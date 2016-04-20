SYDNEY, April 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US housing data adds to signs of weak Q1 GDP growth; housing starts fall 8.8% in Mar, building permits -7.7% to 1-yr low * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model for Q1 unch at 0.3% * Oil rises as Kuwaiti strike cuts output for third day * NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices rise 3.8%, avg selling price NZD 2263/tonne, volumes -6.5% * BOE's Carney: not a believer in helicopter money, has not indicated an appetite for negative rates * BOC's Poloz: distortions that may emerge from negative rates grow w/length of time used * RBA's Stevens: failure to lift econ growth biggest threat to global fin'l system * Mexico's Carstens: Banxico hasn't intervened recently, won't be shy about adjusting rates to meet inflation goal * Brazil's Rousseff: current impeachment process has no legal basis, did not mislead electorate during '14 campaign * Argentina returns to market with USD16.5bn bond, USD68bn in orders; 10-yr priced at 7.5%, 30-yr 8% Macro Themes in Play Oil bungee jumps to new highs, carries stocks along with; spread product outperforms, EEM almost +10% YTD; commodity, mining sectors up big; weak dollar ramping energy, metals Poor US Housing Starts data extends streak of bad numbers; Atlanta Fed Q1 GDP tracker at 0.3%; investors rush for yield on bet Fed won't be a factor anytime soon DXY at new closing low for 2016; USDJPY up with stocks but trades badly; GBP breaks higher on favorable Bremain polls but gets hung up on downtrend res at 1.4400 AUD, CAD, NZD all run to new highs as traders pile into commodity/carry plays; gold, silver up big as outlook for USD dims Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Apr 6-prev * 23:50 JP Exports YY Mar f/c -6.9%, -4.00%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY Mar f/c -16.2%, -14.20%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen Mar f/c 834.6b, 242.8b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, ranges 1.1315/45, NY opens just below the 200-HMA * Bull pressure early as USD & UST yield soften on sub-par housing data * Sharp rally for EUR/USD, nears April 13 high, EUR/JPY lift above 124.40 helps lift * USD softens a bit more and allows pair to hold near day's high late * Limited data to drive tomorrow, DE Mar PPI a minor data risk * Market likely to take trading cues off general risk theme tomorrow * Techs favor bulls, RSIs rising & pair above 10 & 21-DMAs USD/JPY * USD/JPY's rally ran into soft US Housing data & exporter offers into 109.50 * Second run at 109.50 into midday also came up short, but pullback's ltd, too * Fed seen only an outside threat to raise rate by June; helps risk & hurts JPY * Record net long JPY IMM specs are potential fuel for JPY slippage * Close above Tenkan by the low at 108.76 is a small + amid broader -s * EUR/JPY cleared 38.2% of the Mar-Apr drop at 124.20 intraday; close awaited * Kijun & 50% Fibo, as well as weekly Tenkan, are key pivots at 124.97 * Commodity & EM crosses again doing very well amid broad risk-on flows * Japan March Trade & Machine Tool Orders data are out tonight GBP/USD * GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit fears. rallies above daily cloud top * Pair rallies to 1.4420, 1st time abv cloud since Oct '15, close abv eyes further gains * 157.30 = 2-wk high for GBPJPY, over 4.5 big figures above Monday low * Sterling benefiting from ORB & ICM polls on Brexit * EUR/GBP remains offered as risk rally favors GBP, cross set to close 0.7900 * Support at 0.7871 the 10-DMA just below Tues low 0.7883 * Ladbrokes & Paddy Power-7/4 Britain votes to leave EU, 4/9 for remain * For comprehensive Brexit data on Eikon; type Brexit in Eikon search box USD/CHF * USD/CHF's retreat from last week's two-day highs at 0.9688 persisted * Weak US Housing Starts & Permits added to recent list of poor US data * Fed seen only an outside threat to raise rates by June * Not much on US data calendar this week to change Fed/USD view * USD/CHF is trading mostly on USD, not CHF's haven ID * Last week's high was a rejection by the prior up TL from last May * EUR/CHF stalled again at 1.0930 by the Cloud base & 50% of Mar-Apr drop * SNB likely to defend the rising 200-DMA at 1.0866 last if it comes to it * Swiss ZEW is out Wed after mixed German ZEW data today USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2723/98, Noram range 1.2630/2728, Cl 1.2646, NY -96 pips * Brent crude +2.6%, WTI +3.2%, Alum +0.9%, copper +2.7%, gold +1.5% * AUD/CAD -0.3%, 0.9876, CAD/JPY +1.35%, 86.29, EUR/CAD -0.59%, 1.4377 * DXY -0.55% (-0.34% in NY) US stocks -0.55/+0.15% (S&P "unch" in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr "unch" +14.4 bp; Oil surge boosted commodity ccy bloc * BoC's Poloz/ Wilkins dovish Wed-Cda w'sale trade [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe buys dip near 0.7765, lift sees NY open near 0.7795 * RBA Stevens makes no mention of AUD in speech in NY, rally extends * Broad based USD weakness off sub-par data sees pair hit new trend high * Slight dip after hitting 0.7720 gets bought and pair near high late in the day * Westpac's March Leading Index a minor data risk due, prior was -0.15% NZD/USD Bull pressure carries over in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7025 US housing data miss allows lift near 0.7045, pair dips before milk auction Fonterra's GDT PI +3.8% & WMP +7.5%, NZD/USD spikes to new high 0.7055 hit before pullback, lower volumes sold temper bulls a bit 0.7020 neared but USD softens & pair back near 0.7040 late Techs favor bulls still, pair holds above 10 & 21-DMAs and RSIs stay biased up LATAM * USD/MXN remains offered moves to early session low at 17.23, ends NorAm 17.28 * Oil & metals rally providing lift for Broad EM CCY rally, DXY near 2016 low * US housing data misses, Carstens ready to hike w/US to curb inflation * USD/BRL reversed early strength by 3.6150 ends NorAm by 3.54 * Impeachment process ongoing, Dilma lashes out ag VP Temer * USD/CLP -0.3% off NorAm low by 666 ends session 661.3, Copper rallies 2.65% Dollar bulls need to lower their sights The string of weak US data continues with the just-released March Housing Starts miss. This comes on the heels of last week's disappointing results for retail sales, industrial production and CPI. The market now sees the chance of a June rate hike at best around 1-in-5. Many see the odds even longer than that ahead of the US general election in November. In one respect, vindication for their easier policy shift in March must come as welcome relief to the Fed. With the beneficial effects of lower rates and a weaker dollar trickling into the commodities and stock markets, the lesson of Q1 is now complete. The world can't handle a strong dollar. Despite what they might say, the Fed will be in no hurry to underwrite policy divergence anytime soon and USD bulls need to lower their sights