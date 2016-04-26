SYDNEY, April 27 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US durable goods orders rise less than expected (0.8% vs 1.8% Rtrs f/c) * US consumer confidence falls to 94.2 from 96.2, missing Rtrs f/c at 96.0 * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: US economy on track to grow 0.4% in Q! '16 vs +0.3% estimate on Apr 19 * US Fed's Nowcast sees Q1 GDP 0.8% from 1.1%, 1.2% from 1.9% in Q2 '16 * US Apr Markit comp flash PMI 51.7 vs 51.3 pvs, Svcs PMI 52.1 vs 51.7 pvs * ECB Weidmann: defends easy mon policy, rejects targeted bond buys * BoC's Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten, neg rates are having effects globally but not large * Narrow lead for Brexit ahead of EU referendum - ICM poll * Sterling reaches 12-week high as funds trim Brexit bets * Spain's King says will not put forward candidate to be Prime Minister - Reuters News * Brazil's VP eyes ex-central bank chief Meirelles as possible finance minister Macro Themes in Play Markets softer, led by weak tech sector; AAPL expected to report first decline in quarterly revenue in 13 years US YoY Core Durables falls for 14th straight month; markets expect more upbeat Fed assessment (based on recent equity rally) but odds of June hike still long at 1-in-5; Atlanta Fed model for Q1 tracks at 0.4% Cable up but off highs on poll result showing Brexit back in front; EUR, JPY sideways but Nikkei futures press higher on BOJ hopes AUD, CAD, MXN higher with commodities; oil back at contract highs for move as USD drops for second day; FX market bets Fed to avoid boosting dollar, gold firms Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Mar f/c -3.56b, -3.32b-prev * 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Mar f/c 4.83b, 4.25b-prev * 01:30 AU CPI QQ* Q1 f/c 0.3%, .40%-prev * 01:30 AU CPI YY* Q1 f/c 1.8%, 1.70%-prev * 01:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI QQ Q1 f/c 0.5%, 0.50%-prev * 01:30 AU RBA Weightd Medn CPI YY Q1 f/c 1.8%, 1.90%-prev * 01:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ Q1 f/c 0.5%, 0.60%-prev * 01:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI YY Q1 f/c 2%, 2.10%-prev * 01:30 AU CPI Index Number* Q1 108.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- JP Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (to April 28). Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe pierces 200-HMA after lift from 1.1255 area, dip ensues, NY opens near 1.1285 * Early dip to 1.1270 seen, dip bought after US durable goods see decent miss, USD dives * Sharp rally takes hold, 21-DMA pierced & 1.1340 high made, bulls run out of steam * Tighter DE-US spread don't support gains, USD bounces & Fed looms * Pair back near NY's open late, action until Fed likely to be limited * No rate action expected by Fed, mkt looks to see if Yellen takes slight hawkish view * If so bears likely take control and key 1.1145/50 zone likely comes into play soon USD/JPY * USD/JPY dipped on weak Durables data, but it was bought up quickly * Ldn high at 111.33 eventually bested after mixed Consumer Conf data * A surge in oil prices on Saudi production cut hopes lifted risk, hit JPY * USD-JPY yields also underpin, but N225 under wraps for now * Traders treading lightly into FOMC Wed & BOJ Thur * Plenty of reasons for BOJ to ease, but NIR v NIM workaround is needed * Massive Japan data dump into Thur BOJ decision due to holiday Friday * 110.50-112 the key range for USD/JPY * EUR/JPY cleared 61.8% of Mar-Apr drop, now well inside Cloud * Other crosses also on the up GBP/USD * Cable tripped stops above 1.4520 en route to 1.4640 NorAm high (12-wk high) * GBP gains spurred by anti-Brexit campaign momentum, 3-mos vol falls * William Hill lengthened Brexit odds to 3/1 Monday, from 7/4 Apr 19 * GBP gets hit after ICM poll (online/phone) gives Brexit nod * Cable falls to 1.4575 as NorAm closes, hourly Kijun supports by 1.4556 * EUR/GBP bounces off low at 0.7736 ends NorAm 0.7743, sup 0.7685 55-DMA USD/CHF * EUR/CHF still struggling near Cloud top & 50% Fibo at 1.1005 * Upper 21-day Bolli also by there vs the 1.1004 session high * More movement in USD/CHF, which fell early on weak Durables data * That 0.9702 session low brought a rally toward the 0.9767 session high * HL Consumer Confident missed but the jobs survey piece was very strong * Confluence of Cloud base, upper Bolli & 200-DMA rsst in lower 0.9800s * Daily RSI is slipping from an O/B 70 reading on Friday * Traders treading lightly into FOMC Wed and BOJ Thur * SNB's quarterly data and Jordan speech Fri are next key local events USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2653/2717, Noram range 1.2607/62, Cl 1.2618, NY -60 pips * Brent crude +2.9%, WTI +3.2%, Alum -0.7%, copper -0.4%, gold -0.3% * AUD/CAD -0.15%, 0.9764, CAD/JPY +0.59%, 88.25, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4245 * DXY -0.3% (+0.1% in NY) US stocks -0.21/+0.10% (S&P -0.05% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +3.3, +16.8 bp; Oil rebound & CAD/JPY lifted CAD * Wed- US Pending home sales due [page:2417] FOMC comments mkt focus AUD/USD * Sharp rally from sub-0.77 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7740 * Early dip near 0.7720 bought, sub-par US data helps those buyers * Pair quickly lifts to 0.7765/75 resistance zone, pullback ensues as USD recovers * Dips below 200-HMA briefly before settling near 0.7740 late * Market now awaits OZ Q1 CPI, if above f/c good chance Apr 22 high breaks * Fed then the next risk, no action on rates f/c, if dovish lean pair gets a boost NZD/USD Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6885, dip to 0.6870 early Dip bought as US data disappoints USD bulls, sharp rally to 0.6910 ensues Rally fades on USD bounce and lack of interest ahead of big risks Pair near 0.6885 late as mkt awaits Oz Q1 GDP, FOMC and RBNZ No actions on rates expected by mkt, if RBNZ surprises with a cut pair dives Key 0.6760/70 support zone then in play LATAM * Risk rallied broadly after US data misses support cont'd low rates * Long USD positions lightened ahead of Wed's Fed announcement, no chg exp'd * USD/MXN ending NorAm by session low 17.3735 by minor Fib support * USD/BRL -1%, to 3.52 ahead of Wed BCB Selic announcement; no chg exp'd * Regime change key focus, VP Temer may scrap BCB * USD/CLP ends NorAm near flat at 670, copper weak into NY close Fed may change its tone but not its path The Fed might talk tougher tomorrow than at the March meeting. In fact, most traders expect them to given the much-improved global equity condition that so concerned them last time around. But it will be just that: talk. Their engineered weakening of the dollar has had broad healing effects in everything from credit to commodities. With growth sputtering, the last thing they would want now is to undermine those efforts by playing the policy divergence hand again. We know how that turns out. Q1 will be remembered for volatile markets, poor economic performance and lousy corporate earnings, some of which can be traced directly back to a strong USD. One presumes they don't want to risk a repeat in Q2 and will defer to a policy that keeps the dollar in check.