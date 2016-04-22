SYDNEY, April 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs * ECB holds rates, APP steady, will commence corporate bond purchases in June * US jobless claims 247k, -6k; hit 42.5-yr low as labor market firms, hints Q1 slowdown may be temporary * Philadelphia Fed business conditions index -1.6 in April vs March +12.4, employment/new orders fall * U.S. home prices +0.4% pct in Feb, unched vs Jan * EZ flash consumer confidence improves in Apr (-9.3 vs -9.7 pvs) * Draghi: Low interest rates are a symptom of low growth and low inflation, it will take time for mon policy to yield results, GC hasn't discussed helicopter money * Draghi: Corp sector purchase pgm details; corp bonds including insurance companies, 6-mos to 30-yr maturity, parent company/non-bank, BBB- or higher, issue share limit of 70% lower for secs issues by public undertakings Macro Themes in Play Oil continues to drive markets; stocks drop as crude rally fades; CRB stopped by 200 dma on first look, S&P runs into big resistance at 2110-2120 US Jobless Claims lowest since 1973, fails to change betting on Fed meeting next week; market lesson of Q1 is that employment much reduced as a factor in Fed calculus EUR whipsawed but ends steady, markets had hoped for more from Draghi; Bund market sold after ECB urges time for previous measures to work; USDJPY down with stocks; Cable slips on retail sales miss AUD, CAD lower with commodities, bear rev in AUD; EM underperforms, bears looking for spots to lean against as seasonals for risk generally poor in month of May Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Apr 49.1-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair chops around 1.1300 on Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1310 * Some bull pressure after ECB leaves rate unch, more bull pressure during Draghi * Mkt got nothing new and EUR went broadly bid, EUR/USD to 1.1399 * Gains quickly erased as risk soured & EUR/JPY took a dive near 123.35 * EUR/USD follows, Europe's low cleared & 1.1270 low hit, just below 1.1300 late * Daily techs favor bears, bear engulfing candle forms, RSI diverges & pair below 10 & 21-DMAs * Markit April PMIs for EZ and US are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * EUR/JPY got within a tic of its Kijun, weekly Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 124.97 * Failure to clear those hurdles amid Draghi's presser triggered a quick dive * 123.36 nasty pullback low v 50% of wk's rally & the Tenkan at 123.33 * USD/JPY was dragged down from 109.90 to 109.33 daily low by EUR/JPY * Longs a bit edgy as the key 110 rsst is neared; next hurdles at 110.72 * Daily Tenkan and the Tues-Wed lows at 108.75-77 are key support * AUD/JPY rally faltered at the 200-DMA and M-T down TL * GBP/JPY rejected by 61.8% of Mar 29-Apr & drop & late-Mar lows * Poor UK data and spillover from EUR/JPY finally taking a toll today * Nikkei PMI for Mar & Feb Services index are on tap Friday * FOMC & BOJ meet next week - Both on hold, though BOJ eyes easing GBP/USD * Cable once again found resistance above 1.44, this time at 100-DMA 1.4440 * GBP moved to European low by 1.4300 after UK ret sales miss * 'Bremain' gaining traction in polls & short GBP squaring pre-ECB lifted cable in early NorAm * ECB kept rates steady, Draghi held to lower for longer mantra * EUR/GBP ending NY flat, off early low by 0.7854 * As Brexit fears abate focus shifts back to diverging UK/EZ growth/inflation path * For comprehensive Brexit color on Eikon; type BREXIT in Eikon search box USD/CHF * EUR/CHF rallies to 1.1000, just shy of Cloud top at 1.1005 * 1.1005 also 50% of Feb's very wide range, so a breakout eyes 61.8% at 1.1050 * Dearth of option interest in EUR/CHF * EUR/CHF break could see little opposition, risk vacuum, rapid CHF drop * USD/CHF made new April high on historic low in US Jobless Claims * Mar 25 high , 50% of Mar-Apr slide & Mar 11 low are at 0.9788/796/804 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2628/70, Noram range 1.2629/2750, Cl 1.2627, NY -48 pips * Brent crude -2.4%, WTI -1.8%, Alum +0.86%, copper +0.56%, gold -0.45% * AUD/CAD -0.1%, 0.9850, CAD/JPY -0.86%, 86.06, EUR/CAD +0.55%, 1.4371 * DXY +0.11% (+0.09% in NY) US stocks -0.55/-0.05% (S&P -0.45% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spr -0.3, +17.7 bp; Oil slumped & * Weak Philly damped USD demand [page:2417] Fri- Cda CPI/ retails sales AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7815, bull pressure early * New trend high set but pair quickly turns lower on the day after Draghi * EUR/AUD spike near 1.4600 pressures AUD initially, Europe's low cleared * Risk sentiment sours as stocks & commodities slip, decline extends * April 19 low cleared & 0.7720/30 supt zone neared, little bounce seen * Only second tier data tomorrow, price action may be limited NZD/USD Limited & choppy action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6960 Early pop to 0.6983 quickly erased as EUR crosses rally sharply, EUR/NZD near 1.6380 NZD/USD dives below 0.6950/55 support, pauses briefly near the 10-DMA Soured risk keeps pressure on, 0.6900neared, little bounce, near low late in the day Techs warn longs, RSIs biased down, correction within l-t bull trend looks likely LATAM * Risk weak as USD rallies on below f/c US jobless claims (lowest since 1973) * USD/MXN rises near 17.50, multiple DMA & daily Tenkan/Kijun resistance nearby * Mexico 1/2 month inflation on Fri, y/y f/c 2.71%, core f/c 2.76% * USD/BRL up 0.2% to 3.54 avoid much of the EM tumult, rates exp'd steady next wed * Regime change the key driver, keeps BRL bid relative to peers * USD/CLP +0.2% to 666 shrugs off higher copper, copper holds abv 200-DMA despite weak oil The unknowns of ECB corp bond buying on QE impact The ECB has released further details of its corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) showing 1) purchases of 6-mth to 30-yr maturities 2) both primary and secondary purchases 3) EUR-denominated issues 4) parent company non-bank 5) rated BBB- or higher and 6) an issue share limit of 70% but lower for securities issued by public undertakings. Purchases under CSPP will start in June, but the key unknown remains as to how much the ECB will buy per month. Purchases of other assets beyond sov bonds has not lived up to initial expectations and the risk as always is that the same will hold true of corporates. We won't really know until 2-3 weeks after the launch to gauge the impact. The run rate on purchases is important: a failure to buy sufficient corporate bonds will mean sovereign bond purchases will have to compensate to meet the EUR 80 bln APP/QE monthly target. Full comment