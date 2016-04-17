SYDNEY, April 18 (IFR) - North America News and data * US IP falls (-0.6% v -0.1% Rtrs f/c), MP weak as well (-0.3% v 0.1% Rtrs f/c) signals weak Q1 GDP growth; mining utility production fall sharply * U of Mich Apr 89.7 vs final Mar 91.0, lowest read since September '15, 1-yr inflation steady at 2.7% * G20: to refrain from competitive devaluation, won't target fx for competitive purposes, Global growth remains modest & uneven, will consult closely on fx market, * G20: warns of Brexit shock to global economic growth * Fed's Evans: sobering experience of Japan & EZ means Fed should do all it can to avoid similar outcome, hike could be appropriate in Jun or a little later * ECB's Draghi: sees no evidence of asset bubbles from ultra low rates, EZ area outlook uncertain * ECB's Nowotny: Doesn't see further oil declines, sees stronger inflation in mid-year * Germany's Schaeuble/ECB's Weidmann: no reason for excessive nervousness w/respect to glbl econ * NY Fed Nowcast sees US GDP +0.8% in Q1, +1.2% in Q2 '16 * Brexit: YouGov online poll see 40% for 'IN" 39% for "OUT" 16% undecided Japan's pitch for FX intervention meets cool US response - Reuters The United States offered a cool response to concerns voiced by Tokyo that the currency's gains are too sharp and may justify intervention. US Treasury Secretary Lew said on Friday he did not see any disorderly moves in the currency market, a day after his Japanese counterpart Aso conveyed to him Tokyo's "strong concern" over what it saw as "one-sided" yen rises. Lew said in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Saturday: "At a time of slow and uneven global growth, avoiding beggar-thy-neighbor exchange rate policies is particularly important." The market is concluding that the bar is set very high for Japan to start intervening to stem JPY strength. The direction of the JPY in the week(s) ahead will be largely determined by investor risk appetite rather than MOF/BOJ intervention considerations. John.Noonan@tr.com Central banks The ECB meets Thursday, but no one expects any changes to policy after their bold moves to ease at the previous meeting. The statement is expected to be relatively neutral, but Draghi may emphasize the ECB stands ready to do more if needed. Key data in the week ahead It will be a very quiet week for US data - so all of the attention states-side will be on US earnings. Morgan Stanley announces on Monday along with Netflix and IBM. Tuesday Johnson& Johnson, Goldman, Intel and Yahoo report - followed Wednesday by Coca Cola and AMEX. Thursday 2016 Bank of New York Mellon, Corp. GM, Verizon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Visa and Alphabet (Google) report earnings and finally on Friday GE, Caterpillar and McDonalds announce their earnings. US data is mostly housing data including Housing Starts on Tuesday and Existing Home Sales on Wednesday. Philly Fed will be released on Thursday. The key data events in the Euro zone include EZ Current Account and German ZEW on Tuesday and Flash PMI data on Friday. UK data includes employment numbers on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday. In Asia China House prices will be out on Monday while Japanese trades will be out on Tuesday. There won't be any major data out of Australia in the week ahead while NZ CPI on Monday will be the key event there. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY APR08 APR15 %Change AUD 0.7549 0.7727 2.36% NZD 0.6801 0.6916 1.69% CAD 1.2985 1.2822 1.26% GBP 1.4125 1.4212 0.62% JPY 108.08 108.78 -0.65% EUR 1.1402 1.1281 -1.06% CHF 0.9540 0.9681 -1.48% Comment The moves higher in equity and key commodity prices last week resulted in the "commodity/risk" currencies outperforming. The AUD was the best performing currency thanks to the aforementioned factors - as well as solid Australian data that further faded expectations of easing by the RBA. The EUR and CHF were the worst performing currencies last week, as those currencies were the funding currencies of choice for carry trade investors. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The two main themes impacting Friday's trading were soft US data leading to a dovish turn in Fed expectations and a fall in the oil price, as expectations of anything meaningful coming out of Doha fade. * The Fed Fund futures are now pricing in just a 13% chance of a June Fed hike - down from a 19.5% probability of that outcome on Thursday. * The weaker US IP and Univ of Mich sentiment data/dovish turn in Fed expectations generally weighed on the USD and dampened US and global growth expectations. * NYMEX Crude closed at 40.36 - down 2.75% on the day and it closed below the 200-day MA at 40.77. Despite weakness late in the week - NYMEX Crude still managed a 1.61% gain for the week. NYMEX Crude is down 4.86% from Wednesday's high, as the view on Friday was the Doha meeting among some of the key oil producers was unlikely going to lead to a meaningful commitment that would improve the supply/demand imbalance. * Lower crude and soft US data weighed on other commodities and more than offset the positive impact from the solid China data earlier in the day. * London Copper fell around 0.50% on Friday, but gained a healthy 3.40% for the week. * Gold rose 0.50% due to USD weakness, but eased 0.56% from the previous Friday close. * Iron ore fell 1.88% on Friday, but had a whopping 7.88% gain for the week. * The weaker oil price and soft US data weighed on Wall Street and European stock markets, as solid China data failed to give the markets a sustained lift. * The S&P Energy sector fell 1.3% while the banking sector dipped slightly after Citigroup reported a drop in quarterly earnings. * The Dow closed down 28.97 points or 0.16% lower at 17,897.46; the S&P closed down 2.05 points or 0.10% lower at 2,080.73 and NASDAQ closed down 7.67 points, or 0.16% lower at 4,938.22' * For the week the Dow and NASDAQ gained 1.8% and the S&P rose 1.6%. It was the seventh weekly gain in the past nine weeks. * Investors are in a calm mood as shown by the VIX index. The VIX edged lower to 13.62 from Thursday's close at 13.99 despite the slight slip on Wall Street ahead of the meeting of oil producers in Doha. * The weaker US data resulted in the 2-year Treasury yield dipping from 0.75% to 0.73% while the 10-year Treasury yield fell 3 BPs to 1.75%. * The USD was generally weaker - with the NZD by far and away the best performing currency ion Friday despite the dip in equities and commodities. * The NZD/USD closed the day 1.04% higher while the NZD gained 0.92% against the EUR; o.62% against the AUD and 0.44% against the JPY. The main reason for the stand-out NZD strength was short-covering after two days of heavy NZD selling. * The USD/JPY completed a bearish outside day, as softer US yields and expectations the G20 will repel Japanese efforts to justify intervention helped to push the USD/JPY lower. The USD/JPY finished the day down 0.58% at 108.78. * The AUD/USD had its highest daily close since June 25, 2015 at 0.7727. Sellers camped ahead of 0.7740 held rallies for the second day in a row and AUD/NZD selling also helped to cap gains. The AUD/USD still managed to gain 0.40% on the day despite the slip in commodity and equity prices. The AUD is being underpinned by fading concerns over the state of the Chinese economy following solid China data on Friday. * The EUR/USD could only eke out a 0.12% gain on Friday to close at 1.1282. The pair traded as high as 1.1317, but the break below 1.1300 on Wednesday has turned sentiment bearish towards the EUR/USD. Wrap-up It might be a volatile start to the week as the Doha meeting of OPEC and some non-OPEC members ended without an agreement. The moves in the oil price have impacted all asset markets in recent times and that will likely be the case on Monday morning. Crude will likely spike lower and drag down Asian equity markets, EM assets and currencies and negatively impact commodity/risk currencies such as the AUD, NZD and especially the CAD. The JPY would likely strengthen the most against the risk currencies, as the G20 and US in particular certainly did not give Japan the green light to intervene at the G20 meeting. Looking at the longer term techs - the AUD/USD appears poised to rally higher in a significant fashion. The 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation for the first time in nearly five years (see Technical View - AUD/USD). It is difficult to line up a fundamental justification for sustained AUD/USD strength, but the technical arguments are starting to line up favourably. What a long-term trend higher in the AUD/USD is telling us about the future moves for key commodities, equities and emerging markets is difficult to say, but it provides food for thought. A fall below the April 7 low at 2,033 would suggest a short-term top is in place. Last 2,080/73} ASX The ASX stopped trending lower last week, as the 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-day MA. The ASX closed just below the descending 200-day MA which came in at 5,167 on Friday. It hasn't closed above that reading since May 8 last year - so a close above would be viewed as bullish. More resistance is found at the year's high at 5,216 and a move above that level would confirm a short-term trend higher is in place. A fall below the 50-day MA (5,009 on Friday) would suggest a short-term top is in place and more whippy/'trendless consolidation ahead. ({Last 5,157.49} Commodities Gold Gold isn't trending in either direction. Support is found at the 1,208 double bottom and a break below that level would suggest a medium-term top is in place. Key fibo support comes in at the 38.2 of the 1,045/1,282 move at 1,192. A break below that level targets the 100-day MA at 1,160. A close above 1,260 would reignite the trend higher. {Last 1,233.66} Iron Ore The strong price action last week resulted in the 5, 10 and 20-day moving average aligning in a bullish formation and pointing higher. It is just forming and thus far the price action hasn't been convincing in terms of confirmation a trend higher is in place. A fall below the 20-day MA at 55.73 would confirm the trend higher failed and more consolidation lies ahead. A close above 60 would be bullish and a move above the March 8 spike high at 63.30 would see the trend higher accelerate. {Last 57.50} Lon Copper Lon Copper stopped trending lower last week, as the 5-day MA crossed back above the 10-day MA. A break and close above the 20-day MA (4,855 on Friday) would confirm the trend lower is over and target the 200-day MA at 4,928. Strong short-term support has formed ahead of 4,630 and a break below that level would be bearish. {Last 4,807.50} NYMEX Crude The close below the 200-day MA on Friday throw some doubt on whether the strong rally from just above 26 can be sustained. The short-term moving averages are still pointing higher, but aren't aligned in a bullish formation. A close below the 20-day MA (39.18 on Friday) would suggest whippy consolidation lies ahead. A break above last week's 43.42 high would reignite upward momentum and confirm a short-term trend higher is in place. {Last 40.36} FX EUR/USD The break below 1.1300 last week ended the short-term trend higher and returned the pressure to the downside. The 38.2 fibo of the 1.0810/1.1465 move comes in at 1.1215 and a break below that level targets 1.1135/45 where the March 24 trend low and 50% of the aforementioned move converge. A break back above former support around 1.1325 would ease the downward pressure and lead to more trendless consolidation. {Last 1.1281} USD/JPY The technical picture for the USD/JPY is mixed, but on balance remains bearish. The 5-day MA has started pointing higher suggesting downward momentum is waning, but the bearish outside day on Friday suggests it could pick up steam again next week. A break below the double bottom around 107.65 would confirm the trend lower is back in full tilt. A break above the 38.2 fibo of the 113.80/107.63 move around 110.00 would ease the downward momentum and confirm the short-term trend lower has run its course. {Last 108.78} AUD/USD The positive price action last week resulted in the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages realigning in a bullish formation and all are starting to point higher again. The most significant technical development last week was the 200-day MA starting to point higher for the first time Sept, 2014. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages are now aligned in a bullish formation and all three are pointing higher. The last time this was the case was back in 2011. Resistance is found at the June 18, 2015 high at 0.7849. A break below the 20-day MA (0.7604 on Friday) would suggest the short-term trend is exhausted. {Last 0.7727} John.noonan@tr.com