SYDNEY, April 26 (IFR) - Market Briefs * New U.S. home sales drop 1.5% on sharp decline (-23.6%) in the West, inventory highest since '09 * Shinzo Abe Adviser: BOJ may wait until June to act (NIKKEI) * GBP/USD soars to 10-week high as bets on Brexit ebb * Oil slips on Cushing build report, weak dollar limits downside * Saudi does not expect oil price below $30 due to global demand * ECB's Constancio urges further integration of capital markets in Europe * Economists cut Brazil's YE '16 inflation f/c to 6.98% & interest rate to 13.25% (from 13.38)- BCB poll Macro Themes in Play Dollar lower against majors in pre-FOMC & BOJ meeting position paring JPY most to lose after gaining most last week and after Abe advisor Honda tried to walk back recently heightened BOJ easing expectations Stocks soggy, US yields little changed ahead FOMC; New Home Sales skewed by West's retrenching Gold up, copper & oil lower amid general rethink after big rerisking this month Most EMs down, save BRL, where a lower '16 inflation f/c lent support amid impeachment GBP firmer on fresh Bremain momentum Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slight bull pressure carries over into NY, opens near 1.1255, early dip near 1.1240 * Dip bought on US housing miss, broad USD sales help pair lift near 1.1280/85 res * USD bounces and resistance not seriously tested, pair dips near 1.1265 late * Mkt shows lackluster interest as FOMC is awaited, no action on rates f/c * Fed might lean a bit hawkish as risk sentiment improved lately * If rate hike chances upped post meeting EUR/USD likely slips * Test of key 1.1055/70 zone (March 16 low, 200-DMA) USD/JPY * JPY bid o/n amid broader position paring pre-FOMC and BOJ * Abe advisor Honda talks up spending (WSJ), talks dn BOJ ease this week * USD broadly softer vs majors in consolidation ahead of Wed's FOMC * NHS & Dallas Mfg both missed, but USD/JPY couldn't hold under 111 * Daily Kijun support at 110.72 untested; 111.91 (61.8% Fibo) is key above * Mkt's split on more BOJ easing Thur and on which levers they may be pull * EUR/JPY's o/n dip was mostly won back in NY; offers by 125.50 capping * Bremain hopes hold GBP/JPY up better than most crosses * AUD/JPY by its 200-DMA again but struggling w repeated highs in 86.00s * Deluge of JPY data comes Thur in hours before & after BOJ decision GBP/USD * GBP/USD rallies to 2-mos high by 1.4520, GBP shorts reverse * Position squaring ahead of FOMC meet Wed & "Bremain" gains lift GBP * Brexit related option-hedging costs fall, 3-mos vol to 13.75%, a 1-mos low * GBP/USD ends NorAm at 1.4484, abv 1.4520 res at 1.4586 50% Fib of 1.5336-1.3836 * EUR/GBP fell to 0.7780 as traders focus on divergent UK-EZ growth outlook * German IFO data missed Rtrs f/c, while UK CBI fell but beat f/c * For comprehensive Brexit color on Eikon; type Brexit in Eikon search box USD/CHF * Risk-off vibe yanked EUR/CHF below last two days' lows, but dive short-lived * Cross still looks a bit top-heavy after last week's fleeting Cloud top B/Os * RSI also coming off O/B & today's range wholly below upper Bolli again * USD/CHF down on broad USD dip pre-FOMC & after Fri's 50% Fibo top * Just an inside day for USD/CHF. Consolidation likely into Wed's FOMC * BOJ Thur another potential test for SNB in the NIRP camp USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2653/2717, Noram range 1.2658/99, Cl 1.2687, NY "unch" * Brent crude -1.2%, WTI -2.2%, Alum -1.0%, copper -0.37%, gold +0.76% * AUD/CAD +0.18%, 0.9777, CAD/JPY -0.6%, 87.69, EUR/CAD -0.51%, 1.4286 * DXY -0.3% (-0.5% in NY) US stocks -0.38/-0.34% (S&P -0.15% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr sprd -0.6, +13.8 bp; Risk off stocks boosted JPY v CAD & USD * Tues- durable goods & cons conf headline slew of US data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY as market awaits FOMC & Oz Q1 CPI * Several attempts to break 0.7730/35 resistance fail, pair hugs 0.7720 area mostly * Fed f/c no cut but a more hawkish lean possible, CPI f/c to drop from prior * Combination could put further pressure on, 0.7585/95 & 0.7475/90 supports then eyed * Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down, 10-DMA caps & new s-t low set NZD/USD Slight but steady bear pressure in NY session, opens NY near day's high 21-Day MA weighs and pair slips toward 0.6835/40 support Stocks slide, AUD/NZD rise near 1.1275 & long unwinds pre-RBNZ combine to weigh Little bounce seen near days low late & leaves daily techs favoring bears Fed another big risk, if a hawkish lean is given more pain for bulls is likely LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm by 17.61, levels last seen after last week's Doha disappointment * Commodities, Oil (-1.9%) & copper (-0.6%) again responsible for EM weakness * Weak US new Hm sales & position lightening pre-Fed lift the USD * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.5484, -0.46%, BC poll sees Brazil YE inflation f/c 6.98% * Lower inflation as well as optimism on regime change helps lift BRL * USD/CLP ends NY 670.10 +0.25%, weak copper (-0.6%) weighs on peso Fed doves need more convincing, ZLB escape key With the FOMC expected to keep policy on hold this week, the focus will be on deciphering the statement for clues for a possible hike in June. We are likely to get a less dovish read as the Fed seeks to keep a June hike alive (now just 20% priced in). Given concerns over inflation and inflation expectations and a desire to escape the ZLB, action in June will need compelling data and require the recent improvement in financial conditions to be maintained. Even with some recent weaker data and Q1 GDP tracking below 1%, the tone is likely to be mildly more positive, making a hike at the June meeting more likely but still not enough to push pricing above 50%. While the hawks will see a strong case for June, the doves will need to see more convincing data and be reassured on financial conditions. Full comment