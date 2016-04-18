SYDNEY, April 19 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US NAHB steady at 58 vs pvs, misses Rtrs f/c 59 * Fed's Dudley: U.S. economy looks good but Fed remains cautious, rate hikes gradual * Wall St reverses course as oil pares losses, crude of worst of day after Doha disappointment * ECB's Villeroy: risk of Brexit, refugee crisis, terrorism & lower Chinese growth heighten uncertainties, prefers Britain stay in EU * BRL falls as impeachment vote triggers profit-taking, BCB unwinds more swaps * Fund buying helps copper offset losses triggered by oil, weather concerns disrupt supply * Venezuela oil minister: U.S. helped ruin deal in Doha, hopes to raise oil exports by 2.3 mn BPD this year * Blackrock sees negative returns from long-dated USTs/EZ bonds over next 5 years Macro Themes in Play US leads stocks higher, brush off early oil-related weakness; soft USD and rates keep yield hunt going; Dow in best close in 9 months as June rate hike odds fade further to 1-in-6 Oil holds uptrend support, grinds higher throughout session; crude still at center of trading universe in light US data week; AUD, CAD, EM all recover; BRL lower as post-impeachment hangover sets in EUR firm, sideways; no expectations for ECB later in week; USDJPY up (small) after Nikkei claws back 2.5% of Monday loss; Cable higher with UK rates (on no news), 2yr diff vs US breaks out, turns screws on shorts Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action in NY but with a slight bullish tint, pair opens near 1.1300 * Hugs the 1.1300 area early, gets a boost above 1.1330 on EUR/JPY rally * EUR/JPY trades 122.23-123.04 in a flash, pauses briefly then runs near 123.35 * EUR/USD holds below the high on pressure from EUR/GBP & EUR/AUD slides * USD stays firm & EUR/JPY pulls back, sees pair near 1.1310 late * April EZ ZEW & March US housing data are risks tomorrow * Technical's are favoring bulls at the moment USD/JPY * JPY beat a broad retreat from the o/n risk-off flows associated with Doha * Partial recovery in oil and full turnaround in stocks Fed the moves * USD/JPY got an extra boost after failing to retest the 107.63 trend lows * With 107.26 the multi-year H&S top target close by, P/T is more attractive * IMM net spec JPY longs are up at GFC panic levels * Needs a close above 110 (big expires there this week) to gain traction * EUR/JPY's breach of L-T 50% Fibo at 121.96 was ltd & rallied away from * 124.20 & 125 are the key upside pivot points * GBP/JPY's intraday reversal nearly got to last week's 155.75 high * Japan Dept Store Sales are out tonight; Trade data on Wed GBP/USD * GBP rallied with broad risk space as traders reversed early USD strength post-Doha * Brexit fears shrugged off, for now; though recent IMM data showed large GBP shorts * GBP/USD rose to high by 1.4283 by Lon close on way to 1.4291 high, ends NY 1.4278 * EUR/GBP ends NorAm by session low at 0.7922 off early Monday high by 0.7993 * Despite tight Brexit race bookmakers price a 1-in-3 chance of Brexit * See comprehensive Brexit data on Eikon; type Brexit in Eikon search box USD/CHF * EUR/CHF's high at 1.0930 capped exactly at the daily Cloud base * Drop in oil prices after Doha debacle only a temporary risk-off drag * SNB support on dips is clear from price action & data * Several hurdles are clustered above today's high up to 1.0955 * Key below is the rising 200-DMA, last at 1.0864 * USD/CHF was heavy after last wk's rebound was rejected by M-T up TL * Likely to see near-term consolidation within the broader downtrend * German & Swiss ZEWs out Tues & Wed, respectively USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2862/2990, Noram range 1.2795/2931, Cl 1.2810, NY -96 pips * Brent crude -0.4%, WTI -1.4%, Alum +1.47%, copper +0.56%, gold +0.04% * AUD/CAD +0.32%, 0.9908, CAD/JPY +0.14%, 84.95, EUR/CAD +0.18%, 1.4487 * DXY -0.22% (-0.14% in NY) US stocks +0.35/0.6% (S&P +0.8% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr "unch" +14.4 bp; Oil U-turn boosted commodity ccy bloc * Soft NAHB idx hit the DXY; Tue- No local data, US housing stats [page:2417] AUD/USD * Sharp rally in Europe's morning sees NY open near 0.7705, brief dip early * Dip gets bought as equities & commodities rebound from lows, pair nears 0.7740 * Rally pauses briefly, small dip near 0.7720 bought aggressively as risk firms further * Stops above 0.7740 get run. rally extends near 0.7760 with little pullback seen * Near 0.7745 late as mkt now awaits RBA minutes, nothing groundbreaking expected * Speech by RBA's Stevens a risk tomorrow, likely will try jawboning AUD lower NZD/USD Choppy rise in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6935, gains extend early Losses erode as AUD/NZD rallies near 1.1170, NZD/USD dips near 0.6910 Bulls lurk & dip bought aggressively as risk sentiment turns upbeat Rally extends toward 0.6960, s-t profit taking sees dip near 0.6940 late Techs are bullish, RSIs biased up, 10-DMA supports & bullish outside candle on daily Break of March high should accelerate l-t rally, 0.7075/00 is first decent resistance LATAM * USD/MXN reversed o/n gains (to 17.7590) after Doha disappointment * Pair moved lower as oil reversed losses (ends NY -1.4%), peso ends by 17.45 * Risk focus shifts back to global growth outlook & gradual US hike path (Dudley) * USD/BRL +1.04% at 3.57, off Mon high 3.6180; Dilma impeachment moves forward * Regime change rally for BRL losing steam as inflation/growth/political issues weigh * USD/CLP ends NY -0.43% at 664, copper reverses early oil-related losses ECB-Still tip-toeing around FX At the ECB'S March meeting there was a clear de-emphasis from FX as an important channel for monetary policy. We believe this was related to unease at the G8/G20 over markets' excessive focus on currency wars/beggar-thy-neighbor policies via NIRP. The USD has registered broad based weakness since mid-Feb and the ECB likely feels that a further strengthening of the EUR is unwarranted. Late Friday Reuters quoted three ECB sources as saying that the c.bank was unhappy with the USD's recent fall but saw it as a natural consequence of the Fed's cautious economic outlook and saw no reason to act to weaken the euro. While Draghi this week may not actively talk down the EUR, the ECB may make minor modifications that keep the door open to further policy easing including a deeper negative deposit rate. Also, while the Fed has taken a softer approach to the gradual rate path the ECB can still highlight that policy is on a diverging course. Full comment