mkt eyes impeachment vote Sunday * BRL bid as potential for regime change trumps fundamentals * USD/CLP off 0.95% to end NorAm by 664, lvl last seen Jul '15, copper flat BoE-Dominated by Brexit uncertainty The Bank of England MPC's 9-0 vote for unchanged QE/rates is not a total surprise nor is the focus on the impact of the Brexit referendum. The BoE saw uncertainty over the vote possibly leading to softer H1 growth but also a Brexit scenario extending this uncertainty. With all eyes on the vote outcome, it is unlikely that the BoE will adjust policy, but beyond June 23 it is sticking to a dovish script. It points out that 1) after the uptick in March inflation we should see April inflation fall as the Easter airfare effect unwinds and 2) wage cost growth is still below what the MPC considers as consistent with meeting its inflation target. We think that the BoE's focus on wages remains important in trying to decipher when a rate hike will occur. We still do not expect the BoE to hike rates until at least Q3 2017. Full comment The BoE saw uncertainty over the vote possibly leading to softer H1 growth but also a Brexit scenario extending this uncertainty. With all eyes on the vote outcome, it is unlikely that the BoE will adjust policy, but beyond June 23 it is sticking to a dovish script. It points out that 1) after the uptick in March inflation we should see April inflation fall as the Easter airfare effect unwinds and 2) wage cost growth is still below what the MPC considers as consistent with meeting its inflation target. We think that the BoE's focus on wages remains important in trying to decipher when a rate hike will occur. We still do not expect the BoE to hike rates until at least Q3 2017. Full comment