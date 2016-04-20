SYDNEY, April 21 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US existing home sales +5.1% in March; supply rises 5.9%, Median house price up 5.7% from year ago * Britain's EU referendum campaign: "Remain" ahead by 10 points (49 to 39%) - Ipsos MORI poll * US regulators query banks on Brexit contingency plans; ask about IT, staff & their European regulatory arrangements * Bund yields fall w/long-term inflation measure back below 1.40%, 5Y/5Y forward rate lowest in over 6-wks * Russia's Novak says no oil meeting in Russia in May -RIA - Reuters News * U.S. crude stockpiles rise 2.1% vs 2.4% f/c, distillates post surprise drawdown Macro Themes in Play Oil powers stocks to new highs for move, S&P less than 1.5% from record; VIX with 12 handle as market believes Fed put back in place, no need for insurance DXY reverses yesterday, EUR pressed on pre-ECB squaring; USDJPY best in 2 weeks on equity rally; Cable fails again at 1.4400 trend resistance; CHF big loser as fear trades capitulate Real money changing longer term view of USD, concludes Fed will strive to avoid repeat of Q1 volatility in stocks/commodities by keeping dollar in check CAD, MXN better with oil; AUD gives nothing back; BRL frozen awaiting political outcome Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -1175.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 146.5b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, ranges 1.1315/45, NY opens just below the 200-HMA * Bull pressure early as USD & UST yield soften on sub-par housing data * Sharp rally for EUR/USD, nears April 13 high, EUR/JPY lift above 124.40 helps lift * USD softens a bit more and allows pair to hold near day's high late * Limited data to drive tomorrow, DE Mar PPI a minor data risk * Market likely to take trading cues off general risk theme tomorrow * Techs favor bulls, RSIs rising & pair above 10 & 21-DMAs USD/JPY * USD/JPY finally cleared exporter offers at 109.50 that capped on Tues * US New HS slightly beat f/c. Tsy yields, CRB and stocks all on the rise * IEA report pointed to much lower US oil output this & next year * Use of the Tenkan as sppt for 2nd day hints at a 110 test & B/O * Kijun & 50% of the Mar 29-Apr 11 slide are at 110.72 for a decent target * Yield spreads & N225 futures both running ahead of USD/JPY rebound * If oil rebound holds, should weaken JPY's trade balance & the yen * Would also reduce imported deflation, give BOJ some reflation hope * EUR/JPY in a tight range in NY; GBP/JPY shrugged of soft UK jobs data * AUD/JPY is back up by the 200-DMA at 85.96 * FOMC & BOJ next week, no major shifts expected from either GBP/USD * Cable rallied from 1.4345 disappointing UK data, ending NY just above lows * UK earnings +1.8% vs +2.3% f/c, 1.4345 was intra-day low * Rally from 1.4345 topped out at 1.4412, just ahead of Tues & Mar 31 highs * Another good news poll for anti-Brexit camp, TNS survey * EUR/GBP remains offered as Bremain gains, longs exit pre-ECB * Pair ends NorAm 0.7869 above session low at 0.7865 * 8 ex-US Treasury chiefs anti-Brexit USD/CHF * Broadly bid USD reversed USD/CHF's 3-day correction, with new Apr high * Up TL fm last May at 0.9694 in line to be closed above after last wk's failure * US New HS slightly above f/c, ending recent string of soft US data * Tsy yields, CRB and stocks all on the rise, hitting havens like the CHF * EUR/CHF cleared several tech hurdles; Cloud top at 1.1005 next rsst * Swiss March Trade data are out Thursday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2658/2731, Noram range 1.2593/2703, Cl 1.2627, NY -48 pips * Brent crude +3.72%, WTI +3.77%, Alum +2.2%, copper +0.85%, gold -0.2% * AUD/CAD -0.49%, 0.9848, CAD/JPY +0.87%, 86.95, EUR/CAD -0.88%, 1.4262 * DXY +0.59% (+0.57% in NY) US stocks +0.4/+0.6% (S&P +0.5% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr +3.3 +17.8 bp; Oil surged & * Cda wholesale trade -2.2% [page:2417] Thur- Philly Fed heads US data slew AUD/USD * Europe bounces pair off hourly supt near 0.7760/65, NY opens near 0.7820 * Bounce extends to 0.7830 in early NY, bulls run out of gas though * Broad based USD buys keep bulls in check, dips sub-0.7800 * Dip gets bought as risk firms and day's high neared again * High can't break and pair back near 0.7810 late * NAB Q1 Business confidence a second tier data risk due in Asia NZD/USD Hourly supt near 0.6990 holds in Europe's morning, bounce sees NY open near 0.7015 Early lift to 0.7025 seen, gains erased though, broad based USD buys weigh AUD/NZD lift toward 1.1190 helps slide as well, pair nears 0.6975, near day's low late NZ March migration & visitors data are minor econ risks due LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early, weak oil related, gains to 17.3800 * US existing hm sales beat kept USD near session high * Oil rallied on small crude build & talk of oil producer meeting in May * USD/MXN falls to 17.2365 just abv Tues low, eyes 200-DMA sup by 17.1649 * USD/BRL ends NY near flat at 3.53, impeachment in focus, * Rtrs poll: BCB to hold rates in wake of impeachment vote * USD/CLP ends NY by 658, copper rallies 0.7% in sympathy w/oil (+3.55%) BOC- CNY management starts to become clearer The PBOC's strategy on managing CNY-RMB has become much clearer. The weakening of the CNY NEER and related CFETS basket since the start of the year has largely dovetailed with USD's turn lower. Thus the gameplan goes something like this: if USD is strengthening, expect USD/CNY to rise while the CNY trade-weighted basket should be more steady; if USD is stable or weakening, expect USD/CNY to be more stable and the CNY basket to drop. This gives the PBOC a better mix of keeping USD/CNY a bit calmer even while shifting the emphasis to the basket. As noted before, a rise in JPY/CNY seemed an almost inevitable part of China achieving some CNY depreciation on a broad TWI basis. Since we made that point in late Jan, JPY/CNY is up 6.3%. This stability will likely lead the way to freer onshore CNY trading once capital outflows have dried up for at least a few months.